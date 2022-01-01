Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Asian Fusion

Blue Chip Food Truck

No reviews yet

1355 Judd Avenue Southwest

Wyoming, MI 49509

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

"Bruce Banner" Smash Burger

Entrees

Street Pig Tacos

$14.15

BBBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.21

breaded chicken thigh, mayo, pickles, lettuce, provolone

"Bruce Banner" Smash Burger

$13.21

Two seasoned ground beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic aioli (or chipotle mayo)

Cuban Sandwich

$13.21

french toast bun sprinkled with powdered sugar, fried chicken thigh, shaved ham, provolone, light mayo and blackberry coulis

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$13.21

Side of Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$6.60

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$13.21

Fried Cheese Sticks

$12.26

Side of Fries

$3.77

Basket of Fries

$6.60

Sides

Blackberry BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

Garlic Aoioli

Honey Mustard

Ranch

Salsa

Sour Cream

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.77

Coke

$3.77

Diet Coke

$3.77

Dr. Pepper

$3.77

Sprite

$3.77

Gatorade

$0.01

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
West Michigan's traveling food truck. Typically in downtown locations like Rosa Parks Circle, City and County parks, and street side in the downtown core. Visit our website for public event schedule and private engagement opportunities. www.bluechipfoodtruck.com

1355 Judd Avenue Southwest, Wyoming, MI 49509

