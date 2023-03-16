Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bluebonnet BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

3921 US Hwy 287

Waxahachie, TX 75231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

SLICED BRISKET
3 MEAT PLATE
BURNT ENDS


STARTER

TORPEDOS

$8.00Out of stock

4 bacon-wrapped jalapeños, stuffed with cream cheese and our signature smoked meat, with a side of our torepedo sauce.

BURNT ENDS

$7.00

Cubed pork belly, seared and smothered in our Texas Red Sauce. Sold by the quarter pound.

TACOS

$12.00

3 Tacos. Smoked Brisket, Black Pepper Sausage, and Pulled Pork. Served with Pico, Cheese, and Sauce

SLIDERS

SLIDERS

$10.00

3 mini sandwiches with your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket.

DAILY SPECIALS

4 OZ CFS

$12.00

Served with Green Beans, Mash Potatoes and Texas Toast.

8 OZ CFS

$14.00

Served with Green Beans, Mash Potatoes and Texas Toast.

FRIED CATFISH

$12.00Out of stock

Served with French Fries, Cole Slaw and Homeade Hush Puppies.

MEATLOAF PLATE

$14.00Out of stock

Served with Green Beans, Mash Potatoes and Texas Toast.

MEAT BY THE POUND

SLICED BRISKET

$23.00

CHOPPED BRISKET

$23.00

PULLED PORK

$18.00

ST. LOUIS RIBS

$18.00

SMOKED TURKEY

$18.00

SMOKED HAM

$18.00

JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$18.00

BLACK PEPPER SAUSAGE

$18.00

1/2 CHICKEN

$9.00

BIG PLATES

1 MEAT PLATE

$16.00

1/2 pound 1 meat, or 1/4 pound of 2 or 3 meat choices. Choice of pulled pork, smoked ham, chopped or sliced brisket, sliced turkey, jalapeño-cheddar sausage or black pepper sausage. Comes with two sides and sliced bread

2 MEAT PLATE

$17.00

1/2 pound 1 meat, or 1/4 pound of 2 or 3 meat choices. Choice of pulled pork, smoked ham, chopped or sliced brisket, sliced turkey, jalapeño-cheddar sausage or black pepper sausage. Comes with two sides and sliced bread

3 MEAT PLATE

$19.00

1/2 pound 1 meat, or 1/4 pound of 2 or 3 meat choices. Choice of pulled pork, smoked ham, chopped or sliced brisket, sliced turkey, jalapeño-cheddar sausage or black pepper sausage. Comes with two sides and sliced bread

RIB PLATE

$18.00

Mouth-watering St. Louis Style BBQ pork ribs. Four bones per plate. Comes with two sides and sliced bread

1/2 CHICKEN PLATE

$16.00

Smoked bone-in half chicken with both light and dark meat, lightly seasoned with our homemade rub. Comes with two sides and sliced bread

PITMASTER PLATE

$40.00

1/4 pound each of sliced brisket, pulled pork, St. Louis ribs, black pepper sausage, smoked turkey, ham and jalapeno-cheddar sausage. Comes with 4 sides

ELLA

$11.00

Classic baked potato, loaded and stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, butter, sour cream, and chives

SWEET CAROLINE

$11.00

Smoked sweet potato, loaded and stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, butter, sour cream and chives

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens and seasonal veggies with our house-made dressing. Add meat by 1/4 or 1/2 pound

SANDWICH

SLICED BEEF SANDWICH

$10.00

CHOPPED BEEF SANDWICH

$10.00

HAM SANDWICH

$10.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.00

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.00

AO'S BRISKET BURGER

$11.00

Our half-pound brisket burger with all your favorite toppings on our homemade bun

THE PB&j

$12.00

Pulled pork, chopped brisket, and jalapeño sausage topped with sweet slaw stacked high on our homemade bun

BLACKPEPPER SANDWICH

$10.00

JAL CHEESE SANDWICH

$10.00

KIDS MEALS

KID HOT DOG

$8.00

1/4 lb Texas Smoker’s All Beef dog on a bun. Comes with 1 drink and 1 side.

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Classic American Cheese on white bread. Comes with 1 drink and 1 side.

KID SLIDERS

$8.00

2 mini sandwiches with your choice of pulled pork or chopped brisket. Comes with 1 drink and 1 side.

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$4.00+

BAKED POTATO

$6.00

CORN COB

$4.00+

FRIES

$4.00+

GREEN BEANS

$4.00+

MAC & CHEESE

$4.00+

OKRA

$4.00+

POPS BEANS

$4.00+

POTATO SALAD

$4.00+

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SWEET POTATO

$6.00

SWEET SLAW

$4.00+

REGULAR CHIPS

$1.50

BBQ CHIPS

$1.50

FAMILY PACKS / TAKEOUT

SANDWICH PACK

$35.00

1 lb meat, 4 buns, 1 Pint Sides

SMALL FAMILY PACK

$65.00

2 pounds of meat, 2 pints of sides.

LARGE FAMILY PACK

$85.00

3 pounds of meat, 2 quarts of sides.

GALLON TEA

$7.00

GALLON UNSWEET TEA

$7.00

GALLON BANANA PUDDING

$40.00

Serves 15-18 people

GALLON BREAD PUDDING

$40.00

Serves 15-18 people

WHOLE CHOCOLATE PIE

$40.00

Cut into 10 pieces

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$40.00

Cut into 10 pieces

GALLON MAC & CHEESE

$40.00

Serves 15-18 people

GALLON POPS BEANS

$40.00

Serves 15-18 people

GALLON BAKE BEANS

$40.00

Serves 15-18 people

GALLON GREEN BEANS

$40.00

Serves 15-18 people

GALLON POTATO SALAD

$40.00

Serves 15-18 people

GALLON COLE SLAW

$40.00

Serves 15-18 people

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$4.00

BANANA PUDDING

$4.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE PIE

$4.00

KEY LIME PIE

$4.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$1.50

BEVERAGES

SWEET TEA

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

WATER

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

DIET DR. PEPPER

$3.00

SPECIAL BEVERAGES

DUBLIN ROOT BEER

$3.00

DUBLIN VANILLA

$3.00

DUBLIN ORANGE

$3.00

DUBLIN GRAPE

$3.00

DUBLIN RED CREAM

$3.00

TOPO CHIC0

$3.00

DASANI

$3.00

MEXI COKE

$3.00

COFFEE

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where melt-in-your-mouth barbecue is slow smoked to perfection and southern hospitality comes free.

Location

3921 US Hwy 287, Waxahachie, TX 75231

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Nortenita Grill - 1102 Ferris Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1102 Ferris Avenue Waxahachie, TX 75615
View restaurantnext
Tuscan Slice
orange starNo Reviews
401 N Hwy 77,Ste 15 Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurantnext
Surfin'Chicken- Waxahachie #003 - 1200 N HIGHWAY 77
orange starNo Reviews
1200 N HIGHWAY 77 Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurantnext
Bluebonnet City Grill
orange starNo Reviews
305 SW Main St, Suite C Ennis, TX 75119
View restaurantnext
Tequila y Tacos Cantina & Taquiera - 301 W Ennis Ave. Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
301 W Ennis Ave. Suite A Ennis, TX 75119
View restaurantnext
El Mexicano Grill - Ennis - 219 w ennis ave
orange starNo Reviews
219 West Ennis Avenue Ennis, TX 75119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waxahachie

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Bob's Steak & Chop House
orange star4.7 • 4,657
4300 Lemmon Ave Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waxahachie
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston