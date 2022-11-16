- Home
Blueberries
4 Bowdoin Mill Island
Topsham, ME 04086
Popular Items
Beverages
Large To Go Coffee
Small To Go Coffee
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 16 oz
Iced Coffee (20 oz)
Caramel Iced Coffee (20 oz)
Our house medium-roast coffee blended with Monin caramel syrup (contains dairy) over ice. Dairy-free Torani Pure made dairy-free caramel is available as a sub
Iced Chai (20 oz)
Sweet and balanced spicy chai with milk over ice (24 oz). Refreshing and tasty
Iced Mocha
Hot Mocha
Hot Tea
House-Brewed Iced Tea (20 oz)
Unsweetened house-brewed tea over ice
Raspberry Iced Tea (20 oz)
House-Brewed Iced Tea with Torani Natural Raspberry Syrup over ice
Peach Iced Tea (20 oz)
House-Brewed Iced Tea with Torani Natural Peach syrup over ice
Blueberry Iced Tea (20 oz)
House-brewed Bigelow black tea with Torani natural blueberry syrup over ice
English Earl Grey Iced Tea (20 oz)
House-Brewed black Tea with Torani bergamot natural syrup & milk over ice.
Coca Cola (12 oz)
Diet Coke (12 oz)
IBC Root Beer (12 oz)
Mandarin Orange Seltzer
Poland Spring spring water (16 oz)
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Citavo Cold Brew Coffee ( 8 oz can )
Baked Goods
Blueberry Muffin
What started it all! Homemade buttermilk muffin with wild Maine blueberries
Strawberry Shortcake Muffin
Homemade buttermilk muffin studded with hand-cut strawberries and topped with a sweet glaze. A best seller!
Harvest Muffin
A combination of the last of the summer vegetable harvest and Drew's carrot cake spices for a perfectly balanced seasonal muffin!
Peach Melba Muffin
Homemade buttermilk muffin with diced peaches and raspberries inside
Chocolate Zucchini Muffin
Homemade chocolate & zucchini muffin. Moist and delicious!
Pumpkin Muffin
Our famous seasonal treat! Homemade moist pumpkin muffins, perfectly spiced & delicious
Gingerbread Muffin
Homemade gingerbread muffins flecked with diced candied ginger! Can you say Holiday Spirit?
GF Blueberry Muffin
Our homemade blueberry muffin in Gluten Free format!
Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
Jumbo (8") cinnamon roll featuring homemade cinnamon filling and sweet glaze. The World's best? You decide
Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll
Our homemade yeast dough filled with apple pie filling and topped with sweet glaze. The natural evolution of the apple pie!
Berry Burst Coffeecake
Raspberries, strawberries and Maine blueberries in homemade coffeecake topped with blueberry streusel & sweet glaze
Apple Coffeecake
Homemade sour cream apple coffeecake topped with cinnamon streusel and sweet glaze
Blueberry Coffeecake
Homemade blueberry coffeecake topped with blueberry streusel & sweet glaze. Pure Blueberry decadence!
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our famous homemade chocolate chip cookies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Our chewy and delicious homemade oatmeal raisin cookies with a hint of cinnamon
Espresso Shot Cookie
Homemade espresso flavored cookie with chocolate covered espresso beans and chocolate chips. Zingy!
Raisinette Oatmeal Cookie
Our famous oatmeal cookie filled with plump raisins and Callebaut chocolate chips
Coconut Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie
Homemade double coconut, oats and chocolate chips in a chewy, butter-rich cookie. So good!
Chocolate Whoopie Pie
Our famous chocolate cake with marshmallow buttercream filling. Superior!
Carrotcake Whoopie Pie
Drew's famous carrot cake tops filled with homemade cream cheese frosting.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Our famous pumpkin muffins tops sandwiching home-made cream cheese frosting. Seasonally scrumptious!
Oreo Brownie
Homemade chocolate fudge brownies with oreo cookie chunks
Butterfinger Brownie
Our rich homemade fudge brownie stuffed and topped with chopped Butterfinger candy bars
Chocolate Cherry Brownie
Chocolate fudge brownie with cherry flavor, Callebaut chocolate chips and plump dried cherries inside.
Blueberry Cobbler Bars
Shortbread crust topped with homemade blueberry filling & cinnamon streusel. Only one thing could make this better - a scoop of ice cream!
Peach Cobbler Bar
Shortbread crust topped with homemade peach filling & buttery streusel.
Strawberry Cheesecake Bar
Drew's famous cheesecake marbled with strawberry filling over a graham cracker crust
S'Mores Bar
Dandie's marshmallows and our famous brownie batter with a graham cracker crust. Decadent!
Oatmeal Date Bars
Sweet date filling sandwiched between 2 layers of buttery oat cookie base
Banana Choc Chip Bar
A moist banana cookie bar filled with Callebaut chocolate chips. A new taste sensation!
Apple Toffee Cookie Bar
Buttery rich cookie bar filled with real apple and Skor Bar toffee pieces. So good!
Harvest Apple Bar
Homemade buttery apple bars, moist and tasty!
Peanut Butter Cup Brownie
Our chocolate fudge brownie loaded with Reese's PB cups
Creamy Blueberry Bars
Sour cream blueberry filling with a crisp, buttery crust
Cinnamon Coffeecake Muffin
Homemade buttermilk muffin with a butter cinnamon streusel center & topped with sweet glaze
Pumpkin Pie (Thanksgving Pre-Order)
Our own pumpkin custard baked in a tender crust. Thanksgiving pre-order ONLY. We will have them ready for pick-up on Wednesday, Nov 23rd at Noon.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egger
Over hard egg and cheese on toasted choice of bread
Blueberry Sunrise
Over hard egg, cheddar and sausage or bacon on grilled blueberry muffin tops
Breakfast Reuben
Over hard egg, homemade corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut & horseradish mayo on grilled rye bread
Brynne's Best
Over hard egg, tomato, spinach, cheddar cheese & avocado spread on toasted homemade sourdough bread
Bubba Biscuit
Over hard egg, cheddar, sausage or bacon & tomato on homemade butter biscuit
Very Veggie
Over hard egg, cheddar cheese, tomato & avocado spread on toasted homemade sourdough bread
Zesty Mexican
Over hard egg, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, tomato & avocado spread on toasted homemade sourdough bread
English Breakfast
Over hard egg, cheddar cheese, sausage, bacon & tomato on toasted homemade sourdough bread
Publey Biscuit
A fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon OR sausage and peach preserves on a homemade butter biscuit
Union Jack Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg, cheese, bacon OR sausage, tater tots and homemade baked beans on grilled homemade sourdough bread. Very proper!
Breakfast Wraps
Big Daddy's Wrap
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, tomato & avocado spread in a flour tortilla
Greek Freak Wrap
2 scrambled eggs, spinach, tomato, onion & feta cheese in a flour tortilla
Sombrero Wrap
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, chorizo sausage, tomato & avocado spread in a flour tortilla
Irishman Corned Beef Wrap
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, hash browns, homemade corned beef & horseradish mayo in a flour tortilla
Sweet Momma Breakfast Wrap
2 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, caramelized onions and sour cream yum-yum sauce in a flour tortilla
Freyja Breakfast Wrap
2 scrambled eggs, roasted sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, spinach, avocado spread & cheddar cheese in a flour wrap
Pancakes
French Toast
1 Slice French Toast
1 Slice of our homemade cinnamon swirl bread dipped in cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
2 Slices French Toast
2 Slices of our homemade cinnamon swirl bread dipped in cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection. Choose from several fruit toppings if you like!
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
A split half of a homemade jumbo cinnamon roll dipped in cinnamon egg batter, grilled to perfection and topped with sweet glaze. Decadent and delicious!
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce and tomato on toasted bread or wrap. Served with chips & a pickle
Chicken Club Sandwich
Roasted chicken breast, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & cranberry mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with pickle and chips
California Club Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, avocado spread and tomato on toasted homemade bread or wrap. Served with chips & a pickle
Reuben Sandwich
Homemade corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on grilled homemade rye bread. Served with chips & a pickle
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, spring mix, tomato with choice of mayo or blueberry balsamic dressing on bread of choice. Served with chips & a pickle
Funkadelic Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Tomato, spinach, cheddar cheese and pesto on grilled bread. Served with chips & a pickle
Turkey Club Sandwich
Roasted turkey breast, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & cranberry mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with pickle and chips
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Turkey breast, stuffing, sweet potatoes & cranberry mayo on toasted homemade sourdough bread. Served with chips & a pickle
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Roasted chicken breast, sauteed onions, diced smokehouse bacon, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough bread. Served with chips & a pickle
Sides
Side of corned beef hash
House-made corned beef with shredded carrots, grilled onions and hash browns
Hash Browns
(2) crispy oven-roasted hash brown patties
Side Bacon
3 pieces of Natural Hormel Applewood smoked Bacon
Side Sausage
2 Natural Hormel Breakfast Sausage Patties
Side Vegetarian Sausage
2 Morningstar vegetarian sausage patties
Side Chorizo
2 patties of Hormel chorizo sausage
Condiments & Cutlery
I need utensils!
**We will not be providing utensils unless you request them. ** I need utensils, please specify how many below.
Napkins
We will provide napkins only if requested. How many napkins would you like?
Ketchup packet
We will provide ketchup only if requested. How many do you need, if any?
Table syrup
We will provide syrup only if requested. How many would you like?
Hot sauce packet
We will provide hot sauce only if requested. How many would you like?
Butter cup
We will provide butter only if requested. How many would you like?
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Good company and even better food. Located right over the bridge on the Bowdoin Mill Island, Blueberries has been serving up the best homemade treats the area has to offer. Come by for breakfast, lunch, baked goods, or a cup o' joe!
4 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham, ME 04086