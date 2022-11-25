Bluebird Barbecue imageView gallery
Barbeque
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Bluebird Barbecue

863 Reviews

$$

317 Riverside Avenue

Burlington, VT 05401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

-Nitty Gritty Cornbread
-Barbecue For Two
-Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Today's Specials

-Brisket Chili (by the quart)

-Brisket Chili (by the quart)

$18.00

READY TO HEAT! our brisket chili (smoked brisket, pit beans, our spice blend) served cool and ready to reheat. just toss it on the stovetop or in the microwave + enjoy!

Cocktails

The Flats Margarita

The Flats Margarita

$12.00

cazadores blanco tequila, cointreau, lime.

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

Improved Whiskey Cocktail

$12.00

rittenhouse rye, absinthe, maraschino, simple, angostura, lemon spritz.

Centennial Sour

Centennial Sour

$12.00

wild turkey bourbon, cynar, lemon, runamok maple, orange.

Snacks + Shares

-Nitty Gritty Cornbread

-Nitty Gritty Cornbread

$6.00

vermont’s nitty gritty cornmeal, a dozen mini-muffins.

-Crispy Brussels Sprouts

-Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.50

vermont cider, runamok maple sweet + sour

-Hand Cut Fries

-Hand Cut Fries

$7.50

with our alabama white sauce.

-Poutine

-Poutine

$11.50

hand cut fries, with our gravy, vt cheese curds

-BBQ Poutine

-BBQ Poutine

$14.50

hand cut fries, our gravy, vt cheddar curds with your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket.

-Pitmaster Wings

-Pitmaster Wings

$13.50

six pack, slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our pitmaster rub. served with alabama white sauce.

-Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings

-Brown Sugar Buffalo Wings

$13.50

six pack, slow smoked + quick fried, tossed in our brown sugar buffalo sauce, our jasper hill bayley hazen blue cheese dressing

Big Salads

Charred Broccoli Caesar

Charred Broccoli Caesar

$13.50

young kale + radicchio, red hen 'fat tire' crumble, cabot alpine, burnt lemon + our caesar dressing

Bacon + Blue Chopped

Bacon + Blue Chopped

$14.50

greens + radicchio, our bacon, grated egg, pickled vegetables, jasper hill's bayley hazen blue, our sherry vin.

Roasted Roots

Roasted Roots

$14.50

young kale, roasted root vegetables + root veggie chips, cider braised wheat berries, shaved red onion, vermont goat cheese, roasted apple vin.

Smokehouse Favorites

-Barbecue For Two

-Barbecue For Two

$45.50

served family style for two to share! your choice of three slow-smoked meats + four from scratch sides. (our bbq sauces served on the side)

-Family Reunion

-Family Reunion

$119.50

you can have it all! all of our slow-smoked meats and from scratch sides, served family style for four to share. (our bbq sauces served on the side)

Smokehouse

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$19.50

marbled pork shoulder, hand-trimmed + rubbed with our "pork rub", slow-smoked for 18 hours - half pound with your choice of two sides. (catamount gold bbq sauce on the side)

Fifteen Hour Brisket

Fifteen Hour Brisket

$24.50

certified angus beef, hand-trimmed + rubbed with "s+p rub," slow-smoked for 15 hours. half pound carved to order - with your choice of two sides. (classic red bbq sauce on the side)

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$21.50

trimmed whole turkey breast seasoned with our "pitmaster rub" slow-smoked until tender. half pound carved to order with your choice of two sides. (alabama white sauce on the side)

Half Rack Spares

Half Rack Spares

$29.50

center cut rib racks, rubbed with our "pork rub," slow-smoked for four hours, glazed with our mountain maple sauce and char-grilled to order - half rack with your choice of two sides. (our mountain maple bbq sauce on the side)

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$22.50

24 hours in our salty-sweet brine, rubbed with our "s+p rub," slow-smoked and finished on the grill - half chicken with your choice of two sides. (alabama white sauce on the side)

BBQ Ramen

Pitmaster Ramen

Pitmaster Ramen

$16.00

our ramen broth, soft egg, sun ramen noodle, pickled pickled jalapeños + vegetables, cilantro. choice of pulled pork, brisket burnt ends or smoked chicken.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

b+b pickles, catamount gold sauce, griddled bun, one side.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

pickled jalapeno, crispy onions, classic red sauce, griddled bun, one side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

stacked fried chicken cutlets, b+b pickles, greens, on a grilled stewart's bun. served with your choice of one side. (our ranch on the side)

Brown Sugar Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

Brown Sugar Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

stacked fried chicken cutlets, our brown sugar buffalo sauce, b+b pickles, jasper hill's bayley hazen blue cheese dressing on a griddled stewart's bun. served with your choice of one side.

Veggie

Smoked Mushroom + Seitan Sandwich

Smoked Mushroom + Seitan Sandwich

$15.50

pitmaster spiced seitan, smoked "funj" mushrooms, charred onion, our classic red sauce, on grilled red hen "fat tire". served with your choice of one side.

Smoked Mushroom Ramen

Smoked Mushroom Ramen

$16.50

our mushroom-miso broth, soft egg, sun ramen noodles, pickled jalapeno + vegetables, cilantro. *note our mushrooms are "contain smoked" so there is no contact with smoked meats. pickled jalapeños contain sugar, otherwise our smoked mushroom ramen is vegan."

Smoked Mushroom + Seitan

Smoked Mushroom + Seitan

$18.50

pitmaster rubbed seitan, smoked local mushrooms, caramelized onions, with our classic red bbq sauce. half pound with your choice of two sides.

Add Ons

Brisket Burnt Ends

Brisket Burnt Ends

$9.50

double smoked + glazed with our classic red bbq sauce.

Quarter Rack of Spare Ribs

Quarter Rack of Spare Ribs

$12.50

four bones, center cut ribs, our "pork rib" glazed with our mountain maple bbq sauce.

Kids

-Kid's Mac

-Kid's Mac

$7.00

classic mac with a drizzle of our maple barbecue sauce. choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken.

-Kid's Pulled Pork

-Kid's Pulled Pork

$7.00

mountain maple sauce, on a bun

Kid's Ramen

Kid's Ramen

$7.00

our ramen broth, sun noodles, choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken.

Kid's Turkey

Kid's Turkey

$7.00

smoked turkey on a bun.

Sides

-Mac + Cheese

-Mac + Cheese

classic style, elbow mac + our cabot cheese sauce, toasted cornbread crumble

-Maple Baked Beans

-Maple Baked Beans

smoked tomato, thyme, molasses + runamok maple.

-Collard Greens

-Collard Greens

slow-simmered in our chicken stock, garlic, smoked chili.

-Cole Slaw

-Cole Slaw

hand-shredded cabbage + carrots, our mayo

-Smashed Potatoes

-Smashed Potatoes

red bliss, buttermilk + smoked garlic, pitmaster spiced cabot butter.

-Black Eyed Peas Salad

-Black Eyed Peas Salad

charred broccoli + cauliflower, red bell pepper, our citrus vin.

-Red Hen 'Fat Tire' Grilled Toast

-Red Hen 'Fat Tire' Grilled Toast

$4.00

red hen baking co.'s whole-grain sourdough, grilled to order.

-Grilled Vegetables

broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, onion, bell pepper

Dessert

-S'mores Jar

-S'mores Jar

$7.00

dark chocolate pudding, marshmallow, graham cracker crumble.

-Vermont Apple Hand Pie

$7.00

smoked maple syrup, cinnamon + sugar.

Banana Cream Jar

$7.00

banana cream, shortbread crumble

Extra Sauce

-Alabama White Sauce

-Alabama White Sauce

$0.50

our mayo spiked with gochujang + spices to give it a little kick. pour it on just about anything!

-Catamount Gold BBQ Sauce

-Catamount Gold BBQ Sauce

$0.50

peppery + zingy, this mustard + vinegar sauce was made to pour on pork.

-Our Classic Red BBQ Sauce

-Our Classic Red BBQ Sauce

$0.50

spiced but not spicy, savory tomato + molasses, hints of garlic and onion. pour it on brisket.

-Mountain Maple BBQ Sauce

-Mountain Maple BBQ Sauce

$0.50

sticky + sweet with a hint of spice, our mountain maple was made for ribs. all of our maple is sourced from our friends at runamok maple.

-Ranch Dressing

-Ranch Dressing

$0.50

our mayo + buttermilk, garlic + onion, fresh parsley. pour on buffalo wings.

-Brown Sugar Buffalo

-Brown Sugar Buffalo

$0.50

sweet, spicy + sticky. cayenne pepper + brown sugar.

-Maple Butter

-Maple Butter

$0.50

cabot butter, runamok maple syrup.

-Our Blue Cheese Dressing

-Our Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

vermont's jasper hill bayley hazen bue cheese, our mayo, buttermilk

Bluebird Tees

White Pocket Tee

White Pocket Tee

$16.20

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Scripty Tee Shirt

Scripty Tee Shirt

$16.20

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

"It's a Bluebird Kind of Day" Short Sleeve Tee

"It's a Bluebird Kind of Day" Short Sleeve Tee

$16.20

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Navy Pig Tee

Navy Pig Tee

$16.20

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Long Sleeve "It's a Bluebird Kind of Day"

Long Sleeve "It's a Bluebird Kind of Day"

$22.50

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Bluebird Sweatshirts

Scripty Sweatshirt

Scripty Sweatshirt

$40.50

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Navy Pig Sweatshirt

Navy Pig Sweatshirt

$40.50

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Bluebird Hats

Scripty Camo Trucker Hat

Scripty Camo Trucker Hat

$22.50

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Scripty Dad Hat

Scripty Dad Hat

$22.50

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Camp Hat

Camp Hat

$22.50

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Pig Camo Trucker Hat

Pig Camo Trucker Hat

$22.50

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Navy Pig Trucker Hat

Navy Pig Trucker Hat

$22.50

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Bluebird Gift Cards (Pre Loaded)

$25 Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$22.50

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$45.00

At this time our kiosk menu does not allow us to disable the service charge on our merchandise items - to adjust for the service charge impact we have taken 10% off the item price.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives** - Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network - Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

Website

Location

317 Riverside Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

Gallery
Bluebird Barbecue image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Gordo
orange star4.8 • 150
208 North Winooski Ave Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
El Cortijo Taqueria & Cantina - Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
189 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Vermont Pub & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
144 College St Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Radio Bean
orange star4.0 • 83
8 N. Winooski Ave Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
ArtsRiot - 400 Pine St
orange star4.5 • 222
400 Pine St Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
BURGER BAR & GRILL - 831 College Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
831 College Parkway Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Burlington

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,401
160 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Pascolo Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,261
83 Church Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Kebab House
orange star4.6 • 2,142
175 Church Street Burlington, NY 05401
View restaurantnext
A Single Pebble
orange star4.3 • 1,905
133 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
orange star4.5 • 1,395
115 St. Paul Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Juniper at Hotel Vermont
orange star4.5 • 1,240
41 Cherry St Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burlington
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston