Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Blueberries

review star

No reviews yet

4 Bowdoin Mill Island

Topsham, ME 04086

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Blueberry Sunrise
Bubba Biscuit
1 Pancake

Beverages

Large To Go Coffee

$3.49

Small To Go Coffee

$2.89

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 16 oz

$4.99

Iced Coffee (20 oz)

$3.79
Caramel Iced Coffee (20 oz)

Caramel Iced Coffee (20 oz)

$3.99

Our house medium-roast coffee blended with Monin caramel syrup (contains dairy) over ice. Dairy-free Torani Pure made dairy-free caramel is available as a sub

Iced Chai (20 oz)

Iced Chai (20 oz)

$4.99

Sweet and balanced spicy chai with milk over ice (24 oz). Refreshing and tasty

Iced Mocha

$3.99

Hot Mocha

$3.79

Hot Tea

$1.49
House-Brewed Iced Tea (20 oz)

House-Brewed Iced Tea (20 oz)

$2.99

Unsweetened house-brewed tea over ice

Raspberry Iced Tea (20 oz)

Raspberry Iced Tea (20 oz)

$3.49

House-Brewed Iced Tea with Torani Natural Raspberry Syrup over ice

Peach Iced Tea (20 oz)

Peach Iced Tea (20 oz)

$3.49

House-Brewed Iced Tea with Torani Natural Peach syrup over ice

Blueberry Iced Tea (20 oz)

Blueberry Iced Tea (20 oz)

$3.49

House-brewed Bigelow black tea with Torani natural blueberry syrup over ice

English Earl Grey Iced Tea (20 oz)

English Earl Grey Iced Tea (20 oz)

$3.99

House-Brewed black Tea with Torani bergamot natural syrup & milk over ice.

Coca Cola (12 oz)

Coca Cola (12 oz)

$1.99
Diet Coke (12 oz)

Diet Coke (12 oz)

$1.99
IBC Root Beer (12 oz)

IBC Root Beer (12 oz)

$2.79

Mandarin Orange Seltzer

$1.99
Poland Spring spring water (16 oz)

Poland Spring spring water (16 oz)

$1.49
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.99
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.99
Citavo Cold Brew Coffee ( 8 oz can )

Citavo Cold Brew Coffee ( 8 oz can )

$3.99

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

What started it all! Homemade buttermilk muffin with wild Maine blueberries

Strawberry Shortcake Muffin

Strawberry Shortcake Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Homemade buttermilk muffin studded with hand-cut strawberries and topped with a sweet glaze. A best seller!

Harvest Muffin

Harvest Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

A combination of the last of the summer vegetable harvest and Drew's carrot cake spices for a perfectly balanced seasonal muffin!

Peach Melba Muffin

Peach Melba Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Homemade buttermilk muffin with diced peaches and raspberries inside

Chocolate Zucchini Muffin

Chocolate Zucchini Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Homemade chocolate & zucchini muffin. Moist and delicious!

Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.99

Our famous seasonal treat! Homemade moist pumpkin muffins, perfectly spiced & delicious

Gingerbread Muffin

Gingerbread Muffin

$2.99

Homemade gingerbread muffins flecked with diced candied ginger! Can you say Holiday Spirit?

GF Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Our homemade blueberry muffin in Gluten Free format!

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Jumbo (8") cinnamon roll featuring homemade cinnamon filling and sweet glaze. The World's best? You decide

Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll

Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Our homemade yeast dough filled with apple pie filling and topped with sweet glaze. The natural evolution of the apple pie!

Berry Burst Coffeecake

Berry Burst Coffeecake

$4.99

Raspberries, strawberries and Maine blueberries in homemade coffeecake topped with blueberry streusel & sweet glaze

Apple Coffeecake

Apple Coffeecake

$4.99

Homemade sour cream apple coffeecake topped with cinnamon streusel and sweet glaze

Blueberry Coffeecake

Blueberry Coffeecake

$4.99

Homemade blueberry coffeecake topped with blueberry streusel & sweet glaze. Pure Blueberry decadence!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Our famous homemade chocolate chip cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.49

Our chewy and delicious homemade oatmeal raisin cookies with a hint of cinnamon

Espresso Shot Cookie

Espresso Shot Cookie

$2.49

Homemade espresso flavored cookie with chocolate covered espresso beans and chocolate chips. Zingy!

Raisinette Oatmeal Cookie

Raisinette Oatmeal Cookie

$2.49

Our famous oatmeal cookie filled with plump raisins and Callebaut chocolate chips

Coconut Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie

Coconut Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Homemade double coconut, oats and chocolate chips in a chewy, butter-rich cookie. So good!

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$4.49

Our famous chocolate cake with marshmallow buttercream filling. Superior!

Carrotcake Whoopie Pie

Carrotcake Whoopie Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Drew's famous carrot cake tops filled with homemade cream cheese frosting.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$4.49

Our famous pumpkin muffins tops sandwiching home-made cream cheese frosting. Seasonally scrumptious!

Oreo Brownie

Oreo Brownie

$4.49Out of stock

Homemade chocolate fudge brownies with oreo cookie chunks

Butterfinger Brownie

Butterfinger Brownie

$4.49

Our rich homemade fudge brownie stuffed and topped with chopped Butterfinger candy bars

Chocolate Cherry Brownie

Chocolate Cherry Brownie

$4.49

Chocolate fudge brownie with cherry flavor, Callebaut chocolate chips and plump dried cherries inside.

Blueberry Cobbler Bars

Blueberry Cobbler Bars

$4.99

Shortbread crust topped with homemade blueberry filling & cinnamon streusel. Only one thing could make this better - a scoop of ice cream!

Peach Cobbler Bar

Peach Cobbler Bar

$4.99

Shortbread crust topped with homemade peach filling & buttery streusel.

Strawberry Cheesecake Bar

Strawberry Cheesecake Bar

$5.99Out of stock

Drew's famous cheesecake marbled with strawberry filling over a graham cracker crust

S'Mores Bar

S'Mores Bar

$4.49Out of stock

Dandie's marshmallows and our famous brownie batter with a graham cracker crust. Decadent!

Oatmeal Date Bars

$4.49Out of stock

Sweet date filling sandwiched between 2 layers of buttery oat cookie base

Banana Choc Chip Bar

Banana Choc Chip Bar

$4.49

A moist banana cookie bar filled with Callebaut chocolate chips. A new taste sensation!

Apple Toffee Cookie Bar

Apple Toffee Cookie Bar

$4.49Out of stock

Buttery rich cookie bar filled with real apple and Skor Bar toffee pieces. So good!

Harvest Apple Bar

Harvest Apple Bar

$4.49Out of stock

Homemade buttery apple bars, moist and tasty!

Peanut Butter Cup Brownie

Peanut Butter Cup Brownie

$4.49Out of stock

Our chocolate fudge brownie loaded with Reese's PB cups

Creamy Blueberry Bars

Creamy Blueberry Bars

$4.49

Sour cream blueberry filling with a crisp, buttery crust

Cinnamon Coffeecake Muffin

Cinnamon Coffeecake Muffin

$2.99

Homemade buttermilk muffin with a butter cinnamon streusel center & topped with sweet glaze

Pumpkin Pie (Thanksgving Pre-Order)

Pumpkin Pie (Thanksgving Pre-Order)

$20.00

Our own pumpkin custard baked in a tender crust. Thanksgiving pre-order ONLY. We will have them ready for pick-up on Wednesday, Nov 23rd at Noon.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egger

Egger

$4.99

Over hard egg and cheese on toasted choice of bread

Blueberry Sunrise

Blueberry Sunrise

$8.99

Over hard egg, cheddar and sausage or bacon on grilled blueberry muffin tops

Breakfast Reuben

Breakfast Reuben

$9.99

Over hard egg, homemade corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & horseradish mayo on grilled rye bread

Brynne's Best

Brynne's Best

$7.99

Over hard egg, tomato, spinach, cheddar cheese & avocado spread on toasted homemade sourdough bread

Bubba Biscuit

Bubba Biscuit

$8.99

Over hard egg, cheddar, sausage or bacon & tomato on homemade butter biscuit

Very Veggie

Very Veggie

$7.99

Over hard egg, cheddar cheese, tomato & avocado spread on toasted homemade sourdough bread

Zesty Mexican

Zesty Mexican

$8.99

Over hard egg, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, tomato & avocado spread on toasted homemade sourdough bread

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$9.99

Over hard egg, cheddar cheese, sausage, bacon & tomato on toasted homemade sourdough bread

Publey Biscuit

Publey Biscuit

$8.99

A fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon OR sausage and peach preserves on a homemade butter biscuit

Union Jack Breakfast Sandwich

Union Jack Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Fried egg, cheese, bacon OR sausage, tater tots and homemade baked beans on grilled homemade sourdough bread. Very proper!

Breakfast Wraps

Big Daddy's Wrap

Big Daddy's Wrap

$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, tomato & avocado spread in a flour tortilla

Greek Freak Wrap

Greek Freak Wrap

$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, spinach, tomato, onion & feta cheese in a flour tortilla

Sombrero Wrap

Sombrero Wrap

$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, tomato & avocado spread in a flour tortilla

Irishman Corned Beef Wrap

Irishman Corned Beef Wrap

$11.99

2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, hash browns, homemade corned beef & horseradish mayo in a flour tortilla

Sweet Momma Breakfast Wrap

Sweet Momma Breakfast Wrap

$9.99

2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, caramelized onions and sour cream yum-yum sauce in a flour tortilla

Freyja Breakfast Wrap

Freyja Breakfast Wrap

$11.99

2 scrambled eggs, roasted sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, spinach, avocado spread & cheddar cheese in a flour wrap

Pancakes

1 Pancake

1 Pancake

$5.99

Drew's Famous Homemade Buttermilk pancake

2 Pancakes

2 Pancakes

$10.99

2 of Drew's Famous Homemade Buttermilk pancakes

French Toast

1 Slice French Toast

$5.49

1 Slice of our homemade cinnamon swirl bread dipped in cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection

2 Slices French Toast

2 Slices French Toast

$9.99

2 Slices of our homemade cinnamon swirl bread dipped in cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection. Choose from several fruit toppings if you like!

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$7.99

A split half of a homemade jumbo cinnamon roll dipped in cinnamon egg batter, grilled to perfection and topped with sweet glaze. Decadent and delicious!

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.49

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread or wrap. Served with chips & a pickle

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.99

Roasted chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & cranberry mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with pickle and chips

California Club Sandwich

California Club Sandwich

$14.99

Homemade chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, avocado spread and tomato on toasted homemade bread or wrap. Served with chips & a pickle

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Homemade corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on grilled homemade rye bread. Served with chips & a pickle

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon, spring mix, tomato with choice of mayo or blueberry balsamic dressing on bread of choice. Served with chips & a pickle

Funkadelic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Funkadelic Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Tomato, spinach, cheddar cheese and pesto on grilled bread. Served with chips & a pickle

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Roasted turkey breast, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & cranberry mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with pickle and chips

Thanksgiving Sandwich

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey breast, stuffing, sweet potatoes & cranberry mayo on toasted homemade sourdough bread. Served with chips & a pickle

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Roasted chicken breast, sauteed onions, diced smokehouse bacon, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough bread. Served with chips & a pickle

Sides

Side of corned beef hash

Side of corned beef hash

$7.99

House-made corned beef with shredded carrots, grilled onions and hash browns

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$7.99

A split half of a homemade jumbo cinnamon roll dipped in cinnamon egg batter, grilled to perfection and topped with sweet glaze. Decadent and delicious!

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$2.99

(2) crispy oven-roasted hash brown patties

Side Bacon

$3.99

3 pieces of Natural Hormel Applewood smoked Bacon

Side Sausage

$3.99

2 Natural Hormel Breakfast Sausage Patties

Side Vegetarian Sausage

$4.99

2 Morningstar vegetarian sausage patties

Side Chorizo

$3.99

2 patties of Hormel chorizo sausage

Condiments & Cutlery

I need utensils!

I need utensils!

**We will not be providing utensils unless you request them. ** I need utensils, please specify how many below.

Napkins

We will provide napkins only if requested. How many napkins would you like?

Ketchup packet

We will provide ketchup only if requested. How many do you need, if any?

Table syrup

We will provide syrup only if requested. How many would you like?

Hot sauce packet

We will provide hot sauce only if requested. How many would you like?

Butter cup

We will provide butter only if requested. How many would you like?

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good company and even better food. Located right over the bridge on the Bowdoin Mill Island, Blueberries has been serving up the best homemade treats the area has to offer. Come by for breakfast, lunch, baked goods, or a cup o' joe!

Location

4 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham, ME 04086

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Blueberries image

Similar restaurants in your area

Frontier
orange starNo Reviews
14 Maine Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
orange star4.3 • 991
1185 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
orange star4.1 • 63
500 Washington Ave Portland, ME 04103
View restaurantnext
The Front Room - Restaurant & Bar - Munjoy Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,817
73 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Flip Breakfast & Brunch Bar - 212 Maine St Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
212 Maine St Unit A Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
HiFi Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
30 City Center Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Topsham

104 Main Public House
orange star4.6 • 179
104 main st Topsham, ME 04086
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Topsham
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston