Bluebird Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

34545 Sterling Highway

Sterling, AK 99672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Classic Burger

$17.25

Hand-formed burger patty, pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. With or without cheese

Stuffed French Toast

$18.00+

2 slices of French toast stuffed with lemon cream cheese and blueberry compote topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream with choice of: bacon, sausage, reindeer sausage, ham

Fried Chicken Sammich

$17.00

Breakfast

Breakfast

Uncle Rob’s 2/3 Egg Breakfast

$14.75+

2 or 3 eggs any style, choice of toast or English muffin, homestyle fries, choice of protein

Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast

$17.00

House-made biscuits and sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style and choice of protein

Chicken-Fried Steak Breakfast

$21.00

Tenderized, breaded and fried top round steak topped with house-made sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style and a side of homestyle fries

Chicken-Fried Chicken Breakfast

$18.00

Stuffed French Toast

$18.00+

2 slices of French toast stuffed with lemon cream cheese and blueberry compote topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream with choice of: bacon, sausage, reindeer sausage, ham

French Toast Breakfast

$15.50

2 slices of French toast, 2 eggs any style and choice of protein

Banana Butterscotch Pancake

$15.00

Hotcake Breakfast

$14.50

2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style and a choice of protein

Reindeer Sausage Scramble

$18.50

Reindeer Sausage, eggs, carmelized onions, bell peppers and cheddar cheese scrambled together and topped with green onions

Veggie Scramble

$17.50

Eggs, marinated tofu, onion, tomato confit, spinach, feta served with a side of homestyle fries and choice of toast

Benedict

$19.25+

Breakfast a la Carte

Side French Toast

$10.50

1 Pancake

$5.50

2 Pancakes

$8.50

3 Pancakes

$15.50

Ala carte CFS

$13.50

Biscuit and Gravy

$9.50

House-made biscuits with sausage gravy

Side of 1 Egg

$2.50

Side of 2 Eggs

$4.50

Side of 3 Eggs

$5.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Bacon Jam

$4.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Side Reindeer Sausage

$5.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side of Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Homestyle Fries

$4.50

Side of Blueberry compote

$3.00

Side of Syrup

1 Side French Toast

$6.50

Lunch/Dinner

Appetizers

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Chicken Wings

$16.50

House-made, crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with carrots and celery and your choice of either ranch or blue cheese dressing

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Sammich

$17.00

Grilled chicken served on a burger bun with cheddar cheese and a black pepper aioli. Lettuce, tomato and onion

Fried Chicken Sammich

$17.00

Herb-Marinated Portobello Sandwich

$19.50

Marinated, grilled portobello mushroom cap, chevre cheese, tomato confit, basil, spinach and a balsamic vinegar reduction

BLT

$14.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and a black pepper aioli on house-made sourdough bread

Reuben

$18.75

Club

$17.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$17.25

Hand-formed burger patty, pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. With or without cheese

Plain Dry Hamburger

$17.25

Burger of the Day

$17.50

Ask your server about the special burger of the day

Bleu Cheese Burger

$18.25

Hand-formed burger patty, with or without blackening spice, bleu cheese, caramelized onion, bacon crumbles, LTO and pickle

Bacon Jam Burger

$18.25

Patty Melt

$17.50

Add Bacon

$3.50

Add Bacon Jam

$4.50

Add Fried Egg

$2.00

Add xtra Patty

$4.50

Salads

Sack’s Bacon and Apple Salad

$12.00+

Blue Cheese Salad

$16.50+

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion choice of dressing: ranch, bleu cheese, lavender-maple

Soup & Salad combo

$12.50

Bowl of your choice of soup or chowder with a side salad with choice of dressing

Sub bacon apple salad

$3.50

Add Chicken

$5.00

Soup

Soup du Jour

$4.50+

Ask your server about the soup of the day

Salmon Chowder

$5.50+

Salmon, potatoes, carrots, bacon, onion, garlic, celery, dill, corn, cream

Baked Goods

Quiche du Jour

$7.50

Ask your server about the homemade quiche. Served with bread and butter

Quiche and Soup Combo

$12.50

Baked Good Special of the Day

$5.00

Ask your server about the homemade baked good offering of the day

Dessert

A la Mode

$1.50

Bread Pudding

$8.50

Apple Pie

$7.50

2 scoop ice cream

$4.00

Cupcake!

$2.75

Muffin!

$3.50

Cookie!

$2.50

Pie!

$7.50

Brownie

$5.00
Cobbler

$8.50

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$3.25

Alaskan Kaladi Brothers Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25

Alaskan Kaladi Brothers Coffee

Soda Pop

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Lemonade, Root Beer

Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice, Apple Juice

Kenai Kombucha on Draft

Rotating selection of probiotic kombucha brewed locally

Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Soda Water

$0.75

Hot Chocolate!

$3.00

Kid's

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$8.00

Kids French Toast Breakfast

$8.00

Kids Stuffed French Toast

$14.50

Kids Reindeer scramble

$13.00

Kids 2 Egg BFast

$9.00

Bubby Special

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Merchandise

T-Shirts

Logo T-Shirt

$26.00

Logo Tshirt XXL+

$28.00

Hoodies

Logo Hoodie

$65.00

Cups

Ceramic mug

Travel Mug

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our mission is to serve delicious, locally sourced food at an affordable price. We love our Sterling community and want to be a local gathering spot that feels like home.

34545 Sterling Highway, Sterling, AK 99672

