Main picView gallery

Bluegills Bar & Grill 214 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

214 Main St

Alexandria, PA 16611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tshirts

Bloody Mary

$20.00

Bluegill

$15.00

Fish

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

You are the reason we are here! Thank you for visiting us!

Location

214 Main St, Alexandria, PA 16611

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Diner 22
orange star4.8 • 221
5094 William Penn Hwy Alexandria, PA 16611
View restaurantnext
Memories Sports Bar & Grill - 221 13th Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 13th Street Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurantnext
Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon - Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon
orange starNo Reviews
7571 Huntingdon Plaza Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurantnext
Belly Buster's Food Truck and Catering - 921 Maple St
orange starNo Reviews
921 Maple St williamsburg, PA 16693
View restaurantnext
The Bull Pen Restaurant & Sports Bar - PA
orange star4.4 • 198
207 Jefferson Ave Tyrone, PA 16686
View restaurantnext
Route 22 Bar & Grill - 11979 William Penn Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
11979 William Penn Hwy Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Diner 22
orange star4.8 • 221
5094 William Penn Hwy Alexandria, PA 16611
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Du Bois
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston