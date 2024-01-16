- Home
- /
- Normandy Beach
- /
- Blue Sushi 3581 route 35 north
Blue Sushi 3581 route 35 north
3581 route 35 north
Normandy Beach, NJ 08735
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day
Soup
- Miso Soup$3.00
- Clear Soup
Mushrooms & scallion$3.00
- Gyoza Soup
Pork gyoza, vegetable, & scallions in a soy broth$7.00
- Seafood Soup
Scallops, shrimp, fish cakes, vegetable, kani, & scallions$9.00
- Seafood Tom Yum Soup
Traditional Thai soup with lemongrass, bell pepper, tomato, shrimp, mussel, and scallop$15.00
Salads
- Green Salad
Iceberg lettuce, radicchio, cucumber, & tomato$6.00
- Seaweed Salad
Marinated stalks of Dalian seaweed$7.00
- Avocado Salad
Iceberg lettuce & avocado topped with sesame seeds & ginger dressing on the side$8.00
- Kani Salad
Kani crab, masago, & cucumber tossed in spicy mayo$9.00
- Seafood Salad
Tuna, salmon, octopus, shrimp, & kani served with rice vinegar$11.00
Hot Appetizers
- Edamame
Cooked soy beans with sea salt$8.00
- Pork Gyoza
Pork or vegetable dumpling, steamed or pan fried$9.00
- Vegtable Gyoza$9.00
- Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings$9.00
- Vegetarian Spring Roll
Crispy spring roll filled with vegetables$8.00
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp & vegetable in a tempura batter$12.00
- Spicy Rock Shrimp
Crispy rock shrimp drizzled with spicy mayo$13.00
- Beef Negimaki APP
Thinly sliced beef rolled with scallions, pan fried & served with teriyaki sauce$14.00
- Baby Bok Choy
Sautéed with fresh garlic$12.00
- Deano's Cheesesteak Roll
Crispy fried spring rolls filled with philly cheese steak$9.00
- Dynamite Shrimp
White shrimp wrapped around kani and baked. Drizzled with chef's special sauce$13.00
- Age Dashi Tofu
Gently fried bean curd served with tempura sauce$9.00
- Calamari
Grilled or crispy$13.00
- Hamachi Kama
Broiled yellowtail jaw with ponzu sauce on the side$15.00
- Sexy Jalapeño
Jalapenos cut half and cleaned, stuffed with cream cheese, seaweed salad and spicy tuna, battered lightly and fried, served with chef's special sauce$15.00
- Blue's Buns
2 pieces per order. Slow roasted pork belly or duck topped with cucumber, lettuce, scallions and house bao sauce$12.00
Appetizer From the Blue Sushi Bar
- Jalapeno Yellowtail
Thinly sliced yellowtail served with yuzu sauce$18.00
- Tuna Tartar
Diced tuna with avocado & seaweed salad or kimchee sauce$15.00
- Salmon Tartar
Diced salmon with avocado & seaweed salad or kimchee sauce$15.00
- Treasure Island
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, tobiko, & seaweed salad chopped mixed with spicy mayo$16.00
- Peppered Tuna
Seared & thinly sliced peppered tuna with mango served with ponzu sauce$18.00
- Blue Naruto
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, & flying fish roe wrapped with cucumber$17.00
- Toro Jalapeno
Thin sliced blue fin tuna toro served with yuzu sauce$22.00
- Octopus
Thinly sliced octopus in vinegar sauce served with cucumber$14.00
- Dancing Scallops
Fried scallops with bread crumbs & topped with lobster salad, spicy shrimp, spicy kani, sliced of avocado fish roe, & eel sauce$18.00
- Sushi Pizza
Crispy taco shell top with avocado & spicy tuna, special sauce, scallion & tobiko$17.00
- Crispy Seaweed
Tempura seaweed with spicy tuna or salmon, mango, and avocado on the top & wasabi sauce$16.00
- Ball
Spicy kani, mango, shrimp, wrapped in avocado, topped with chef's special sauce crunchy and caviar$14.00
- mike's special (app)$16.00
- tuna fantastic$17.00
Sushi/Sashimi
- Tuna (Maguro)$8.00
- Albacore Tuna (White Tuna)$8.00
- Salmon (Sake)$8.00
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$8.00
- Baby Yellowtail$12.00
- Cooked Eel (Unagi)$8.00
- Crabstick (Kani)$6.00
- Egg (Tomago)$6.00
- Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)$7.00
- King Salmon$12.00
- Madai (Japanese Red Snapper)$12.00
- Mediterranean Seabass (Bronzini)$7.00
- Octopus (Tako)$7.00
- Salmon Roe (Ikura) (2pcs)$10.00
- Sea Bream$8.00
- Sea Scallop (Hotate)$10.00
- Shima-aji (Striped Mackerel)$12.00
- Shrimp (Ebi)$7.00
- Aji (Horse Mackerel)$12.00
- Smoked Salmon$9.00
- Squid (Ika)$7.00
- Surf Clam (Hokki-gai)$6.00
- Sweet Shrimp (Ama-ebi) (2pcs)$12.00
- Toro
1 piece$12.00
Naruto Style
Maki/Hand Rolls
- California King
Avocado, cucumber, and king crab$16.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Asparagus & Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Cucumber & Avocado Roll$7.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
- Spicy Kani Roll*$8.00
- California Roll*$8.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Spicy Yellowtail$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
- Salmon Avocado$9.00
- Tuna Avocado$9.00
- Spider Roll$12.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$9.00
- Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll*$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll*$8.00
- Alaskan Roll$8.00
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
- Rainbow Roll
Tuna, salmon, white fish, and steamed shrimp top$16.00
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$8.00
- Spicy Cooked White Fish Roll$8.00
- King Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
- Toro Scallion Roll$15.00
- Boston Roll$8.00
- Chicken Tempura roll$9.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll$9.00
- Shrimp avocado$9.00
- Kani Roll$7.00
- Spicy shrimp$12.00
- Shrimp Cucumber Roll$9.00
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$9.00
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$9.00
Sushi & Sashimi Entrees
- Sushi Deluxe
10 pcs of sushi on chef's selection & tuna roll$35.00
- Sashimi Deluxe
18 pcs of assorted fish$39.00
- Sushi Sashimi Combo
4 pcs of sushi & 10 pcs of sashimi with a California roll$42.00
- Normandy Love Boat
10 pcs of sushi, 20 pcs of sashimi, 4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 4 albacore, 4 white fish, 1 California & 1 volcano roll$95.00
- American Sushi
3 pcs salmon, 3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs yellowtail$32.00
- American Sashimi
5 pcs salmon, 5 pcs tuna, 5 pcs yellowtail$35.00
- Unagi Don
12 pcs of broiled eel served on a bed of seasoned rice & sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds$32.00
- Tekka Don
14 pcs of sliced tuna on a bed of seasoned rice$35.00
- Chirashi
12 pcs of assorted fish on a bed of season rice$35.00
- Sushi for Two
20 pcs sushi, 1 spicy tuna roll & 1 isomaki roll$80.00
Blue Special Rolls
- Iso Maki
6 pieces. Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado & caviar in white seaweed & drizzled, kimchee sauce$15.00
- Volcano
6 pieces. Spicy crunchy tuna, shrimp, avocado inside, and caviar on top$14.00
- Crazy Tuna Roll
8 pieces. Crunchy spicy tuna, avocado inside & sliced tuna, scallions on top, with kimchee sauce$17.00
- Crazy Salmon Roll
8 pieces. Crunchy spicy salmon, avocado inside & sliced salmon scallions on top, with kimchee sauce$17.00
- King Tuna Roll
10 pieces. Seared tuna with spicy mayo on top spicy crunchy tuna & avocado inside$18.00
- Triple Three
10 pieces. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado inside wrapped with soy paper, tobiko on top with chef's special sauce$18.00
- Amazing Roll
8 pieces. 2 pcs shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside pepper tuna on top with spicy chili & eel sauce$19.00
- Godzilla Roll
6 pieces. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail & rice deep fried topped with chef's special spicy sauce & fish roe on top$16.00
- Golden Speder
10 pieces. Soft shell crab, shrimp, eel, cucumber & avocado with golden tobiko on top with soy paper & eel sauce on top$20.00
- Dragon Roll
8 pieces. Eel, cucumber inside with sliced avocado & eel sauce on top$16.00
- Angel Roll
10 pieces. King crab, shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado & tobiko wrapped in soy paper$20.00
- Tiger Roll
8 pieces. Salmon, tuna yellowtail & eel on top tempura flakes, tobiko, scallion & chef's special sauce over the roll spicy tuna inside$19.00
- Bamboo Roll
8 pieces. Spicy crunchy tuna topped with avocado & served with ponzu sauce. No rice / no seaweed$17.00
- Incredible Roll
10 pieces. Spicy lobster salad, eel cucumber & avocado inside topped with crunchy spicy tuna$19.00
- Man in Black Roll
10 pieces. Soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, fish roe, Boston lettuce & spicy tuna, eel sauce on top$19.00
- Sweet Heart Roll
10 pieces. Spicy tuna, avocado, and asparagus wrapped with soy bean paper/topped w. Chili sauce$19.00
- B&D Roll
10 pieces. Lobster salad, avocado & crabmeat wrapped with soy paper tuna yellowtail salmon on top drizzled with jalapeno sauce$19.00
- Tuna Delight Roll
10 pieces. Spicy tuna and mango inside & topped with light seared peppered tuna & avocado, served w. Chef's special sauce$19.00
- Surf and Turf Roll
8 pieces. Shrimp tempura & mango inside topped with NY strip & chef's special sauce$18.00
- K T$18.00
- The best$21.00
- Jewel of Normandy$19.00
- Screaming Salmon roll$19.00
- Crazy Sunday$21.00
Tempura
Teriyaki
Udon & Soba Noodles
- Chicken$18.00
- Beef$19.00
- Shrimp$19.00
- Vegetable$16.00
- Nabe Yaki Udon
Chicken, vegetables, fish cake, egg & udon noodles in a clear soup served with 2 shrimp tempura on the side$19.00
- Tempura Udon
Udon noodles in a clear sour served with 2 shrimp tempura & vegetables on the side$18.00
- Seafood
Shrimp, scallop, crab stick, fish cakes & vegetables with udon or soba$22.00
- Plain Soba$8.00
- Plain Udon$8.00
Age Mono with Rice
Tacos
Thai Style / Japanese Curry
Fried Rice
Sushi Platter
- A. 10 Maki Roll Platter
2 California roll, 2 shrimp tempura roll, 2 spicy tuna roll, 2 avocado cucumber roll, and 2 salmon avocado roll$80.00
- B. 5 Special Rolls and 4 Regular Rolls
Crazy tuna roll, volcano roll, amazing roll, tuna delight roll, triple three roll, California roll, spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura roll, and salmon avocado roll$120.00
- C. Normandy Platter
15 pieces sushi or chef's selection, 3 special rolls, crazy tuna roll, amazing roll, triple three roll, 6 regular rolls, 2 California roll, 2 spicy tuna, and 2 salmon avocado$160.00
For the Kids
Sides and Sauces
- White Rice$3.00
- Brown Rice$3.50
- Sushi Rice$4.00
- Chicken Breast (1 Piece)$8.00
- Shrimp (1)$2.00
- Avocado (1/2 Piece)$4.00
- Egg (1)$1.00
- Spicy Mayo(2 oz)$1.00
- Eel Sauce(2oz)$1.00
- Ponzu Sauce(2oz)$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce(2oz)$1.00
- Ginger dressing$1.00
- Spicy Mayo(Quart)$20.00
- Salad Dressing(Quart)$16.00
- Pint Salad Dressing$8.00
Today Special
Party Menu
Appetizer & Salad
Entrée
Sushi Platter
- A. 10 Maki Roll Platter
2 California roll, 2 shrimp tempura roll, 2 spicy tuna roll, 2 avocado cucumber roll, and 2 salmon avocado roll$80.00
- B. 5 Special Rolls and 4 Regular Rolls
Crazy tuna roll, volcano roll, amazing roll, tuna delight roll, triple three roll, California roll, spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura roll, and salmon avocado roll$120.00
- C. Normandy Platter
15 pieces sushi or chef's selection, 3 special rolls, crazy tuna roll, amazing roll, triple three roll, 6 regular rolls, 2 California roll, 2 spicy tuna, and 2 salmon avocado$160.00
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3581 route 35 north, Normandy Beach, NJ 08735