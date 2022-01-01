Bluebird Diner Iowa City

Burgers, Tenderloins & Steak (Copy)

Our burgers are 6oz Ruzicka's beef, hand-pattied & char-grilled to your specification. Our pork tenderloins are cut, tenderized & breaded by hand, in house. Add a fried egg for $1 or an extra patty or loin for $4. All burgers & loins are served with fries or Bluebird slaw (sub soup or salad for $2.50) on a house-baked Kaiser with lettuce, tomato, & onion.