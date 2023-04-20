  • Home
  • /
  • Round Rock
  • /
  • Bluefin - Round Rock - 2200 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste.125
A map showing the location of Bluefin - Round Rock 2200 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste.125View gallery

Bluefin - Round Rock 2200 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste.125

review star

No reviews yet

2200 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste.125

Round Rock, TX 78665

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

HOT SMALL PLATES

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce

Avocado Bomb

Avocado Bomb

$9.00

Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Bella Spring Roll

Bella Spring Roll

$5.00

Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce

Bluefin Style Wings

Bluefin Style Wings

$9.00

4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar

Chicken Kushi

Chicken Kushi

$8.00

Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce

Crispy Karaage

$8.00

6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$10.00

2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce

Krab Puffs

Krab Puffs

$9.00

Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce

Miso Shiru

Miso Shiru

$3.00

Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions

Mussel Dynamite

Mussel Dynamite

$9.00

Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy

Pork Kushi

Pork Kushi

$8.00

Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce

Sakura Shumai

Sakura Shumai

$8.00

Steamed open face shrimp dumplings

Salmon Mango

Salmon Mango

$12.00

Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic

Spicy Shisito

Spicy Shisito

$9.00

Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$13.00

Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce

Tempura Shisito

Tempura Shisito

$8.00

Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$5.00

5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce

Yokohama Gyoza

Yokohama Gyoza

$6.00

Pan fried or steamed Japanese style your choice of pork or chicken dumpling served with homemade chef sauce

COLD SMALL PLATES

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$14.00

Bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and Kanikama served over spring mix, and house special dressing

Pepper Tuna

$14.00

4 pieces of seared Bluefin tuna with black pepper, served over mix greens with citrus ponzu, roasted garlic and scallions

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$8.00

2 pieces spicy tuna, lettuce, masago, and scallions served in wonton shell with spicy mayo and sweet soy

Ika San Sai

$8.00

Marinated squid salad with Japanese veggies

Chuka Salad

Chuka Salad

$6.00

Assorted marinated seaweed salad with sesame

BENTO BOX

Chicken Katsu Bento

Chicken Katsu Bento

$17.50

Breaded chicken breast

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$17.50

Grilled chicken teriyaki

Nigiri Bento

Nigiri Bento

$18.50

4 pieces of assorted nigiri

Chashu Bento

$18.50

Grilled pork belly

Sashimi Bento

$18.50

4 pieces of assorted sashimi

Tempura Shrimp Bento

Tempura Shrimp Bento

$18.50

3 pieces of jumbo shrimp tempura

RAMEN

Back 2 Classic

Back 2 Classic

$14.00

Light chicken broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori (available without pork)

Beef Ramen

$15.00

pork broth,Japanese Beef, Ajitama, Kikurage, Scallions, Menma, Nori

Black Tonkotsu (thin noodle)

Black Tonkotsu (thin noodle)

$15.00

Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori

Bonito Yuzu (thin noodle)

Bonito Yuzu (thin noodle)

$15.00

Creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, shaved bonito, yuzu spice, and nori

Creamy Vegetarian

Creamy Vegetarian

$13.50

Creamy vegetarian broth, ajitama, kikurage, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori

Curry Moz

Curry Moz

$15.00

Creamy curry chicken broth, ground pork, ajitama, menma, kikurage, mozarella, scallions

Gluten Free Vegan

Gluten Free Vegan

$15.00

Creamy vegetable broth, kikurage, spring mix, sweet corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori

Impossible Vegan (kale noodle)

Impossible Vegan (kale noodle)

$15.00

Vegan creamy broth, kikurage, scallions, menma, corn, Japanese style beyond ground pork, and nori

Killer Beef Rib

Killer Beef Rib

$20.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, beef rib, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, asparagus, menma, and nori

Miso

Miso

$14.00

Rich pork broth, soy bean paste, pork chashu, ajitama, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori

Miso-Hot (thin noodle)

Miso-Hot (thin noodle)

$15.00

Rich pork broth, soybean paste, ground pork, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori

Reaper Ramen

Reaper Ramen

$16.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, topped with jumbo shrimp tempura, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori

Red Tonkotsu (thin noodle)

Red Tonkotsu (thin noodle)

$15.00

Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori

Spicy Karaka (thin noodle)

Spicy Karaka (thin noodle)

$15.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, yuzu spice. and nori

Tan-Tan

Tan-Tan

$14.00

Spicy sesame dashi broth, topped with ground pork, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori

CHEF SPECIAL

Rainbow

$16.00

California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado

Bluefin Lakeway

Bluefin Lakeway

$18.00

Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy

Brodie Roll

Brodie Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo

Bluefin Sunset Valley

Bluefin Sunset Valley

$20.00

California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy

Flaming V.I.P (served on fire)

Flaming V.I.P (served on fire)

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy

620 Roll (served on fire)

620 Roll (served on fire)

$20.00

Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), cilantro, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce

Mr. Orange Roll

Mr. Orange Roll

$20.00

Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce

Palm Valley Roll

Palm Valley Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with kanikama, masago, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Round Rock Roll

Round Rock Roll

$18.00

Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado) topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy)

So Dang Good Roll

So Dang Good Roll

$14.00

Tempura fried roll, spicy salmon, avocado, topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

LongHorn Roll

LongHorn Roll

$14.00

Shredded snow crab and cream cheese (tempura fried) topped with scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

CLASSIC

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$8.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00
Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Futomaki Roll

$10.00
Philadelphia

Philadelphia

$8.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds

California

California

$8.00

Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds

Spicy Classic

Spicy Classic

$10.00

Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy

Spider

Spider

$15.00

Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00
Buddha

Buddha

$9.00

Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, carrot pickle, and daikon sprouts

POKE & PLATE

Maguro Poke

Maguro Poke

$20.00

Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions

California Poke

California Poke

$17.00

Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions

Scottish Poke

Scottish Poke

$20.00

Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions

Spicy Tuna Poke

Spicy Tuna Poke

$18.00

Vegetarian Rice Plate - Avocado

$14.00

Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions

Vegetarian Rice Plate - Tofu (fried or steamed)

Vegetarian Rice Plate - Tofu (fried or steamed)

$14.00

Tofu (fried or steamed), mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions

Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)

Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)

$15.00

Chicken karaage (original or cajun) , Mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Katsu

Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Chicken katsu, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Plate - Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

Vegetable tempura , mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Plate - Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

Crispy Rice Plate - Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp tempura, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Chicken

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Chicken

$15.00

Chicken, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Pork Belly

$15.00

Pork belly, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Beef Rib

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Beef Rib

$20.00

Beef rib, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

KIDS MENU (12 and under)

Kids Menu (12 and under)

Kids Menu (12 and under)

$12.00

Crispy chicken strips, french fries, a bowl of mini ramen, lollipop, and kid size soda

SIDES

Ajitama Egg half

Ajitama Egg half

$2.00
Corn

Corn

$3.00
Asparagus

Asparagus

$5.00

Chashu

$5.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$5.00
French Fries

French Fries

$5.00

Side Broth

$5.00

Thin Noodle

$5.00

Thick Noodle

$5.00
Mix Greens Salad

Mix Greens Salad

$5.00

Kids Plain Ramen

$5.00

Beef Rib 1 piece

$14.00

Rice

$5.00

DESSERT

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Flavorful creamy ice cream of your choice of strawberry, mango, or matcha green tea flavors wrapped in a sweetened soft rice confection

Cheese Cake Tempura

Cheese Cake Tempura

$6.00

Original style cheesecake tempura served with whipped cream, fresh berries, and chocolate syrup

Banana Tempura

Banana Tempura

$9.00

Lightly battered banana, served with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, berries, and single scoop of vanilla, green tea or red bean ice cream