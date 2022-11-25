Barbeque
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
Bluebird Barbecue
863 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives** - Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network - Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.
Location
317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Cortijo Taqueria & Cantina - Burlington
No Reviews
189 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Burlington
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
4.5 • 1,395
115 St. Paul Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurant