Blue Tile Coffee 3663 Washington Ave Ste 150

No reviews yet

3663 Washington Ave Ste 150

Houston, TX 77007

Drink Menu

Iced Coffees

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitrogen infusion makes this coffee smooth and creamy without dairy.

Viet Coffee

$5.00

16 oz. Made in house from Cold Brew steeped for 24 hours. Sweet, creamy, and delicious.

Cold Brew

$4.50

Ice Cup

$0.50

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50+

Red Eye

$4.50+

Drip Coffee with a Double shot of Espresso.

Espresso Drinks

Cortado

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk. It is served with a double shot espresso.

Latte

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso, plus steamed milk

Flat White

$4.25

Double espresso shot + silky microfoam textured milk

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double shot espresso + steamed milk that is light and fluffy

Traditional Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot of espresso marked on top with foam.

Espresso

$3.50

Double Shot

Americano

$3.50

Mocha

$5.00

Made with whole milk.

Steamers

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Golden Milk Latte

$5.50

Made with our Turmeric Agave syrup.

"The Cali"

$5.00+

Honey Cinnamon Latte- Our most popular drink!

Teas

Matcha tea latte

$4.75

Unsweetened matcha powder with your milk and sweetener of choice.

Chai Latte

$4.50

Agua fresca

$4.00

Made fresh everyday with seasonal fruits.

Tea Single Serve

$4.00

Cold Drinks

Mexican Coke 500ml

$3.50

Jaritos Mineragua 370ml

$3.00

Agua fresca

$4.00

Made fresh everyday with seasonal fruits.

Smart Water

$2.50

Ice Cup

$0.50

Food menu

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$3.50

Soyrizo, Egg, & Cheese

$3.50

Egg & Cheese

$3.00

Bean & cheese

$3.00

Pastries

Cookies

Out of stock

Brownies

Out of stock

Mochi Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Coconut Scone

$5.00

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Apple Hand Pie

$5.00

Zucchini Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Morning bun

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jam Croissant

$6.00

Ham and cheese Croissant

$6.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Mushroom Toast

$14.50Out of stock

Grab And Go

Parfait

$8.00Out of stock

Overnight Oats

$8.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$8.00

Acaju

$5.00

Croissant Sandwiches

Breakfast sandwiches

$12.00

Made with a warm buttery croissant sourced from Cafe Louie. Warm soft scrambled eggs on the inside and your choice of Bacon, Bean, or Soy Chorizo.

BLT (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato)

$14.00

Made to order, we use our butter croissants as the bread for our sandwiches. *while supplies last

Breakfast Bowl

Egg Scramble

$14.00Out of stock

Yogurt

Yogurt and Granola

$6.00

Vegan Friendly Cashew Yogurt with our house-made Granola.

Fruit And Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Vegan Friendly Cashew Yogurt, with our housemade granola and assorted seasonal fruits .

Acaju yogurt (Grab and Go)

$5.00

We proudly serve Acaju brand yogurt. A Houston based company making vegan cashew yogurt in different and exciting flavors.

Retail

Beans

Tuesta

$19.00

Kanzu Lot 13

$20.00

Jose Emilio Lasso

$20.00

Amaya Pilalito Decaf

$17.25

Geva Pacamara

$18.00

Temporada

$18.00

Abraham Campo

$20.00

Estate Kenya

$18.50

Estate PnG

$18.00

Estate El Sal

$19.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full coffee menu, many other beverages and lite bites.

Location

3663 Washington Ave Ste 150, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

