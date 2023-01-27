- Home
Blueberry Hill Market Cafe 515 State Route 20
515 State Route 20
New Lebanon, NY 12125
Breakfast
Brie, Bacon & Caramelized Onion Omelette
Side Salad
Chicken & Waffles
2 Fried Eggs, Bacon Jam, Chili Buer, Black Pepper Vanilla Maple Syrup
Crunchy French Toast
Griddled Golden Brown w/ Lemon Curd, Blueberry Sauce, Whipped Cream
Florentine Omelette
Roasted tomato, spinach, house made pesto, Parmesan & fresh mozzarella
specialty french toast
Griddled cinnamon Brioche bread Topped w/ Berries, Whipped Cream
Pancakes
(gluten free available upon request) +2 Three Homemade Cakes add: Wild Maine Blueberries or chocolate chips for additional cost +2
Custom omelet
Side toast
Side home fry
Side fruit
Side of 2 eggs
One egg
Side bacon
Side sausage patty
Side sausage links
Plain Bagel
Cream cheese
Side lox
Everything bagel
Sesame bagel
Asiago
Plain waffle
Bacon stuffed waffle
GFY
Half order crunchy French toast
Egg benedict sandwich
Breakfast burger
Brunch
Acai Bowl
Organic acai sorbet, vanilla yogurt, topped w/ fresh fruit, house made granola, coconut, almond butter
Avocado Toast
BMB Ciabaa, Savory Lemon Ricotta, Soft Boiled Egg, Macerated Shallots
BBH Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Pepitas, Goat Cheese, Cider Vinaigree
BBHILL Mac And Cheese
Fruit Bowl
Yogurt, Pecan Maple Butter, Fresh Fruit, Chia Seeds, Local Honey, Granola
Kale Caesar
Romaine, blue cheese dressing, w/ pickles red onion, bacon & tomato
Poutine
Hand cut fries, cheese curd w/ demi glace & fresh herbs
Wedge Salad
Romaine, Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickles, Red Onion, Bacon & Tomato
Half order Mac and cheese
Hash
The Hash
Shredded Corned Beef, Potatoes, Onions, Eggs, peppers & herbs
Lamb Hash
Braised lamb, glazed sweet potato, roasted red peppers, pepita pesto, eggs
Hangover Hash
chorizo, Pepperonata, Onion Jam, Potato, Gruyere, Gigante Bean
Side hash
Side lamb hash
Side hangover hash
Pot roast hash
Lunch
Cubano
roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dijon, House Pickles, Baguette served with house made chips
BBH SmashBurger
Martin's Potato Roll, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Special Sauce Single 13, or Double 16, Substitute falafel pay
Lox Sandwich
Everything bagel, Goat Cream Cheese, Sliced Cucumber, Dill, Pickled Red onions
Chicken Gyro
Naan Bread, Tzatziki, Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta
Blackened Catfish Po Boy
Remoulade, Cabbage Slaw, Hoagie Roll
Breakfast Burrito
Whole wheat wrap, black beans, cheddar, w/ rice, scrambled eggs, salsa & guacamole
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Choice of bread and cheese griddlead and served with a side of housemade chips
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and mayo served on toasted wheat berry bread.
Tenders and fries
Turkey sandwich
Chicken salad sandwich
Ham sandwich
Tuna sandwich
Meatball special
Turkey Reuben
Tuna melt
Steak sandwish
Turkey BLT Wrap
Chicken Panini
Cornbeef reuben
Bratwurst sandwich
Turkey bacon melt
Pastrami Reuben
Chicken wings
Lunch Sides and Soup
Espresso Drinks
Hot cappuccino
Macchiato
Hot Latte
Hot Chai Latte
Hot Maple Latte
Hot Mocha Latte
Hot Salted Caramel Latte
House made rich Salted Caramel Sauce, espresso, and steamed milk
Hot Cinnamon French Toast Latte
Espresso with vanilla, maple, cinnamon and steamed milk
Hot Tumeric Chai Latte
Oregon Chai Mix Blended with Tumeric and Steamed milk
Golden Milk Latte
Steamed Oat Milk with Tumeric, ginger,coconut,spices, and local maple syrup
Americano
Espresso
Drip coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced mocha latte
Iced Maple Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Tumeric Chai Latte
Iced Americano
Double Shot of espresso and water served over ice.
Iced Red Eye
Iced Coffee with a double shot of espresso
Iced Salted Caramel Latte
Double Shot of Espresso with local Maple Syrup, Vanilla and Cinnamon
Iced Cinnamon French Toast Latte
Double Shot of Espresso with local maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon.
Coffee by the lb
Hot tea
Homemade Hot Chocolate
Peppermint hot chocolate
Tequila
House
Sauza Silver
Espolon Blanco
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Jose Cuervo Silver
1800 Coconut
Avion Silver
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Patron Extra Anejo
Roca Patron Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Vodka
Rum
Bourbon
Whiskey
Liqueurs & Cordials
Margaritas
Cocktails
Muffins
Cookies
Pies
Scone
Brownie
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
515 State Route 20, New Lebanon, NY 12125
Photos coming soon!