Blue Water





5180 Northland Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525



Popular Items

French Dip
Blue Water Deluxe Burger*
Blue Water Tacos

Starters

Blu Bar Eggrolls

$14.00

blackened ribeye, caramelized onions, cauliflower, pickled peppers, bleu cheese blend, red pepper aioli, sweet soy

Classic Smoked Whitefish Dip

Classic Smoked Whitefish Dip

$15.00

fresh vegetables, tomato basil jam, assorted crackers, gluten free upon request

Brussels Sprouts (V)

Brussels Sprouts (V)

$13.00

flash fried, peppadew glaze, feta cheese

Tomato Bruschetta (V)

Tomato Bruschetta (V)

$14.00

fresh basil pesto, marinated tomatoes, parmesan cheese, balsamic glaze, grilled artisan bread

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna*

$15.00

pan-seared, wasabi, sweet soy, sriracha, cucumber, pickled ginger & red onion

BWG Chips (GF) (V)

BWG Chips (GF) (V)

$12.00

housemade chips, goat cheese fondue, red pepper aioli

Bread and Oil

$2.00

Basket Truffle Fries

$11.00

Basket Fries

$7.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$9.00

Salads

Fennel & Fruit Salad (GF) (VG)

$15.00

shaved fennel, blueberries, red seedless grapes, baby arugula, pickled red onions, vegan feta cheese, toasted pecans, citrus vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad*

Ahi Tuna Salad*

$19.00

pan-seared sesame-crusted ahi tuna, artisan mixed greens, mango, edamame, avocado, red onions, crispy wontons, cilantro-ginger vinaigrette, sriracha, sweet soy

Strawberry Apple Salad (V)

$15.00

fresh strawberries, apples, baby spinach, bleu cheese, haystack onions, candied walnuts, sweet onion vinaigrette

Half Caesar Salad

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine, parmesan, housemade caesar dressing, croutons

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan cheese, housemade caesar dressing, croutons

Half Greens Salad (V)

Half Greens Salad (V)

$6.00

mixed organic greens, cucumbers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons, choice of dressing

Full Greens Salad (V)

Full Greens Salad (V)

$9.00

mixed organic greens, cucumbers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons, choice of dressing

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Butternut Squash Bisque

$7.00
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

French Dip

French Dip

$17.00

thin-sliced prime rib, provolone & mozzarella, haystack onions, horseradish aioli, aus jus, golden ale roll

Buffalo Vegan Chicken

$16.00

crispy fried vegan chicken, pickled red onions, tomato, lettuce, sweet & spicy pickles, vegan mayo, buffalo sauce, toasted pretzel bun

Salmon Sandwich*

Salmon Sandwich*

$17.00

pan-seared scottish salmon, baby arugula, red onions, avocado, roasted red pepper aioli, toasted pretzel bun

Pesto Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

sliced hickory smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, basil pesto, marinated tomatoes, red onion, herb goat cheese spread, toasted sourdough

Black & Bleu Burger*

$18.00

usda choice custom-blended beef patty, bleu cheese, green olives, haystack onions, chipotle aioli, pretzel bun

Blue Water Deluxe Burger*

$16.00

usda choice custom-blended beef patty, green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomato, brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Burger

$16.00

grilled all-natural chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomato, brioche bun

Vegan Beef Burger

$16.00

beyond beef vegan burger, green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomato, brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

chipotle black bean patty, green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomato, brioche bun

Vegan Chicken Burger

$16.00

vegan chicken patty, green leaf lettuce, sliced onions, tomato, brioche bun

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Classic BLT on toasted sourdough bread

Chili Burger

$18.00

Wood Fired Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$13.00

mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, choice of sauce, gluten free crust available

Blue Water Margherita (V)

Blue Water Margherita (V)

$16.00

basil pesto sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil chiffonade, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend

Sausage & Goat Cheese Pizza

Sausage & Goat Cheese Pizza

$17.00

herb oil, italian sausage, goat cheese, caramelized onions, baby spinach, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend

Greek Veggie Pizza (V)

Greek Veggie Pizza (V)

$16.00

basil pesto, red onions, roasted artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend, feta cheese

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$17.00

barbecue sauce, braised chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, pineapple, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend

Americano Pizza

$17.00

traditional red sauce, red onions, mushrooms, italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese blend

Entrees

New York Strip Steak* (GF)

New York Strip Steak* (GF)

$42.00

12 oz usda choice heritage angus beef, fingerling potatoes, caramelized onions, asparagus, roasted pebble creek mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, white truffle oil, white wine herb pan sauce

Beef Tenderloin* (GF)

$39.00

6 oz usda choice heritage angus beef, whipped yukon potatoes, sautéed garlic green beans, red wine demi-glace

Zucchini Noodle Pasta (VG)

$17.00

caramelized onions, roasted garlic, roasted artichoke hearts, cauliflower, zucchini noodles, white wine, spiced tomato sauce, vegan feta, fresh basil

Blackened Chicken Risotto (GF)

$24.00

blackened & grilled chicken breast, tri-colored carrots, asparagus, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese risotto, sweet corn reduction

Blue Water Tacos

Blue Water Tacos

$19.00+

choice of: blackened mahi-mahi, cajun tofu, braised chicken, or vegan chorizo, served with feta, artisan mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, fire-roasted salsa, guacamole, cilantro aioli, chipotle rice & beans, warm flour tortillas

Scottish Salmon* (GF)

$29.00

grilled scottish salmon, caramelized onions, broccoli, tri-colored carrots, roasted artichoke hearts, cauliflower, charred red pepper chimichurri pan sauce

Lion's Mane Quinoa (GF) (VG)

$19.00

Grilled lion's mane mushrooms, sauteed shallots, sweet corn, chopped garlic, roasted pebble creek mushrooms, baby spinach, red quinoa, chilled grape tomatoes, white truffle oil

Wild-Caught Walleye (GF)

$29.00

pan-seared & oven-roasted, sautéed fingerling potatoes, red bell peppers, grilled asparagus, chili butter pan sauce charred lemon

Adult Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Desserts

Espresso Ice Cream Cake

$7.00
Toffee Cheesecake

Toffee Cheesecake

$7.00
Berry Cheesecake

Berry Cheesecake

$7.00
Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$7.00
Lemon Blueberry Icebox Cake

Lemon Blueberry Icebox Cake

$6.00
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Sorbet Bite

$2.50

Truffle Bite

$2.50

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Basket Truffle Fries

$11.00

Basket Sweet Fries

$9.00

Basket Fries

$7.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Chips

$3.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Brussels

$6.00

Side Rice + Beans

$2.50

Side Cheese Risotto

$3.00

Side Goat Cheese Fondue

$2.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Garlic Mashed

$2.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Haystack Onions

$1.50

Side Warm Pasta Salad

$2.00

Side red Pepper Aioli

$2.00

Pizza Skin

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.00
Kids Grilled Mahi Fillet

Kids Grilled Mahi Fillet

$7.00
Kids Grilled Chicken

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Vegan Chicken Strips

$7.00
Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50
Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Tomato Pasta

$5.50

Kids Butter Pasta

$5.50

Kids Sirloin Steak

$10.00

Kids Sides

Mandarin Oranges

Mandarin Oranges

$2.00

Kids French Fries

$2.00
Yogurt and Apples

Yogurt and Apples

$2.00
Carrots and Cucumbers

Carrots and Cucumbers

$1.50

Kids Salad

$2.00
Fresh Berries

Fresh Berries

$2.00
Kids Broccoli

Kids Broccoli

$2.00

Kids Desserts

Kids Sundae

$3.00

Kids Brownie

$2.00

Additions

Cheese Additions

Protein Additions

Sauce Additions

Vegetable Additions

Gluten Free Additions

Split Plate

$0.50

Include Bread & Oil

Tortilla shells

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Down to earth dining awaits!

Website

Location

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525



Gallery





