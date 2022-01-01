Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blue Stone Waterbury

511 Reviews

$$

15 Stowe Street

Waterbury, VT 05676

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Custom
Small Custom
Stone Salad

Apps

Fries

$5.00

Hand Cut- Garlic Aioli

Garlic Knots

$12.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan

Poutine

$11.50

Hand Cut Fries, Pork Belly, Cheddar Curds, Black Pepper Mushroom Gravy

Uncle Phil

$12.00

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla, Peppers & Onions, Horseradish Sour Cream

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romain Hearts, Parmesan, Buttered Croutons, Garlic Pepper Dressing

Pitchfork Salad

$9.00

Field Greens, Baby Spinach, Feta,Shaved Apple, Crispy Tofu, Sunflower Seeds, Tahini Dressing

Stone Salad

$9.50

Field Greens, Seasonal Veggies, Sweet Potato Curls, Goat Cheese, Maple Sage Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Grilled Iceberg, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Pork Belly, Blistered Tomato, Buttermilk Dressing

Pizza-Small

Small Custom

$10.00

All custom pies come with red sauce and shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified

Small 3 Little Pigs

$14.00

Bourbon BBQ, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Italian Sausage, Cheddar Curds

Small Bio-Dome

$14.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Feta, Artichoke Hearts

Small Blue Stone

$14.00

Roasted Chicken, Garlic Oil, Goat Cheese, Spinach, All Night Tomato, Red Onion, Balsamic Reduction

Small Buffalo Soldier

$14.00

Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Pineapple, Bleu Cheese, Scallions

Small Calzone

$14.00

Small Farmers Daughter

$14.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Oregano, Pesto

Small Nick The Greek

$14.00

Garlic Cream, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Chili Flake

Small Pizza Pizza

$14.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion

Small Ragin Cajun

$14.00

Garlic Cream, Blackened Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Scallions, Green Peppers, Red Onion

Small Stromboli

$14.00

Small Stump Jumper

$14.00

Garlic Cream, Button, Crimini, Shiitake Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Goat Cheese, Pesto

Small Whiskey Tango

$14.00

Whiskey BBQ, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Pork Belly, Pineapple, Sweet Peppers

Small White License Plate

$14.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Spinach, Garlic Oil, Hot Sausage, Overnight Tomato, Romano

Small Woodchuck

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Apple, Ham, Cheddar, Thyme

Small Dough

$4.00

Pizza-Large

Large Custom

$15.00

All custom pizzas come with red sauce and mozzarella unless otherwise specified

Large 3 Little Pigs

$24.00

Bourbon BBQ, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pulled Pork, Italian Sausage, Cheddar Curds

Large Bio-Dome

$24.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Tomato, Feta, Artichoke Hearts

Large Blue Stone

$24.00

Roasted Chicken, Garlic Oil, Goat Cheese, Spinach, All Night Tomato, Red Onion, Balsamic Reduction

Large Buffalo Soldier

$24.00

Buffalo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Pineapple, Bleu Cheese, Scallions

Large Farmers Daughter

$24.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Oregano, Pesto

Large Nick The Greek

$24.00

Garlic Cream, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Chili Flake

Large Pizza Pizza

$24.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onion

Large Ragin Cajun

$24.00

Garlic Cream, Blackened Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Scallions, Green Peppers, Red Onion

Large Stump Jumper

$24.00

Garlic Cream, Button, Crimini, Shiitake Mushroom, Italian Sausage, Goat Cheese, Pesto

Large Whiskey Tango

$24.00

Whiskey BBQ, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Pork Belly, Pineapple, Sweet Peppers

Large White License Plate

$24.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Spinach, Garlic Oil, Italian Sausage, Overnight Tomato, Romano

Large Woodchuck

$24.00

Tomato Sauce, Chicken, Apple, Ham, Cheddar, Thyme

Large Dough

$5.00

Burgers

SANDWICHES, WRAPS & BURGERS INCLUDE GREENS

Deluxe Burger

$13.00

Diced Onion, Special Sauce, Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Double Wide Burger

$14.00

Garlic Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar, Crispy Onion, Smoked Bacon, Over Medium Egg, Brioche Bun

O.G. Burger

$12.00

Garlic Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar, LTO, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Hearty Food

SANDWICHES, WRAPS & BURGERS INCLUDE GREENS

Bohemian

$12.00

Crispy VT Tofu, Carrot & Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Ginger, Baby Spinach, Spicy Mayo, House Wrap

Colonel

$12.50

Hand Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Red Onion & Cabbage Veggie Slaw, Shredded Lettuce, Blue Cheese, House Wrap

Duke Wrap

$13.50

Pepper Crusted Steak, Roasted Mushroom, Crispy Onions, Cheddar, Garlic Mayo, Flatbread Wrap

Goddess

$12.00

Roasted Chicken, Tomato, Olives, Onion, Marinated Feta, Baby Spinach, Tahini Dressing, House Wrap

Dirty Mac

$16.00

Plain Mac

$12.00

Downeaster Wrap

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Bottles & Cans

4pk - 14th Star - Maple Breakfast Stout

$16.00

4pk - Alchemist - Focal Banger

$18.00

4pk - Citizen Cider - Unified Press

$16.00

4pk - Fiddlehead IPA

$17.00

4pk - Lawson's - Little Sip

$18.00

4pk - Lawson's - Scrag

$17.00

4pk - Lawson's - Sip of Sunshine

$18.00

4pk - Zero Gravity - Green State Lager

$16.00

14th Star Maple Breakfast Stout

$5.00

Alchemist - Focal Banger

$6.00

Alchemist - Heady Topper

$6.00

Bud Light - Single

$4.00

Budweiser - Single

$4.00

Citizen - Unified - Single

$5.00

Exhibit A - Kolsch

$7.00

Fiddlehead - IPA - Single

$5.00

Lawson's - Little Sip - Single

$6.00

Lawson's - Scrag Mtn Pils

$7.00

Lawson's - Sip of Sunshine - Single

$6.00

Simple Roots - Fireside Red Ale - Single

$6.00

Stella Artois - Single

$3.50

Ten Bends - Cream Puff War

$7.00

Ten Bends - Green Fountains

$7.00

Ten Bends - Ruby Twist

$7.00

Ten Bends - Sole Shine Galaxy

$7.00

Zero Gravity - Green State Lager - Single

$5.00

NA Drinks

Boylans (Creme, Cane, Rootbeer, Black Cherry)

$3.00

Joe's T (sweet, peach, raspberry)

$3.25

Nantucket (Orange, Lemonade, Half & Half)

$3.00

Pellegrino - Blood Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange

$3.00

Reeds - Ginger

$3.00

Wine

Chardonnay - Single

$8.00

Pinot Grigio - Single

$8.00

Sauv Blanc - Single

$8.00

Rose - Single

$8.00

Pinot Noir - Single

$8.00

Malbec - Single

$8.00

Frico - Single

$7.00

Red Blend - Single

$7.00

Vinho Verde - Single

$7.00

Cab Sav - Single

$8.00

Water

$0.01
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a rustic pizza shop & tavern in the heart of Vermont featuring old-world hand tossed pizza, with a new-world local twist. We begin with fresh dough, bread and sauces made by hand, every day. We add the best ingredients we can find and prepare many unique toppings from scratch to create a new kind of pizza.

Location

15 Stowe Street, Waterbury, VT 05676

Directions

Gallery
The Blue Stone image
The Blue Stone image

