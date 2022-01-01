American
Steakhouses
Blue Water Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Blue Water Grill offers scratch made American style fare, locally sourced whenever possible including fresh seafood, steaks, pasta, desserts & dally specials. We are open 5 days a week under limited hours due to Covid restrictions. Local delivery, full bar options to go & catering are available. Come in & Join us!
226 Main Street, Millsboro, DE 19966
