Blue Water Grill 2000 Sailfish Drive

Order Again

Lunch Specials

Salmon App

$13.00

Topped Oysters

$14.00

Buffalo Tuna Bites

$14.00

Salad Special

$19.00

Blue Plate

$10.00

Lunch Rockfish

$17.00

Lunch Clam Strips

$16.00

Appetizer

Shooter

$5.00

Vodka, Bloody Mary, cucumber puree, lemon-honey horseradish, Old Bay Rim

Sashimi

$16.00

Pepper Seared Rare Tuna, wasabi cole slaw, wonton, sweet soy, spicy mustard

Calamari

$14.00

spicy peanut sauce, toasted sesame seeds

Chicken Satay

$13.00

scallions, ginger soy dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Ancho BBQ glaze, cucumber slices, jalapeno-buttermilk dressing

Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, reduced balsamic

Broiled Oysters

$15.00

Old Bay Butter, Parmesan Cheese, saltine cracker crumbs

CYC App

$8.00

Soup & Salads

CUP Soup Du Jor

$8.00

BOWL Soup Du Jor

$10.00

CUP Chowder

$8.00

Clams, smoked bacon, potatoes, onions

BOWL Chowder

$12.00

Clams, smoked bacon, potatoes, onions

House Salad

$11.00

greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, shaved red onion, sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, house smoked bacon, parmesan grana, toasted crostini, roasted garlic caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

greens, grape tomatoes, marinated wild mushrooms, smoked bacon, blue cheese, garlic crostini, balsamic vinaigrette

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

cucumbers, grapes, red onion, grumpy goat cheese, toasted pistachios, red wine vinaigrette

SIDE House Salad

$6.00

greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, shaved red onion, sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette

SIDE Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, house smoked bacon, parmesan grana, toasted crostini, roasted garlic caesar dressing

SIDE Mediterranean Salad

$6.00

greens, grape tomatoes, marinated wild mushrooms, smoked bacon, blue cheese, garlic crostini, balsamic vinaigrette

SIDE Seasonal Salad

$6.00

cucumbers, grapes, red onion, grumpy goat cheese, toasted pistachios, red wine vinaigrette

BREAD

$3.50

FONDUE BREAD

$3.50

Sandwiches/Lighter Fare

Bison Burger

$16.00

Bison and beef, smoked bacon, aged cheddar, caramelized onions, mixed greens, tomato served with fries

Hut Burger

$15.00

All Beef patty, aged cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion. Served with Fries

Double Hut

$18.00

All Beef patty, aged cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion. Served with Fries

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

mixed greens, provolone cheese, tomato, citrus sour cream Served with Fries

Cheesesteak

$15.00

sliced Ribeye, sweet onions, cremini mushrooms your choice of aged cheddar, provolone, house-made cheese whiz OR white truffle cheese fondue. served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$14.00

crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, brioche roll, lettuce and tomato. Served with Fries

BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

pulled BBQ, brioche roll topped with coleslaw. Served with house made chips

Chicken Burger

$16.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Entrees

Fish Tacos Lunch

$16.00

fried seasonal fish, cabbage, queso fresco, citrus sour cream, pink pickled onions. Served with Spanish rice & beans

Fr Shrimp Lunch

$18.00

hand cut fries, coleslaw & remoulade

Fr Oysters Lunch

$18.00

hand cut fries, coleslaw & remoulade

Fish and Chips Lunch

$17.00

Beer battered Mahi, fries, slaw & remoulade

Shrimp and Grits Lunch

$16.00

Shrimp Pasta Lunch

$17.00

sauteed shrimp, orecchiette pasta, seasonal vegetables, basil pesto cream sauce, parmesan cheese

Airline Chicken Lunch

$23.00

airline chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled zucchini & smoky Ancho BBQ sauce

Cook Your Catch Lunch

$13.00

Dinner Entrees

Airline Chicken

$23.00

airline chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled zucchini & smoky Ancho BBQ sauce

Fr Oyster Dinner

$27.00

hand cut fries, coleslaw & remoulade

Pork Chop

$29.00

Heritage breed bone-in pork chop, chipotle cheddar grit cake, green beans, bourbon brown sugar glaze

Shrimp Pasta

$27.00

sauteed shrimp, orecchiette pasta, seasonal vegetables, basil pesto cream sauce, parmesan cheese

Ribeye Dinner

$37.00

14oz Ribeye with three cheese potato gratin & summer squash

Fr Shrimp Dinner

$27.00

hand cut fries, coleslaw & remoulade

Fish n Chips

$25.00

Beer battered Mahi, fries, slaw & remoulade

Fish O Day

$28.00

freshest fish with seasoned rice, crispy corn & black bean cake, pico de gallo & citrus sour cream

Mike Birch

$24.00

S & G Entree

$27.00

CYC Entree

$18.00

FRIED Fish O Day

$28.00

Veggie Pasta

$18.00

Sandwiches/Lighter Fare

Bison Burger

$16.00

Bison and beef, smoked bacon, aged cheddar, caramelized onions, mixed greens, tomato served with fries

Hut Burger

$15.00

All Beef patty, aged cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion. Served with Fries

Double Hut

$18.00

All Beef patty, aged cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion. Served with Fries

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

caramelized shrimp, grits, tomatoes, bacon, charred tomato broth & pickled onions

Fish Tacos

$17.00

fried seasonal fish, cabbage, queso fresco, citrus sour cream, pink pickled onions. Served with Spanish rice & beans

Chicken Burger

$16.00

Corn Bean Burger

$14.00

Dinner Specials

Topped Oysters

$14.00

Mussel App

$14.00

Salmon App

$13.00

Salad Special

$19.00

Dinner Crab Cakes

$35.00

Dinner Salmon

$27.00

Grand Slam

$38.00

Oysters

James River Half

$13.00

James River Full

$25.00

Blackberry Half

$15.00Out of stock

Blackberry Full

$29.00Out of stock

Blue Point Half

$16.00

Blue Point Full

$31.00

Peachtree Half

$15.00

Peachtree Full

$29.00

Lynnhaven Half

$15.00

Lynnhaven Full

$29.00

Clams Half

$12.00

Clams Full

$23.00

Sampler Half

$16.00

Sampler Full

$31.00

Buck A Shuck

$1.00

Buck A Shuck Half

$6.00

Buck A Shuck Full

$12.00

Steamed Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp Full

$26.00

Steamed Shrimp 1/2

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$7.00

hearty tomato sauce OR butter & Parmesan cheese

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.00

classic grilled cheese with cheddar

Kids Burger

$10.00

choice of cheddar or provolone cheese

Kids Fish Basket

$10.00

Fish of the day fried or seared

Adult Upcharge

$3.00

Odd Ball & Sides

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Fish

$12.00

Add Oysters

$10.00

Add Breast

$7.00

Add Sea Scallops

$15.00

Add Crab Cake

$18.00

Add Softshell

$16.00

Add Bison

$10.00

Add Anchovies

$1.50

Side Of Fries

$4.50

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

Bread

$3.50

Fondue Bread

$3.50

Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side Queso

$1.50

Side Grit Cake

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Reg Slaw

$3.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Wasbi Slaw

$3.00

Side Mashers

$3.00

Side Greenbeans

$3.00

Side Polenta

$4.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Ex Red Wine

$0.50

Ex Remi

$0.50

Ex Balsamic

$0.50

Ex Jap Buttermilk

$0.50

Retail

Hot Sauce

$6.00

Short SLV Shirt

$24.00

Long SLV Shirt

$28.00

Hoodie

$44.00

Beach Towel

$30.00

Blue Water Hat

$15.00

Marlin Hat

$30.00

Blue Water Pint Glass

$5.00

Blue Bottle

$20.00

Silicone Cups

$16.00

Silicone Lid

$5.00

Bottle Koozie

$5.00

Can Koozie

$3.00

Blue Water Sticker

$1.00

Wine Dinner

$70.00

Desserts

Chef's Whim

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

White chocolate creme brulee with almond biscotti

Banana Parfait

$9.00

Brown butter pecan torte w/ salted caramel gelato and fresh whipped cream

Snickerdoole Pudding

$9.00

with Kahlua cream cheese icing & chocolate sauce

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

w/ vanilla ice cream

Sponge Cake

$9.00

Ice Creams

Vanilla

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Salted Carmel

$3.00

Coffee Almond

$3.00

Lemon Sorbetto

$3.00

Special Event

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side House

$7.00

Cup Chowder

$8.00

chicken

$25.00

Filet

$26.00

Fish

$28.00

Crab Cake

$37.00

Snickerdoodle

$9.00

Brownie

$9.00

Fast Bar

Bacardi Silver

$6.75

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Crown Royal

$8.25

DBL Bacardi Silver

$9.75

DBL Crown Royal

$12.25

DBL Skyy

$9.75

DBL Tito's

$12.25

DBL Well Tequila

$9.75

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.75

El Jimador Margarita

$9.25

Floater $$

$3.00

GLS Rose Provence

$8.00

House Bloody

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$5.00

Pain Killer

$9.00

Skyy

$6.75

Tito's

$8.25

Well Tequila

$6.75

Well Whiskey

$6.75

Manteo Mash

$11.00

Pomegranate Martini

$11.00

The New Fashioned

$11.00

Kill Devil Horchata

$11.00

Mother Earth's Mirage

$10.00

Misty Margarita

$11.00

Blue Water Mule

$11.00

Blue Water Orange Crush

$10.00

Drink Special Witches Brew

$10.00

GLS Vinho Verde

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio Hayes

$8.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Riesling Dr Loosen

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay De Wetshof

$10.00

GLS Chardonnay Sonoma Cutrer

$13.00

GLS Ste Chateau Michelle

$8.00

Corking Fee

$18.00

BTL Vinho Verde

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Hayes

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Riesling Dr Loosen

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay De Wetshof

$36.00

BTL Chardonnay Sonoma Cutrer

$44.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Lageder

$36.00

BTL Muscadet La Berrire

$30.00

BTL Albarino Licia

$32.00

BTL Verdicchio Pievelta

$38.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc La Galope

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay Trefethan

$46.00

BTL Chardonnay Grgich Hills

$72.00

BTL Raw Bar

$30.00

GLS Pinot Noir Evolution

$9.00

GLS Pinot Noir Hess

$12.00

GLS Malbec Amalaya

$10.00

GLS Blend Pessimist

$10.00

GLS Cabernet Twenty Acres

$10.00

GLS Cabernet Smith & Hook

$13.00

Corking Fee

$18.00

BTL Pinot Noir Evolution

$32.00

BTL Pinot Noir Hess

$40.00

BTL Malbec Amalaya

$36.00

BTL Blend Pessimist

$36.00

BTL Cabernet Smith & Hook

$44.00

BTL Cabernet Twenty Acres

$36.00

BTL Pinot Noir Au Bon Climat

$49.00

BTL Pinot Noir Kin & Cascadia

$39.00

BTL Barbera Villa Della Rossa

$32.00

BTL Rhone Style Blend Murietta

$43.00

BTL Cotus Du Rhone

$35.00

BTL Cabernet Eberle

$39.00

BTL Cabernet Decoy

$40.00

BTL Zinfandel Periano Estate

$39.00

BTL Allomi Hess

$55.00

BTL Cabernet Jordan

$105.00

BTL Cabernet Mount Veeder

$120.00

BTL H3 Merlot

$30.00

Tiki Beers

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$5.00

Bold Rock

$5.50

Guinness

$5.00

Founders IPA

$5.50

PBR

$3.50

White Claw

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Sour Ale

$5.00

Strainge Beast Kombucha

$5.00

Hi Wire IPA Draft

$6.00

Sunny Little Thing Draft

$6.00

NoDa Lager Days Draft

$6.00

Becks N/A

$4.50

Tiki Cocktails

Orange Crush

$10.00

Mimi's Mojito

$10.00

Pain Killer

$10.00

Just Beachy

$9.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mojito

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.75

Dark n Stromy

$9.00

Daiquri

$10.00

Bushwacker

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Soda/Iced Tea

$3.00

TIKI MUG

$5.00

Bloody

$9.00

BW Ranch

$10.00

Mararita

$10.00

Tiki Wine

GLS Prosecco

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay De Wetshof

$10.00

GLS Rose Provence

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio Hayes

$8.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Cabernet Smith & Hook

$13.00

BTL Chardonnay De Wetshof

$36.00

BTL Rose Houchart

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Hayes

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Cabernet Twenty Acres

$36.00

Tiki Liquors

Skyy

$6.75

DBL Skyy

$9.75

Skyy Citrus

$6.75

DBL Skyy Citrus

$9.75

Tito's

$8.25

DBL Tito's

$12.25

Grey Goose

$9.50

DBL Grey Goose

$13.50

Absolut

$7.50

DBL Absolut

$11.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

DBL Tanqueray

$11.50

Pinnacle

$6.50

DBL Pinnacle

$9.50

Skyy Martini

$8.75

Titos Martini

$11.75

Grey Goose Martini

$12.50

Pinnacle Gin Martini

$8.75

Tangueray Martini

$10.00

Absolut Martini

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.75

DBL Well Tequila

$9.75

Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

Hornitos

$8.00

DBL Hornitos

$12.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.75

DBL Bacardi Silver

$9.75

Kraken

$8.00

DBL Kraken

$12.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

DBL Mount Gay

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

Gosling'S

$7.00

DBL Gosling'S

$11.00

Kill Devil Gold

$9.50

DBL Kill Devil Gold

$13.50

Kill Devil Pecan Honey

$9.50

DBL Kill Devil Pecan Honey

$13.50

Kill Devil Silver

$8.50

DBL Kill Devil Silver

$12.50

Captain Moragn Private

$9.50

DBL Captain Private

$13.50

Malibu

$6.75

DBL Malibu

$9.75

El Jimador Margarita

$9.25

Hornitos Margarita

$11.00

Patron Silver Margarita

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$6.75

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.75

Jack Daniels

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Fire

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

DBL Makers Mark

$12.50

Basil Hayden

$11.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$19.50

Crown Royal

$8.25

DBL Crown Royal

$12.25

Jameson

$8.50

DBL Jameson

$12.50

Dewars

$8.50

DBL Dewars

$12.50

Kahlua

$7.50

DBL Kahlua

$11.50

Baileys

$7.50

DBL Bayley's

$11.50

Peach Shnapps

$6.50

DBL Peach Shnapps

$9.50

Wedding Menu

Party Chicken

$23.00

Party Swordfish

$27.00

Party Porkchop

$27.00

Party Fried Shrimp

$25.00

Party Fried Oysters

$25.00

Tiki Needs

Tiki Needs MOD

Tiki Needs Ice

Tiki Needs Bus

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Sailfish Drive, Manteo, NC 27954

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

