Blue Water Seafood Mission Hills 3667 India Street

3667 India Street

San Diego, CA 92103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

On the Grill Sandwiches

Red Snapper Sandwich

$11.25

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Yellowtail Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Calamari Sandwich

$12.00

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Seared Ahi Sandwich

$15.75

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Scottish Salmon Sandwich

$15.25

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$14.25

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Swordfish Sandwich

$15.25

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Grilled Shrimp Sandwich

$15.25

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Hawaiian Wahoo Sandwich

$15.00

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Hawaiian Albacore Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich

$17.00

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Local Halibut Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Scallops Sandwich

$20.00

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

On the Grill Salads

Red Snapper Salad

$17.00

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Yellowtail Salad

$17.50Out of stock

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Calamari Salad

$16.50

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion* over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Seared Ahi Salad

$20.25

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Scottish Salmon Salad

$19.25

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Mahi Mahi Salad

$19.25

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Swordfish Salad

$19.25

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$19.25

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Hawaiian Wahoo Salad

$18.50

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Hawaiian Albacore Salad

$18.50

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Local Halibut Salad

$19.25Out of stock

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Scallops Salad

$27.00

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. Your choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

On the Grill Plates

Red Snapper Plate

$20.00

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Yellowtail Plate

$22.00Out of stock

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Calamari Plate

$20.00

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Seared Ahi Plate

$28.25

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Scottish Salmon Plate

$25.25

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Mahi Mahi Plate

$25.25

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Swordfish Plate

$27.25

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$25.25

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Hawaiian Wahoo Plate

$23.00

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Hawaiian Albacore Plate

$22.00

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$30.00

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Local Halibut Plate

$26.00Out of stock

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

Scallops Plate

$32.00

Served with our fresh Blue Water salad and Jasmine rice. You choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 8 ounce portion*

On the Grill Tacos

Red Snapper Taco

$6.25

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Yellowtail Taco

$7.00Out of stock

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Calamari Taco

$5.75

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Seared Ahi Taco

$8.50

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Scottish Salmon Taco

$7.50

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Mahi Mahi Taco

$7.50

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Swordfish Taco

$7.50

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$7.50

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Hawaiian Wahoo Taco

$7.00

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Hawaiian Albacore Taco

$7.00

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Jumbo Shrimp Taco

$10.00

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Local Halibut Taco

$7.50Out of stock

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

Scallops Taco

$10.00

Marinated in our spicy chipotle. Served on a warm corn tortilla with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, our homemade white sauce. Add Avocado +$1 per taco *Fish is at least a 4 ounce portion*

-------------------

Off the Grill Sandwiches

Bay Shrimp Sandwich

$11.25

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Medium Shrimp Sandwich

$16.00

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Alaskan Red Crab Sandwich

$20.00

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Medium Shrimp & Crab Sandwich

$20.00

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Bay Shrimp & Crab Sandwich

$15.50

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Smoked Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Seafood Combo Sandwich

$20.00

Served on a soft bolollo roll with fresh lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and homemade tartar sauce. Toasted upon request. Add Avocado +$1.5 Add Pepper Jack, Swiss or Cheddar +$1 *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Off the Grill Salads

Bay Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Medium Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Alaskan Red Crab Salad

$22.00

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Medium Shrimp & Crab Salad

$22.00

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Bay Shrimp & Crab Salad

$17.50

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Smoked Fish Salad

$20.00

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Seafood Combo Salad

$22.00

Served over mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, carrots, tomatoes, and capers. You choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island or Vinaigrette *Fish is at least 6 ounce portion*

Daily Special Board

Grilled Shrimp Nachos

$16.95

Poke

$13.00

Single Oyster

$2.75

Half Dozen Oysters

$13.95Out of stock

Full Dozen Oysters

$22.95Out of stock

Fish Specials

Alaskan Halibut taco

$10.00

Black Sea-bass taco

$6.00

Bluefin tuna taco

$8.50Out of stock

Broom grouper taco

$7.00Out of stock

Cabrilla bass taco

$7.00Out of stock

Leopard Grouper Taco

$6.50Out of stock

Mako Shark taco

$6.25Out of stock

Octopus Taco

$7.00Out of stock

Opah Taco

$7.00

Snook taco

$7.50Out of stock

Steelhead Trout Taco

$7.50

Striped Bass taco

$7.50Out of stock

Thresher shark taco

$6.25Out of stock

White Sea-bass taco

$7.50Out of stock

-------------------

Alaskan Halibut sandwich

$20.00

Black Sea-bass sandwich

$13.25Out of stock

Bluefin tuna sandwich

$15.75Out of stock

Broom grouper sandwich

$13.75Out of stock

Cabrilla bass sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Leopard Grouper Sandwich

$14.25Out of stock

Mako Shark sandwich

$11.75Out of stock

Opah Sandwich

$14.75

Snook sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Steelhead Trout Sandwich

$15.00

Striped Bass sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Thresher shark sandwich

$11.75Out of stock

White Sea-bass sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Alaskan Halibut salad

$26.00

Black Sea-bass salad

$17.25

Bluefin tuna salad

$16.25Out of stock

Broom grouper salad

$19.25Out of stock

Cabrilla bass salad

$16.25Out of stock

Leopard Grouper Salad

$17.25Out of stock

Mako Shark salad

$17.00Out of stock

Octopus Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Opah Salad

$18.95

Snook salad

$19.25Out of stock

Steelhead Trout Salad

$18.95

Striped Bass salad

$18.95Out of stock

Thresher shark salad

$17.00Out of stock

White Sea-bass salad

$18.95Out of stock

Alaskan Halibut plate

$30.00

Black Sea-bass Plate

$23.25

Bluefin tuna Plate

$27.00Out of stock

Broom grouper plate

$23.95Out of stock

Cabrilla Plate

$23.95Out of stock

Leopard Grouper Plate

$23.95Out of stock

Mako Shark plate

$20.95Out of stock

Octopus Plate

$22.95Out of stock

Opah Plate

$20.95

Snook Plate

$26.00Out of stock

Steelhead Trout Plate

$22.95

Striped Bass plate

$24.95Out of stock

Thresher shark plate

$20.95Out of stock

White Sea-bass Plate

$24.95Out of stock

Soups From Scratch

CUP of New England Clam Chowder

$5.25

BOWL of New England Clam Chowder

$9.75

QUART of New England Clam Chowder

$18.75

BREAD BOWL New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

CUP of Hearty Seafood Soup

$7.50

A tomato-based broth with an assortment of fish and vegetables

BOWL of Hearty Seafood Soup

$11.75

QUART of Hearty Seafood Soup

$21.25

Chilled Seafood Cocktails

Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$7.00

Medium Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Alaskan Red Crab Cocktail

$15.00

Crab & Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Crab & Medium Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$10.25

Served with freshly made tortilla chips and avocado

Kid's Menu

Two Chicken Tacos

$9.50

Chicken strips with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and homemade taco sauce

Chicken n' Chips

$10.00

Chicken Strips over fries with your choice of dipping sauce: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, or Thousand Island

Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese and a side of fries

Half Fish n' Chips

$9.25

4 ounce panko crusted or beer battered cod served over fries with a side of coleslaw and tartar sauce

Sashimi Appetizers

Ahi Sashimi

$15.50

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Albacore Sashimi

$13.00

Scallop Sashimi

$17.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Sashimi

$12.25Out of stock

Combo Sash

$16.00

Bluefin Sashimi

$16.50Out of stock

Appetizers

Fried Calamari App

$11.25

Crisscut Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Side of Rice

$2.25

Cheesy Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.25

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Shrimp Appetizer

$13.00

Grilled Calamari App

$11.25

Specials

Beer Battered Cod Taco

$6.50

Topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, white sauce, and cheddar cheese served on a flour tortilla with a side of tomatillo sauce

Beer Battered Scallop Taco

$8.50

Classic Cioppino

$26.00

Fresh mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp, and red snapper sautéed in our homemade marinara. Served with toasted sourdough.

Sesame Encrusted Seared Ahi Tuna

Served with avocado, teriyaki sauce, and a side of rice

Mini Shrimp Tacos (3)

$9.75

Mini beer0battered shrimp tacos, topped with cabbage, tomatoes, onions, whote sauce and cheddar cheese served on a corn tortilla with a side of tomatillo sauce

Fish n' Chips

$18.50

Beer battered or panko crusted cod served over crisscut fries with a side of coleslaw and tartar sauce

Buffalo Sandwich

$15.95

Snapper or calamari fried and finished on the grill topped with chipotle marinade, bleu cheese, pepper jack and avocado

Bourbon Butter Scallop Plate

$30.00

8 ounce portion of scallops sautéed in our bourbon butter marinade and served over rice with a side salad

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Albacore tuna with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread with tomato

Salmon Burger

$15.00

Seasoned salmon patty on bolillo roll or slice sourdough with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce

Sauteed Mussels & Clams App

$17.75

Fresh black mussels and clams sauteed in our homemade white wine sauce with capers, onions, and tomatoes served with toasted sourdough bread

Sauteed Mussels & Clams PLT

$21.75

Bourbon Butter Jalapeño Mussels

$21.25

Fresh black mussels sauteed in our homemade bourbon butter marinade with slice jalapeños and lime served on toasted crostinis

Track Taco

$8.50

Grilled fresh, wild Pacific shrimp marinated in chipotle butter topped with Maui onion and mango slaw served on a fresh corn tortilla with melted cheddar, dressed with homemade white sauce, tomatillo sauce, and avocado finished with a pinch of queso fresco

-------------------

Extras

S/O Tortilla Chips

$2.25

S/O Wonton Chips

$2.25

Half Avo a la carte

$3.00

Whole Avo a la carte

$4.50

S/o Avo(Plt,sal,smy)

$1.50

S/o Avo (tacos)

$1.00

TO GO Side Sauce

$0.50

Cup of Dressing

$2.50

Bowl of Dressing

$5.00

Quart of dressing

$10.00

Sm Sal

$4.25

LG Sal

$7.95

Cookie

$3.25

Whole Lemon

$0.75

A la carte

White bass a la carte

Out of stock

Beer

DFT Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA

$9.00

DFT Coronado Brewing Weekend Vibes IPA

$8.50

DFT Eppig Brewing Japanese Lager

$8.00

DFT CALIDAD

$8.00

DFT Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$7.00

PTCH Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA

$26.00

PTCH Coronado Brewing Weekend Vibes IPA

$25.00

PTCH Eppig Brewing Japanese Lager

$25.00

PITCH Calidad

$25.00

PTCH Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale

$22.00

BTL Pacifico

$5.50

BTL Corona

$5.50

BTL Modelo

$5.50

BTL Modelo Negra

$5.50

TB Sapporo

$7.75

TB Pacifico

$7.75

TB Corona

$7.75

Wine

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Rosé

$8.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Cabernet

$25.00

BTL Rose

$20.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

Arizona Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Pellegrino

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.25

Snapple

$3.25

Coconut Water

$3.75

Rootbeer

$2.00

Kombuchas

12 oz Boochcraft

$6.00

16 oz Boochcraft

$7.50

12 oz Juneshine

$6.00

16 oz Juneshine

$7.50

Merch

T-Shirt

$25.00

Pullover Jacket

$45.00

Zip Up Jacket

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We grew up in and on the water. Surfing, diving, boating & fishing the beaches and blue water of San Diego and Baja California. We still do. Fresh local seafood has always been a part of the experience. Fish tacos on the docks in Ensenada, where they were invented. Ahi sashimi in the galley on the boat ride home, sliced from that morning’s tuna catch. White Sea Bass pulled from the Baja surf and grilled on the spot over a mesquite campfire.

Website

Location

3667 India Street, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

