BlueFox Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2355 S 4th Ave

Yuma, AZ 85364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Soup

Soup of the day

$3.00

Ask the server for more details for the soup of the day.

Salad

Young Green Poached Pears Salad

$9.00

Mix of young lettuce leaf tossed in house-made lemon dressing and garnish with slow-cooked red wine-poached pears.

Cucumber Tzatziki Salad

$9.00

Baby Green mix Lettuce and cucumber tossed in homemade yogurt dressing.

Five Spice Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Baby Green mix Lettuce, with homemade orange dressing and served with 5-spice grilled chicken tenders.

Appetizers

Bluefox Combo

$26.00

"A Combination of different mouthwatering delicacies. BlueFox Cigars, Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken, Potato Jacket, Mushroom Crostini, choice of wings or boneless bites. Comes with Honey mustard, Curries Ranch & Tangy Tomato Chilli Jam Sauce

Beer Battered Fish

$12.00

Filled with basa marinated and fried with beer batter served with homemade chips

Batter Fried Sweet Potato

$9.00

Battered fried potato strips sautéed in house-made chili sauce.

Mushroom Crostini

$10.00

Chopped mushrooms, sautéed in fresh herbs and cream, served on homemade bread.

Potato jacket

$11.00

Half a slice of potato stuffed with ground chicken, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Skewers

$12.00

Chicken tenders marinated with Thai spices and cooked on a charcoal grill.

Fried Cheese Ball

$10.00

Fried Cheese balls with house spices, stuffed with fresh mozzarella.

Citrus Tiger Prawns

$24.00

Tiger prawns marinated in lemon, orange zest and juice with fresh herbs cooked in a clay oven.

BlueFox Cigars

$10.00

Stuffed with Indian cheese with different house made Indian spices with a tangy Sauce

Bread Basket / Cheese Dip

$6.00

Assortment of bread served in a basket

Clay Oven lamb chops

$22.00

Lamb chops marinated in house spices and cooked in Indian style clay oven, served with Mint chutney.

Peri Peri Chicken (Copy)

$9.00

Chicken breast cubes marinated in peri peri paste and house spices and slow roasted in a pan

Chilli Pepper Cauliflower

$10.00

Cauliflower sauté and marinated in house-made chili sauce

Chilli Pepper Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp sauté and marinated in house-made chili sauce.

BlueFox Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken tenders marinated in house spices breadcrumb and deep fried

Meat Ball Chili Pepper

$12.00

Ground mix chicken, pork and beef meat ball sautéd in pan served with chilli pepper sauce

Chilli Pepper Chicken

$10.00

Chicken sauté and marinated in house-made chili sauce

Wings

Garlic Parmesan

$9.00

Asian Spicy

$9.00

Korean Barbecue

$9.00

Citrus Chipotle

$9.00

Jamaican Jerk

$9.00

Hot Nashville

$9.00

Mango Habanero

$9.00

Hot Honey

$9.00

Steak

Filet Mignon

$50.00

Top class Angus Prime (meat with a higher marbling content, those white lines of fat that make your meat taste so good.), In-house cut steak comes with seasonal vegetables and saffron mash potatoes, with choice of sauce ( Oyster Mushroom & Red Wine Jus). Make your every bite exceptionally flavorful, incredibly tender, and naturally juicy.

NewYork Striplion

$32.00

Top class Angus Prime (meat with a higher marbling content, those white lines of fat that make your meat taste so good.), In-house cut steak comes with seasonal vegetables and saffron mash potatoes, with choice of sauce ( Oyster Mushroom & Red Wine Jus). Make your every bite exceptionally flavorful, incredibly tender, and naturally juicy.

Ribeye Steak

$42.00

Top class Angus Prime (meat with a higher marbling content, those white lines of fat that make your meat taste so good.), In-house cut steak comes with seasonal vegetables and saffron mash potatoes, with choice of sauce ( Oyster Mushroom & Red Wine Jus). Make your every bite exceptionally flavorful, incredibly tender, and naturally juicy.

Entree

Gold beach filled salmon

$26.00

Fillet salmon marinated and cooked with fresh herbs and served with champagne sauce and asparagus.

Seafood Cake

$22.00

Ground seafood meat marinated and seasoned with chef's special spices, grilled and served with lemon creamy Tangerine Butter sauce.

Grilled Caribbean Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Fish marinated in BlueFox spices grilled on chargrilled, served with porcini sauce and tomato confit.

Russian Polglase Pork Loin

$18.00

Pork loin marinated and chargrilled with red wine glaze, garnished with sun dried tomato

Tea smoke meat Cake

$22.00

Ground Pork, chicken and beef seasoned and cooked smoked with tea flavor and served with demi glace sauce.

Clay Oven Chicken Breast

$18.00

Chicken breast marinated in Indian spices and yogurt sauce stuffed with spinach and shiitake mushroom. Served with tangy and creamy tomato base sauces.

Moroccan spice grilled chicken

$18.00

Whole chicken breast marinated in clove - paprika - garlic powder, spices and fresh herbs, served with chef special thai sauce

Lamb Shank

$30.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

$12.00

Fettuccine

$12.00

Penne

$12.00

Cavatappi

$12.00

Desserts

New York Cheese Cake

$6.00

Cream Carmel

$5.00

Sides

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Saffron Mash Potato

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Sauteed Garlic Mushrooms

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Grilled Beef

$8.00

Dipping Sauce

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Tangy Tomato Chilli Jam

$1.00

Curries Ranch

$1.00

Kabob Platters

BlueFox Kebob Combo Platters

$26.00

Combination of Beef, Lamb & Chicken Kebob

Beef Shish Kebob

$22.00

Ground beef mixed with herbs grilled on a skewer, seasoned with chef-special spices

Lamb Kebob

$22.00

Juicy Lamb pieces seasoned with spices & grilled with bell peppers and onions on skewers.

Chicken Shish Kebob

$20.00

Ground chicken seasoned with house spices cooked in clay oven

Chicken Kebob

$20.00

Cubes of chicken breast marinated with herbs and house-made spices and grilled on skewers

Kids Menu

Baked Cheese fry

$6.00

Grounded and light seasoning meat or veg grilled and served with curly fries

Chicken Slider & potato frys

$6.00

Cavatappi Cheese Sauce Pasta

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:30 pm - 12:00 am
