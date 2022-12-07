Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Dog Beer Tavern 4524 Saugus Ave

No reviews yet

4524 Saugus Avenue

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Apps

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Appetizer portion of 5 jumbo, juicy bone-in wings doused in our homemade buffalo sauce, served with carrots, and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Rootbeer BBQ Wings

$12.00

An appetizer portion of 5 jumbo, juicy bone-in wings doused in our homemade rootbeer BBQ sauce, served with carrots, and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Honey Chipotle Wings

$12.00

An appetizer portion of 5 jumbo, juicy bone-in wings doused in our homemade honey chipotle sauce, served with carrots, and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Double Order Wings

$18.00

Full sized portion (10 wings) doused in either buffalo, rootbeer BBQ, or honey chipotle sauce, (Choose up to 2) served with carrots, and a choice of bleu cheese and/or ranch dressings (comes w/ 2 sauces).

Stadium Pretzels

$11.00

Two warmed 6” soft pretzels, served with a large side of our warm blended cheese sauce and a smaller side of honey mustard.

Hummus & Veggies

$11.00

Creamy garbanzo bean hummus with a dash of paprika served with carrots, cucumber, and pita bread.

Tater Tots

$7.00

A bowl of warm tots, served w/ a dipping sauce of your choice!

Loaded Tots

$12.00

A bowl of warm tots loaded w/ cheddar, bacon, & sour cream w/ chives.

Snacking Sampler

$12.00

3 wings your way (buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Chipotle) warmed pretzel bites, & tots! Served with warm cheese sauce, & sides of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.00

Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.

Impossible Hamburger

$16.00

The Impossible* patty cooked your way, served on a buttery brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.

Impossible Cheeseburger

$17.00

The Impossible* patty cooked your way, served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.

Summit Burger

$14.00

Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and avocado. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.

Black n Bleu Burger

$14.00

Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ bleu cheese, 2 strips of applewood smoked bacon, and our rootbeer BBQ sauce. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.

Firestarter Burger

$14.00

Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ pepperjack cheese, onion strings, fried jalepenos, and our homemade honey chipotle dressing. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.

Chili Cheeseburger

$14.00

Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar cheese, and a heap of our awesome beef and tri-tip chili. Choose a small side of crispy fries, coleslaw, or small side salad.

Turkey Burger

$12.00

A juicy ground turkey patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choose a small side of crispy fries, coleslaw, or small side salad.

Turkey Cheeseburger

$13.00

A juicy ground turkey patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choose a small side of crispy fries, coleslaw, or small side salad.

Double Hamburger

$16.00

Our grass-fed beef patty x2! served on a buttery brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choose a small side of crispy fries, coleslaw, or small side salad.

Double Cheeseburger

$17.00

Our grass-fed beef patty (x2) served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar (x2), lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choose a small side of crispy fries, coleslaw, or small side salad.

Fries

Fries

$6.00

A sharing portion of our french fries!

Garlic Fries

$7.00

A sharing portion of crispy french fries coated in our homemade, freshly chopped garlic oil mix.

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.00

A sharing portion of crispy french fries coated in our homemade, freshly chopped garlic oil mix and melted parmesan cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

A sharing portion of crispy sweet potato fries, lightly salted. Comes with a side of our Lemon Dill sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

A sharing portion of our crispy french fries doused with a heap of our homemade beef & tri-tip chili and our homemade warm cheese sauce.

Chili Fries

$11.00

A sharing portion of our crispy french fries doused with a heap of our homemade beef and tri-tip chili.

Vegan Chili Fries

$12.00

A sharing portion of our crispy french fries doused with a heap of vegan chili.

Veg Chili Chz Fries

$13.00

A sharing portion of our crispy french fries doused with a heap of vegan chili and our homemade cheese sauce. (not vegan).

Plates

Trip-tip Plate

$16.00

USDA prime angus tri-tip steak marinated in our own blend of citrus-y ponzu sauce, and seared to perfection. Sliced and served over our crispy french fries with sides of our famous rootbeer BBQ sauce and a side of dijon honey mustard dressing. (Due to the nature of our thin slicing, we cannot prepare it medium rare unless cold).

Full Rack of Ribs

$28.00

A full rack of tender, fall-off-the-bone, St. Louis style pork ribs, brushed in our homemade rootbeer BBQ sauce, served with a double portion of fries and a large side of coleslaw.

Half Rack of Ribs

$16.00

A half rack of tender, fall-off-the-bone, St. Louis style pork ribs, brushed in our homemade rootbeer BBQ sauce, served with fries and a side of coleslaw.

Sandwiches/Wraps

Tri-tip Sandwich

$14.00

USDA prime angus tri-tip steak marinated in our special ponzu sauce, seared to perfection, topped w/ coleslaw, provolone cheese, and our lemon dill sauce, served on a buttery brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sammie

$12.00

A juicy, seasoned grilled chicken breast topped w/ coleslaw, pickle, and honey dijon, served on a buttery brioche bun.

Fried Chicken Sammie

$14.00

A juicy double-dipped and fried to golden chicken breast, topped w/ coleslaw, pickle, and honey dijon, served on a buttery brioche bun.

Oven Roasted Turkey Melt

$14.00Out of stock

Thick sliced oven roasted turkey, melted pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, and pickled onions w/ a light spread of lemon dill on a brioche bun.

Tri-tip Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Our twist on the classic. Warmed USDA prime angus tri-tip, chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing wrapped up in a spinach tortilla.

Grill Chix Caesar Wrap

$12.00

A classic. Diced, seasoned grilled white-meat chicken, chopped romaine, shredded parmesan, and caesar dressing wrapped up in a spinach tortilla.

Fried Chix Caesar Wrap

$14.00

A classic. Diced fried-to-golden white meat chicken breast, chopped romaine, shredded parmesan, and caesar dressing wrapped up in a spinach tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chopped fried-to-golden white meat chicken breast coated in buffalo sauce, with bleu cheese crumbles, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, shaved carrots, and bleu cheese dressing in a spinach flour tortilla.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.00

Chopped seasoned grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, and ranch dressing wrapped up in a spinach flour tortilla.

Salads/ Bowls/ Chili

Avo Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, 1/2 a ripe avocado, shaved parmesan, and chopped grilled chicken breast tossed in caesar dressing. *Can substitute fried chicken or tri-tip for an additional charge!

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine hearts, tomato, chopped applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, and avocado. *Your choice of bleu cheese, honey dijon, or ranch dressing.

Garden Salad

$10.00

A healthy salad full of chopped romaine, carrots, garbanzo beans, tomato, cucumber, and raw onion. *Your choice of dressing. *Add any protein for an additional charge.

Side House Salad

$5.00

A healthy little side salad full of chopped romaine, carrots, tomato, and cucumber. *Your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

A little side caesar salad- chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Cup of Beef Chili

$9.00

An 8 oz. portion of our bean-less classic made with USDA prime tri-tip steak and ground beef. So good it'll warm your soul! Served with a side of pita bread. Punch it up with cheddar, onion, bacon, and/or avocado!

Bowl of Beef Chili

$13.00

A 16 oz. portion of our bean-less classic made with USDA prime tri-tip steak and ground beef. So good it'll warm your soul! Served with a side of pita bread. Punch it up with cheddar, onion, bacon, and/or avocado!

Cup of Vegan Chili

$11.00

An 8 oz. portion of our delicious veggie and bean chili in a tomato base. Black & pinto beans, chickpeas, corn, peppers, and other root vegetables. Served with a side of pita bread. Punch it up with chopped jalepeños or avocado! *You can also add cheeses or proteins for additional charges- (will no longer be vegan).

Bowl of Vegan Chili

$15.00

A 16 oz. portion of our delicious veggie and bean chili in a tomato base. Black & pinto beans, chickpeas, corn, peppers, and other root vegetables. Served with a side of pita bread. Punch it up with chopped jalepeños or avocado!. *You can also add cheeses or proteins for additional charges- (will no longer be vegan).

Sides/ A la Carte

4oz. Coleslaw

$2.00

8oz. Coleslaw

$4.00

4oz. Side of Chili

$4.00

A little baby side of our bean-less classic made with USDA prime tri-tip steak and ground beef. So good it'll warm your soul!

Carrots & Cuke

$5.00

A side of carrot sticks and sliced cucumber. Comes with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Bacon

$3.00

2 strips of applewood smoked bacon.

Avocado

$3.00

A scoop of avocado!

Fried Egg

$3.00

Pickled Onion

$2.00

A small side of delicious home-pickled onions!

Grilled Chix Breast

$5.00

A lightly seasoned and grilled portion of white meat chicken breast.

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.00

A fried-to-golden, lightly seasoned portion of white meat chicken breast.

Tri-tip Portion

$6.00

A portion of our USDA prime angus tri-tip steak marinated in our special ponzu sauce, and seared to perfection.

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

2 oz. of creamy, homestyle Ranch dressing.

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

2 oz. of creamy bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo

$0.75

Made in-house with love.

Rootbeer BBQ

$0.75

Made in-house with love.

Honey Chipotle

$0.75

Made in-house with love.

Thousand Island

$0.75

2 oz. of the classic dressing.

Honey Dijon

$0.75

2 oz. of the home-style dressing.

Lemon Dill

$2.00

Our proprietary recipe, made in-house with love.

Mayo

$0.75

2 oz. of that good stuff.

Balsamic Viniagrette

$0.75

A 2oz. portion of our home-made house dressing. (vegan).

Sour Cream

$2.00

2 oz. of that good stuff.

Ketchup (to-go)

$0.75

2 oz. of ketchup!

Garlic

$0.75

2 oz. of our freshly minced garlic in olive oil.

Cheese Sauce

$2.00+

2 oz. or 4 oz. of our homemade warmed cheese sauce!

Desserts

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Fry

$3.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Dog Menu

Chop Beef Patty

$5.00

Chop Grilled Chix

$5.00

Side of Carrots

$2.00

Draft Beer

Scrimshaw Pilsner 16oz

$8.00

Allagash White 16oz

$9.00

Boomtown Nosejob 16oz

$9.00

Old Rasputin 16oz

$9.00

Offshoot Retreat IPA 16oz

$10.00

Delirium Tremens 8oz

$11.00

Allagash Curieux 8oz

$11.00

Chimay White

$11.00

Beer Bottles & Cans

Purple Haze

$8.00

Bad Hombre Lager

$8.00

Bavik Super Pils

$9.00

Weihenstephaner Original

$8.00

Weihenstephaner Heff

$9.00

Elvis Juice

$9.00

Raging Bitch IPA

$9.00

Love Hazy IPA

$9.00

Offshoot Relax IPA

$9.00

Haze Pipe IPA

$10.00

Pranqster

$9.00

Tripel Karmeleit

$12.00

La Fin du Monde

$10.00

Old Speckled Hen

$8.00

Cuvee des Jacobins

$11.00

Almanac Sournova

$10.00

St. Bernardus ABT 12

$12.00

Dragon's Milk

$10.00

Bitburger N/A

$8.00

Elvis Juice N/A

$8.00

Wine

Maggio Pinot Noir

$8.00

Canyon Rd Cab Sauv

$9.00

Canyon Rd Merlot

$9.00

Canyon Rd Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Canyon Rd Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Canyon Rd Chardonnay

$9.00

La Fleur Jolie Rose

$10.00

Sandia Splash

$13.00

Valdobbiadene Canella

$10.00

Ciders etc.

Perry Miloslawski

$11.00

Hibiscus Apple Cider

$9.00

Hoocha Hard Kombucha

$10.00

Kyla Lavendar Kombucha

$10.00

Steigl Grapefruit Radler

$9.00

NA Beverages

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

7up Can

$3.00

Hanks Rootbeer

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious burgers and the best Belgian beers!

Website

Location

4524 Saugus Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Directions

