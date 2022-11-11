Bluebonnet City Grill
305 SW Main St, Suite C
Ennis, TX 75119
Appetizers
Potato Pancakes
Shredded Potatoes Mixed with Aged Cheddar & Parmesan Cheeses
BYO APP
Pick 4 Deep-Fried Appetizers
Onion Rings (App)
Hand-Cut and Breaded Onions Rings
Seafood Gumbo
Shrimp, Sausage, Chicken, Okra & Rice in a Zesty Tomato-Based Broth
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Combination of Spinach, Artichoke Hearts & Onions in a Rich Cream Sauce
Chicken Fried Bacon
Crab Cakes (5)
Soups & Salads
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Chunks of Baked Potato in a Creamy Sauce with Bacon Bits, Green Onions & Cheddar Cheese
House Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Homemade Croutons
Chef's Salad
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Turkey, Ham, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Boiled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions & Homemade Croutons
Spinach Strawberry Salad
Romaine Lettuce & Spinach Topped with Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Sliced Almonds & Red Onions
Fruit & Salad Plate
Seasonal Fresh Fruit with a Scoop of Classic or Dill Chicken Salad Served on a Bed of Lettuce and Sliced Tomatoes
Chicken Noodle Soup
Sausage & Cabbage Soup
Broccoli Cheese Soup
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Burger
Grilled 100% Beef Patty Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions Served with 1 Regular Side
Double Meat Classic Burger
Two Grilled 100% Beef Patties Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions Served with 1 Regular Side
Rick's Monster Burger
Grilled 100% Beef Patty Topped with Pulled Pork, Smoked Saussage, Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles & Rick's Secret Sauce
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Breaded, Deep-Fried 100% Beef Cutlet Served on a Bun & Topped with Lettuce & Tomato Served with 1 Regular Side
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded, Deep-Fried Chicken Breast Served on a Bun & Topped with Lettuce & Tomato Served with 1 Regular Side
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Melted Slices of Cheddar Cheese Served Hot on Choice of Bread
Classic Reuben Sandwich
Thin Slices of Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, & Sauerkraut Served Hot with 1000 Island Dressing on Marbled Rye with 1 Regular Side
Three Little Pigs
Bacon, Ham & Smoked Sausage Topped with Grilled Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese & BBQ Sauce Served on Texas Toast with 1 Regular Side
Classic BLT
The Classic is Back - Fresh Lettuce, Tomato & Bacon Served on Texas Toast
Classic Club Sandwich
Thin Slices of Smoked Turkey Breast & Ham Layered with Muenster Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on White or Wheat Bread
Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich
Creamy Mix of Diced Chicken Breast, Grapes, Celery & Sliced Almonds
Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tangy Mix of Diced Chicken Breast, Celery, Green Onions & Fresh Dill
BBQ
BBQ 1 Meat Plate
Choice of Sliced or Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork or Smoked Sausage Served on a Bun with Pickles, Onions and Rick's Secret Sauce with 2 Regular Sides & Bread
BBQ 2 Meat Plate
Choice of Sliced or Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork or Smoked Sausage Served on a Bun with Pickles, Onions and Rick's Secret Sauce with 2 Regular Sides & Bread
BBQ Mac & Cheese
Bowl of Homemade Macaroni & Cheese Topped with Choice of Sliced or Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork or Smoked Sausage & Rick's Secret Sauce
Memphis Style BBQ Sandwich
Pulled Pork Topped with Creamy Cole Slaw on a Toasted Bun Served with Pickles, Onions & Choice of 1 Regular Side
Monster Baked Potato
Giant Baked Potato with Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Green Onions & Sour Cream
BBQ Mac & Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Featuring Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Pulled Pork, Bac & Cheese, Cole Slaw & Rick's Secret Sauce Served with 1 Regular Side
BBQ Sandwich Plate
Choice of Sliced or Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork or Smoked Sausage Served on a Bun with Pickles, Onions and Rick's Secret Sauce
Signature Dishes
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded 100% Beef Cutlet, Deep-Fried & Topped with Cream or Brown Gravy
Hamburger Steak
Grilled Ground Chuck Patty Smothered with Onions & Brown Gravy
Breaded Chicken Strips
Deep-Fried Boneless Chicken Breast Strips Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce or Gravy, 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Seasoned, Boneless Chicken Breast Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll
Grilled Chicken Strips
Grilled Seasoned, Boneless Chicken Breast Strips Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll
Shrimp Boil
Six Large Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn-on-the-Cob and Red Potatoes Sauteed in a Creole Garlic Butter Sauce
Fried Fish
Hand-Battered, Deep-Fried Boneless Fish Filet Strips Served with 2 Regular Sides & Hush Puppies
Chicken Fried Chicken
Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast, Deep-Fried & Topped with Cream or Brown Gravy
Grilled Fish
Seasoned Grilled Boneless Fish Filet Strips Served with 2 Regular Sides & Hush Puppies
Grilled Salmon
Boneless Alaskan Salmon Filet Grilled with Lemon-Garlic Butter Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll
Popcorn Shrimp
Deep-Fried Popcorn Shrimp Served with 2 Regular Sides & Hush Puppies
Fried Shrimp
Deep-Fried Large Tail-On Shrimp Served with 2 Regular Sides & Hush Puppies
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Large Tail-On Shrimp Served with 2 Regular Sides & Hush Puppies
8 oz Top Sirloin Steak
16 oz Top Sirloin Steak
Grilled Pork Chops
Two 6-oz Grilled Pork Chops Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll
Deep-Fried Pork Chops
Two 6-oz Deep-Fried Pork Chops Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll
Liver & Onions
Breaded & Pan-Fried Beef liver Topped with Grilled Onions & Brown Gravy Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll
Sides
A-La-Carte Meats
BBQ Beans
Green Beans
Fried Okra
French Fries
Cole Slaw
Mashed Potatoes
Corn
Mac & Cheese
Kettle Chips
Potato Salad
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli
Onion Rings
House Salad
Seasonal Fruit
Sauteed Mushrooms
No Side
Double Regular Side
Double Premium Side
Baked Potato 2
Veggie of the Day
Family Meal Deals
FMD Chicken Fried Steak
Serves 4 - Includes 2 Family Sides & Dinner Rolls
FMD Chicken Fried Chicken
Serves 4 - Includes 2 Family Sides & Dinner Rolls
FMD Fried Fish
12 Pieces Fried Fish Served with French Fries, Cole Slaw & Hush Puppies
FMD Sliced Brisket & Sausage
1# of Sliced Brisket & 1/2# Smoked Sausage Served with Potato Salad, Cole Slaw & Dinner Rolls
FMD Tailgate Deal
12 Pieces Fried Fish & 12 Pieces Fried Shrimp w/ French Fries, Cole Slaw & Hush Puppies
FMD Hamburgers
4 Hamburgers with French Fries
FMD Cheeseburgers
4 Cheeseburgers with French Fries
FMD Pulled Pork Sandwiches
4 Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Cole Slaw
Family Sides
Lunch & Dinner Drinks
Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half & Half Tea
Sweet Arnold Palmer
Unsweet Arnold Palmer
Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Root Beer
Diet Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grape Juice
Milk
Gallon - Sweet Tea
Gallon - Unsweet Tea
Bread (ALC)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Home-Style Cooking - Family-Friendly Atmosphere
305 SW Main St, Suite C, Ennis, TX 75119