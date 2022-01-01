Bluebonnet BBQ & Event Center imageView gallery
Bluebonnet BBQ & Event Center

3921 US HWY 287

Waxahachie, TX 75165

Popular Items

Sliced Brisket
Smoked Turkey Breast
Smoked Mac & Cheese

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Dasani Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Dublin Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Rasberry Tea

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Starters

Torpedos

$7.00

Sliders

$10.00

Burnt Ends

$7.00

Bake Potato

$4.00

Chili

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Tacos

$12.00

Big Plates

1 Plate

$15.00

2 Plate

$16.00

3 Plate

$18.00

Rib Plate

$18.00

Half Chicken Plate

$15.00Out of stock

The Ella

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Sweet Caroline

$10.00

Pitmaster Plate

$35.00

Catfish Plate

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak 4 oz

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak 8 oz

$16.00

Fried Rib Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Meat By The Pound

Sliced Brisket

$22.00

Chopped Brisket

$22.00

St Louis Style Ribs

$18.00

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Smoked Turkey Breast

$17.00

Jalapeno Pepperjack Sausage

$17.00

Black Pepper Sausage

$17.00

Chicken by the 1/2 bird

$8.00Out of stock

Beef Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$9.00

A.O's Brisket Burger

$9.50

The PB&J

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Texas Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Sliders

$8.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Tropical Fruit Crumble

$4.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Chocolate Pie

$4.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00+

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Pop's Beef & Beans

$4.00+

Old South Baked Beans

$4.00+

Sweet Slaw

$4.00+

Mom's Tater Salad

$4.00+

Corn On The Cob

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Sandwich Buns

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00+

Fried Okra

$4.00+Out of stock

Ella Special (Wed)

Ella Special

$7.00Out of stock

Packages

Sandwich Pack

$35.00

Family 4 Pack (2 lbs)

$50.00

Family 6 Pack (3 lbs)

$75.00

Trays

Small Sausage and Cheese Tray

$45.00

Large Sausage and Cheese Tray

$65.00

Drinks

Sweet Tea Gallon

$5.00

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3921 US HWY 287, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Directions

