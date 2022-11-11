Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Bluegrass Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

300 W Main St

Louisville, KY 40202

Popular Items

BBC Steak Cheese Burger
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Large Bluegrass Salad

Appetizers

Loaded Potato Skins

$13.50Out of stock

Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions and Sour Cream.

Pretzels

$10.90

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, Alt Beer Cheese

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.90

Creamy Spinach, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Warm Pita

Worthog Wings

$15.50

Ten Jumbo Chicken Wings, Mango Jalapeno Slaw, Buffalo, BBQ or House Dry Rub

BBC Combo Plate

$15.50

Fried Green Tomatoes, Fried Pickles, Jalapeno Poppers, Spicy Pimento Ranch

Brewhouse Nachos

$16.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$13.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.50

Mediterranean Plate

$14.90

Soups & Salads

Bowl BBC Chili

$8.00

Cup BBC Chili

$6.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Cup Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.90

Crisp Romaine, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Mushrooms, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cucumber and Croutons. Fried or Grilled Chicken.

Salmon Spinach Salad

$18.90

Spinach, Roasted Corn, Capers, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese topped with Blackened Salmon

Small Bluegrass Salad

$7.50

Large Bluegrass Salad

$11.90

Romaine, Spinach, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Mushrooms, Cucumbers, Cheddar, Croutons

Small Caesar

$7.50

Large Caesar

$11.90

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, House Caesar, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons

Powerhouse Salad

$15.90

Sandwiches and Burgers W/ Kettle Chips

Served with House Made Kettle Chips

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.90

Smoked Pork in Porter BBQ Sauce topped with Cole Slaw, Haystack Onions, Kaiser Roll

Hot Roast Beef

$15.90

Hot Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Caramelized Onions on Sour Dough Bread with Au Jus.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.90

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Shaved Celery, Kaiser Roll

BBC Steak Cheese Burger

$15.90

Build Your Own. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle.

Crispy Fish on Rye

$16.90

Fried Atlantic Cod served on Rye Bread with a Lemon Wedge

Lunch Special

$15.50

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich w/ Onions, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard on a Pretzel Bun with German Potato Salad

Turkey Club

$14.90Out of stock

Shaved Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Pretzel Bun

Spinach Burger

$14.90

House Recipe Spinach Burger made with Oats, Rice, Spinach and Walnuts. Lettuce Tomato, Onion and Pickle. CONTAINS NUTS

Portobello

$14.90

Favorites

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$15.90

Blackened Salmon with mango jalapeno slaw and cilantro rice. Served with a cilantro adobo sauce.

Crispy Fish Platter

$19.90

Crispy Fried or Broiled Atlantic Cod, Coleslaw, Fries, Lemon Wedge, Tarter Sauce

Kentucky Hot Brown

$17.90Out of stock

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Mornay Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Smoked Paprika over Sourdough Toast

Asian Stir Fry

$14.90

Asian Stir Fry - 14 Seasonal Vegetables sauteed with House Made Ginger Sweet Chili Sauce. Served with Cilantro Rice. Add Chicken - 2

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.90

3 Chicken Tenders Fried or Grilled with Fries. Pick your sauce BBQ, Buffalo or Spicy Ranch

Sides

Broccoli

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Garlic Fries

$4.50

Kettle Chips

$4.50

Plain Fries

$4.50

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Desserts

Brownie

$9.50

Chocolate Brownie Add $2 for Ice cream caramel and chocolate sauce

Derby Pie

$9.50

Blueberry Bourb Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Fried Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Broc

Kids Chips

Kids Drink

$2.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Root Beer (no refills)

$2.25

Broccoli

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Garlic Fries

$4.50

Kettle Chips

$4.50

Plain Fries

$4.50

Sauces

$ Balsamic

$0.50

$ BBQ

$0.50

$ Beer Cheese

$2.00

$ Bleu Chz

$0.50

$ Buffalo

$0.50

$ Caesar Dressing

$0.50

$ Honey Mustard

$0.50

$ Queso

$1.00

$ Ranch

$0.50

$ Side Mayo

$ Sour Cream

$0.50

$ Spicy Ranch

$0.50

$ Tartar

$0.50

$ Pico

$1.00

Event Menu

Pretzels

$11.50

Spin Dip

$15.50

Nachos

$17.00

Wings

$17.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Bluegrass Salad w Chicken

$21.00

Bluegrass Salad w Salmon

$24.00

Caesar with Chicken

$21.00

Fish Platter

$19.50

Turkey Club

$14.50

BBQ Pork Sand

$14.00

Hot Brown

$18.00

Buff Sandwich

$16.50

Spin Burger

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202

