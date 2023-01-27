A map showing the location of Blueberry Hill Market Cafe 515 State Route 20View gallery

Blueberry Hill Market Cafe 515 State Route 20

No reviews yet

515 State Route 20

New Lebanon, NY 12125

Breakfast

Brie, Bacon & Caramelized Onion Omelette

$16.00

Side Salad

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

2 Fried Eggs, Bacon Jam, Chili Buer, Black Pepper Vanilla Maple Syrup

Crunchy French Toast

$16.00

Griddled Golden Brown w/ Lemon Curd, Blueberry Sauce, Whipped Cream

Florentine Omelette

$16.00

Roasted tomato, spinach, house made pesto, Parmesan & fresh mozzarella

specialty french toast

$14.00

Griddled cinnamon Brioche bread Topped w/ Berries, Whipped Cream

Pancakes

$10.00+

(gluten free available upon request) +2 Three Homemade Cakes add: Wild Maine Blueberries or chocolate chips for additional cost +2

Custom omelet

$12.00

Side salad

$3.99

Side toast

$2.50

Side home fry

$4.50

Side fruit

$3.99

Side of 2 eggs

$2.50

One egg

$1.50

Side bacon

$4.50

Side sausage patty

$4.50

Side sausage links

$4.50

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Cream cheese

$1.00

Side lox

$6.50

Everything bagel

$3.00

Sesame bagel

$3.00

Asiago

$3.00

Plain waffle

$9.00

Bacon stuffed waffle

$12.00

GFY

$10.00

Half order crunchy French toast

$9.00

Egg benedict sandwich

$14.00

Breakfast burger

$17.00

Brunch

Acai Bowl

$15.00

Organic acai sorbet, vanilla yogurt, topped w/ fresh fruit, house made granola, coconut, almond butter

Avocado Toast

$15.00

BMB Ciabaa, Savory Lemon Ricotta, Soft Boiled Egg, Macerated Shallots

BBH Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, Pepitas, Goat Cheese, Cider Vinaigree

BBHILL Mac And Cheese

$18.00

Fruit Bowl

$12.00

Yogurt, Pecan Maple Butter, Fresh Fruit, Chia Seeds, Local Honey, Granola

Kale Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, blue cheese dressing, w/ pickles red onion, bacon & tomato

Poutine

$16.00

Hand cut fries, cheese curd w/ demi glace & fresh herbs

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Blue Cheese Dressing, Pickles, Red Onion, Bacon & Tomato

Half order Mac and cheese

$11.00

Hash

The Hash

$16.00

Shredded Corned Beef, Potatoes, Onions, Eggs, peppers & herbs

Lamb Hash

$18.00

Braised lamb, glazed sweet potato, roasted red peppers, pepita pesto, eggs

Hangover Hash

$18.00

chorizo, Pepperonata, Onion Jam, Potato, Gruyere, Gigante Bean

Side hash

$10.00

Side lamb hash

$11.00

Side hangover hash

$11.00

Pot roast hash

$18.00

Lunch

Cubano

$19.00

roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Dijon, House Pickles, Baguette served with house made chips

BBH SmashBurger

$13.00+

Martin's Potato Roll, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Special Sauce Single 13, or Double 16, Substitute falafel pay

Lox Sandwich

$16.00

Everything bagel, Goat Cream Cheese, Sliced Cucumber, Dill, Pickled Red onions

Chicken Gyro

$17.00

Naan Bread, Tzatziki, Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta

Blackened Catfish Po Boy

$18.00

Remoulade, Cabbage Slaw, Hoagie Roll

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Whole wheat wrap, black beans, cheddar, w/ rice, scrambled eggs, salsa & guacamole

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Choice of bread and cheese griddlead and served with a side of housemade chips

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and mayo served on toasted wheat berry bread.

Tenders and fries

$12.00

Turkey sandwich

$9.50

Chicken salad sandwich

$9.50

Ham sandwich

$9.50

Tuna sandwich

$9.50

Meatball special

$13.00

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Tuna melt

$12.00

Steak sandwish

$18.00

Turkey BLT Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Panini

$15.00

Turkey Reuben

$15.00

Cornbeef reuben

$15.00

Bratwurst sandwich

$13.00

Wedge salad

$14.00

Turkey bacon melt

$15.00

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Chicken wings

$10.00

Lunch Sides and Soup

Side onion rings

$3.50

Side fries

$3.50

Sweet fries

$3.99

Side Mac salad

$2.50

Soup

$6.00

Chili

$8.00

Clam chowder

$9.00

Side grilled chicken

$6.00

Side house chips

$3.00

Espresso Drinks

Hot cappuccino

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.00

Hot Maple Latte

$5.00

Hot Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Hot Salted Caramel Latte

$6.00

House made rich Salted Caramel Sauce, espresso, and steamed milk

Hot Cinnamon French Toast Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with vanilla, maple, cinnamon and steamed milk

Hot Tumeric Chai Latte

$5.00

Oregon Chai Mix Blended with Tumeric and Steamed milk

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

Steamed Oat Milk with Tumeric, ginger,coconut,spices, and local maple syrup

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Drip coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Iced mocha latte

$5.50

Iced Maple Latte

$6.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Tumeric Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Americano

$3.25

Double Shot of espresso and water served over ice.

Iced Red Eye

$3.50+

Iced Coffee with a double shot of espresso

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$6.00

Double Shot of Espresso with local Maple Syrup, Vanilla and Cinnamon

Iced Cinnamon French Toast Latte

$5.50

Double Shot of Espresso with local maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon.

Coffee by the lb

Columbia Supremo

$12.00+

Blueberry Hill House Regular

$12.00+

Blueberry Hill Decaf

$13.00+

Indo Noir

$14.00+

Sumatra French

$14.00+

Kenyan Turkish

$15.00+

Hot tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Homemade Hot Chocolate

Homemade Hot Chocolate

$5.00

House Hot Chocolate Mix blended with Calabut Chocolate and steamed milk

Peppermint hot chocolate

Peppermint hot chocolate

$5.50

Fresh squeezed

Fresh Squeezed drinks

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.50

Limeade

$5.50

Orangeade

$5.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

Smoothie

Smoothie

$8.99

Tequila

House

$6.00

Sauza Silver

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$14.00

Roca Patron Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Rasberry

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Lime

$8.00

Gin

House Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Rum

House Spiced Rum

$6.00

House Silver Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Captain Morgan spiced Rum

$8.00

Mount Gay Barbados Rum

$9.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$7.00

Cruzan Blackstrap

$8.00

Bourbon

Evan Williams 100~

$7.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

1792

$10.00

Bufalo Trace

$11.00

Hudson Bay Bourbon

$10.00

Basil Hayden's

$11.00

Rye

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Sazarac

$10.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Tullamore D.E.W.

$10.00

Srewball PB Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Dewar's White Label

$9.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Kahlua

$7.00

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Creme

$8.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

S. Germain

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$6.00

Grand Mernier

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Luxardo Cherry Morlacco

$8.00

Luxardo Sambuca Dei Cesari

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Margaritas

Norte Margarita

$8.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$10.00

Raspberry Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Mango Margarits

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

norte margarita, grand marnier

Cocktails

Dark 'N' Stormy

$9.00

spiced rum, ginger beer, lime

Moscow Mule

$9.00

vodka, ginger beer, lime

La Flor Amor

$9.00

vodka elderflower, grapefruit, soda

Red Sangria

$8.00

blended california red wine, fresh citrus

Domestic

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz

$4.00

Rolling Rock 16oz

$4.00

Imports

Heinken Light

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Pilsner Urquell

$4.50

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate croissant bread pudding

$10.00

Muffins

Muffins

$3.50

Cookies

Cookies

Pies

Pies

$6.99

Scone

Scone

$4.00

Brownie

Brownie

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

515 State Route 20, New Lebanon, NY 12125

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

