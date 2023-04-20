- Home
- /
- Round Rock
- /
- Bluefin - Round Rock - 2200 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste.125
Bluefin - Round Rock 2200 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste.125
No reviews yet
2200 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste.125
Round Rock, TX 78665
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
HOT SMALL PLATES
Agedashi Tofu
Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce
Avocado Bomb
Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Bella Spring Roll
Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce
Bluefin Style Wings
4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce
Brussel Sprouts
Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar
Chicken Kushi
Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce
Crispy Calamari
Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce
Crispy Karaage
6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style
Edamame
Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt
Fritto Misto
2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce
Krab Puffs
Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce
Miso Shiru
Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions
Mussel Dynamite
Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy
Pork Kushi
Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce
Sakura Shumai
Steamed open face shrimp dumplings
Salmon Mango
Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic
Spicy Shisito
Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy
Takoyaki
Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce
Tempura Shisito
Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce
Vegetable Tempura
5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce
Yokohama Gyoza
Pan fried or steamed Japanese style your choice of pork or chicken dumpling served with homemade chef sauce
COLD SMALL PLATES
Sashimi Salad
Bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and Kanikama served over spring mix, and house special dressing
Pepper Tuna
4 pieces of seared Bluefin tuna with black pepper, served over mix greens with citrus ponzu, roasted garlic and scallions
Spicy Tuna Tacos
2 pieces spicy tuna, lettuce, masago, and scallions served in wonton shell with spicy mayo and sweet soy
Ika San Sai
Marinated squid salad with Japanese veggies
Chuka Salad
Assorted marinated seaweed salad with sesame
BENTO BOX
RAMEN
Back 2 Classic
Light chicken broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori (available without pork)
Beef Ramen
pork broth,Japanese Beef, Ajitama, Kikurage, Scallions, Menma, Nori
Black Tonkotsu (thin noodle)
Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori
Bonito Yuzu (thin noodle)
Creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, shaved bonito, yuzu spice, and nori
Creamy Vegetarian
Creamy vegetarian broth, ajitama, kikurage, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
Curry Moz
Creamy curry chicken broth, ground pork, ajitama, menma, kikurage, mozarella, scallions
Gluten Free Vegan
Creamy vegetable broth, kikurage, spring mix, sweet corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
Impossible Vegan (kale noodle)
Vegan creamy broth, kikurage, scallions, menma, corn, Japanese style beyond ground pork, and nori
Killer Beef Rib
Spicy creamy pork broth, beef rib, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, asparagus, menma, and nori
Miso
Rich pork broth, soy bean paste, pork chashu, ajitama, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
Miso-Hot (thin noodle)
Rich pork broth, soybean paste, ground pork, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
Reaper Ramen
Spicy creamy pork broth, topped with jumbo shrimp tempura, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
Red Tonkotsu (thin noodle)
Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori
Spicy Chicken
Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
Spicy Karaka (thin noodle)
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, yuzu spice. and nori
Tan-Tan
Spicy sesame dashi broth, topped with ground pork, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
CHEF SPECIAL
Rainbow
California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado
Bluefin Lakeway
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy
Brodie Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo
Bluefin Sunset Valley
California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy
Flaming V.I.P (served on fire)
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy
620 Roll (served on fire)
Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), cilantro, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce
Mr. Orange Roll
Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce
Palm Valley Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with kanikama, masago, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Round Rock Roll
Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado) topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy)
So Dang Good Roll
Tempura fried roll, spicy salmon, avocado, topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
LongHorn Roll
Shredded snow crab and cream cheese (tempura fried) topped with scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
CLASSIC
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Futomaki Roll
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds
California
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
Spicy Classic
Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy
Spider
Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Buddha
Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, carrot pickle, and daikon sprouts
POKE & PLATE
Maguro Poke
Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions
California Poke
Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions
Scottish Poke
Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions
Spicy Tuna Poke
Vegetarian Rice Plate - Avocado
Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions
Vegetarian Rice Plate - Tofu (fried or steamed)
Tofu (fried or steamed), mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions
Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)
Chicken karaage (original or cajun) , Mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Katsu
Chicken katsu, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Plate - Vegetable Tempura
Vegetable tempura , mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Plate - Jumbo Shrimp Tempura
Jumbo shrimp tempura, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Chicken
Chicken, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Pork Belly
Pork belly, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Beef Rib
Beef rib, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
KIDS MENU (12 and under)
SIDES
DESSERT
Mochi Ice Cream
Flavorful creamy ice cream of your choice of strawberry, mango, or matcha green tea flavors wrapped in a sweetened soft rice confection
Cheese Cake Tempura
Original style cheesecake tempura served with whipped cream, fresh berries, and chocolate syrup
Banana Tempura
Lightly battered banana, served with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, berries, and single scoop of vanilla, green tea or red bean ice cream