Bluefin Poké 501 S Palafox St Ste 10

501 S Palafox St Ste 10

Pensacola, FL 32502

BYOB Regular ( 2 Scoops of protein)
BYOB Large ( 3 Scoops of Protein)
Hot

Build Your Own

BYOB Regular ( 2 Scoops of protein)

$12.95

BYOB Large ( 3 Scoops of Protein)

$14.95

Signature Bowls

Cali

Cali

$14.95

A milder heat level with a nice sweeter topping sauce to hit that perfect balance, making the Cali bowl one of our best sellers. Salmon, green onion, ponzu lime, spicy aioli, sesame oil, orange tobiko, avocado, crab salad, radish, cucumber, edamame, eel sauce, crispy shallot and nori.

Moh-Ah

$11.95

Grilled chicken, sweet onion, cilantro, jalapeno, sweet chili sauce, carrot, corn, edamame, spicy aioli, crispy garlic, nori.

Soy-Soy

Soy-Soy

$11.95

Tofu, black sesame, green onions, sesame oil, soy sauce, cucumber, edamame, wasabi aioli, furikake.

Aloha

Aloha

$12.95

Lots of flavor in this one -- tangy, zesty, spicy and delicious! Marinated tuna, marinated salmon, ginger wasabi sauce, sesame oil, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, pineapple, wasabi aioli, crispy shallot, crispy garlic, wasabi furikake.

Hot

$13.95

When we say hot, we mean it. Tuna, sesame oil, house hot sauce, jalapeno, avocado, red onion, cucumber, edamame, sesame seeds, eel sauce, chili flakes.

Original

Original

$12.95

This one will take you right back to the beaches of Oahu -- a true taste of Hawaiian poke. Tuna, sweet onion, green onion, sea salt, soy sauce, sesame oil, edamame, cucumber, pickled ginger, furikake.

Opae

$14.95

Tangy with a bit of spice! Shrimp, cilantro, green onion, red onion, avocado, mango, tomato, edamame, cucumber, yuzu kosho sauce, crispy garlic.

Vegan bowl

$11.95

Ramen

Original Tonkotsu

Original Tonkotsu

$14.95

Pork broth, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, thin noodles, kikurage, bamboo shoot, green onion, nori, garlic chips, fried onion and spicy sauce.

Black Garlic Tonkotsu

$14.95

Pork broth, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, thin noodles, kikurage, bamboo shoot, green onion, nori, garlic chips, fried onion, black garlic oil and spicy sauce.

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu

Spicy Miso Tonkotsu

$16.95

Pork broth, pork shoulder chashu, seasoned egg, thin noodles, kikurage, bamboo shoot, green onion, corn, butter, leek, nori, fried onion, shredded chili, garlic sauce, chili oil and chili paste.

Shoyu

$14.95

Chicken broth, pork belly chashu, seasoned egg, regular noodles, kikurage, bamboo shoot, green onion, nori, garlic chips, fried onion and garlic oil.

Small Bites

Tuna Dip

Tuna Dip

$9.95

Avocado, spicy tuna, and seaweed salad drizzled with sriracha, wasabi aioli, and eel sauce. Served with crackers.

Crab Stack

$8.95

Avocado, crab salad, seaweed salad drizzled with sriracha, wasabi aioli, and eel sauce. Served with crackers.

Musubi

Musubi

$3.50Out of stock

Spam, white rice, sweet soy sauce and furikake wrapped with nori.

Kids

Kids Poké

$5.00

Grilled chicken mixed with soy sauce served over white rice and topped with eel sauce. No substitutions.

Specialty Items

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Crackers

$2.95

Sauce Cup

$0.50

Drinks

Fiji Water

$2.50

Green Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Aloha Maid

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

501 S Palafox St Ste 10, Pensacola, FL 32502

Directions

Gallery
Bluefin Poke image
Bluefin Poke image
BG pic
Main pic

