Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bluebird Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

772 Maddox Drive

Suite 118

East Ellijay, GA 30540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hennessee Club
BYO Salad
Appalachian Wrap

Breakfast

Bagels

$3.00

Build your bagel the way you want it!

Bagel Bites

$2.00

We have some of the most creative Bagel Bites you will ever experience! Breakfast, lunch or just because you have had a bad day and you want to eat something HEAVENLY in your car, these are sure to please!

Bob's Oatmeal Cup

$4.25

Pastry

$3.50

Muffins

$3.25

Honey Bacon Sliders

$6.50

Okay...this sounds too good to be true, but hear us out. We glaze our bacon with 5-A Homestead Honey and put it on honey slider rolls, dust them with Powdered Sugar and magic happens! You simply must try these! Each order contains 3 sliders.

S'more Croissant

$5.75

Creamy Marshmallows & Chocolate Chips melted on a yummy Croissant and sprinkled with Powdered Sugar! Simply delicious!

Lunch

Appalachian Wrap

$9.75

A classic! Turkey, Ham, Turkey Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Honey Mustard, Salt, Pepper & Oregano on a flour tortillia.

Basil Chicken Panini

$7.25

Chicken, Swiss, Red Onion, Tomato, Horseradish Sauce, Mayo, & Basil on crisp Panini bread.

Double Bacon BLT

$6.25

Turkey Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on White, Wheat Berry, or Sour Dough Bread.

Bluebird Monte Christo

$7.75

A delicious combination of sweet and savory, the Bluebird Monte Christo is sure to please! Turkey, Ham & Swiss on toasted Sourdough with Blackberry Jam & dusted with Powdeered Sugar.

Chicken Salad

$7.50

A popular favorite! Our House Chicken Salad is made with onions & grapes. You choose your bread and veggies!

Cup of Chicken Salad with Lettuce

$4.75

Looking for our famous Chicken Salad without the bread? Look no further!

Fire Roasted Turkey Panini

$7.25

This one is sure to be a favorite! Turkey, White American, Red Onion, Red Pepper Jelly & Cream Cheese on Panini Bread!

Hennessee Club

$8.75

Named after Bluebird's Owner, this club is sure to become your favorite. We start off with our House Honey Mustard, add Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Bacon, put it all on Sourdough and sprinkle some kindness on to make the perfect club!

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

A yummy take on a traditional sandwich! White American Cheese melted on Sourdough bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$5.75

Fresh Turkey on Sourdough Bread.

Basil, Turkey & Cranberry Melt

$8.50

There are no words for this one! Turkey, Onions, Swiss, Cranberry Jam, House Herb Mayo on a Potato Roll. After all that goodness, you might ask if there could be possibly more. We say yes! We melt it all and then dust it in Basil! YUM!

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.75

Turkey, Bacon, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & our House Herb Mayo!

Chicken Street Tacos

$6.50

Our twist on street tacos! Fiesta Lime Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, Cheese & our Mexi Ranch drizzled across the top! Add some salsa and sour cream and you have a taste explosion!

Build Your Own (BYO)

BYO Breakfast Bowl

$4.00

Basic Bowl- Egg & Cheese. Then create your own breakfast bowl. No running late. No compromising your taste buds for drive through here! Good food. Good mood. Just the way YOU like it!

BYO Breakfast Melts

$4.00

Build your own Breakfast Melt! Customize with veggies, meat & cheese for a wonderful start to your day! Basic Melt comes with your choice of tortilla, bread, eggs & cheese. Add meats and veggies to make your perfect breakfast melt. Good food. Good mood!

BYO Croissant

$4.00

Our flaky, fresh Croissants are a fantastic way to start off your day! Build your Croissant any way you choose! Let us create it, have it delivered, and enjoy! Don't mind the jealous stares as you enjoy your find, but please, if it isn't too much to ask, pass along how to aquire such a treasure. Some things are just too good not to share.

BYO Hot Dog

$4.00

An American favorite YOUR WAY! Start with an Angus Beef Hot Dog and create your own! Might we suggest a Buffalo Chicken Bacon Hot Dog? Or maybe loaded all the way? The possibilities are endless.

BYO Lunch Melt

$4.00

We have the breakfast melts, so we thought we would expand our minds and add the BYO Lunch Melts! Choose Your Tortilla or Bread and create your own melt from there! A Bluebird Lunch Melt will melt your heart. See what we did there? I know. I know. We could do this all day, but we won't because you have a MELT to order!

BYO Mini Quesadillas

$4.00

Build your own Mini Quesadillas (2). Begin with a three cheese blend and build from there. These are not your average Quesadillas. They have been known to inspire contentment and pure satisfaction!

BYO Salad

$4.00

Someone once said eating healthy is boring. I don't know that someone, but here at Bluebird, we don't think salads should be boring! Especially when you can create your own! We provide the lettuce and the Three Cheese Blend. You take it from there. Choose your Veggies, Meats, Cheese, Toppings & Salad Dressing to make the perfect salad. Boring? Nope!

BYO Sliders

$4.00

Create your own sliders! Choose your slider roll and then choose your yummy inside! Bam! You have created three amazingly delicious sliders for your personal consumption! Eat them in your car, on your couch, in your office, or while binging your favorite show in your pajamas. No shame here! Good food. Good mood.

BYO Wrap

$4.00

Our wraps are each handcrafted based on how you choose to build it! Start by choosing your wrap and go from there. Base wrap comes with mayo, house honey mustard and your choice of cheese. Add your favorite Yummies or Godd Stuff and a masterpiece is created! Good food. Good Mood.

Sides

Chips

$2.75

We offer a serious line of Dirty Chips!

Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$3.50Out of stock

Our Bluebird Signature Soup. Creamy Cheddar & Broccoli soup topped with our Three Cheese Blend. Perfection!

Potato Soup

$3.50

A house favorite! a hearty potato soup with bacon, cheese & green onions.

Tortilla Soup

$3.50Out of stock

A flavorful Tortilla Soup with cheese and tortilla strips.

Tomato Basil With Three Cheese Blend Soup

$3.50Out of stock

This hearty Tomato Basil soup is just what the tomato soup lover is looking for! Topped with our Three Cheese Blend, it is sure to satisfy.

Vegetable Beef

$3.50Out of stock

Build Your Own Tea

Clean Energy Tea

$8.25+

Choose your cup size, Green Tea Flavor and up to 5 flavors to create your own clean energy tea!

Snacks

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Sandy's Cookies are always a real treat!

Bob's Protein Bars

$3.50

Kind Bars

$3.75

Peanuts

$1.75

Don't eat them if you are allergic, because, well, they are peanuts! :-)

Candy

$0.75

Bluebird Merch

Sweatshirts

$35.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Koozies

$10.00

License Plates

$25.00

Collagen Cream

$28.00

Heavenly Glow Ceramide & Collagen Cream. Erase those lines and get a natural glow! I use this daily and absolutely love it!

Eye Cream

$12.50

If you are looking for an eye cream that softens wrinkles, Reduce dark circles, and rejuvenates tired eyes, this is your go to cream! Available in Dragon Fruit or Coffee.

Heavenly Glow Body Butter

$15.00

Our Heavenly Glow Body Butter is a wonderful addition to your skin care regimen. Use after our Heavenly Glow Body Scrub. Your skin will thank you!

Heavenly Glow Body Scrub

$15.00

Heavenly Glow Body Scrub is exactly what you need to revive your skin!

Body Butter & Body Scrub Combo

$25.00

Heavenly Glow Body Butter & Body Scrub Combo. Treat yourself to our Body Butter & Body Scrub Combination Pack. Glow up!

Earrings

$9.50

Holiday Suckers

$1.75

Hoodies

$45.00

Sales Group

Sweatshirts

$30.00

Hoodies

$40.00

Tumblers

$20.00

T-Shirts

$20.00

Earrings

$5.00

Party Platter Gallon Drinks

Lemonade

$7.50

Sweet Tea

$7.50

Unsweet Tea

$7.50

Half and Half

$7.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

We serve breakfast, lunch, snacks, coffee, cold brew, teas and Boba Teas. We are a To Go & Delivery only restaurant!

Location

772 Maddox Drive, Suite 118, East Ellijay, GA 30540

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cantaberry - Ellijay
orange starNo Reviews
5 S Side Square Ellijay, GA 30540
View restaurantnext
Ellijay Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.3 • 810
2 River Street Ellijay, GA 30540
View restaurantnext
Dos Margaritas - Jasper
orange starNo Reviews
28 Bill Wigington Pkwy Ste 111 Jasper, GA 30143
View restaurantnext
Old Mulehouse - Jasper - 2 N Main St.
orange star4.4 • 593
2 N Main Street Jasper, GA 30143
View restaurantnext
Smokin E'S BBQ Blue Ridge - 322 W Main St C2
orange starNo Reviews
322 W Main St C2 Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm - 224 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
224 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Ellijay

Ellijay Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.3 • 810
2 River Street Ellijay, GA 30540
View restaurantnext
Emily's Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 361
24 River St. Ellijay, GA 30540
View restaurantnext
The Roof Ellijay
orange star4.5 • 108
16 River Street Ellijay, GA 30540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Ellijay
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston