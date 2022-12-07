- Home
- Sherman Oaks
- Blue Dog Beer Tavern - 4524 Saugus Ave
Blue Dog Beer Tavern 4524 Saugus Ave
No reviews yet
4524 Saugus Avenue
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Apps
Buffalo Wings
Appetizer portion of 5 jumbo, juicy bone-in wings doused in our homemade buffalo sauce, served with carrots, and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Rootbeer BBQ Wings
An appetizer portion of 5 jumbo, juicy bone-in wings doused in our homemade rootbeer BBQ sauce, served with carrots, and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Honey Chipotle Wings
An appetizer portion of 5 jumbo, juicy bone-in wings doused in our homemade honey chipotle sauce, served with carrots, and a choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Double Order Wings
Full sized portion (10 wings) doused in either buffalo, rootbeer BBQ, or honey chipotle sauce, (Choose up to 2) served with carrots, and a choice of bleu cheese and/or ranch dressings (comes w/ 2 sauces).
Stadium Pretzels
Two warmed 6” soft pretzels, served with a large side of our warm blended cheese sauce and a smaller side of honey mustard.
Hummus & Veggies
Creamy garbanzo bean hummus with a dash of paprika served with carrots, cucumber, and pita bread.
Tater Tots
A bowl of warm tots, served w/ a dipping sauce of your choice!
Loaded Tots
A bowl of warm tots loaded w/ cheddar, bacon, & sour cream w/ chives.
Snacking Sampler
3 wings your way (buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Chipotle) warmed pretzel bites, & tots! Served with warm cheese sauce, & sides of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Burgers
Hamburger
Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.
Cheeseburger
Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.
Impossible Hamburger
The Impossible* patty cooked your way, served on a buttery brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.
Impossible Cheeseburger
The Impossible* patty cooked your way, served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.
Summit Burger
Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and avocado. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.
Black n Bleu Burger
Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ bleu cheese, 2 strips of applewood smoked bacon, and our rootbeer BBQ sauce. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.
Firestarter Burger
Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ pepperjack cheese, onion strings, fried jalepenos, and our homemade honey chipotle dressing. Choice of side: small fries, coleslaw, or side salad.
Chili Cheeseburger
Our grass-fed beef patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar cheese, and a heap of our awesome beef and tri-tip chili. Choose a small side of crispy fries, coleslaw, or small side salad.
Turkey Burger
A juicy ground turkey patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choose a small side of crispy fries, coleslaw, or small side salad.
Turkey Cheeseburger
A juicy ground turkey patty served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choose a small side of crispy fries, coleslaw, or small side salad.
Double Hamburger
Our grass-fed beef patty x2! served on a buttery brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choose a small side of crispy fries, coleslaw, or small side salad.
Double Cheeseburger
Our grass-fed beef patty (x2) served on a buttery brioche bun w/ cheddar (x2), lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Choose a small side of crispy fries, coleslaw, or small side salad.
Fries
Fries
A sharing portion of our french fries!
Garlic Fries
A sharing portion of crispy french fries coated in our homemade, freshly chopped garlic oil mix.
Garlic Parmesan Fries
A sharing portion of crispy french fries coated in our homemade, freshly chopped garlic oil mix and melted parmesan cheese.
Sweet Potato Fries
A sharing portion of crispy sweet potato fries, lightly salted. Comes with a side of our Lemon Dill sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
A sharing portion of our crispy french fries doused with a heap of our homemade beef & tri-tip chili and our homemade warm cheese sauce.
Chili Fries
A sharing portion of our crispy french fries doused with a heap of our homemade beef and tri-tip chili.
Vegan Chili Fries
A sharing portion of our crispy french fries doused with a heap of vegan chili.
Veg Chili Chz Fries
A sharing portion of our crispy french fries doused with a heap of vegan chili and our homemade cheese sauce. (not vegan).
Plates
Trip-tip Plate
USDA prime angus tri-tip steak marinated in our own blend of citrus-y ponzu sauce, and seared to perfection. Sliced and served over our crispy french fries with sides of our famous rootbeer BBQ sauce and a side of dijon honey mustard dressing. (Due to the nature of our thin slicing, we cannot prepare it medium rare unless cold).
Full Rack of Ribs
A full rack of tender, fall-off-the-bone, St. Louis style pork ribs, brushed in our homemade rootbeer BBQ sauce, served with a double portion of fries and a large side of coleslaw.
Half Rack of Ribs
A half rack of tender, fall-off-the-bone, St. Louis style pork ribs, brushed in our homemade rootbeer BBQ sauce, served with fries and a side of coleslaw.
Sandwiches/Wraps
Tri-tip Sandwich
USDA prime angus tri-tip steak marinated in our special ponzu sauce, seared to perfection, topped w/ coleslaw, provolone cheese, and our lemon dill sauce, served on a buttery brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Sammie
A juicy, seasoned grilled chicken breast topped w/ coleslaw, pickle, and honey dijon, served on a buttery brioche bun.
Fried Chicken Sammie
A juicy double-dipped and fried to golden chicken breast, topped w/ coleslaw, pickle, and honey dijon, served on a buttery brioche bun.
Oven Roasted Turkey Melt
Thick sliced oven roasted turkey, melted pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, and pickled onions w/ a light spread of lemon dill on a brioche bun.
Tri-tip Caesar Wrap
Our twist on the classic. Warmed USDA prime angus tri-tip, chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing wrapped up in a spinach tortilla.
Grill Chix Caesar Wrap
A classic. Diced, seasoned grilled white-meat chicken, chopped romaine, shredded parmesan, and caesar dressing wrapped up in a spinach tortilla.
Fried Chix Caesar Wrap
A classic. Diced fried-to-golden white meat chicken breast, chopped romaine, shredded parmesan, and caesar dressing wrapped up in a spinach tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chopped fried-to-golden white meat chicken breast coated in buffalo sauce, with bleu cheese crumbles, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, shaved carrots, and bleu cheese dressing in a spinach flour tortilla.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Chopped seasoned grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, and ranch dressing wrapped up in a spinach flour tortilla.
Salads/ Bowls/ Chili
Avo Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, 1/2 a ripe avocado, shaved parmesan, and chopped grilled chicken breast tossed in caesar dressing. *Can substitute fried chicken or tri-tip for an additional charge!
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, tomato, chopped applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, and avocado. *Your choice of bleu cheese, honey dijon, or ranch dressing.
Garden Salad
A healthy salad full of chopped romaine, carrots, garbanzo beans, tomato, cucumber, and raw onion. *Your choice of dressing. *Add any protein for an additional charge.
Side House Salad
A healthy little side salad full of chopped romaine, carrots, tomato, and cucumber. *Your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
A little side caesar salad- chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
Cup of Beef Chili
An 8 oz. portion of our bean-less classic made with USDA prime tri-tip steak and ground beef. So good it'll warm your soul! Served with a side of pita bread. Punch it up with cheddar, onion, bacon, and/or avocado!
Bowl of Beef Chili
A 16 oz. portion of our bean-less classic made with USDA prime tri-tip steak and ground beef. So good it'll warm your soul! Served with a side of pita bread. Punch it up with cheddar, onion, bacon, and/or avocado!
Cup of Vegan Chili
An 8 oz. portion of our delicious veggie and bean chili in a tomato base. Black & pinto beans, chickpeas, corn, peppers, and other root vegetables. Served with a side of pita bread. Punch it up with chopped jalepeños or avocado! *You can also add cheeses or proteins for additional charges- (will no longer be vegan).
Bowl of Vegan Chili
A 16 oz. portion of our delicious veggie and bean chili in a tomato base. Black & pinto beans, chickpeas, corn, peppers, and other root vegetables. Served with a side of pita bread. Punch it up with chopped jalepeños or avocado!. *You can also add cheeses or proteins for additional charges- (will no longer be vegan).
Sides/ A la Carte
4oz. Coleslaw
8oz. Coleslaw
4oz. Side of Chili
A little baby side of our bean-less classic made with USDA prime tri-tip steak and ground beef. So good it'll warm your soul!
Carrots & Cuke
A side of carrot sticks and sliced cucumber. Comes with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Bacon
2 strips of applewood smoked bacon.
Avocado
A scoop of avocado!
Fried Egg
Pickled Onion
A small side of delicious home-pickled onions!
Grilled Chix Breast
A lightly seasoned and grilled portion of white meat chicken breast.
Fried Chicken Breast
A fried-to-golden, lightly seasoned portion of white meat chicken breast.
Tri-tip Portion
A portion of our USDA prime angus tri-tip steak marinated in our special ponzu sauce, and seared to perfection.
Sauces
Ranch
2 oz. of creamy, homestyle Ranch dressing.
Bleu Cheese
2 oz. of creamy bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo
Made in-house with love.
Rootbeer BBQ
Made in-house with love.
Honey Chipotle
Made in-house with love.
Thousand Island
2 oz. of the classic dressing.
Honey Dijon
2 oz. of the home-style dressing.
Lemon Dill
Our proprietary recipe, made in-house with love.
Mayo
2 oz. of that good stuff.
Balsamic Viniagrette
A 2oz. portion of our home-made house dressing. (vegan).
Sour Cream
2 oz. of that good stuff.
Ketchup (to-go)
2 oz. of ketchup!
Garlic
2 oz. of our freshly minced garlic in olive oil.
Cheese Sauce
2 oz. or 4 oz. of our homemade warmed cheese sauce!
Desserts
Kids
Draft Beer
Beer Bottles & Cans
Purple Haze
Bad Hombre Lager
Bavik Super Pils
Weihenstephaner Original
Weihenstephaner Heff
Elvis Juice
Raging Bitch IPA
Love Hazy IPA
Offshoot Relax IPA
Haze Pipe IPA
Pranqster
Tripel Karmeleit
La Fin du Monde
Old Speckled Hen
Cuvee des Jacobins
Almanac Sournova
St. Bernardus ABT 12
Dragon's Milk
Bitburger N/A
Elvis Juice N/A
Wine
Ciders etc.
NA Beverages
Desserts
Kids
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Purple Haze
Bavik Super Pils
Weihenstephaner Original
Weihenstephaner Heff
Raging Bitch IPA
Old Speckled Hen
Pranqster
Piraat
Tripel Karmeleit
La Fin du Monde
St. Bernardus ABT 12
Dragon's Milk
Cuvee des Jacobins
Perry Miloslawski
Bitburger N/A
Canned Beer
Wine
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Delicious burgers and the best Belgian beers!
4524 Saugus Avenue, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403