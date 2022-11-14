Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion

review star

No reviews yet

2382 W Main St (Building D)

Suite F & G

Medford, OR 97501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SIDES

Side Steak

Side Steak

$5.00

Teriyaki steak

Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$6.00

Teriyaki Chicken

Side Fish Taco

Side Fish Taco

$4.50

Single fried fish taco in a flour tortilla, served with a cabbage slaw

Side Macaroni Salad

Side Macaroni Salad

$4.00

2 scoops of macaroni salad

Side rice

Side rice

$3.00

Two scoops of steamed white rice

French fries

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2382 W Main St (Building D), Suite F & G, Medford, OR 97501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

4 Daughter’s Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,550
126 W Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Medford
orange star4.6 • 1
330 E McAndrews Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Victorico's Mexican Food - McAndrews Rd - Medford
orange starNo Reviews
390 East McAndrews Rd Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Ram - Medford
orange starNo Reviews
165 Rossanley Dr Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Common Block Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
315 E 5th St. Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
El Paraiso
orange starNo Reviews
142 N. Front St. Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Medford

4 Daughter’s Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,550
126 W Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Grape Street Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,349
31 S Grape St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Rosario's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,065
2221 West Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103213 - Medford, OR
orange star4.7 • 670
20 Rossanley Rd. Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Maguey Cocina & Tequilas
orange star4.5 • 85
2041 Roberts Rd Medford, OR 97504
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Martini
orange star4.4 • 63
106 Grape Street Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medford
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston