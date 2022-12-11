Blue Water Grill 2000 Sailfish Drive
2000 Sailfish Drive
Manteo, NC 27954
Appetizer
Shooter
Vodka, Bloody Mary, cucumber puree, lemon-honey horseradish, Old Bay Rim
Sashimi
Pepper Seared Rare Tuna, wasabi cole slaw, wonton, sweet soy, spicy mustard
Calamari
spicy peanut sauce, toasted sesame seeds
Chicken Satay
scallions, ginger soy dipping sauce
Chicken Wings
Ancho BBQ glaze, cucumber slices, jalapeno-buttermilk dressing
Green Tomatoes
Fresh Mozzarella, reduced balsamic
Broiled Oysters
Old Bay Butter, Parmesan Cheese, saltine cracker crumbs
CYC App
Soup & Salads
CUP Soup Du Jor
BOWL Soup Du Jor
CUP Chowder
Clams, smoked bacon, potatoes, onions
BOWL Chowder
Clams, smoked bacon, potatoes, onions
House Salad
greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, shaved red onion, sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house smoked bacon, parmesan grana, toasted crostini, roasted garlic caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad
greens, grape tomatoes, marinated wild mushrooms, smoked bacon, blue cheese, garlic crostini, balsamic vinaigrette
Seasonal Salad
cucumbers, grapes, red onion, grumpy goat cheese, toasted pistachios, red wine vinaigrette
SIDE House Salad
greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, shaved red onion, sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette
SIDE Caesar Salad
Romaine, house smoked bacon, parmesan grana, toasted crostini, roasted garlic caesar dressing
SIDE Mediterranean Salad
greens, grape tomatoes, marinated wild mushrooms, smoked bacon, blue cheese, garlic crostini, balsamic vinaigrette
SIDE Seasonal Salad
cucumbers, grapes, red onion, grumpy goat cheese, toasted pistachios, red wine vinaigrette
BREAD
FONDUE BREAD
Sandwiches/Lighter Fare
Bison Burger
Bison and beef, smoked bacon, aged cheddar, caramelized onions, mixed greens, tomato served with fries
Hut Burger
All Beef patty, aged cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion. Served with Fries
Double Hut
All Beef patty, aged cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion. Served with Fries
Black Bean Burger
mixed greens, provolone cheese, tomato, citrus sour cream Served with Fries
Cheesesteak
sliced Ribeye, sweet onions, cremini mushrooms your choice of aged cheddar, provolone, house-made cheese whiz OR white truffle cheese fondue. served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Sand
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, brioche roll, lettuce and tomato. Served with Fries
BBQ Sandwich
pulled BBQ, brioche roll topped with coleslaw. Served with house made chips
Chicken Burger
Turkey Sandwich
Entrees
Fish Tacos Lunch
fried seasonal fish, cabbage, queso fresco, citrus sour cream, pink pickled onions. Served with Spanish rice & beans
Fr Shrimp Lunch
hand cut fries, coleslaw & remoulade
Fr Oysters Lunch
hand cut fries, coleslaw & remoulade
Fish and Chips Lunch
Beer battered Mahi, fries, slaw & remoulade
Shrimp and Grits Lunch
Shrimp Pasta Lunch
sauteed shrimp, orecchiette pasta, seasonal vegetables, basil pesto cream sauce, parmesan cheese
Airline Chicken Lunch
airline chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled zucchini & smoky Ancho BBQ sauce
Cook Your Catch Lunch
Sandwiches/Lighter Fare
Bison Burger
Bison and beef, smoked bacon, aged cheddar, caramelized onions, mixed greens, tomato served with fries
Hut Burger
All Beef patty, aged cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion. Served with Fries
Double Hut
All Beef patty, aged cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion. Served with Fries
Shrimp & Grits
caramelized shrimp, grits, tomatoes, bacon, charred tomato broth & pickled onions
Fish Tacos
fried seasonal fish, cabbage, queso fresco, citrus sour cream, pink pickled onions. Served with Spanish rice & beans
Chicken Burger
Corn Bean Burger
Odd Ball & Sides
Add Shrimp
Add Fish
Add Oysters
Add Breast
Add Sea Scallops
Add Crab Cake
Add Softshell
Add Bison
Add Anchovies
Side Of Fries
Basket Of Fries
Bread
Fondue Bread
Cheese
Blue Cheese
Side Queso
Side Grit Cake
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Veggies
Side Chips
Side Fruit
Side Rice & Beans
Side Reg Slaw
Side Grits
Side Wasbi Slaw
Side Mashers
Side Greenbeans
Side Polenta
Add Bacon
Ex Red Wine
Ex Remi
Ex Balsamic
Ex Jap Buttermilk
Desserts
Chef's Whim
Creme Brulee
White chocolate creme brulee with almond biscotti
Banana Parfait
Brown butter pecan torte w/ salted caramel gelato and fresh whipped cream
Snickerdoole Pudding
with Kahlua cream cheese icing & chocolate sauce
Chocolate Torte
w/ vanilla ice cream
Sponge Cake
Tiki Wine
Tiki Liquors
Skyy
DBL Skyy
Skyy Citrus
DBL Skyy Citrus
Tito's
DBL Tito's
Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose
Absolut
DBL Absolut
Tanqueray
DBL Tanqueray
Pinnacle
DBL Pinnacle
Skyy Martini
Titos Martini
Grey Goose Martini
Pinnacle Gin Martini
Tangueray Martini
Absolut Martini
Well Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
Patron Silver
DBL Patron Silver
Hornitos
DBL Hornitos
Bacardi Silver
DBL Bacardi Silver
Kraken
DBL Kraken
Mount Gay
DBL Mount Gay
Captain Morgan
DBL Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
DBL Gosling'S
Kill Devil Gold
DBL Kill Devil Gold
Kill Devil Pecan Honey
DBL Kill Devil Pecan Honey
Kill Devil Silver
DBL Kill Devil Silver
Captain Moragn Private
DBL Captain Private
Malibu
DBL Malibu
El Jimador Margarita
Hornitos Margarita
Patron Silver Margarita
Dark 'N Stormy
Well Whiskey
DBL Well Whiskey
Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Makers Mark
DBL Makers Mark
Basil Hayden
DBL Basil Hayden
Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal
Jameson
DBL Jameson
Dewars
DBL Dewars
Kahlua
DBL Kahlua
Baileys
DBL Bayley's
Peach Shnapps
DBL Peach Shnapps
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2000 Sailfish Drive, Manteo, NC 27954
Photos coming soon!