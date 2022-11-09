Bluebird Bistro
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
We serve breakfast, lunch, snacks, coffee, cold brew, teas and Boba Teas. We are a To Go & Delivery only restaurant!
Location
772 Maddox Drive, Suite 118, East Ellijay, GA 30540
