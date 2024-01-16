This restaurant does not have any images
Bluegill Boathouse 411 Great Loop East Drive
Ottawa, IL 61350
Soundbar Menu
SB Food
SB Icecream
SB N/A
SB Beer
- Pipeworks - Wave Weaver$7.00
Pacific Ale with Galaxy and Wai-iti Hops ABV 5.4% Pipeworks Brewing - Chicago, IL
- Pipeworks - Shark Science$8.00
West Coast IPA with Columbus, Simcoe & Riwaka Hops ABV 6.6% Pipeworks Brewing - Chicago, IL
- Obscurity - Black Cherry Pop$8.00
pop inspired golden ale ABV 4% Obscurity Brewing - Elburn, IL
- Riverlands - Neon River$11.00
hazy double IPA with Simcoe & Citra hops ABV 8% Riverlands Brewing - St Charles, IL
- Riverlands - Wave Seltzer$8.00
watermelon craft seltzer ABV 5% Riverlands Brewing - St Charles, IL
- Obscurity - Strawberry Rhubarb cider$9.00
strawberry rhubarb cider ABV 6.5% Obscurity Brewing - Elburn, IL
- Obscurity - Berry Rosé can$9.00
berry rose cider ABV 6.5% Obscurity Brewing - Elburn, IL
- Obscurity - Orange Pop$8.00
orange pop inspired golden ale ABV 4% Obscurity Brewing - Elburn, IL
- Nik&Ivy - Lake Life can$8.00
blueberry & vanilla wheat ABV 5.5% Nik & Ivy Brewing - Lockport, IL
- Tangled Roots - Vermilion River$8.00
hefeweizen ABV 5.8% Tangled Roots Brewing - Ottawa, IL
- Corona$2.00
- Miller Lite$2.00
- Coors Light$2.00
- High Life$2.00
- High Noon Peach$6.00
- High Noon Lemon$6.00
- Go Brewing - Suspended in a Sunbeam NA$5.00
low alcohol pilsner ABV 0.49% Go Brewing - Naperville, IL
- Noon Whistle - Hop Water$5.00
non-alcoholic sparkling water with hops ABV 0% Noon Whistle Brewing - Lombard, IL
- HiLo - Cucumber Melon CBD seltzer$8.00
cucumber melon sparkling water with 25mg CBD from hemp ABV 0% HiLo CBD Sparkling Water - Chicago, IL
SB Liquor
- Peach Lemonade$6.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Amaretto Stone Sour$6.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Tito's$8.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Ketel Peach$9.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Captain$7.00
- Bacardi$8.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Astral$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$9.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$9.00
- Jack Daniel's$8.00
- Jack Honey$8.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Blue Curaçao$5.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Jäger$8.00
- Harbor Shot$9.00
- Jägerbomb$10.00
- Vegas Bomb$10.00
- Skrewball$9.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Jäger$8.00
SB Wine
SB Packaged To-Go
- HiLo - Cucumber Melon 4pack$15.00
- Nik&Ivy - The Lake Life 4pack$15.00
- Obscurity - Berry Rose 4pack$20.00
- Obscurity - Black Cherry Pop 4pack$15.00
- Obscurity - Orange Cherry Pop 4pack$15.00
- Obscurity - Strawberry Rhubarb 4pack$20.00
- Pipeworks - Shark Science 4pack$15.00
- Pipeworks - Wave Weaver 4pack$15.00
- Riverlands - Neon River 4pack$20.00
- Riverlands - Wave Seltzer 4pack$15.00
- Tangled Roots - Vermillion River 4pack$15.00
SB QUICK
Food
Shared
Beheld (Sandwiches)
Blue Corn Taco
Side of Sauce
Beer
Draft
- #1 Riverlands - Kayak Pils$6.00
German-Style Pilsner with Hallertau Mittelfrüh, Tettnang, & Saphir ABV 4.8% Riverlands Brewing - St Charles, IL
- #2 Obscurity - Berry Rose$9.00
blueberry rose cider ABV 6.5% Obscurity Brewing - Elburn, IL
- #3 Obscurity - Good Kiss$8.00
Braggot IPA with buckwheat honey & Citra & Mosaic hops ABV 6.1% Obscurity Brewing - Elburn, IL
- #4 Pipeworks - Blood Orange Guppy$7.00
Citra hopped pale ale with blood orange ABV 4.5% Pipeworks Brewing - Chicago, IL
- #5 Obscurity - Tow City$8.00
Braggot hefeweizen ABV 5.5% Obscurity Brewing - Elburn, IL
- #6 Obscurity - Orange Pop Cultured$8.00
pop inspired golden ale ABV 4% Obscurity Brewing - Elburn, IL
- #7 Obscurity - Crazy Soul$7.00
blonde ale with coffee from Soul Loco in Maple Park ABV 5% Obscurity Brewing - Elburn, IL
- #8 Nik & Ivy - Lake Life$8.00
blueberry vanilla wheat ale ABV 5.5% Nik & Ivy - Lockport, IL
- #9 Tangled Roots - Sieur de Lasalle$7.00
American lager ABV 4.9% Tangled Roots Brewing - Ottawa, IL
- #10 Miller Lite$3.00
Craft Cans
Packaged To-Go
NA
Soda
NA Craft Bevs
- Go Brewing - Suspended in a Sunbeam NA$5.00
low alcohol pilsner ABV 0.49% Go Brewing - Naperville, IL
- Noon Whistle - Hop Water$5.00
non-alcoholic sparkling water with hops ABV 0% Noon Whistle Brewing - Lombard, IL
- Otto's - Hopped Apple CBD cider$12.00
- Kure's Ginger Beer can$5.00
- red bull can$4.00
- Soul Loco Cold Brew can$5.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
