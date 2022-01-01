- Home
Blue Waters Caribbean and Seafood Grill
6349 Old Branch Avenue
Temple Hills, MD 20748
Appetizers+
All-Natural Wings (H)*
organic non-gmo wings can be tossed in your flavor choice [NG]
Beignets Appetizer (H)*
Deep-fried yeast fritters, coated with powdered sugar, cinnamon, and a Caribbean rum glaze
Caribbean Patties (H)*
authentic Caribbean patties, handcrafted with fresh, local and sustainable ingredients
Fried Oysters Apptzr (H)*
fresh gulf oysters hand battered, lightly dusted and fried until golden brown. served with the ultimate oyster sauce
Hand Battered Calamari (H)*
lightly breaded calamari fried until golden brown and finished with cracked pepper. served with your favorite sauce
Hot Steppa Shrimp (H)*
seven plump, tail on jumbo shrimp, hand breaded and fried or grilled, and served with house sweet chili sauce on the side
Potato Stack (H)*
our signature house fries piled high with your favorite topping choice: Jerk Chicken, Cheddar Bay Crab or Loaded
Steamed Shrimp (H)*
a pound of jumbo shrimp seasoned with Old Bay and steamed to perfection
Stuffed Avocado (H)*
fresh avocado half filled with super lump crab meat mixed with diced shrimp, spicy mango, and cilantro, topped with avocado cream and served with crispy yucca chips
SPECIAL - Mussels/Garlic Butter (H)*
Soups+
Blue’s Crab & Vegetable Soup (H)*
rich and savory tomato-based broth filled with super lump crabmeat, and a vegetable blend of corn, carrots, green beans, peas, tomatoes [GF]
Seafood Bisque (H)*
velvety cream-based soup filled with a medley of shrimp and super lump crabmeat in a lobster stock with tomatoes
SEASONAL: Caribbean Crock Hot Pepper Soup (H)*
vegetarian-friendly spicy braised stew with red peppers, ginger, tomatoes, acorn squash and chopped kale [V - GF]
SEASONAL: Downtown Kingston Soup w. Chicken (H)*
pumpkin puree-based soup with pulled non-gmo organic chicken and grace cock noodles simmered in fresh herbs, spices and vegetables [NG]
Salads+
Blue Waters House Salad (H)*
blend of spring herbs and tender lettuces, crispy pear, sliced grape tomatoes and shredded carrots [V-GF]
Caesar Salad (H)*
a bed of romaine lettuce, garnished with parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, and tossed with creamy Caesar dressing or dressing of choice
Crispy Jerk Chicken BLT Salad (H)*
mixed greens tossed with Chicken George's legendary jerk non-gmo chicken sliced and tossed with grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar, chopped bacon, and hand-shucked fresh corn [NG]
SEASONAL: The Kobb Salad (H)*
signature chopped kale salad loaded with honey-roasted acorn squash, sliced almonds, grape tomatoes, hand-shucked fresh corn, red onions, chopped boiled eggs and blue cheese crumbles
Caribbean Specialties+
Carribbean Roti (H)*
authentic hand-folded vegan Caribbean wraps made from split peas, served with cabbage medley (or substitute side for an up-charge)
Carribean Jerk Chicken (H)*
Legendary Chef Chicken George's famed marinated non-gmo chicken grilled to perfection and seasoned with his distinct union of jerk spices and blended Caribbean flavors. served with cabbage medley and traditional rice and peas, or 2 sides of your choice (possible upcharge)
Curry Chicken (H)*
non-gmo chicken curried with potatoes and veggies in an authentic in-house curry sauce. served with cabbage medley and traditional rice and peas, or 2 sides of your choice (possible upcharge)
Whole Red Snapper (H)*
an ocean fresh favorite prepared, with head on or off, in your choice of our Caribbean classic options: jerk, escovitch (fried), brown stew (fried), curry, blackened, grilled, seared or steamed. Snappers range from 1 to 2 pounds, and with cabbage medley and traditional rice and peas (or two sides of your choice for an upcharge)
SPECIAL: Brown Stew Chicken (H)*
traditional stewed non-gmo chicken mixed with bold yet sweet and savory flavors. served with cabbage medley and traditional rice and peas, or with 2 sides of your choice (possible upcharge)
SPECIAL: Curry Goat (H)*
SPECIAL: Caribbean Oxtail (H)*
SPECIAL: Jerk BBQ Ribs (H)*
Entrees+
Big Up Burger (H)*
beef patty grilled and stacked with melted cheese, romaine lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun. served with house fries, or a side of your choice (possible upcharge)
Smoked Turkey Burger (H)*
fresh ground turkey topped with pepper jack cheese, sliced avocado, romaine lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun with thousand island dressing on the side. served with house fries, or your side of choice (possible upcharge)
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich (H)*
our "no-filler" all thriller jumbo lump meat crab cake is placed on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato and crab butter sauce on the side. served with house fries, or your side choice (possible upcharge)
Blue Waters Platter (H)*
our fried basket favorites, options include our signature jumbo fried shrimp platter, hand dredged fried whitefish platter, or a combo of jumbo shrimp and fish platter, served with a dipping sauce of your choice and fries (or side of your choice for a possible upcharge)
Blue’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cake (H)*
no-filler "all thriller" jumbo lump crab meat broiled to perfection, served with crab butter to top, house fries, and garlic and onion sautéed broccoli (or your choice of sides possible upcharge)
Lamb Chops (H)*
Twelve ounces of grilled lamb chops topped with a creamy red wine demi-glace sauce. served with two sides of your choice
Rude Boy Pasta (H)*
boasting the classical island flavors of sauteed peppers and onions in a mild Caribbean-spiced creamy sauce over penne pasta topped with mixed cheeses
3 Sides Platter (H)*
a vegan/vegetarian option for enjoying the Caribbean flavors of the Blue, select any three sides (seafood mac and Caribbean patties are available for an upcharge)
SPECIAL - Double Bacon Cheeseburger (H)*
SPECIAL - Triple Play (H)*
SPECIAL - Seafood Boil (H)*
SPECIAL - Curry Chicken Wrap (H)*
SPECIAL - Stuffed Chicken (H)*
SPECIAL - Deep Diver Seafood Salad (H)*
Dock to Table+
Haddock (H)*
Jumbo Scallops (H)*
Jumbo Shrimp (H)*
Market Catch (H)*
Red Snapper Fillet (H)*
Salmon (H)*
SPECIAL - Double Lobster Tail (H)*
SPECIAL - Drunken Fillet Snapper (H)*
SPECIAL - Lobster Imperial w. Crabmeat (H)*
SPECIAL - Lobster Imperial w. Shrimp/Crabmeat (H)*
SPECIAL - Lobster Tail/Shrimp Combo (H)*
SPECIAL - Red Snapper w. Crab Imperial (H)*
SPECIAL - Rockfish Imperial (H)*
SPECIAL - Salmon Imperial (H)*
SPECIAL - Salmon/Shrimp Combo (H)*
SPECIAL - Seafood Boil (H)*
Sides+
5 Cheese Mac (H)*
oven baked five cheese blend macaroni
Artisan Coco Bread (H)*
handmade coco bread
Braised Mixed Greens (H)*
stewed mixed greens sautéed in our house-blend seasonings, mixed peppers and onions [V - ND - GF]
Brioche Bun (H)*
sweet yeast bread lightly butter and toasted
Calypso Black Rice w. Tropical Relish (H)*
seasoned with house-blended herbs and topped with a pineapple and mango relish [V - ND - GF]
Cane Sugar Spiced Yams (H)*
thinly sliced rounds fried with a sweet jerk seasoning [V -ND - GF]
Cabbage Medley (H)*
steamed cabbage seasoned with house-blended flavors [V - ND - GF]
Crispy Seasoned Yucca (H)*
seasoned with our special jerk season and crispy fried [V - ND - GF]
Fried Plantains (H)*
sweet, ripe and fried [V - ND - GF]
Homemade Roti (H)*
authentic hand-folded vegan Caribbean wraps made from split peas
House Fries (H)*
crispy golden fries, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper [V - ND - GF]
Sauteed Asparagus w. Garlic & Onions (H)*
fresh asparagus stalks sautéed with garlic and onions [V - ND - GF]
Sauteed Broccoli w. Garlic & Onions (H)*
fresh broccoli florets sautéed with garlic and onions [V - ND - GF]
Seafood Cheese Mac (H)*
our signature Five Cheese Mac blended with mixed peppers, onions, lump crab meat and shrimp
Side Salad (H)*
Sweet Corn & Pepper Saute (H)*
fresh from the field, hand shuck corn pan-roasted with mixed peppers [V - ND - GF]
Traditional Rice & Peas (H)*
a Caribbean staple!
White Rice (H)*
steamed jasmine rice
SPECIAL - BW Potatoes (H)*
SPECIAL - Green Beans w. Onions (H)*
SPECIAL - Loaded Baked Potato (H)*
SPECIAL - Mashed Potatoes (H)*
SPECIAL - Okra (H)*
SPECIAL - Seafood Stuffing (H)*
SPECIAL - Super Lump Crab Rice (H)*
SPECIAL - Sweet Potato Mash (H)*
House Sauces (H)*
Chef's Veggie Choice (H)*
Special's Veggie Choice (H)*
SPECIAL - Vegetable Fried Rice (H)*
Hush Puppies (H)*
Desserts+
Cake Lemon (H)*
Cake Pineapple Pound (H)*
Cake Rum (H)*
Cake Strawberry Shortcake (H)*
Cake Sweet Potato (H)*
Chef's Choice - Banana Pudding (H)*
Chef's Choice - Birthday Cake (H)*
Chef's Choice - Carrot Cake (H)*
Chef's Choice - Coconut Cake (H)*
Chef's Choice - Cheesecake Mini Original (H)*
Chef's Choice - Cheesecake Mini Cookies/Cream (H)*
Chef's Choice - Cheesecake Key Lime (H)*
Chef's Choice - Cheesecake Original (H)*
Chef's Choice - Cheesecake Strawberry Swirl(H)*
Chef's Choice - Cheesecake Sweet Potato (H)*
Chef's Choice - Powdered Black Cake (H)*
Chef's Choice - Pound Cake Lemon (H)*
Chef's Choice - Strawberry Crunch Cake (H)*
Chef's Choice - Turtle Jar (H)*
Chef's Choice - Sweet Potatoe Pie (H)*
Chef's Choice - Chocolate Strawberries/6ct (H)*
Specials+
BW Po’Boy
Wings + Tings Specials (H)*
Chilean Sea Bass
Salmon Bites
Blackened Cod w. Spinach & Corn
Caribbean Tacos (H)*
Crab & Shrimp Bombers
Crab Balls Appetizer
Fried Lobster w. Fried Shrimp
Fried Seafood Trio
Haddock Wrap
Hennessy Lobster/Shrimp Combo
Holiday Turkey Dinner (H)*
Jerk Salmon and Shrimp
Lamb Chop Pasta
March Madness Combo Pack
Mothers Day 2022
Pineapple Salmon/Shrimp Combo
Quesadilla
Ribeye Steak
Rockfish w. Squash and Spinach
Salmon Caesar Salad
Salmon Cakes Special
Salmon Lovers
Salmon Power Bowl
Sea Bass Pasta
Sea Bass w. Shrimp
Seared Chicken Breast w. Coconut Mushroom Sauce
Shrimp Lovers
Snapper 2
Special - Sauteed Calamari w. Jumbo Scallops
sauteed smoked calamari, seasoned with fresh herbs and white wine paired with blue water's blackened jumbo scallops.
Stuffed Baked Potato w. Crab/Shrimp
Stuffed Shrimp w. Crab/Shrimp (5ct)
Stuffed Snapper Imperial #3
Wing Special (H)*
Catfish Special (H)*
Sandwich Special (H)*
Whiting Special (H)*
Egg Rolls (H)*
Shrimp Boat (H)*
Cheesy Bread (H)*
Coffee/Tea (H)*
N/A Drinks (H)*
Drink Specials*
To Go Alcohol
Alcohol - Bourbon Crown Royal
Alcohol - Bourbon Jim Beam
Alcohol - Cognac Hennessy VS
Alcohol - Cognac Hennessy VSOP
Alcohol - Cognac Hennessy VSOP Privilege
Alcohol - Cognac Remy VSOP
Alcohol - Gin Bombay Sapphire
Alcohol - Grand Marnier
Alcohol - Rum Capt Morgan Gingerbread
Alcohol - Rum Capt Morgan Spice
Alcohol - Rum Capt Morgan White
Alcohol - Rum Wray & Nephew
Alcohol - St Germain
Alcohol - Tequila Casamigos Blanco
Alcohol - Tequila Casamigos Resposado
Alcohol - Tequila Patron Silver
Alcohol - Tequila Teremana
Alcohol - Vodka Ciroc
Alcohol - Vodka Grey Goose
Alcohol - Vodka Smirnoff
Alcohol - Vodka Stateside
Alcohol - Vodka Tito's
Alcohol - Whiskey Basil Hayden
Alcohol - Whiskey Jack Daniels Black Label
Alcohol - Whiskey Johnnie Walker
Alcohol - Whiskey Makers Mark
Alcohol - Whiskey Woodford Reserve
Bar Bites
Bar Side Tacos (H)
Cheddar Bay Crab Stack (H)*
Cheesy Bread (H)*
Crab Egg Rolls (H)*
Fried Rice (H)*
Bar Sides
Side Salad (H)*
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Blue Waters is a contemporary casual restaurant, specializing in authentic Caribbean and Seafood cuisines served fresh, full of flavor and cooked to order by our amazing chefs.
6349 Old Branch Avenue, Temple Hills, MD 20748