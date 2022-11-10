Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Indian
Thai

Blue Dream Curry House 81 Patton Avenue

1,000 Reviews

$$

81 Patton Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Panang
Green
Naan & Dip

Curries

Green

Green

$12.00

Spicy Thai green coconut curry / Squash / Broccoli / Red Peppers / Cilantro / Lime

Kerala

Kerala

$12.00

South Indian (Kerala) curry / Red Peppers / Potatoes / Fried Curry Leaves / Pickled Onions

Korma

Korma

$12.00

Hearty Indian curry / Roasted Green Beans / Red Peppers / Caramelized Onions / Warming Spices / Pickled Jalapeños

Masala

Masala

$12.00

Creamy UK style curry / Roasted Potatoes / Roasted Green Beans / House Garam Masala / Cilantro

Panang

Panang

$12.00

Gentle sweet spiced Thai red coconut curry / Squash / Broccoli / Red Peppers / Roasted Peanuts / Lime

Yellow

Yellow

$12.00

Gentle bright spiced Thai yellow coconut curry / Broccoli / Red Peppers / Onions / Cilantro / Lime

Curry Meal Prep Kit

$40.00

Small Bites

Naan & Dip

Naan & Dip

$7.00

Two pieces of Geraldine's Bakery Naan / Seasonal Chutney / Raita

Lumpia

Lumpia

$7.00

Two Filipino-style Egg Rolls / HNG Pork / Cabbage / Carrot / Onion / House Sweet Chili Sauce / Pickles

Chana Croquettes

$8.00
The Original Naan Taco

The Original Naan Taco

$8.00

Choice of Protein cooked in Masala sauce / Tomatillo Chutney / Raita / Pickled Onion / Geraldine's Bakery Naan / Cilantro / Lime

Naan Mi

Naan Mi

$8.00

Choice of protein fried / Hoisin / Vegan Sriracha Mayo / Pickles / Jalapeños / Cilantro / Crispy Onions / Geraldine's Bakery Naan

Small Peanut Noodle Salad

Small Peanut Noodle Salad

$6.00

Wheat Noodles / Local Greens Mix / Peanuts / Red Peppers / Pickled Onions / Peanut Dressing

Small Thai Salad

Small Thai Salad

$6.00

Local Greens Mix / Pickled Cabbage / Pickled Cucumbers / Crispy Onions / Garlic Sesame Dressing

Tom Kha Cup

Tom Kha Cup

$6.00

Red Peppers / Broccoli / Shiitakes / Rice Noodles / Chili Oil / Cilantro

Dashi Noodle Soup Cup

$6.00
Patton Ave. Naan Taco

Patton Ave. Naan Taco

$8.00

Choice of protein cooked in Soy Glaze / Spicy Yogurt / Kimchi Pickle / Steamed Kale / Geraldine's Bakery Naan / Lime

Soups/Bowls

Oyakodon

$12.00

Japanese Style Rice Bowl/ Dashi Fish Broth/ Chicken/ Onions/ Kale/ Sunny Side Up Egg/ Garnished with Microgreens and Scallions

Tom Kha Soup (Bowl)

Tom Kha Soup (Bowl)

$12.00

Red Peppers / Broccoli / Shiitakes / Rice Noodles / Chili Oil / Cilantro

Peanut Noodle Salad (Entree)

Peanut Noodle Salad (Entree)

$12.00

Wheat Noodles / Local Greens Mix / Peanuts / Red Peppers / Pickled Onions / Peanut Dressing

Thai Salad (Entree)

Thai Salad (Entree)

$12.00

Local Greens Mix / Pickled Cabbage / Pickled Cucumbers / Crispy Onions / Garlic Sesame Dressing

Dashi Noodle Soup (Bowl)

$12.00

Curry Meal Prep Kit

$40.00

Extras

Naan

$2.50

Golden Hot Sauce

$0.25

Assorted Pickles

$2.50

White Rice

$1.75

Brown Rice

$1.75

Broccoli

$1.00

Chana Croqutte Side

$2.00

Chicken

$5.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Tomatillo Chutney

$1.00

Extra Curry Sauce

$4.50

Garlic Sesame Dressing

$1.00

Green Beans

$1.00

Kimchi

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Pickled Broccoli Stems

$1.00

Pickled Cabbage

$1.00

Pickled Cucumber

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Pickled Onions

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Rice Noodles

$2.00

Seasonal Chutney

$2.00

Sambal

$1.00

Smiling Hara Tempeh

$6.00

Sweet Chili

$0.25

Tofu

$5.00

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Chicken

$5.00

Zucchini

$1.00

Potatoes

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Kale

$1.00

Sprouts

$1.00

Red Peppers

$1.00

Wheat Noodles

$1.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Kids

Kids Panang

$7.00

Kids Yellow

$7.00

Kids Masala

$7.00

Kids Korma

$7.00

Kids Noodle Stir Fry

$7.00

Kids Green

$7.00

Kids Kerala

$7.00

Can Beer

Blowing Rock IPA

$4.00

French Broad Wee Heavier

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA (Tall Can)

$6.00

Catawba White Zombie

$5.00

New Belgium Dominga Mimosa Sour

$4.00

Catawba Brown Bear

$4.00

Blowing Rock Big Chocolate Porter

$4.00

Pisgah Blueberry Wheat

$4.00

Pisgah Pale Ale

$4.00

Sake

Soto Junmai (Small Can)

$6.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori (Small Bottle)

$15.00

ART

Early-Zald Photography

$30.00+

Julia De Wit Art

$25.00+

B. Sea Art

$30.00+

Kristin Foley Paintings

$395.00+

Bonnie Allen Photos

$225.00+

Chris Allen Photos

$150.00+

Colton Dion Wood

$180.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blue Dream Curry House is an international journey of flavor using local ingredients focused on Asian comfort food, craft cocktails and an amazing beer selection.

Website

Location

81 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Gallery
Blue Dream Curry House image
Blue Dream Curry House image
Blue Dream Curry House image
Blue Dream Curry House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chai Pani
orange starNo Reviews
22 Battery Park Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Asheville

Corner Kitchen - Asheville
orange star4.7 • 11,714
3 Boston Way Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Chestnut Asheville
orange star4.8 • 9,256
48 Biltmore Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Downtown Asheville
orange star4.4 • 5,059
10 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Sunny Point Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,816
626 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Trap
orange star4.5 • 2,446
35 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd - 733 Haywood Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,413
733 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Asheville
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston