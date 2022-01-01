Bluebird Diner Iowa City
1,016 Reviews
$$
330 E Market St
Iowa City, IA 52245
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Eggs (Copy)
Bluebird Eggs
Two eggs, hash browns, toast & your choice of double-smoked ham steak, pecanwood-smoked bacon or two house sausage patties.
Huevos
Our famous smoked pork green chili atop griddled Parmesan polenta & over-easy eggs. Not your bubbe's rancheros!
Corned Beef Hash
A stalwart olio of potatoes, carrots, turnips, parsnips & conrned beef. Topped with two eggs your way & toast.
Eggs Benedict
Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.
Steak & Eggs
6oz grilled Black Angus NY strip served with two eggs, hash browns, toast & redeye gravy.
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak in rich country gravy with two eggs your way, hash browns & toast.
Biscuits & Gravy
House sausage patties with fresh house-baked buttermilk biscuits, velvety country gravy, two eggs & hash browns.
Mr. Bluebird's Egg Sandwich
A mini cheddar omelet on toasted house sourdough with herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon, turkey or sautéed veggies. Served with hash browns.
Chorizo & Eggs
Two eggs scrambled with our vivacious house chorizo. Served over corn tortillas with pepperjack hash browns & a side of house-made salsa.
The St. Blue
Our take on the St. Paul sandwich. Egg foo yung with house pulled-pork, green onions, crimini mushrooms & red cabbage served on toasted house sourdough with lettuce, tomato, pickles & herb aioli. Served with hash browns. Or have it vegetarian, if you prefer.
Oeufs Louis XIV
Three eggs soft scrambled with black truffles, stacked atop grilled tomatoes & toasted house sourdough. Served with a mound of rustic root hash. A breakfast fit for a king, but made just for you!
Breakfast Special
Bagel Sammy
Omelets (Copy)
Cheese Omelet
Cheddar, Mozzarella & Swiss, together in ooey-gooey glory!
Rajun Cajun Omelet
Hart's Andouille sausage, double-smoked ham, Cajun veggie trinity, lemon-herb cream cheese & smoked Delta cheese. Ca c'est bon, mon chere!
Veggie Omelet
Fresh mixed veggies & sharp cheddar. Fully approved for herbivores, carnivores & omnivores.
Slammin' Salmon Omelet
Cold-smoked salmon, red onion, red bell pepper, capers & lemon-herb cream cheese. Topped with fresh scallions.
Mile High Omelet
Double-smoked ham, red onion, red bell pepper & sharp cheddar.
Popeye Omelet
Crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach & fresh, house-made hollandaise. Well, blow me down!
Krakatoa Omelet
Pecanwood-smoked bacon, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro-lime cream cheese & molten pepperjack. A seismic shockwave of an omelet!
Thee Pick Three
Build your own omelet. Choose wisely.
Vesuvius Omelet
Mediterranean spiced ground beef, red onion, red bell pepper, tomato and feta cheese with harissa and tangy tzatziki
Off the Griddle & More (Copy)
Breakfast Sides (Copy)
Burgers, Tenderloins & Steak (Copy)
Hamburger
The classic, seasoned & grilled to perfection.
Cheeseburger
Choose American, cheddar, pepperjack, bleu, Swiss, mozzarella, smoked provolone or Prairie Breeze.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Two strips of pecanwood-smoked bacon & sharp cheddar in perfect harmony.
The Krakatoa
A tempest of pecanwood-smoked bacon, jalapenos, garlic, red onions & magmatic pepperjack.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed crimini mushrooms & molten Swiss. Oh Mama, umami!
The El Lobo
An open-faced burger topped with our famous green chili & molten pepperjack. The El Lobo is the El Loco.
Bluebird-ger
Topped with two strips of pecanwood-smoked bacon & tangy bleu cheese crumbles. Sacré bleu, mon lardons!
Pork Tenderloin
5oz pork hand-cut, hand-tenderized pork loin. Naked or hand-breaded.
The Black Boar
Our 5oz pork tenderloin, hand cut & pounded, massaged with Hart's blackening spice, seared on cast-iron & dressed with bleu cheese mayo & Bluebird slaw.
Li'l Frites
6oz black angus New York strip grilled to deliciousness, served with fries & redeye gravy or au jus.
Vesuvius Burger
The classic, seasoned & grilled to perfection.
Sandwiches (Copy)
The Cuban
Double-smoked ham, Bluebird pulled pork, spicy Cuban relish, tangy yellow mustard sauce & pepperjack nestled in a house-baked hoagie. ¡Está volao!
Reuben
Mounds of shaved corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss on rye, dressed with a sweet & spicy honey-stone mustard sauce. We're happy to substitute smoked turkey breast if you'd prefer a Rachel.
BLT
Loads of pecanwood-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & herbed aioli on toasted wheat, white, or rye.
Pulled Pork
A mountain of our slow-smoked pulled pork, dressed with Hart's BBQ sauce & Bluebird slaw on a house-baked Kaiser.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of American, cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss, pepperjack, smoked provolone, or bleu on white, wheat, or rye.
Bluebird Club
Double-smoked ham, house-smoked turkey, pecanwood-smoked bacon, cheddar & Swiss cheese on toasted house sourdough with lettuce, tomato, onion & herb aioli.
The Toadstool
Grilled marinated portabella on a toasted house-baked hoagie with house-made pesto, melted mozzarella, spinach & tomato.
The Black Cat
Farm-raised catfish fillet, dusted with Hart's blackening spice, seared on cast iron & served on a house-baked Kaiser with lettuce, tomato, onion, Bluebird slaw, & bleu cheese mayo. Tres Boom!
Fried Chicken Waffle Sammy
Salads (Copy)
House Salad
Crunchy Romain lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & croutons.
Smoked Salmon Salad
Cold-smoked Atlantic salmon, mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, capers & croutons. Served with our green goddess dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romain tossed with Caesar dressing & topped with Parmesan, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, & garlic croutons.
Greek Salad
Romaine topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini & feta cheese. Served with our red wine vinaigrette.
Bluebird Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, crimini mushrooms, avocado, scallions, hard-boiled egg & bleu cheese atop a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce.
Soups and Sides (Copy)
Appetizers (Copy)
Chicken Strips App
Six breaded chicken breast tenders served with ranch, roasted red pepper rémoulade, Hart's BBQ or blue cheese dressing.
Crab Cakes
Two house-made crab cakes served with our scrappy roasted red pepper rémoulade.
Green Chili Cheese Fries
A mountain of fries topped with our famouse spicy green chili with smoked pulled pork & molten cheddar.
Mac N Cheese App
Our rendition of the comfort food classic, with golden gratin & gobs of gooey goodness.
The El Señor Camarónes Pantalones
Peppy sautéed shrimp & local sweet corn nestled in a warm spinach, tomato & avocado salad. Served atop crispy polenta with a kiss of tequila & lemon.
Blueschetta
Fresh tomato, house pesto, Milton Cremery Prairie Breeze cheddar & a drizzle of balsamic reduction on house-baked sourdough.
Dinner Entrées (Copy)
Red Beans & Rice
A bellyfull of our take on the Creole classic, featuring Hart's slow-smoked Andouille sausage, double-smoked ham & brown rice. Served with house-baked sourdough. Laissez les bons temps rouler!
Ratatouille Prima Vera
A French peasant classic of roasted eggplant & vegetables in a rich tomato & basil sauce. Served over grilled Parmesan polenta. Mangez bien!
Meatlöaf
A mammoth slab of homemade meatloaf drizzled with tangy tomato sauce. Served with collard greens or grilled asparagus & garlic mashed potatoes. Sorry, Bubbe, you still cannot have the recipe.
Shrimp n' Gritz
Two handfuls of lightly-dredged, sautéed shrimp with pinches of Hart's Andouille, double-smoked ham & Cajun veggies all tied together in a sumptuous N'Awlins gravy. Served atop our collard greens and Bob's Red Mill Grits. Ayeee, bon ami!
New York Strip
12oz Black Angus NY strip grilled to your pleasure, from burnt-to-a-crips to bloody-as-hell. Served with fries or mash, house salad or grilled asparagus & redeye gravy or au jus.
Dinner Special Pasta
Food for Fledglings (Copy)
Chicken Strips
Served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ. Choose fruit or fries.
Mac + Cheese
Gooey, cheesey blend with American, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.
Chirpy Children's Pancakes
Two cakes with chocolate chips, blueberries, or strawberries.
Chicken Strips (Copy)
Served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ. Choose fruit or fries.
Desserts (Copy)
Drinks
Coffee / Tea
Double Shot Espresso
Espresso Drinks
Hot Cocoa
Soda Pop
Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
Freshly Squeezed Lemonade or Arnold Palmer
Juice (Small)
Juice (Large)
Milk or Chocolate Milk (Small)
Milk or Chocolate Milk (Large)
12 oz. Bag Regular Whole Bean
12 oz. Bag Regular Ground
12 oz. Bag Decaf Ground
Water
5 lb. Coffee Beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our Midwestern Soul Food in a traditional diner atmosphere OR order for Curbside pickup OR delivery through your TOAST or CHOMP apps!
330 E Market St, Iowa City, IA 52245