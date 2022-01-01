Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

Blue Water Grill

review star

No reviews yet

226 Main Street

Millsboro, DE 19966

Order Again

Popular Items

BW Pasta
Fried Shrimp
Fish Tacos

Starters

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Chicken Tender Appetizer

$9.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Wings

$13.00Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Pumpkin

$8.00

Cup Pumpkin

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Salads

Blue Cheese Salad

$11.00

Cajun Chopped

$11.00

GF Cajun Chopped

$11.00

GF Grilled Ceasar

$10.00

GF Side Ceasar

$5.00

Grilled Ceasar

$10.00

Large Ceasar

$11.00

Oyster Salad

$18.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Sub Ceasar

$3.00

Sub Side Salad

$3.00

House Salad

$10.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BW Ultimate

$15.00

BW Ultimate/Turkey

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$17.00

GF BW/Ultimate

$15.00

GF Cheeseburger

$12.00

Shrimp Burger

$15.00

Shrimp PoBoy

$15.00

Turkey Cheeseburger

$11.00Out of stock

Veggie Cheeseburger

$11.00

Entrees

Broiled Flounder

$22.00

BW Pasta

$24.00

Fried Flounder

$22.00

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Half Rack Ribs

$17.00

Chicken Rose'

$23.00

Catfish

$20.00

Stuffed Flounder

$29.00

NY Strip

$27.00

Side Dishes

Baguette

$1.25

Baked Potato

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Loaded Baker

$3.50

Mac n' Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Orange Slices

$2.00

Sauteed spinach

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

veggie of the day

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Btl Amstel

$4.00

BTL Corona Light

$5.00

BTL Evo 3

$5.00

BTL Kaliber

$4.00

BTL O'Douls

$4.00

BTL O'Douls AMBER

$4.00

BTL Oak Barrel Stout

$7.00

Canned Beer

CAN Bud Light

$3.50

CAN Coors Light

$3.50

CAN Dogfish 60 Min

$5.00

CAN Guiness

$7.00

CAN Saucony

$5.00

CAN Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Can N A Sam

$4.00

Can Highnoon

$6.00

Cocktails

$5 Creamsicles

$5.00

$5 Crush

$5.00

$5 Mimosa

$5.00

$6 Bloody Mary

$6.00

$6 Tuesday Margarita

$6.00

$7 Dirty Pickle

$7.00

Apple Jack

$8.00

Apple Rita

$8.00

Apple Sour

$8.00

Appletini/ up

$8.00

Apricot Sour

$7.00

Baybreeze

$7.00

Beach Bum

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Lagoon

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Candy Apple

$9.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Caramel Apple Smash

$8.00

Chocolate Kiss

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Coconut Mojito

$8.00

Coffee Drink

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Creamsicle

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Dirty Pickle Martini

$9.00

Fire Cracker

$10.00

FireCracker

$10.00

French Martini

$9.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

Jameson Ginger Sparkler

$9.00

Kentucky Short Stack

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$13.00

Love Potion

$9.00

Malibu Sunset

$7.00

Mango Bellini

$7.00

Mango Crush

$8.00

Mango Mimosa

$6.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

PB&J Martini

$10.00

Pickle Shot

$3.00

Pink Lemon Drop

$9.00

Pink Mimosa

$6.00

Pink Starburst

$9.00

Raspberry Lime Crush

$8.00

Sangria

$6.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$9.00

Spiked Tea

$9.00

Strawberry Crush

$8.00

Strawberry Fields

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$6.00

The Flirtini

$9.00

The Valentine

$10.00

Tie Me To The Bedpost

$9.00

Tito's Lemonade

$9.00

Titos $6 Grapefruit Crush togo

$6.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Draft Beer

Big Oyster

$9.00

Blue Earl

$8.00

Blue Point

$6.00

Brick Works

$10.00

Calvert

$8.00

Calvert Lager

$8.00

Civil Life

$7.00

Dogfish

$8.00

Elysian

$10.00

EVO

$6.00

FLIGHT

$10.00

Flying Dog

$8.00

Flying Fish

$6.00

Fordham

$8.00

Kona

$6.00

Magic Hat

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mispillion

$8.00

Nevada

$7.00

New Belgium

$7.00

RAR

$9.00

Revelation

$8.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Saucony Creek

$7.00

Saucony Maibock

$8.00

Stone

$8.00

Tall Tales

$8.00

Troegs

$7.50

TT Tales Saison

$10.00

Victory

$7.00

Breekenridge

$8.00

Red Wine

GLS Apothic Cab

$8.00

GLS Alain Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS House Cabernet

$6.00

GLS House Merlot

$6.00

GLS House Pinot Noir

$6.00

GLS Root Cause Cab

$8.00

GLS Little Penguin Pinot Noir

$6.00

GLS Rubus Cab

$9.00

GLS Rubus Red

$8.00

GLS Taylor Fladgate Port

$12.00

GLS Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.00

GLS Dark Horse Merlot

$7.00

Malbec

$29.00

Alain Pinot Noir

$33.00

Apothic Cab

$29.00

Little Penguin Pinot Noir

$21.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$29.00

Root Cause Cabernet

$33.00

Rubus Rose

$25.00

Rubus Cabernet

$33.00

Rubus Zin

$28.00

Dark Horse Merlot

$29.00

White Wine

GLS Cavit Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS House Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS House Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

GLS Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS LaJade Sauv/Blanc

$9.00

GLS Alain Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Elton Bay Sauv Blanc

$9.00

GLS Little Penguin Grigio

$5.00

GLS Moscato

$7.00

GLS Relax Riesling

$7.00

GLS Rose

$7.00

GLS RUBUS White Blend

$7.00

Cavit

$26.00

Maipe

$25.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$29.00

Alain Treille

$33.00

Le Jade Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Little Penguin Pinot Grigio

$17.00

Mirassou Moscato

$25.00

Pepi Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Rubus White Blend

$28.00

Sposato White Blend

$24.00

Elton Bay Sauv Blanc

$33.00

Rose Dark Horse

$33.00

Rose Dark Horse

$25.00

Relax

$25.00

Relax Riesling

$25.00

NA Beverages

Apple Cider

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Aqua Panna Water

$3.00

Birch Beer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk/Horizon

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pinappple Juice

$3.00

Raspberry tea

$3.00

San Peligrino Water

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Water/No Charge

Kids Menu

Kid's Fish n' Chips

$9.00

Kid's Veggie Burger

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Cheesy Pasta

$11.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Pasta w/butter

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Turkey Burger

$9.00

Desserts

Banana Cream Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Sundae

$6.00

Zucchini Bread

$7.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Smores Brownie

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Blue Water Grill offers scratch made American style fare, locally sourced whenever possible including fresh seafood, steaks, pasta, desserts & dally specials. We are open 5 days a week under limited hours due to Covid restrictions. Local delivery, full bar options to go & catering are available. Come in & Join us!

Location

226 Main Street, Millsboro, DE 19966

Directions

Gallery
Blue Water Grill image
Blue Water Grill image
Blue Water Grill image

Map
