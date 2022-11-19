Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Collar Restaurant Bar & Catering

No reviews yet

949 Church St.

Landisville, PA 17538

Order Again

Popular Items

TODD BURGER
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
OLD SCHOOL SMASH BURGER

APPETIZERS

BLISTERED SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00

fire-roasted asian peppers with sriracha ailoi & grilled lemon

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00

spicy miso honey

FRIED CHEESE CURDS

$9.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Red Sauce

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$9.00

Horseradish Aioli

JOE MALO QUESADILLA

$12.00

Butternut Squash, Bacon, Brussel Sprouts, Balsamic, Cheddar

PHILLY EGGROLLS

$11.00

ROOSTER FRIES

$11.00

fries, jalapenos, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar, sriracha drizzle

SOFT PRETZELS

$8.00

Soft Pretzel Rods with Stone Ground Mustard

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Chicken, Peppers, Black Beans, Corn, Onions, Cheddar

SPICY TUNA SUSHI TOTS

$14.00

Sushi Grade Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber & Green Onions. Wasabi & Sriracha drizzle

ENTREES

BLACKENED SCALLOPS

$32.00

bleu cheese risotto with prosciutto and peas

BONES FULL RACK

$21.00

Korean barbecue ribs

BONES HALF RACK

$13.00

Korean barbecue ribs

CHICKEN MARSALA

$19.00

mushrooms, risotto

JAMBALAYA

$21.00

shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, vegetables, brown rice, creole broth

MACK N' CHEESE w SHORT RIB

$18.00

cheddar, Monterey jack, corn, caramelized onions, bbq drizzle

PUB STEAK

$10.00

5 oz. bistro tender, port wine sauce

SALMON

$20.00

citrus zest sauce

SEA BASS

$20.00

miso honey glaze

SHRIMP & CRAB MACK N' CHEESE

$24.00

STEAK AU POIVRE

$24.00

petite bistro tenders, cognac cream

STUFFED SHRIMP

$24.00

SURF N TURF

$32.00

Canadian snow crab cluster, filet mignon

TORTELLONI MELANZANA

$18.00

VEGAN JAMBALAYA

$16.00

tofu, vegetables, brown rice, creole, tomato broth

VEGETABLE RISOTTO

$12.00

peppers, mushrooms, corn, peas in creamy risotto

+ CRAB CLUSTER

$10.00

HAND HELD

BLEU COLLAR BURGER

$11.00

One (single) or two (double) 4 oz. Black Pepper-Crusted Patties, Bleu Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Aioli

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB

$11.00

KEVIN BURGER

$11.00

One (single) or two (double) 4oz Patties, Jalapeno, Peanut Butter, Bacon Jam

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Chicken Tossed in our House Made Nashville Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles topped with spicy mayo

OLD SCHOOL SMASH BURGER

$10.00

One (single) or two (double) 4oz Patties, American, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$13.00

Whiz Wit

STEAK TIPS SUB

$16.00

Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss

TODD BURGER

$11.00

One (single) or two (double) 4oz Patties, Bacon Jam, Bacon Aioli, American Cheese

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

MACK N CHEESE

$7.00

SALADS & BOWLS

greens with dried cranberries, apricots, cherries, sunflower seeds, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

C'mon, You Know What This is

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Side of Dressing

NUTS & BERRIES SALAD

$11.00

strawberries, blueberries, walnuts, feta, raspberry vinaigrette

POKE BOWL

$11.00

Quinoa, Mango, Cucumber, Edamame, Tomatoes, Greens, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Sriracha Aioli, Wasabi Sauce

QUINOA POWER BOWL

$11.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Avocado, Black Beans, Corn, Greens, Honey Dijon

ROASTED BEETS SALAD

$11.00

feta, walnuts, balsamic glaze

STEAK SALAD

$16.00

6oz. Bistro Tender Steak, bleu cheese crumbles, fried onions, grape tomatoes, balsamic

THAI STEAK SALAD

$16.00

marinated steak tips, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, peanuts, and cilantro over mizxed greens with thai chili dressing

SIDES

BOWL CHILI

$5.00

Sour Cream, Cheddar

BOWL SOUP

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Side of Dressing

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

POTATOES

$4.00

RISOTTO

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00Out of stock

Seasonal

SIDE CHZ WIZ

$2.00

MIXED VEGETABLES

$4.00

FARRO

$4.00

Merchandise

Cooler Bag

$5.00

Crew Neck Large

$20.00

Crew Neck Medium

$20.00

Crew Neck Small

$20.00

Crew Neck X-Large

$20.00

Crew Neck XX-Large

$20.00

Crew Neck XXX-Large

$20.00Out of stock

Hat Pacific Blue

$20.00

Hat Spearmint

$20.00

Kids T-Shirt Large

$15.00Out of stock

Kids T-Shirt Medium

$15.00

Kids T-Shirt Small

$15.00

Sticker

$1.00

Sweatshirt Large

$45.00

Sweatshirt Medium

$45.00

Sweatshirt Small

$45.00

Sweatshirt X-Large

$45.00

Sweatshirt XX-Large

$50.00

V-Neck Large

$20.00

V-Neck Medium

$20.00

V-Neck Small

$20.00

V-Neck X-Large

$20.00

V-Neck 2XL

$20.00

Mack's IPA Crew Small

$20.00

Mack's IPA Crew Medium

$20.00

Mack's IPA Crew Large

$20.00

Mack's IPA Crew XL

$20.00

Mack's IPA Crew 2XL

$20.00

Mack's IPA V-Neck Small

$20.00

Mack's IPA V-Neck Medium

$20.00

Mack's IPA V-Neck Large

$20.00

Mack's IPA V-Neck XL

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

949 Church St., Landisville, PA 17538

Directions

Blue Collar Restaurant, Bar & Catering image
Blue Collar Restaurant, Bar & Catering image

