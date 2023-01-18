  • Home
Bluebei Sushi & Grill 7825 Blue Diamond Road suite 106

No reviews yet

7825 Blue Diamond Road suite 106

Las Vegas, NV 89178

Soda & Tea

Soda Water

$1.00

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Juice Apple

$3.75

Juice Orange

$3.75

Juice Cranberry

$3.75

Ice Green Tea

$3.75

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Oolong Hot Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Hot Tea

$2.50

Pellegrino

$5.50

Fiji Water

$3.95

CAN Iced oolong tea

$4.50

CAN Kona Milk Coffee

$4.50

Ramune

$4.50

Beer

Draft Sapporo

$5.00

Small Sapporo

$5.95

Large Sapporo

$10.95

Small Asahi

$5.95

Large Asahi

$10.95

Large Kirin Light

$10.95

Blue Moon

$5.95

Stella Artois

$5.95

Lagunita IPA

$5.95

Modelo

$5.95

Corona

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$5.95

White Wine

House Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Bernardus Glass

$15.00

Kim Crawford Glass

$12.00

Esperto Glass

$11.00

White Haven Glass

$13.00

Willamette Glass

$11.00

House White Bottle

$36.00

Bernardus Bottle

$58.00

Kim Crawford Bottle

$48.00

Esperto Bottle

$44.00

White Haven Bottle

$52.00

Willamette Bottle

$44.00

Red Wine

House Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Louis Martini Glass

$13.00

Raymond Glass

$14.00

Meiomi Glass

$13.00

House of Cards Glass

$13.00

House Red Bottle

$36.00

Louis Martini Bottle

$52.00

Raymond Bottle

$56.00

Meiomi Bottle

$52.00

House of Cards Bottle

$52.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Haku

$9.00

Ketel Citroen

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Roku

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tequila

Adelita Blanco

$10.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$27.00

Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Lunazul Blanco

$7.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Whiskey

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Macallan 12

$19.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Japanese Whiskey

Hakushu 12

$19.00

Hibiki 12

$18.00

Hibiki 17

$37.00

Hibiki 21

$54.00

Kujira 8

$21.00

Nobushi

$14.00

Shibui

$13.00

Shinobu 10

$17.00

Shinobu 15

$28.00

Tenjaku

$17.00

Toki

$12.00

Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Cognac

Hennesy VSOP

$17.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Cold Sake

Dassai 45

$32.00

Hakutsuru

$27.00

Kikusui

$24.00

Kubota

$31.00

Kurosawa

$24.00

Kurosawa Nigori

$22.00

Mio

$22.00

Mu

$29.00

Oka

$68.00

Onigoroshi

$23.00

Otokoyama

$56.00

Sayuri Nigori

$20.00

Shochikubai

$21.00

Soto

$35.00

Yuki Lychee

$21.00

Yuki Mango

$21.00

Yuki Peach

$21.00

Yuki Strawberry

$21.00

Hana Sake

H Apple Glass

$9.00

H Lychee Glass

$9.00

H Pineapple Glass

$9.00

H Peach Glass

$9.00

H Apple Bottle

$36.00

H Lychee Bottle

$36.00

H Pineapple Bottle

$36.00

H Peach Bottle

$36.00

Plum Wine

Choya Plum Glass

$9.00

Choya Plum Bottle

$36.00

Hot Sake

Small Hot Sake

$5.45

Large Hot Sake

$8.95

Seltzers

White Claw Raspberry

$5.95

White Claw Lime

$5.95

White Claw Cherry

$5.95

White Claw Mango

$5.95

Bud Light Mango Seltzer

$5.95

Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

Pork Belly Bowl

$12.95

Tonkatsu Bowl

$12.95

Katsu Don Bowl

$13.95

Sushi Lunch

Sushi Lunch

$20.95

Sashimi Lunch

Sashimi Lunch

$22.95

Small Plates

Agedashi Tofu

$8.50

Asian Zing Wings

$11.95

Baked Mussels

$10.95

Brussel Sprouts

$8.95

Calamari

$9.95

Chicken Kara Age

$8.95

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$13.95

Edamame

$3.75

Edamame Garlic

$6.95

Edamame Spicy Garlic

$6.95

Kama Hamachi

$14.95

Kama Salmon

$13.95

Lemon Creamy Shrimp

$13.50

Miso Black Cod

$16.95

Ninja Jalapeno

$11.95

Ochazuke

$8.95

Parmesan Fries

$8.95

Pork Gyoza

$8.95

Seafood Usuyaki

$14.95

Sesame Chicken

$10.95

Sesame Chicken Spicy

$10.95

Shishito Peppers

$7.50

Soft Shell Crab

$11.95

Tempura Mixed

$9.50

Tempura Shrimp

$9.95

Tempura Vegetable

$7.95

Tofu Steak

$11.95

Togarashi Creamy Shrimp

$13.50

Salads

Avocado Salad

$8.95

Baby Octopus Salad

$5.95

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Salad ( Large )

$5.95

Salad ( Small )

$3.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$9.95

Sashimi Salad

$13.95

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Sides

Miso Soup

$3.25

Oshinko

$3.75

Pickled Wasabi

$2.25

Rice Steamed

$3.25

Rice Sushi

$3.25

Yamagobo

$2.50

Chicken Katsu Plain

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Plain

$8.00

Grilled Salmon 2 pcs

$12.95

Side of Crabmeat

$3.50

Side of Masago

$2.50

Side of Serrano

$1.00

Side of sliced Avocado

$2.75

Side of sliced Lemon

$1.00

Side of Radish

$1.50

Rice Dishes

Fried Rice

$8.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

Pork Fried Rice

$12.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Kimchi Fried Rice

$16.95

Gyudon

$13.95

Unagi Don

$25.95

Chirashi Don

$29.95

Classic Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$18.95

Beef Teriyaki Entree

$19.95

Salmon Teriyaki Entree

$20.95

Tonkatsu Pork Entree Plate

$18.95

Chicken Katsu Entree Plate

$18.95

Sizzling Ribs Half Order

$19.95

Sizzling Ribs Full Order

$34.95

Shogayaki Entree Plate

$19.95

Curry Dishes

Tonkatsu Pork Curry

$16.95

Chicken Katsu Curry

$16.95

Noodles

Vegetable Yakisoba

$11.50

Chicken Yakisoba

$13.95

Beef Yakisoba

$14.95

Shrimp Yakisoba

$15.95

Ramen Shoyu

$12.95

Ramen Miso

$12.95

Ramen Tonkotsu

$12.95

Seafood Ramen ( Non Spicy )

$14.95

Spicy Miso Ramen

$13.50

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$14.95

Udon Soup

$10.95

Tempura Udon Soup

$13.50

Curry Udon

$12.50

Vegetable Yaki Udon

$11.50

Chicken Yaki Udon

$13.95

Beef Yaki Udon

$14.95

Shrimp Yaki Udon

$15.95

Sauces

Side Ginger dressing

$2.00

Side Soy mustard

$2.50

Side of Yuzu sauce

$1.50

Side of ginger

$1.00

Side of crunch

$1.50

Side Tempura sauce

$0.50

Side Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

S "O" sauce

$2.50

Side of spicy mayo

$0.50

Side of eel sauce

$0.50

Side of yamyam

$0.50

Side of ponzu

$0.50

Side of spicy garlic ponzu

$0.50

Side of garlic ponzu

$0.50

Side of curry

$3.00

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$10.95

Banana’s Foster

Banana’s Foster

$9.95

Matcha Brulee

Matcha Crème Brulee

$8.95

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice cream

$3.00

Strawberry Ice cream

$3.25

Red Bean Ice cream

$3.75

Green Tea Ice cream

$3.75

Lychee Ice cream

$3.75

Gelato

Chocolate Gelato

$3.95

Caramel Salt Gelato

$3.95

Cheesecake Gelato

$3.95

Coconut Gelato

$3.95

Espresso Gelato

$3.95

Mochi

Mochi Black Sesame

$3.25

Mochi Chocolate

$3.25

Mochi Cookies N Cream

$3.25

Mochi Green Tea

$3.25

Mochi Mango

$3.25

Mochi Red Bean

$3.25

Mochi Strawberry

$3.25

Mochi Vanilla

$3.25

Tempura Ice Cream

Vanilla Tempura

$8.95

Strawberry Tempura

$8.95

Open Bottle

BYOB Price

$25.00

Kitchen

Kitchen Item

Custom Cocktail

Custom Cocktail

Basic Rolls

Avocado Roll

$4.95

California Roll

$7.95

Crab Roll (Only Crab)

$7.95

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Eel & Avocado Roll

$10.95

Futomaki Roll

$8.95

Gobo Roll

$4.00

Oshinko Roll

$4.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.45

Salmon Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.95

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.95

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.45

Tuna Roll

$7.50

UmeShiso Roll

$5.00

Vegetable Roll

$8.50

Yellowtail Avocado Roll

$9.45

Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Carpaccios

Yellowtail Yuzu

$13.95

Albacore Carpaccio

$13.95

Salmon Carpaccio

$13.95

Tuna Poke

$14.95

Salmon Mount

$13.95

Octopus Carpaccio

$13.95

Large Screaming O

$13.95

Combinations

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$34.95

Sushi Combination

$29.95

Sashimi 6 pcs Combination

$16.95

Sashimi 12 pcs Combination

$29.95

Hand Rolls

Avocado Hand Roll

$4.75

California Hand Roll

$6.95

Cucumber Hand Roll

$4.00

Eel & Avocado Hand Roll

$8.95

Salmon Hand Roll

$7.75

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$7.75

Spicy Crab Hand Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$8.25

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$8.25

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.50

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.50

Tuna Hand Roll

$7.75

Vegetable Hand Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.75

Sashimi 3 pcs

Albacore 3 pc sashimi

$8.95

Crabstick 3 pc sashimi

$6.75

Garlic Tuna 3 pc sashimi

$11.25

Halibut 3 pc sashimi

$9.25

Ikura 3 pc sashimi

$9.25

Inari 3 pc sashimi

$6.95

Mackerel 3 pc sashimi

$6.95

Masago 3 pc sashimi

$7.95

Octopus 3 pc sashimi

$8.25

Salmon 3 pc sashimi

$8.95

Sea scallop 3 pc sashimi

$8.75

Shrimp 3 pc sashimi

$6.75

Smoked Salmon 3 pc sashimi

$8.95

Spicy scallop 3 pc sashimi

$7.75

Squid 3 pc sashimi

$7.50

Surf clam 3 pc sashimi

$7.25

Sweet shrimp 3 pc sashimi

$11.50

Tamago 3 pc sashimi

$6.95

Tobiko 3 pc sashimi

$8.25

Toro 3 pc sashimi

$15.95

Tuna 3 pc sashimi

$9.25

Unagi 3 pc sashimi

$9.50

Uni 3 pc sashimi

$19.95

Yellowtail 3 pc sashimi

$9.25

Sashimi 6 pcs

Albacore 6 pc sashimi

$17.95

Crabstick 6 pc sashimi

$13.50

Garlic Tuna 6 pc sashimi

$22.50

Halibut 6 pc sashimi

$18.50

Ikura 6 pc sashimi

$18.50

Inari 6 pc sashimi

$13.95

Mackerel 6 pc sashimi

$13.95

Masago 6 pc sashimi

$15.95

Octopus 6 pc sashimi

$16.50

Salmon 6 pc sashimi

$17.95

Sea scallop 6 pc sashimi

$17.50

Shrimp 6 pc sashimi

$13.50

Smoked salmon 6 pc sashimi

$17.95

Spicy scallop 6 pc sashimi

$15.50

Squid 6 pc sashimi

$14.95

Surf clam 6 pc sashimi

$14.50

Sweet shrimp 6 pc sashimi

$23.00

Tamago 6 pc sashimi

$13.95

Tobiko 6 pc sashimi

$16.50

Toro 6 pc sashimi

$31.95

Tuna 6 pc sashimi

$18.50

Unagi 6 pc sashimi

$19.00

Uni 6 pc sashimi

$39.95

Yellowtail 6 pc sashimi

$18.50

Special Rolls

Arizona

$13.95

Beauty

$14.95

Beef Teriyaki Sushi Roll

$13.50

Big Rainbow

$15.95

Caterpillar

$14.50

Chicken Teriyaki Sushi Roll

$12.50

Couple

$15.95

Crunch Roll

$11.95

Double Double

$13.95

Dragon

$14.95

Dynamite

$13.95

Emerald

$13.95

Fire Albacore

$15.95

Golden California

$9.95

Hamachi Fire

$14.95

Hot Crunch Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.95

Jackpot

$15.95

Japanese Lasagna

$12.95

Knights

$14.95

Las Vegas

$11.50

Mexico City

$13.50

Mountain Edge

$15.95

Oiyshi

$15.95

Philadelphia

$9.95

Rainbow

$13.95

Red Devil

$13.95

Red Dragon

$15.95

Salmon Lover

$12.50

Shrimp Wrap

$13.50

Sizzling Salmon

$13.50

Snow Corn

$14.95

Spicy & Spicy

$13.95

Spicy Ninja

$11.95

Spider

$12.50

StarDust

$14.95

Sunset

$13.50

Sunshine

$11.95

Tarantula

$13.95

Tiger

$14.95

Triple

$13.95

Tuna Lover

$12.50

Ultimate Tuna

$14.95

Volcano

$13.50

White Tiger

$14.95

Zesty Salmon

$15.50

Sushi *Nigiri

Albacore sushi

$6.50

Crabstick sushi

$5.25

Garlic Tuna sushi

$7.50

Halibut sushi

$7.25

Ikura sushi

$7.25

Inari sushi

$4.95

Mackerel sushi

$5.50

Masago sushi

$5.95

Octopus sushi

$6.50

Quail egg sushi

$5.25

Salmon sushi

$7.25

Sea scallop sushi

$7.25

Shrimp sushi

$5.50

Smoked Salmon sushi

$6.95

Spicy scallop sushi

$6.25

Squid sushi

$5.95

Surf Clam sushi

$5.25

Sweet shrimp sushi

$9.25

Tamago sushi

$4.95

Tobiko sushi

$6.50

Toro sushi

$13.95

Tuna sushi

$7.25

Unagi sushi

$6.95

Uni sushi

$14.50

Yellowtail sushi

$7.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7825 Blue Diamond Road suite 106, Las Vegas, NV 89178

Directions

