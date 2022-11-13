Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bluegrass Meats & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

4024 Bullion Blvd

Fort Knox, KY 40121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken (1/2 Bird)
Dinner Rolls Per Dozen
Mac N Cheese Full Pan

Entrees

1/4lb All Beef Hot Dog

$3.00

Bratwurst

$3.00

1/4lb Cheeseburger

$6.00+

Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Texas Toast Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Meatloaf

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Bites

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00+

Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Bologna

$7.00

Brisket Taco

$10.00

Pork Tacos

$8.00

Fish \Chips

$10.00

BBQ Nacho

$8.00

Sides/Salads

House Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Home Chips

$3.00

Onion rings

$3.00

Southern Slaw

$3.00

Breakfast Bar

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Banana\apple

$1.00

Candy

$2.00

Cheese Cup

$1.25

Wings

$14.00

Bbq Bean

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

P. Salad

$3.00

Corn Salad

$3.00

Appetizers

Wings Lb

$14.00

Wings 1\2

$9.00

Bbq Nacho

$8.00

Nacho

$4.00

Chili Cheese Fry

$6.00

Basket Onion Rings

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$6.00

Snacks

Bag Chips

$1.25

Snickers/Reese's/M&M

$2.00

peanuts

$1.00

banana/apple

$1.00

fruit cup

$1.50

Crackers

$1.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Gatorade

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

1% Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

monster

$3.00

Ice/cup

$0.25

BEER

16 oz Domestic Draft

$3.00

16oz Premium Draft

$5.00

6 pack

$15.00

16oz. Premium Draft

$4.50

Pitcher Domestic

$8.00

16 oz. Domestic Can

$3.50

16oz. Premium Can

$4.50

Bucket

$15.00

Pitcher Premium

$11.00

Liquor

Tito's

$6.00

Jack

$6.00

Top Shelf Bourbon

$6.00

McCormick whiskey

$3.00

McCormick vodka

$3.00

Zing Zang

$2.50

Wine

$4.50

Margarita

$7.00

BBQ LUNCH

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Chicken Qtr (4pc.)

$8.00

Brisket

$12.00

Smoked Bologna

$7.00

Turkey Ribs

$9.00

Meats

Pulled Prok (Ib)

$14.00

Smoked Chicken (1/2 Bird)

$11.00

Baby Back Ribs Full Slab (dry or wet)

$25.00

Brisket (Ib)

$24.00

Smoked Bologna (Ib)

$10.00

Turkey Breast (Ib)

$13.50

Sides

BBQ Beans 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Feeds 20-25 PPL

BBQ Beans Full Pan

$70.00

Feeds 40-50 ppl

Mac N Cheese 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Feeds 20-25ppl

Mac N Cheese Full Pan

$80.00

Feeds 40-50 ppl

Southern Slaw 1/2 Pan

$25.00

Feeds 25

Southern Slaw Full Pan

$50.00

Feeds 50

Potato Salad 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Feeds 20-25

Potato Salad Full Pan

$80.00

Feeds 45-50

Smoked Cabbage 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Feeds 20-25

Smoked Cabbage Full Pan

$70.00

Feeds 45

Dinner Rolls Per Dozen

$6.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Banana Pudding Full Pan

$70.00

Peach Cobbler 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Peach Cobbler Full Pan

$70.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

BEST LUNCH IN TOWN

Location

4024 Bullion Blvd, Fort Knox, KY 40121

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fish House & Grill - Radcliff
orange star4.4 • 984
200 N Dixie Blvd Radcliff, KY 40160
View restaurantnext
World Famous Pizza - 120 Logan st
orange starNo Reviews
120 Logan Street Radcliff, KY 40160
View restaurantnext
Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown
orange starNo Reviews
4021 North Dixie Highway Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Elizabethtown
orange starNo Reviews
1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105 ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Padrino's - Brandenburg
orange starNo Reviews
455 Bypass Rd Suite C Brandenburg, KY 40108
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - Valley Station
orange starNo Reviews
12900 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40272
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fort Knox
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston