Popular Items

Shrimp & Crab Dip
$9.50

Homemade!! Shrimp, crab, & Parmesan cheese with tortilla chips

Can't Afford the Real S.O.S
$25.00

1 Dungeness crab clusters & 1/2 lb jumbo shrimp

Duck Wontons
$8.00

Applewood smoked duck bacon, charred sweet corn and cream cheese fills crescent shaped wontons. Served with a pepper jelly sauce reduction

Full Menu

Appetizers

Boudin Balls
$8.00

Cajun favorite boudin. This unique twist is mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, breaded & fried. Served with our house ranch horseradish

Duck Wontons
$8.00

Applewood smoked duck bacon, charred sweet corn and cream cheese fills crescent shaped wontons. Served with a pepper jelly sauce reduction

Shrimp & Crab Dip
$9.50

Homemade!! Shrimp, crab, & Parmesan cheese with tortilla chips

Firecracker Shrimp
$9.00

A heaping bowl full of crispy fried popcorn shrimp with firecracker sauce

Crab Stack
$9.50

Fried crab cakes atop green tomatoes smothered with crawfish cream sauce

Cheese Logs
$8.00

Pepper Jack cheese deep-fried

Fried Green Tomatoes
$9.50

Green tomatoes hand cut and deep-fried. Finished with crawfish Julie sauce

Cup Seafood Gumbo
$7.00
Bowl Seafood Gumbo
$9.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak
$14.00

Thinly sliced sirloin with grilled onions, peppers, mayo, and Swiss cheese on toasted artisan bread

Angus Beef Burger
$12.50

A half pound of Angus beef, grilled onions, lettuce, and tomatoes on a sour dough

Crab Burger
$14.00

Eight oz of Angus beef, fried crab cake, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce

Po'boys
$12.50

Toasted French bread with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, & sliced pickles

Tacos
$14.00

Grilled tortillas with lettuce, tomato, mixed cheese. Topped with geaux sauce

Salads

Side Caesar Salad
$6.00

Crispy baby romaine with shredded Parmesan and Romano cheese, garlic bread, and tossed in Caesar dressing

Entrée Caesar Salad
$9.00

Crispy baby romaine with shredded Parmesan and Romano cheese, garlic bread, and tossed in Caesar dressing

Side House Salad
$6.00

Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, cheese, boiled egg, cucumber, & pepperoncinis

Entrée House Salad
$9.00

Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, cheese, boiled egg, cucumber, & pepperoncinis

Sides

Coleslaw
$2.50
Bourbon Beans
$2.50
French Fries
$2.50
Sweet Potato Brulee
$3.50
Corn & Red Potatoes
$2.50
Loaded Potato
$3.50
Gouda Grits
$3.00
Okra
$2.50
Mac N' Cheese
$2.50

Drinks

Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Strawberry Lemonade
$2.50
Soda Products
$2.75
Bottled Beer
$4.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie
Pecan Pie
Cheesecake

Entrées

Crab Cake Pontchartrain
$18.00

Local hand crafted blue crab cakes grilled with butter and Cajun spices. Finished with crawfish Julie

Shrimp & Grits
$18.00

Cheese grits, jumbo blackened shrimp, onions, andouille sausage, Cajun cream sauce and crispy bacon. Side salad only

Hamburger Steak
$16.00

USDA Angus beef ground daily and cooked to order topped with beef gravy, grilled onions, & mushrooms

Redfish & Jumbo Shrimp
$20.00

Red drum with Creole seasonings paired with grilled shrimp

Smoked Salmon
$18.00

Atlantic salmon blackened and smoked topped with a light Orleans cream

Blackened Catfish
$18.00

Local catfish filets bronzed with Cajun spices and smothered in crawfish Julie

Ribeye Plate
$26.99

Pastas

Cajun Chicken Pasta
$16.00

Blackened chicken on creamy Alfredo atop linguine pasta

Shrimp Pasta
$17.00

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with Alfredo sauce

Crawfish Pasta
$17.00

Savory cream base with crawfish, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, fresh garlic, green onion, & creole spices

Platters

Seafood Platter
$15.50

Local catfish, crab cake, jumbo shrimp, and stuffed crab

Whole Fish
$15.00

MS farm raised whole catfish deep-fried

Crab Cake
$12.50

Hand crafted cakes deep-fried

Jumbo Shrimp
$14.50

Shrimp, hand battered and dusted in seasoned flour and fried golden

Southern Fried Catfish
$15.00

Deep-fried local catfish

1/2 Filet 1/2 Shrimp
$18.00

Two deep-fried catfish and six jumbo shrimp

Steamers

Poor Mans Lobster
$18.00

1 lb of wild caught royal red shrimp

Feeling Crabby
$22.00

1 snow crab cluster & ½ lb jumbo shrimp

Just Hitched
$19.00

A half pound of wild caught royal reds and jumbo shrimp

Not Hungry
$13.00

1/2 lb jumbo shrimp

S.O.S
$50.00

2 Dungeness crab clusters and 1 lb jumbo shrimp

Can't Afford the Real S.O.S
$25.00

1 Dungeness crab clusters & 1/2 lb jumbo shrimp

A Reel Deal
$18.50

1 lb steamed and peeled shrimp

Shrimpsation
$18.00

1 lb of jumbo steamed shrimp

Kids Menu

Pizza stix
$4.00
Chicken nuggets
$4.00
Catfish Strips
$7.00
Kids Pasta
$7.00
Popcorn Shrimp
$5.00

Beer

Michelob
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Modelo
$4.00
Dos Equis
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00

Catering Menu

Catering Soups & Salads

Small (Half Gallon) Seafood Gumbo
$75.00

A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread

Large (Gallon) Seafood Gumbo
$130.00

A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread

Small (Half Gallon) Shrimp Bisque
$65.00

Served with garlic bread

Large (Gallon) Shrimp Bisque
$130.00

Served with garlic bread

Small (Half Gallon) Red Beans & Rice
$55.00

Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices

Large (Gallon) Red Beans & Rice
$125.00

Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices

Half Garden Salad
$35.00

Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread

Full Garden Salad
$60.00

Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread

Half Grilled Chicken Salad
$55.00

Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread

Full Grilled Chicken Salad
$95.00

Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread

Catering Entrées

Half Canal Street Chicken
$110.00

Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice

Full Canal Street Chicken
$185.00

Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice

Half Shrimp Creole
$90.00

Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice

Full Shrimp Creole
$175.00

Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice

Half Crawfish Etouffee
$90.00

Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread

Full Crawfish Etouffee
$175.00

Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread

Half Bayou Chicken
$110.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice

Full Bayou Chicken
$185.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice

Half Catfish Lafayette
$110.00

Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee

Full Catfish Lafayette
$185.00

Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee

Catering Pastas

Half Chicken Tortellini
$90.00

Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo

Full Chicken Tortellini
$175.00

Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo

Half Cajun Chicken Pasta
$90.00

Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta

Full Cajun Chicken Pasta
$175.00

Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta

Half Shrimp Pasta
$100.00

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce

Full Shrimp Pasta
$180.00

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce

Half Bayou Pasta
$110.00

Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta

Full Bayou Pasta
$220.00

Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta

Half Shrimp & Grits
$100.00

Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce

Full Shrimp & Grits
$180.00

Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce

Catering Dessert

Half Bread Pudding
$45.00

Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel

Full Bread Pudding
$90.00

Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel

Specialty Cheesecake - Strawberry Swirl
$40.00
Specialty Cheesecake - Blueberry Swirl
$40.00
Specialty Cheesecake - Salted Caramel
$40.00
Specialty Cheesecake - Classic Vanilla
$40.00