Bluegrass Pizza & Pub 314 W MAIN ST

review star

No reviews yet

314 W MAIN ST

Danville, KY 40422

Main Menu

Starters

Bread Sticks

$4.00Out of stock

4 pieces

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Garlic and mozzarella

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Served with ranch

Hot Sicilian Junk Fries

$10.99

Junk Fries

$8.99

Bacon, mozzarella, Cheddar, and onion, served with ranch

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Breaded and fried, 6 per order

Pesto Feta Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Pizza Junk Fries

$10.99

Wings

$14.99

Lime-buffalo; 8 per order

As App

As Meal

Salads

Regular House Salad

$4.00

Tossed lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes, topped with croutons, mozzarella, and bacon bits

Large House Salad

$7.99

Tossed lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes, topped with croutons, mozzarella, and bacon bits

Greek Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, pepperoncini, cucumber, tomato, red onions, black olives, and feta

Veggie Salad

$7.99

Tossed lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, black and green olives, green peppers. Topped with mozzarella and parmesan

Caprese Salad

$7.99

Bed of spring mix, fresh mozz, tomato, and basil

Chicken Avocado Salad

$9.99

Spring mix, avocado, chicken, almonds, tomatoes, cucumber, and gorgonzola. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Sandwiches and Wraps

Hot Sicilian

$8.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and zesty Italian dressing

Classic Hot Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Turkey Club

$7.99

Turkey, bacon, provolone, tomato, and mayo

Ultimate B.L.T

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato piled high on a fresh hoagie with mayo

Stromboli

$7.99

Italian sausage, banana peppers, and pizza sauce, topped with provolone

Veggie Stromboli

$6.99

Black and green olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pizza sauce, and provolone

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.99

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch served in a flour tortilla

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with chipotle mayo

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$9.99

Chicken, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with chipotle mayo

Cuban

$7.99Out of stock

Roast pork, smoked ham, swiss, pickle, and mustard

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and provolone

Philly

$7.99Out of stock

Peppers, onions, provolone, and chipotle mayo

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.99

Italian Sausage Calzone

$9.99

Veggie Calzone

$9.99

Fries

$2.89

Dessert

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.99

Fried cinnamon and sugar breadsticks, served with chocolate dipping sauce

Beverages

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Cherry Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Pibb Xtra

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweetened Tea

$2.89

Juices

$2.50

Ask your server about available flavors

Root Beer Bottle

$2.50

Ale 8 Bottle

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Water Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Pizza

10" Pizza

10 " The "Main Line"

$12.99

Piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, tomatoes, onions, green and black olives, fresh mushrooms, and green peppers

10" Cheese Pizza

$7.50

10" The Mighty Meat

$12.99

The best quality meat is brought to you on this monster. Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and pepperoni

10" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Homemade pesto with basil, chicken, and feta

10" The Ms. Piggy

$11.99

Bacon, ham, mushrooms, and tomatoes

10" The Veggie Delight

$11.99

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, green and black olives, and fresh mushrooms

10" Mediterranean

$11.99

Olive oil, chicken, red onion, basil, garlic, artichoke, green olives, and feta

10" The W.S

$11.00

Pepperoni, garlic, and pepperoncini peppers

10" El Pollo Loco

$11.99

Chicken, red onion, garlic, and tomato with a chipotle sauce

10" The Spicy Italian

$12.99

Hard salami, giant pepperoni, and ham

10" Pizza Mac

$11.99

Mozzarella, 1000 island, hamburger, pickle, tomato, and topped with lettuce

10" The Hot Brown

$13.99

Tomato, bacon, and turkey with a cheese sauce

10" Margarita

$11.99

10" Buffalo

$11.99

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.50

14" The "Main Line"

$22.50

Piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, tomatoes, onions, green and black olives, fresh mushrooms, and green peppers

14" The Mighty Meat

$22.50

The best quality meat is brought to you on this monster. Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and pepperoni

14" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$22.50

Homemade pesto with basil, chicken, and feta

14" The Ms. Piggy

$19.99

Bacon, ham, mushrooms, and tomatoes

14" The Veggie Delight

$19.99

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, green and black olives, and fresh mushrooms

14" Mediterranean

$19.99

Olive oil, chicken, red onion, basil, garlic, artichoke, green olives, and feta

14" The W.S

$18.00

Pepperoni, garlic, and pepperoncini peppers

14" El Pollo Loco

$19.99

Chicken, red onion, garlic, and tomato with a chipotle sauce

14" The Spicy Italian

$22.50

Hard salami, giant pepperoni, and ham

14" Pizza Mac

$19.99

Mozzarella, 1000 island, hamburger, pickle, tomato, and topped with lettuce

14" The Hot Brown

$23.99

Tomato, bacon, and turkey with a cheese sauce

14" Margarita

$19.99

14" Buffalo

$19.99

16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

16" The "Main Line"

$25.99

Piled high with pepperoni, Italian sausage, tomatoes, onions, green and black olives, fresh mushrooms, and green peppers

16" The Mighty Meat

$25.99

The best quality meat is brought to you on this monster. Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and pepperoni

16" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Homemade pesto with basil, chicken, and feta

16" The Ms. Piggy

$23.99

Bacon, ham, mushrooms, and tomatoes

16" The Veggie Delight

$23.99

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, green and black olives, and fresh mushrooms

16" Mediterranean

$23.99

Olive oil, chicken, red onion, basil, garlic, artichoke, green olives, and feta

16" The W.S

$20.25

Pepperoni, garlic, and pepperoncini peppers

16" El Pollo Loco

$23.99

Chicken, red onion, garlic, and tomato with a chipotle sauce

16" The Spicy Italian

$25.99

Hard salami, giant pepperoni, and ham

16" Pizza Mac

$23.99

Mozzarella, 1000 island, hamburger, pickle, tomato, and topped with lettuce

16" The Hot Brown

$27.99

Tomato, bacon, and turkey with a cheese sauce

16" Margarita

$22.50

16" Buffalo

$23.99

Specialty Half and Half

10" Specialty Half & Half

14" Specialty Half & Half

16" Specialty Half & Half

10" Specialty Half & Half BYO

$13.99

14" Specialty Half & Half BYO

$23.99

16" Specialty Half & Half BYO

$25.99

Beer

Draft

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Great Lakes Citrus Worthy

$6.50

Wise Bird Cidar Short Stories No. 1

$9.75

Scout & Scholar Distinct Commonality

$7.00

Fad-Tastic

$9.00Out of stock

County Boy Halfway Home

$5.75

Anita Amber

$6.50

Magnanimous Juice Lord

$7.00Out of stock

Magnanimous Celestial Haze

$7.00

To Go Festival Cup

$1.00

Sample Draft

$0.25

Blue Moon Belgian White

$4.50

Bottles and Cans

Anheuser - Busch O'Doul's Premium

$4.00

Non-alcoholic beer - Lager, 0.2% ABV, 5 IBU, 70 cal, St. Louis, MO

Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA

$3.75

Non-alcoholic beer - IPA, 0.5% ABV, 55 IBU, 70 cal, Stratford, CT. Our free wave hazy IPA is meant for the open road. Whether you're cruising the Pacific Coast Highway in a convertible or tracing your way up the coast

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Coors Light

$3.75

12 oz bottle. Lager - American light, 4.2% abv, 10 Ibu, 102 cal, golden, co. Coors light is Coors brewing company's largest-selling brand and the fourth best-selling beer in the u.s. Introduced in 1978, Coors light has been a favourite in delivering the ul

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$5.50

Grupo Modelo Corona Extra

$4.50

Lager - Mexican, 4.5 % ABV, 18 IBU, 149 cal, Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Corona Extra Mexican beer is a crisp, clean and well balanced cerveza with fruity-honey aromas and a touch of malt, making it a great tailgating beer, beach drink or barbecue

Grupo Modelo Corona Light

$4.50

12 oz bottle. Lager - Mexican, 4.1% abv, 18 Ibu, 99 cal, mazatlán, sinaloa. Corona light Mexican beer makes every day the lightest day with its distinctive hop flavour and pleasant fruity-honey aroma. This easy-drinking beer pairs well with spicy food and

Grupo Modelo Modelo Especial

$3.75

12 oz bottle. Lager - Mexican, 4.4% abv, 18 Ibu, 144 cal, mazatlán, sinaloa. Modelo especial Mexican beer is a full-flavoured pilsner beer with a crisp taste. An orange blossom honey aroma and light hop character make this imported beer perfect for tailgat

Guinness Guinness Draught

$5.00

Stout-irish dry, 4.2% abv, 45 Ibu, 125 cal, Dublin county Dublin. Swirling clouds tumble as the storm begins to calm. Settle. Breathe in the moment, then break through the smooth, light head to the bittersweet reward. Unmistakeably Guinness, from the first

Heineken Heineken

$4.50

12 oz bottle. Lager - pale, 5% abv, 19 Ibu, 142 cal, zoeterwoude, zuid-holland. Heineken is a 5% abv Euro pale lager, made by Heineken international since 1873. It is available in a 4.3% alcohol by volume, in countries such as Ireland

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Lime

$4.25

Miller Light

$3.75

Mirror Twin the Oregon Pale

$6.00

Pale Ale - American, 5.9% ABV, 30 IBU, 177 cal, Lexington, KY. A quarantine has left the wagon full of beer. You may: 1. Drink beer 2. Drink beer 3. Drink beer 4. Drink more beer

Woodchuck Cidery Woodchuck Amber Hard Cider

$5.00

Cider - Traditional, 5% ABV, 200 cal, Middlebury, VT. Woodchuck Amber is the original Woodchuck Cider. It's made from a blend of apples and fermented with champagne yeast to produce a great tasting and refreshing alcoholic drink. It's available

Bearded Iris

$6.00

Cider Boys

$5.00

Hard Seltzers

Wyld CBD Sparkling Water

$6.00

A real fruit infused sparkling water with 25 mg of CBD hemp extract (THC free). Blackberry and blood orange flavours available

Anheuser -Busch Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer Strawberry Guava

$4.00

Hard Seltzer, 4% ABV, 120 cal, St. Louis, Mo

Anheuser-Busch Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer Kiwi Lime

$4.00

Hard Seltzer, 4% ABV, 120 cal, St. Louis, MO

Anheuser-Busch Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer Berry Hibiscus

$4.00

Hard Seltzer, 4% ABV, 120 cal, St. Louis, MO

Anheuser-Busch Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer Blueberry Watermelon

$4.00

Hard Seltzer, 4% ABV, 120 cal, St. Louis, MO

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer Watermelon Mint

$4.00

Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV, 150 cal, Austin, TX. Sometimes it all comes together. Sweet, refreshing watermelon meets the coolness of mint. Swoon

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer Peach

$4.00

Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV, 150 cal, Austin, TX. Add some playful to your sweet. Fruit forward with light citrus and orange blossom. Plenty of sparkle

Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer Blackberry

$4.00

Hard Seltzer, 5% ABV, 150 cal, Austin, TX. Discover a burst of ripe blackberry flavour that's instantly refreshing and lives for every moment. Wild, naturally tart blackberries with a subtle citrus essence

Bottle Beer

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Lime Cactus

$4.25

Miller Lite

$3.75

O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic

$4.00

Seasonal Woodchuck Cider

$5.00

Coming Soon! Not on Tap Yet, But Soon!

Scout & Scholar Amber Hours

Red Ale - American Amber, 5.3% ABV, 30 IBU, 159 cal, Bardstown, KY. Copper in colour. Medium bodied. Notes of Caramel Malt with a Small Roast Character. Just enough bitterness to balance out the sweetness

Bell's Oberon Ale

Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat, 5.8% ABV, 10 IBU, 190 cal, Comstock, MI. Bell's Oberon is a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas. The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth

Country Boy Cougar Bait Blonde

Blonde Ale, 5% ABV, 150 cal, Lexington, KY

Anheuser - Busch Michelob Ultra

Lager - American Light, 4.2% ABV, 10 IBU, 95 cal, St. Louis, MO. A superior light beer. Brewed using the finest barley malt, select grains, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast Strain. The special choice of grains combined with the extended mashing

Blake's Hard Cider Paloma

Cider - other fruit, 6.5% ABV, 195 cal, Armada, MI. Grapefruit, agave, & lime hard cider

Friday Specials

Food Specials

Hot Sicilian

$8.99

Drinks Specials

Makers Mark

$5.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Chipotle

$0.75

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Kids Menu

Drinks

Kids Drinks

$1.75

Pizza

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Sandwiches

Kids Turkey

$5.99

Kids Ham

$5.99

Kids Stromboli

$5.99

Kids Veggie Stromboli

$5.99

Chicken

Kids Chicken Basket

$5.99

Saturday Specials

Drink Specials

Bloody Marys

$5.00

Margarita on Rocks

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

314 W MAIN ST, Danville, KY 40422

Directions

