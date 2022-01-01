Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill

Whole Red Snapper (H)*

an ocean fresh favorite prepared, with head on or off, in your choice of our Caribbean classic options: jerk, escovitch (fried), brown stew (fried), curry, blackened, grilled, seared or steamed. Snappers range from 1 to 2 pounds, and with cabbage medley and traditional rice and peas (or two sides of your choice for an upcharge)