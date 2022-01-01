Blue Water Seafood Mission Hills 3667 India Street
3667 India Street
San Diego, CA 92103
On the Grill Sandwiches
Red Snapper Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Yellowtail Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Calamari Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Seared Ahi Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Scottish Salmon Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Swordfish Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Grilled Shrimp Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Hawaiian Wahoo Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Hawaiian Albacore Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Local Halibut Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Scallops Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
On the Grill Salads
Red Snapper Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Yellowtail Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Calamari Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion* over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Seared Ahi Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Scottish Salmon Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Mahi Mahi Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Swordfish Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Hawaiian Wahoo Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Hawaiian Albacore Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Jumbo Shrimp Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Local Halibut Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Scallops Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
On the Grill Plates
Red Snapper Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Yellowtail Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Calamari Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Seared Ahi Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Scottish Salmon Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Mahi Mahi Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Swordfish Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Grilled Shrimp Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Hawaiian Wahoo Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Hawaiian Albacore Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Jumbo Shrimp Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Local Halibut Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
Scallops Plate
Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*
On the Grill Tacos
Red Snapper Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Yellowtail Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Calamari Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Seared Ahi Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Scottish Salmon Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Mahi Mahi Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Swordfish Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Hawaiian Wahoo Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Hawaiian Albacore Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Jumbo Shrimp Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Local Halibut Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Scallops Taco
Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*
Off the Grill Sandwiches
Bay Shrimp Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Medium Shrimp Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Alaskan Red Crab Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Medium Shrimp & Crab Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Bay Shrimp & Crab Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Smoked Fish Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Seafood Combo Sandwich
Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Off the Grill Salads
Bay Shrimp Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Medium Shrimp Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Alaskan Red Crab Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Medium Shrimp & Crab Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Bay Shrimp & Crab Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Smoked Fish Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Seafood Combo Salad
Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*
Daily Special Board
Fish Specials
Alaskan Halibut taco
Black Sea-bass taco
Bluefin tuna taco
Broom grouper taco
Cabrilla bass taco
Leopard Grouper Taco
Mako Shark taco
Octopus Taco
Opah Taco
Snook taco
Steelhead Trout Taco
Striped Bass taco
Thresher shark taco
White Sea-bass taco
Alaskan Halibut sandwich
Black Sea-bass sandwich
Bluefin tuna sandwich
Broom grouper sandwich
Cabrilla bass sandwich
Leopard Grouper Sandwich
Mako Shark sandwich
Opah Sandwich
Snook sandwich
Steelhead Trout Sandwich
Striped Bass sandwich
Thresher shark sandwich
White Sea-bass sandwich
Alaskan Halibut salad
Black Sea-bass salad
Bluefin tuna salad
Broom grouper salad
Cabrilla bass salad
Leopard Grouper Salad
Mako Shark salad
Octopus Salad
Opah Salad
Snook salad
Steelhead Trout Salad
Striped Bass salad
Thresher shark salad
White Sea-bass salad
Alaskan Halibut plate
Black Sea-bass Plate
Bluefin tuna Plate
Broom grouper plate
Cabrilla Plate
Leopard Grouper Plate
Mako Shark plate
Octopus Plate
Opah Plate
Snook Plate
Steelhead Trout Plate
Striped Bass plate
Thresher shark plate
White Sea-bass Plate
Soups From Scratch
CUP of New England Clam Chowder
BOWL of New England Clam Chowder
QUART of New England Clam Chowder
BREAD BOWL New England Clam Chowder
CUP of Hearty Seafood Soup
A tomato-based broth with an assortment of fish and vegetables
BOWL of Hearty Seafood Soup
QUART of Hearty Seafood Soup
Chilled Seafood Cocktails
Kid's Menu
Two Chicken Tacos
Chicken strips with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and homemade taco sauce
Chicken n' Chips
Chicken Strips over fries with your choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, or Thousand Island
Cheddar Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese and a side of fries
Half Fish n' Chips
4 ounce panko crusted or beer battered cod served over fries with a side of coleslaw and tartar sauce
Sashimi Appetizers
Appetizers
Specials
Beer Battered Cod Taco
Topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, white sauce, and cheddar cheese served on a flour tortilla with a side of tomatillo sauce
Beer Battered Scallop Taco
Classic Cioppino
Fresh mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp, and red snapper sautéed in our homemade marinara. Served with toasted sourdough.
Sesame Encrusted Seared Ahi Tuna
Served with avocado, teriyaki sauce, and a side of rice
Mini Shrimp Tacos (3)
Mini beer0battered shrimp tacos, topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, whote sauce and cheddar cheese served on a corn tortilla with a side of tomatillo sauce
Fish n' Chips
Beer battered or panko crusted cod served over crisscut fries with a side of coleslaw and tartar sauce
Buffalo Sandwich
Snapper or calamari fried and finished on the grill topped with chipotle marinade, bleu cheese, pepper jack and avocado
Bourbon Butter Scallop Plate
8 ounce portion of scallops sautéed in our bourbon butter marinade and served over rice with a side salad
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread with tomato
Salmon Burger
Seasoned salmon patty on bolillo roll or slice sourdough with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce
Sauteed Mussels & Clams App
Fresh black mussels and clams sauteed in our homemade white wine sauce with capers, onions, and tomatoes served with toasted sourdough bread
Sauteed Mussels & Clams PLT
Bourbon Butter Jalapeño Mussels
Fresh black mussels sauteed in our homemade bourbon butter marinade with slice jalapeños and lime served on toasted crostinis
Track Taco
Grilled fresh, wild Pacific shrimp marinated in chipotle butter topped with Maui onion and mango slaw served on a fresh corn tortilla with melted cheddar, dressed with homemade white sauce, tomatillo sauce, and avocado finished with a pinch of queso fresco
Extras
A la carte
Beer
DFT Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA
DFT Coronado Brewing Weekend Vibes IPA
DFT Eppig Brewing Japanese Lager
DFT CALIDAD
DFT Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale
PTCH Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA
PTCH Coronado Brewing Weekend Vibes IPA
PTCH Eppig Brewing Japanese Lager
PITCH Calidad
PTCH Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale
BTL Pacifico
BTL Corona
BTL Modelo
BTL Modelo Negra
TB Sapporo
TB Pacifico
TB Corona
Wine
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
We grew up in and on the water. Surfing, diving, boating & fishing the beaches and blue water of San Diego and Baja California. We still do. Fresh local seafood has always been a part of the experience. Fish tacos on the docks in Ensenada, where they were invented. Ahi sashimi in the galley on the boat ride home, sliced from that morning’s tuna catch. White Sea Bass pulled from the Baja surf and grilled on the spot over a mesquite campfire.
