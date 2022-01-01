Blue Water Seafood Mission Hills 3667 India Street

Restaurant info

We grew up in and on the water. Surfing, diving, boating & fishing the beaches and blue water of San Diego and Baja California. We still do. Fresh local seafood has always been a part of the experience. Fish tacos on the docks in Ensenada, where they were invented. Ahi sashimi in the galley on the boat ride home, sliced from that morning’s tuna catch. White Sea Bass pulled from the Baja surf and grilled on the spot over a mesquite campfire.

