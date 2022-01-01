Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Tiger 3029 Sherwood Way

3029 Sherwood Way

San Angelo, TX 76901

Popular Items

Bento Box
Poke Bowl
Exclusive Drinks

Blue Tiger Drinks

Exclusive Drinks

$6.50+

Milk Teas

$6.00+

Sparkling Teas

$6.00+

Iced Coffee

$6.50+

Hot Teas

$5.00+

Soft Drinks

$1.50

Shareables

Tiger Dumplings

$6.00

Spring Roll

$5.00

Kimchi Fries

$7.00

Korean Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

House Egg Rolls

$7.00

Banh Mi & Baos

Banh Mi

$6.00Out of stock

Bao Bun Trio & Fries

$12.00

Bowls & Salads

Poke Bowl

$12.00+

Salad Bowl

$10.00+

Bento Boxes

Bento Box

$13.00+

House Specials

Bo No Steak

$16.00

Pan-Seared Salmon

$17.00

Tiger Noodles

$14.00

Element Bender

$18.00

Vietnamese Porridge

$13.00Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are an Asian fusion concept. Our specialties are loose leaf teas, delectable Asian cuisine and incredible vibes. We offer a drive-thru, a vast amount of seating and a very calm ambiance. Come sit with the tigers and ignore the sheep.

Location

Directions

