Bluegrass Pizza & Pub 314 W MAIN ST

Main Menu
Starters
Bread Sticks
4 pieces
Cheese Sticks
Garlic and mozzarella
Fried Pickles
Served with ranch
Hot Sicilian Junk Fries
Junk Fries
Bacon, mozzarella, Cheddar, and onion, served with ranch
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Breaded and fried, 6 per order
Pesto Feta Cheese Sticks
Pizza Junk Fries
Wings
Lime-buffalo; 8 per order
As App
As Meal
Salads
Regular House Salad
Tossed lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes, topped with croutons, mozzarella, and bacon bits
Large House Salad
Tossed lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes, topped with croutons, mozzarella, and bacon bits
Greek Salad
Spring mix, pepperoncini, cucumber, tomato, red onions, black olives, and feta
Veggie Salad
Tossed lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, black and green olives, green peppers. Topped with mozzarella and parmesan
Caprese Salad
Bed of spring mix, fresh mozz, tomato, and basil
Chicken Avocado Salad
Spring mix, avocado, chicken, almonds, tomatoes, cucumber, and gorgonzola. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Sandwiches and Wraps
Hot Sicilian
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and zesty Italian dressing
Classic Hot Ham and Cheese
Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, provolone, tomato, and mayo
Ultimate B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato piled high on a fresh hoagie with mayo
Stromboli
Italian sausage, banana peppers, and pizza sauce, topped with provolone
Veggie Stromboli
Black and green olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pizza sauce, and provolone
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch served in a flour tortilla
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Chicken, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with chipotle mayo
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Chicken, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with chipotle mayo
Cuban
Roast pork, smoked ham, swiss, pickle, and mustard
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and provolone
Philly
Peppers, onions, provolone, and chipotle mayo
Pepperoni Calzone
Italian Sausage Calzone
Veggie Calzone
Fries
Dessert
Beverages
Pizza
10" Pizza
10 " The "Main Line"
Piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, tomatoes, onions, green and black olives, fresh mushrooms, and green peppers
10" Cheese Pizza
10" The Mighty Meat
The best quality meat is brought to you on this monster. Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and pepperoni
10" Pesto Chicken Pizza
Homemade pesto with basil, chicken, and feta
10" The Ms. Piggy
Bacon, ham, mushrooms, and tomatoes
10" The Veggie Delight
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, green and black olives, and fresh mushrooms
10" Mediterranean
Olive oil, chicken, red onion, basil, garlic, artichoke, green olives, and feta
10" The W.S
Pepperoni, garlic, and pepperoncini peppers
10" El Pollo Loco
Chicken, red onion, garlic, and tomato with a chipotle sauce
10" The Spicy Italian
Hard salami, giant pepperoni, and ham
10" Pizza Mac
Mozzarella, 1000 island, hamburger, pickle, tomato, and topped with lettuce
10" The Hot Brown
Tomato, bacon, and turkey with a cheese sauce
10" Margarita
10" Buffalo
14" Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
14" The "Main Line"
Piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, tomatoes, onions, green and black olives, fresh mushrooms, and green peppers
14" The Mighty Meat
The best quality meat is brought to you on this monster. Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and pepperoni
14" Pesto Chicken Pizza
Homemade pesto with basil, chicken, and feta
14" The Ms. Piggy
Bacon, ham, mushrooms, and tomatoes
14" The Veggie Delight
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, green and black olives, and fresh mushrooms
14" Mediterranean
Olive oil, chicken, red onion, basil, garlic, artichoke, green olives, and feta
14" The W.S
Pepperoni, garlic, and pepperoncini peppers
14" El Pollo Loco
Chicken, red onion, garlic, and tomato with a chipotle sauce
14" The Spicy Italian
Hard salami, giant pepperoni, and ham
14" Pizza Mac
Mozzarella, 1000 island, hamburger, pickle, tomato, and topped with lettuce
14" The Hot Brown
Tomato, bacon, and turkey with a cheese sauce
14" Margarita
14" Buffalo
16" Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
16" The "Main Line"
Piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, tomatoes, onions, green and black olives, fresh mushrooms, and green peppers
16" The Mighty Meat
The best quality meat is brought to you on this monster. Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and pepperoni
16" Pesto Chicken Pizza
Homemade pesto with basil, chicken, and feta
16" The Ms. Piggy
Bacon, ham, mushrooms, and tomatoes
16" The Veggie Delight
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, green and black olives, and fresh mushrooms
16" Mediterranean
Olive oil, chicken, red onion, basil, garlic, artichoke, green olives, and feta
16" The W.S
Pepperoni, garlic, and pepperoncini peppers
16" El Pollo Loco
Chicken, red onion, garlic, and tomato with a chipotle sauce
16" The Spicy Italian
Hard salami, giant pepperoni, and ham
16" Pizza Mac
Mozzarella, 1000 island, hamburger, pickle, tomato, and topped with lettuce
16" The Hot Brown
Tomato, bacon, and turkey with a cheese sauce
16" Margarita
16" Buffalo
Specialty Half and Half
Beer
Draft
Michelob Ultra Draft
Great Lakes Citrus Worthy
Wise Bird Cidar Short Stories No. 1
Scout & Scholar Distinct Commonality
Fad-Tastic
County Boy Halfway Home
Anita Amber
Magnanimous Juice Lord
Magnanimous Celestial Haze
To Go Festival Cup
Sample Draft
Blue Moon Belgian White
Bottles and Cans
Anheuser - Busch O'Doul's Premium
Non-alcoholic beer - Lager, 0.2% ABV, 5 IBU, 70 cal, St. Louis, MO
Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA
Non-alcoholic beer - IPA, 0.5% ABV, 55 IBU, 70 cal, Stratford, CT. Our free wave hazy IPA is meant for the open road. Whether you're cruising the Pacific Coast Highway in a convertible or tracing your way up the coast
Bud Light
Coors Coors Light
12 oz bottle. Lager - American light, 4.2% abv, 10 Ibu, 102 cal, golden, co. Coors light is Coors brewing company's largest-selling brand and the fourth best-selling beer in the u.s. Introduced in 1978, Coors light has been a favourite in delivering the ul
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed
Grupo Modelo Corona Extra
Lager - Mexican, 4.5 % ABV, 18 IBU, 149 cal, Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Corona Extra Mexican beer is a crisp, clean and well balanced cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt, making it a great tailgating beer, beach drink or barbecue
Grupo Modelo Corona Light
12 oz bottle. Lager - Mexican, 4.1% abv, 18 Ibu, 99 cal, mazatlán, sinaloa. Corona light Mexican beer makes every day the lightest day with its distinctive hop flavour and pleasant fruity-honey aroma. This easy-drinking beer pairs well with spicy food and
Grupo Modelo Modelo Especial
12 oz bottle. Lager - Mexican, 4.4% abv, 18 Ibu, 144 cal, mazatlán, sinaloa. Modelo especial Mexican beer is a full-flavoured pilsner beer with a crisp taste. An orange blossom honey aroma and light hop character make this imported beer perfect for tailgat
Guinness Guinness Draught
Stout-irish dry, 4.2% abv, 45 Ibu, 125 cal, Dublin county Dublin. Swirling clouds tumble as the storm begins to calm. Settle. Breathe in the moment, then break through the smooth, light head to the bittersweet reward. Unmistakeably Guinness, from the first
Heineken Heineken
12 oz bottle. Lager - pale, 5% abv, 19 Ibu, 142 cal, zoeterwoude, zuid-holland. Heineken is a 5% abv Euro pale lager, made by Heineken international since 1873. It is available in a 4.3% alcohol by volume, in countries such as Ireland
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Lime
Miller Light
Mirror Twin the Oregon Pale
Pale Ale - American, 5.9% ABV, 30 IBU, 177 cal, Lexington, KY. A quarantine has left the wagon full of beer. You may: 1. Drink beer 2. Drink beer 3. Drink beer 4. Drink more beer
Woodchuck Cidery Woodchuck Amber Hard Cider
Cider - Traditional, 5% ABV, 200 cal, Middlebury, VT. Woodchuck Amber is the original Woodchuck Cider. It's made from a blend of apples and fermented with champagne yeast to produce a great tasting and refreshing alcoholic drink. It's available
Bearded Iris
Cider Boys
Hard Seltzers
Wyld CBD Sparkling Water
A real fruit infused sparkling water with 25 mg of CBD hemp extract (THC free). Blackberry and blood orange flavours available
Anheuser -Busch Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer Strawberry Guava
Hard Seltzer, 4% ABV, 120 cal, St. Louis, Mo
Anheuser-Busch Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer Kiwi Lime
Hard Seltzer, 4% ABV, 120 cal, St. Louis, MO
Anheuser-Busch Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer Berry Hibiscus
Hard Seltzer, 4% ABV, 120 cal, St. Louis, MO
Anheuser-Busch Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer Blueberry Watermelon
Hard Seltzer, 4% ABV, 120 cal, St. Louis, MO
Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer Watermelon Mint
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV, 150 cal, Austin, TX. Sometimes it all comes together. Sweet, refreshing watermelon meets the coolness of mint. Swoon
Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer Peach
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV, 150 cal, Austin, TX. Add some playful to your sweet. Fruit forward with light citrus and orange blossom. Plenty of sparkle
Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer Blackberry
Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV, 150 cal, Austin, TX. Discover a burst of ripe blackberry flavour that's instantly refreshing and lives for every moment. Wild, naturally tart blackberries with a subtle citrus essence
Bottle Beer
Coming Soon! Not on Tap Yet, But Soon!
Scout & Scholar Amber Hours
Red Ale - American Amber, 5.3% ABV, 30 IBU, 159 cal, Bardstown, KY. Copper in colour. Medium bodied. Notes of Caramel Malt with a Small Roast Character. Just enough bitterness to balance out the sweetness
Bell's Oberon Ale
Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat, 5.8% ABV, 10 IBU, 190 cal, Comstock, MI. Bell's Oberon is a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas. The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth
Country Boy Cougar Bait Blonde
Blonde Ale, 5% ABV, 150 cal, Lexington, KY
Anheuser - Busch Michelob Ultra
Lager - American Light, 4.2% ABV, 10 IBU, 95 cal, St. Louis, MO. A superior light beer. Brewed using the finest barley malt, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast Strain. The special choice of grains combined with the extended mashing
Blake's Hard Cider Paloma
Cider - other fruit, 6.5% ABV, 195 cal, Armada, MI. Grapefruit, agave, & lime hard cider
Friday Specials
Food Specials
Drinks Specials
Kids Menu
Drinks
Pizza
Chicken
Saturday Specials
Drink Specials
