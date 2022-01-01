Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bluefin at THE FORT

29001 Bass Pro Dr.

Suite 600

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Poke - Small

$11.00

Customize your bowl to be exactly what you want -- from base to topping sauce and everything in between.

Build Your Own Poke - Large

$14.00

Customize your bowl to be exactly what you want -- from base to topping sauce and everything in between.

Kid's Poke

$5.00

Grilled Chicken, Rice, Eel Sauce -- no substitutions.

Signature Bowls

Original Bowl

$11.00

Tuna, Sweet Onion, Green Onion, Sea Salt, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, White Sesame, Black Sesame

Aloha Bowl

$11.00

Marinated Salmon, Marinated Tuna, Sesame Oil, Sea Salt, Cilantro, Red Onion, Ginger Wasabi Sauce

Soy Soy Bowl

$11.00

Tofu, Black Sesame, Green Onion, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce, Wasabi Aioli, Furikake

Moh-ah Bowl

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Sweet Onion, Cilantro, Fresh Jalepeno, Sweet Chili Sauce, Nori

Hot Bowl

$12.00

Tuna, Sesame Oil, Chili Flakes, White Sesame, WaiWai Hot Sauce, Fresh Jalapeños, Avocado

Cali Bowl

$13.00

Salmon, Green Onion, Ponzu Lime, Spicy Aioli, Sesame Oil, Orange Tobiko, Avocado, Crab Salad, Watermelon Radish, Crispy Shallot, Nori

Small Bites

Tuna Dip

$9.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Black Sesame, Sriracha, Wasabi Aioli served with crispy crackers

Seared Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Seasoned and seared ahi tuna slices with a side of wasabi aioli dipping sauce.

Superfood Bowls

Build Your Own (16OZ)

$10.00

Very Berry

$10.00

Island Pitaya

$10.00

Coco Loco

$10.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fiji

$2.50

Just Water

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Ito-en Unsweet Green Tea

$3.00

Ito-en Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Serving up a taste of the Pacific Coast on the Gulf Coast -- we prepare our ingredients daily to bring you the freshest poke possible. Come join in the food, fun, and drinks at The Fort, we can't wait to serve you.

