Bluebonnet City Grill

review star

No reviews yet

305 SW Main St, Suite C

Ennis, TX 75119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
Classic Burger
Monster Baked Potato

Appetizers

Potato Pancakes

$8.00

Shredded Potatoes Mixed with Aged Cheddar & Parmesan Cheeses

BYO APP

Pick 4 Deep-Fried Appetizers

Onion Rings (App)

$8.00

Hand-Cut and Breaded Onions Rings

Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Shrimp, Sausage, Chicken, Okra & Rice in a Zesty Tomato-Based Broth

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Combination of Spinach, Artichoke Hearts & Onions in a Rich Cream Sauce

Chicken Fried Bacon

$6.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes (5)

$11.25

Soups & Salads

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$6.00

Chunks of Baked Potato in a Creamy Sauce with Bacon Bits, Green Onions & Cheddar Cheese

House Salad

$3.50

Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Homemade Croutons

Chef's Salad

$13.00

Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Turkey, Ham, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Boiled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions & Homemade Croutons

Spinach Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce & Spinach Topped with Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Sliced Almonds & Red Onions

Fruit & Salad Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fresh Fruit with a Scoop of Classic or Dill Chicken Salad Served on a Bed of Lettuce and Sliced Tomatoes

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Sausage & Cabbage Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$10.00

Grilled 100% Beef Patty Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions Served with 1 Regular Side

Double Meat Classic Burger

$14.00

Two Grilled 100% Beef Patties Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions Served with 1 Regular Side

Rick's Monster Burger

$13.00

Grilled 100% Beef Patty Topped with Pulled Pork, Smoked Saussage, Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles & Rick's Secret Sauce

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded, Deep-Fried 100% Beef Cutlet Served on a Bun & Topped with Lettuce & Tomato Served with 1 Regular Side

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded, Deep-Fried Chicken Breast Served on a Bun & Topped with Lettuce & Tomato Served with 1 Regular Side

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Melted Slices of Cheddar Cheese Served Hot on Choice of Bread

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$11.00

Thin Slices of Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, & Sauerkraut Served Hot with 1000 Island Dressing on Marbled Rye with 1 Regular Side

Three Little Pigs

$13.00

Bacon, Ham & Smoked Sausage Topped with Grilled Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese & BBQ Sauce Served on Texas Toast with 1 Regular Side

Classic BLT

$8.00

The Classic is Back - Fresh Lettuce, Tomato & Bacon Served on Texas Toast

Classic Club Sandwich

$12.00

Thin Slices of Smoked Turkey Breast & Ham Layered with Muenster Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on White or Wheat Bread

Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Creamy Mix of Diced Chicken Breast, Grapes, Celery & Sliced Almonds

Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Tangy Mix of Diced Chicken Breast, Celery, Green Onions & Fresh Dill

BBQ

BBQ 1 Meat Plate

$14.00

Choice of Sliced or Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork or Smoked Sausage Served on a Bun with Pickles, Onions and Rick's Secret Sauce with 2 Regular Sides & Bread

BBQ 2 Meat Plate

$17.00

Choice of Sliced or Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork or Smoked Sausage Served on a Bun with Pickles, Onions and Rick's Secret Sauce with 2 Regular Sides & Bread

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Bowl of Homemade Macaroni & Cheese Topped with Choice of Sliced or Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork or Smoked Sausage & Rick's Secret Sauce

Memphis Style BBQ Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Topped with Creamy Cole Slaw on a Toasted Bun Served with Pickles, Onions & Choice of 1 Regular Side

Monster Baked Potato

$8.00

Giant Baked Potato with Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Green Onions & Sour Cream

BBQ Mac & Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Featuring Texas Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Pulled Pork, Bac & Cheese, Cole Slaw & Rick's Secret Sauce Served with 1 Regular Side

BBQ Sandwich Plate

$11.00

Choice of Sliced or Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork or Smoked Sausage Served on a Bun with Pickles, Onions and Rick's Secret Sauce

Signature Dishes

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.00

Breaded 100% Beef Cutlet, Deep-Fried & Topped with Cream or Brown Gravy

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

Grilled Ground Chuck Patty Smothered with Onions & Brown Gravy

Breaded Chicken Strips

$11.00

Deep-Fried Boneless Chicken Breast Strips Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce or Gravy, 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.00

Grilled Seasoned, Boneless Chicken Breast Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll

Grilled Chicken Strips

$11.00

Grilled Seasoned, Boneless Chicken Breast Strips Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll

Shrimp Boil

$13.00

Six Large Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn-on-the-Cob and Red Potatoes Sauteed in a Creole Garlic Butter Sauce

Fried Fish

$11.00

Hand-Battered, Deep-Fried Boneless Fish Filet Strips Served with 2 Regular Sides & Hush Puppies

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.00

Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast, Deep-Fried & Topped with Cream or Brown Gravy

Grilled Fish

$11.00

Seasoned Grilled Boneless Fish Filet Strips Served with 2 Regular Sides & Hush Puppies

Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Boneless Alaskan Salmon Filet Grilled with Lemon-Garlic Butter Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Deep-Fried Popcorn Shrimp Served with 2 Regular Sides & Hush Puppies

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Deep-Fried Large Tail-On Shrimp Served with 2 Regular Sides & Hush Puppies

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Grilled Large Tail-On Shrimp Served with 2 Regular Sides & Hush Puppies

8 oz Top Sirloin Steak

$16.00Out of stock

16 oz Top Sirloin Steak

$24.00Out of stock

Grilled Pork Chops

$13.00

Two 6-oz Grilled Pork Chops Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll

Deep-Fried Pork Chops

$13.00

Two 6-oz Deep-Fried Pork Chops Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll

Liver & Onions

$11.00

Breaded & Pan-Fried Beef liver Topped with Grilled Onions & Brown Gravy Served with 2 Regular Sides & Dinner Roll

Sides

A-La-Carte Meats

BBQ Beans

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Kettle Chips

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

House Salad

$3.50

Seasonal Fruit

$2.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.50

No Side

Double Regular Side

$2.50

Double Premium Side

$3.50

Baked Potato 2

$3.50

Veggie of the Day

$3.50

Under 12

Under 12 Menu

$5.00

Includes Choice of Entree, 1 Side & Drink

Family Meal Deals

FMD Chicken Fried Steak

$35.00

Serves 4 - Includes 2 Family Sides & Dinner Rolls

FMD Chicken Fried Chicken

$35.00

Serves 4 - Includes 2 Family Sides & Dinner Rolls

FMD Fried Fish

$35.00

12 Pieces Fried Fish Served with French Fries, Cole Slaw & Hush Puppies

FMD Sliced Brisket & Sausage

$50.00

1# of Sliced Brisket & 1/2# Smoked Sausage Served with Potato Salad, Cole Slaw & Dinner Rolls

FMD Tailgate Deal

$42.50

12 Pieces Fried Fish & 12 Pieces Fried Shrimp w/ French Fries, Cole Slaw & Hush Puppies

FMD Hamburgers

$32.00

4 Hamburgers with French Fries

FMD Cheeseburgers

$35.00

4 Cheeseburgers with French Fries

FMD Pulled Pork Sandwiches

$30.00

4 Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Cole Slaw

Family Sides

$8.00

Lunch & Dinner Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grape Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Gallon - Sweet Tea

$4.00

Gallon - Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Bread (ALC)

4 Dinner Rolls

$1.50

4 Hushpuppies

$1.50

Under 12 Drinks L&D

Water

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Grape Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.25

Unsweet Tea

$1.25

Half & Half Tea

$1.25

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$1.25

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$1.25

Coffee

$1.25

Decaf Coffee

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Fanta Orange

$1.25

Root Beer

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home-Style Cooking - Family-Friendly Atmosphere

Location

305 SW Main St, Suite C, Ennis, TX 75119

Directions

