American
Breakfast & Brunch

Bluebird Diner Iowa City

1,016 Reviews

$$

330 E Market St

Iowa City, IA 52245

Popular Items

Bluebird Eggs
Steak & Eggs
Mr. Bluebird's Egg Sandwich

Eggs (Copy)

Bluebird Eggs

$11.00

Two eggs, hash browns, toast & your choice of double-smoked ham steak, pecanwood-smoked bacon or two house sausage patties.

Huevos

$13.00

Our famous smoked pork green chili atop griddled Parmesan polenta & over-easy eggs. Not your bubbe's rancheros!

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

A stalwart olio of potatoes, carrots, turnips, parsnips & conrned beef. Topped with two eggs your way & toast.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

6oz grilled Black Angus NY strip served with two eggs, hash browns, toast & redeye gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Chicken fried steak in rich country gravy with two eggs your way, hash browns & toast.

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

House sausage patties with fresh house-baked buttermilk biscuits, velvety country gravy, two eggs & hash browns.

Mr. Bluebird's Egg Sandwich

$12.00

A mini cheddar omelet on toasted house sourdough with herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon, turkey or sautéed veggies. Served with hash browns.

Chorizo & Eggs

Chorizo & Eggs

$12.00

Two eggs scrambled with our vivacious house chorizo. Served over corn tortillas with pepperjack hash browns & a side of house-made salsa.

The St. Blue

$12.00

Our take on the St. Paul sandwich. Egg foo yung with house pulled-pork, green onions, crimini mushrooms & red cabbage served on toasted house sourdough with lettuce, tomato, pickles & herb aioli. Served with hash browns. Or have it vegetarian, if you prefer.

Oeufs Louis XIV

$20.00Out of stock

Three eggs soft scrambled with black truffles, stacked atop grilled tomatoes & toasted house sourdough. Served with a mound of rustic root hash. A breakfast fit for a king, but made just for you!

Breakfast Special

$11.00

Bagel Sammy

$6.00Out of stock

Omelets (Copy)

Made with three extra large eggs (egg white only for 50c) & served with hash browns & your choice of toast: wheat, white, rye, English muffin, house sourdough (50c) or house-baked buttermilk biscuit (50c).

Cheese Omelet

$11.00

Cheddar, Mozzarella & Swiss, together in ooey-gooey glory!

Rajun Cajun Omelet

$12.00

Hart's Andouille sausage, double-smoked ham, Cajun veggie trinity, lemon-herb cream cheese & smoked Delta cheese. Ca c'est bon, mon chere!

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

Fresh mixed veggies & sharp cheddar. Fully approved for herbivores, carnivores & omnivores.

Slammin' Salmon Omelet

$13.00

Cold-smoked salmon, red onion, red bell pepper, capers & lemon-herb cream cheese. Topped with fresh scallions.

Mile High Omelet

$12.00

Double-smoked ham, red onion, red bell pepper & sharp cheddar.

Popeye Omelet

$12.00

Crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach & fresh, house-made hollandaise. Well, blow me down!

Krakatoa Omelet

$12.00

Pecanwood-smoked bacon, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro-lime cream cheese & molten pepperjack. A seismic shockwave of an omelet!

Thee Pick Three

$12.00

Build your own omelet. Choose wisely.

Vesuvius Omelet

$12.00

Mediterranean spiced ground beef, red onion, red bell pepper, tomato and feta cheese with harissa and tangy tzatziki

Off the Griddle & More (Copy)

Homemade treats served with creamy whipped butter & syrup. Add fresh whipped cream, strawberries, bananas, griddl'd bananas, walnuts, pecans, chocolate chips, raisins, or blueberries for 50c.

1 Homemade Buttermilk Pancake

$3.00

2 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.00

3 Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00

1 Gluten-Free Pancake

$3.15

2 Gluten-Free Pancakes

$5.30

3 Gluten-Free Pancakes

$7.50

French Toast

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$7.00

Steel Cut Oats

$4.00+

Bob's Red Mill Grits

$3.00+

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Breakfast Sides (Copy)

Double-Smoked Ham

$5.00

House Sausage Patties

$5.00

Pecanwood-Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Krakatoa Browns

$5.50

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Toast

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Warm Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Local Maple Syrup, 2 oz.

$2.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Redeye Gravy

$2.50

Bagel

$4.00Out of stock

Burgers, Tenderloins & Steak (Copy)

Our burgers are 6oz Ruzicka's beef, hand-pattied & char-grilled to your specification. Our pork tenderloins are cut, tenderized & breaded by hand, in house. Add a fried egg for $1 or an extra patty or loin for $4. All burgers & loins are served with fries or Bluebird slaw (sub soup or salad for $2.50) on a house-baked Kaiser with lettuce, tomato, & onion.

Hamburger

$12.00

The classic, seasoned & grilled to perfection.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Choose American, cheddar, pepperjack, bleu, Swiss, mozzarella, smoked provolone or Prairie Breeze.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two strips of pecanwood-smoked bacon & sharp cheddar in perfect harmony.

The Krakatoa

$14.00

A tempest of pecanwood-smoked bacon, jalapenos, garlic, red onions & magmatic pepperjack.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.00

Topped with sautéed crimini mushrooms & molten Swiss. Oh Mama, umami!

The El Lobo

$13.00

An open-faced burger topped with our famous green chili & molten pepperjack. The El Lobo is the El Loco.

Bluebird-ger

$14.00

Topped with two strips of pecanwood-smoked bacon & tangy bleu cheese crumbles. Sacré bleu, mon lardons!

Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

5oz pork hand-cut, hand-tenderized pork loin. Naked or hand-breaded.

The Black Boar

$12.00

Our 5oz pork tenderloin, hand cut & pounded, massaged with Hart's blackening spice, seared on cast-iron & dressed with bleu cheese mayo & Bluebird slaw.

Li'l Frites

$16.00

6oz black angus New York strip grilled to deliciousness, served with fries & redeye gravy or au jus.

Vesuvius Burger

$14.00

The classic, seasoned & grilled to perfection.

Sandwiches (Copy)

All sandwiches are served with fries or Bluebird slaw. Soup or salad may be substituted for $2.50.

The Cuban

$13.00

Double-smoked ham, Bluebird pulled pork, spicy Cuban relish, tangy yellow mustard sauce & pepperjack nestled in a house-baked hoagie. ¡Está volao!

Reuben

$12.00

Mounds of shaved corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss on rye, dressed with a sweet & spicy honey-stone mustard sauce. We're happy to substitute smoked turkey breast if you'd prefer a Rachel.

BLT

$10.00

Loads of pecanwood-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & herbed aioli on toasted wheat, white, or rye.

Pulled Pork

$12.00

A mountain of our slow-smoked pulled pork, dressed with Hart's BBQ sauce & Bluebird slaw on a house-baked Kaiser.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Your choice of American, cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss, pepperjack, smoked provolone, or bleu on white, wheat, or rye.

Bluebird Club

$13.00

Double-smoked ham, house-smoked turkey, pecanwood-smoked bacon, cheddar & Swiss cheese on toasted house sourdough with lettuce, tomato, onion & herb aioli.

The Toadstool

$11.00

Grilled marinated portabella on a toasted house-baked hoagie with house-made pesto, melted mozzarella, spinach & tomato.

The Black Cat

$12.00

Farm-raised catfish fillet, dusted with Hart's blackening spice, seared on cast iron & served on a house-baked Kaiser with lettuce, tomato, onion, Bluebird slaw, & bleu cheese mayo. Tres Boom!

Fried Chicken Waffle Sammy

$12.00

Salads (Copy)

Choose from Balsamic Vinaigrette, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, Green Goddess, or Ceasar Dressing. Add chicken or shrimp for $3, or blackened chicken or shrimp for $4.

House Salad

$6.00+

Crunchy Romain lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & croutons.

Smoked Salmon Salad

$16.00

Cold-smoked Atlantic salmon, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, capers & croutons. Served with our green goddess dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romain tossed with Caesar dressing & topped with Parmesan, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, & garlic croutons.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini & feta cheese. Served with our red wine vinaigrette.

Bluebird Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, crimini mushrooms, avocado, scallions, hard-boiled egg & bleu cheese atop a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce.

Soups and Sides (Copy)

Green Chili w/ Smoked Pork

$5.00+

Available as a cup or a bowl.

Soup of the Day

$5.00+Out of stock

Ask your server for today's selection!

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Slaw

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Appetizers (Copy)

Chicken Strips App

$11.00

Six breaded chicken breast tenders served with ranch, roasted red pepper rémoulade, Hart's BBQ or blue cheese dressing.

Crab Cakes

$11.50

Two house-made crab cakes served with our scrappy roasted red pepper rémoulade.

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$10.50

A mountain of fries topped with our famouse spicy green chili with smoked pulled pork & molten cheddar.

Mac N Cheese App

$10.00

Our rendition of the comfort food classic, with golden gratin & gobs of gooey goodness.

The El Señor Camarónes Pantalones

$12.00

Peppy sautéed shrimp & local sweet corn nestled in a warm spinach, tomato & avocado salad. Served atop crispy polenta with a kiss of tequila & lemon.

Blueschetta

$10.00

Fresh tomato, house pesto, Milton Cremery Prairie Breeze cheddar & a drizzle of balsamic reduction on house-baked sourdough.

Dinner Entrées (Copy)

Red Beans & Rice

$17.00Out of stock

A bellyfull of our take on the Creole classic, featuring Hart's slow-smoked Andouille sausage, double-smoked ham & brown rice. Served with house-baked sourdough. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Ratatouille Prima Vera

$16.00

A French peasant classic of roasted eggplant & vegetables in a rich tomato & basil sauce. Served over grilled Parmesan polenta. Mangez bien!

Meatlöaf

$16.00Out of stock

A mammoth slab of homemade meatloaf drizzled with tangy tomato sauce. Served with collard greens or grilled asparagus & garlic mashed potatoes. Sorry, Bubbe, you still cannot have the recipe.

Shrimp n' Gritz

$19.00

Two handfuls of lightly-dredged, sautéed shrimp with pinches of Hart's Andouille, double-smoked ham & Cajun veggies all tied together in a sumptuous N'Awlins gravy. Served atop our collard greens and Bob's Red Mill Grits. Ayeee, bon ami!

New York Strip

$27.00

12oz Black Angus NY strip grilled to your pleasure, from burnt-to-a-crips to bloody-as-hell. Served with fries or mash, house salad or grilled asparagus & redeye gravy or au jus.

Dinner Special Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Food for Fledglings (Copy)

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ. Choose fruit or fries.

Mac + Cheese

$7.00

Gooey, cheesey blend with American, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.

Chirpy Children's Pancakes

$5.50

Two cakes with chocolate chips, blueberries, or strawberries.

Chicken Strips (Copy)

$7.00

Served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ. Choose fruit or fries.

Desserts (Copy)

Ask about our selection of fresh, homemade cakes, pies, cheesecakes & other yummies, goodies & treats!

Daily Homemade Desserts

$8.00

Ask your server about our selection of fresh, homemade cakes, pies, cheesecakes & other yummies, goodies & treats!

Ice Cream with Chocolate or Caramel Sauce

$4.00

Vanilla ice cream

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Dreamsicle (Orange Soda Float)

$4.50

Drinks

Coffee / Tea

$3.00

Double Shot Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Drinks

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Soda Pop

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade or Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Juice (Small)

$2.00

Juice (Large)

$3.00

Milk or Chocolate Milk (Small)

$2.00

Milk or Chocolate Milk (Large)

$3.00

12 oz. Bag Regular Whole Bean

$8.99

12 oz. Bag Regular Ground

$8.99

12 oz. Bag Decaf Ground

$8.99

Water

5 lb. Coffee Beans

$40.00

Clothing

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$30.00

Tie Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Crewneck T-Shirt

$15.00

V-Neck T-Shirt

$15.00

Youth T-Shirt

$15.00

Crop Top Tee

$15.00

Football Jersey

$25.00

Beanie

$15.00

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Baby Onesie

$18.00

Dishware

Ceramic Mugs

$8.00

Travel Mugs

$10.00

Coozie

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Midwestern Soul Food in a traditional diner atmosphere OR order for Curbside pickup OR delivery through your TOAST or CHOMP apps!

Website

Location

330 E Market St, Iowa City, IA 52245

Directions

Gallery
Bluebird Diner image
Bluebird Diner image

