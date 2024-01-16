This restaurant does not have any images
Bluefin Grille Bluefin Grille
7192 W Highway 61
Tofte, MN 55615
Appetizers
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts, creamy cheese blend, spinach, garlic, naan$16.00
- Walleye Cakes
Three walleye cakes, blackened crust, cilantro lime aioli, corn relish$17.00
- 8 Piece Chicken Wings
Bone in wings with sauce of choice, carrot, celery, ranch or bleu cheese$14.00
- 16 Piece Chicken Wings
Bone in wings with sauce of choice, carrot, celery, ranch or bleu cheese$24.00
- Duck and Bacon Wontons
Five wontons, sweet chili sauce, tuxedo sesame seeds$16.00
- Chef's Choice Hummus 🥦
Tahini, garlic, coriander, cilantro, olive oil, mixed vegetables, naan$14.00
- Lobster Bites
Lightly breaded and deep fried lobster, chipotle mayo$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dill Cheese Curds
Water's Edge Creamery dill pickle square breaded cheese curds, curd sauce$14.00
Soup/Salad
- Cup of Duck Chowder
Duck, wild rice, carrots, celery, onions and cream$7.00
- Bowl of Duck Chowder
Duck, wild rice, carrots, celery, onions and cream$10.00
- Small House Salad 🥦
Mixed greens, fresh seasonal vegetable, onions, croutons$7.00
- Large House Salad 🥦
Mixed greens, fresh seasonal vegetable, onions, croutons$12.00
- Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing$7.00
- Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing$12.00
- Roasted Beet & Cranberry Salad
Mixed greens, red and golden beets, bourbon marinated cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, bacon, maple walnut vinaigrette$17.00
- Mango & Avocado Salad 🥦
Romaine, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, mango, avocado, almonds, cilantro honey vinaigrette$17.00
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Breakers Burger
1/3 pound craft patty, bleu cheese crumbles, pecan smoked bacon, beer braised onions, balsamic drizzle, baby greens, brioche bun, and choice of side$19.00
- House Burger
1/3 pound craft patty, baby greens, tomato, red onion, brioche bun, and choice of side$15.00
- Steakhouse Burger
1/3 pound craft patty, house-marinated portobello cap, smoked gouda, crispy onions, steakhouse sauce, baby greens, and choice of side$22.00
- Bluefin Burger
Two 1/3 pound craft patties, pepper jack cheese, avocado, bacon, crispy onions, cabbage slaw, egg, mac and cheese, and choice of side$29.00
- Wild Rice Burger 🥦
Minnesota wild rice, red onion, corn, black beans, panko, baby greens, chipotle mayo, and choice of side$21.00
- Walleye Po'Boy
Blackened seasoning, cornmeal crusted, baby greens, tomato, house made tartar sauce, hoagie roll, and choice of side$22.00
- Portobello 🥦
Marinated grilled portobello, cheddar cheese, creamy horseradish, french fried onion, steak sauce, and choice of side$16.00
- Northwoods Chicken
House-marinated chicken breast, boursin, beer braised onions, sauteed garlic mushrooms, smoked gouda, brioche, and choice of side$20.00
- The Club
Turkey, avocado, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, cranberry wild rice bread, and choice of side$23.00
- Cuban
Locally smoked pork, ham, swiss cheese, beer braised onions, honey mustard, pickles, cuban roll, and choice of side$21.00
- Brisket Hoagie
Spice rubbed brisket, sauteed peppers and onions, barbeque sauce, swiss cheese, hoagie roll, and choice of side$19.00
Entrees/Favorites
- Ratatouille 🥦
Eggplant, zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes$17.00
- Pesto Ravioli 🥦
Cheese filled ravioli, fresh pesto cream sauce, spinach, cherry tomatoes, and served with garlic bread$20.00
- Wild Game Meatloaf
Ground elk, dry-aged hamburger, duck fat, red wine demi glace, Yukon mashed potatoes, crispy onions$24.00
- Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
Creamed corn risotto, seared scallops, shrimp, bacon, scallions$37.00
- Pork Ossobuco
Pork shank, red wine demi glace, gremolata, creamy polenta$29.00
- Salmon Fettuccini
Sockeye salmon filet, fettuccini, pancetta, garlic, shallot, roasted tomatoes, champagne cream sauce$31.00
- Filet Mignon
Tender center cut filet, red wine mushroom reduction, seasonal vegetables, and choice of side$42.00
- Orange Honey Salmon
Sockeye salmon, honey and orange glaze, seasonal vegetables, and choice of side$32.00
- Ribeye
Chef's choice hand-cut ribeye, coffee rub, cognac cream, seasonal vegetables, and choice of side$45.00
- Sirloin
Center-cut sirloin, mushroom rosemary compound butter, seasonal vegetables, and choice of side$29.00
- Pan Fried Chicken
Frenched chicken breast, cornmeal breading, champagne tarragon reduction, seasonal vegetables, and choice of side$27.00
- Pan Fried Walleye
Chickpea breading, lemon caper butter, seasonal vegetables, and choice of side$31.00
Sides
Kids
- Kids Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders$8.75
- Kids Cheeseburger
Beef patty, baby greens, brioche bun$8.75
- Kids Grilled Cheese 🥦
Multigrain bread, cheddar cheese$6.75
- Kids Mac N Cheese 🥦
Cheese sauce and shells$7.75
- Kids BBQ Chicken Mac N Cheese
Cheese sauce and shells, BBQ chicken$12.00
- Kids PB&J 🥦
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich$6.50
- Kids Salad 🥦
Fresh greens, vegetables, home made croutons$4.00
Dessert
- La Bette Noir
Flourless chocolate cake, vanilla bean ice cream$8.00
- Cheesecake
Vanilla Cheesecake with caramel, chocolate or turtle style$8.00
- Cookie Skillet
House-made warm chocolate chip cookie, vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce$10.00
- Crème Brule
Seasonal flavor of rich custard base, caramelized sugar topping$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caramel Apple Pie$10.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7192 W Highway 61, Tofte, MN 55615