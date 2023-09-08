Popular Items

Flat White

$4.50

Latte

$5.50

DRINKS

COLD COFFEE

Ice Cup

$0.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00Out of stock

Viet Coffee

$6.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

HOT COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Pour Over

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Red Eye

$5.00

ESPRESSO DRINKS

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Flat White

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Mocha

$5.75

LATTE DRINKS

Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Chai Latte

$5.75

HOT DRINKS

Steamers

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

TEA

Tea Single

$4.00

Tea Pot

$5.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

London Fog

$4.50

COLD DRINKS

Mango Lemonade

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

SPECIAL DRINKS

Shakerato

$6.00

FOOD

CROISSANTS

Plain Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Turkey and Cheese Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Sausage Cheese Jalapeno

$6.50Out of stock

DANISH

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Danish

$6.50Out of stock

Spinach Mushroom Danish

$6.50

Lemon Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Danish

$6.00Out of stock

MUFFINS

Blueberry

$4.50Out of stock

Banana

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Muffin

$5.00

Chocolate Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

SCONES

Jalapeno Cheese Scone

$4.50

QUICHE

Cheese and Chive Quiche

$7.00Out of stock

Bacon Chedder Quiche

$7.50Out of stock

COOKIES

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate Cookies

$4.00

PASTRIES

Pecan Roll

$6.50Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Kolache

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Egg White Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Sausage Egg Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

OTHER

Berries

$6.00Out of stock

CHOBANI

$3.00

Meat Snack Tray

$6.00

RETAIL

AMAYA BEANS

12 oz Bag Beans

$20.00