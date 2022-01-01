Blue Door Souvlakia imageView gallery

Blue Door Souvlakia

284 Reviews

$$

8413 3rd Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11209

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Chicken Skewer
Chicken Gyro Sandwich

STARTERS

Feta

$14.00

Tiganito Kolokithi

$12.00

Tiropita

$13.00

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Spanakopita

$13.00

Kolokithokeftedes

$15.00

Tirocroquettes

$12.00

Htapodi

$25.00

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Pastitsio Spring Rolls

$19.00

Moussaka Croquettes

$18.00

PASTA

Makaronia Me Kyma

$20.00

Shrimp Youvetsi

$21.00

PLATTERS

Bifteki Platter

$19.00

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$19.00

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$19.00

Pork Gyro Platter

$19.00

Chicken Gyro Platter

$19.00

Shrimp Souvlaki Platter

$25.00

Falafel Platter

$19.00

Vegetables Platter

$19.00

Steak Platter

$35.00

PITA SANDWICH

Bifteki Sandwich

$13.00

Pork Souvlaki Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$13.00

Pork Gyro Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$13.00

Shrimp Souvlaki Sandwich

$16.00

Falafel Sandwich

$13.00

Vegetables Sandwich

$13.00

Steak Souvlaki Sandwich

$20.00

SALADS

Mediterranean Farro Salad

$15.00

Blue Door Salad

$16.00

Pantzari Salad

$15.00

Kale Salad

$15.00

Roka Salad

$15.00

Watermelon salad

$15.00

SKEWERS

Bifteki Skewer

$8.00

Pork Skewer

$8.00

Chicken Skewer

$8.00

Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

Vegetables Skewer

$8.00

Steak

$16.00

SPREADS

Tzatziki

$8.00

Tirokafteri

$8.00

Melitsanosalata

$8.00

Hummus

$8.00

Avocado

$8.00

Skordalia

$8.00

3/$20 Spreads

$20.00

GRILL

Paidakia

$41.00

BD Burger

$18.00

Loukaniko

$16.00

SOUP

Avogolemono

$10.00

SIDES

HandCut Fries

$8.00

Greek Fries

$10.00

Lemon Potatoes

$9.00

Side Feta

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$11.00

Toasted Pita

$3.00

Grilled Vegetables

$12.00

Lentil Rice

$8.00

Side Spread

$3.00

Falafel side

$8.00

Large Side Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Gyro

$11.00

DESSERTS

Banoffee

$12.00

Katoumari

$11.00

Avgolemono Pie

$11.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Loukoumades

$11.00

Kolokithi Creme Brûlée

$11.00

BEVERAGES

Greek Coffee

$4.00

Nescafe

$3.00

Lipton Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Earl Gray Tea

$3.00

Peppermint Tea

$3.00

Frappe

$5.00

Frappe Float

$7.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Souroti

$4.00

Loux

$3.00

Small Souroti

$2.50

Stamnaki Assyrtiko

$12.00+

Prosecco

$13.00+

Lost - Moschofilero

$13.00+

Stamnaki Agiorgitiko

$12.00+

Mataroa Cabernet

$14.00+

Yes Way Rosè

$13.00+

Blue Sangria

$15.00+

Prosecco Sorbet

$16.00

Frosé

$16.00

Mythos

$8.00

Fix

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Vergina

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Alfa

$7.00

Wine Bottle To go

$28.00

KIDS

Kids Pasta with butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Tomato Sauce

$10.00

HALF TRAY

Half Tray Spanakopita

$44.00

Half Tray Lentil Rice

$35.00

16 oz Spread

$20.00

Half Tray Lemon Potatoes

$42.00

Half Tray Hand Cut Fries

$35.00

Half Tray Feta w/ Sesame & Honey

$54.60

Half Tray Fried Zucchini

$45.00

Half Tray Fried Calamari

$80.00

Half Tray Grilled Octopus

$170.00

Half Tray Grilled Calamari

$100.00

Half Tray Blue Door Salad

$90.00

Half Tray Pantzari Salad

$75.00

Half Tray Farro Salad

$75.00

Half Tray Kale Salad

$75.00

Half Tray Toasted Pita (10 pita)

$13.50

Half Tray Loukaniko

$45.00

Half Tray Lamb Chops (10 chops)

$90.00

Half Tray Gyro Meat

$40.00

Half Tray Souvlakia (10 sticks)

$36.00

Half Tray Shrimp Souvlakia (10 sticks)

$63.00

Half Tray Roka

$84.00

Half Tray Shrimp Kataifi

$65.50

Keftedakia

$90.00

Half Tray Tirocroquettes

$54.60

Half Tray Makaronia Me Kyma

$86.00

Half Tray Pastitsio

$86.00

Half Tray Shrimp Youvetsi

$97.00

Half Tray Steak Souvlakia

$99.00

Half Tray Vegetable Souvlakia

$36.00

Half Tray Greek Fries

$42.00

Half Tray Spanakorizo

$48.00

Half Tray Grilled Vegetables

$55.00

Half Tray Meat Platter

$65.00

FULL TRAY

Full Tray Feta Sesame

$106.80

Full Tray Tiganito Kolokithi

$88.00

Full Tray Shrimp Kataifi

$128.20

Full Tray Crispy Calamari

$165.00

Full Tray Spanakopita

$86.00

Full Tray Keftedakia

$170.00

Full Tray Tirocroquettes

$111.00

Full Tray Htapodi

$300.00

Full Tray Grilled Calamari

$190.00

Full Tray Makaronia Me Kyma

$168.00

Full Tray Pastitsio

$168.00

Full Tray Shrimp Youvetsi

$190.00

3 Spreads 16 Oz

$55.00

Large Toasted Pita

$33.50

Full Tray Souvlakia

$88.00

Full Tray Shrimp Souvlakia

$154.00

Full Tray Steak Souvlakia

$242.00

Full Tray Vegetable Souvlakia

$88.00

Full Tray Hand Cut Fries

$70.00

Full Tray Greek Hand Cut Fries

$83.00

Full Tray Lemon Potatoes

$83.00

Full Tray Spanakorizo

$95.00

Full Tray Grilled Vegetables

$110.00

Full Tray Lentil Rice

$70.00

Full Tray Mediterranean Farro Salad

$140.00

Full Tray Blue Door Salad

$170.00

Full Tray Pantzari Salad

$140.00

Full Tray Kale Salad

$140.00

Full Tray Roka Salad

$150.00

Full Tray Paidakia

$224.50

Full Tray Meat Platter

$150.00

Specials

leg of lamb special

$32.00

Braised short ribs

$22.00

Bread pudding

$12.00

Salmon Toast

$16.00

Surf and Turf Risotto

$39.00

Banoffee Tart

$14.00

Bakaliaro

$32.00

Drink specials

Rose over Roses

$15.00

Gingerly Love

$15.00

lunch with santa

childrens souvlaki lunch

$15.00

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$30.00

Pork Gyro Platter

$30.00

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$30.00

Chicken Gyro Platter

$19.00

Shrimp Platter

$35.00

Falafel Platter

$19.00

Vegetables Platter

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:40 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Gallery
Blue Door Souvlakia image

