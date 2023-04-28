Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Provision and Buzz Co.

212 Reviews

$$

4868 New Broad St

Orlando, FL 32814

Popular Items

House Smoked Wings

$15.00

Your Choice of Sauce (Sriracha Nectar, Hot Garlic, Sweet Chili Honey Mustard, or Witchdoctor BBQ)

FOOD MENU

Appetizers

Calamari

$15.00

Fried Mushrooms

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

House Smoked Wings

$15.00

Your Choice of Sauce (Sriracha Nectar, Hot Garlic, Sweet Chili Honey Mustard, or Witchdoctor BBQ)

Lamb Sliders

$15.00

Roasted Garlic & Cheese Board

$15.00

Whole roasted garlic bulb, honey comb, served with rotating selection of cheese, charcuterie, or accoutrements. Ask your server for details.

Rosemary Fries

$10.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Add On Bumbu Rum

$7.00

Add On Chambord

$7.00

Add On Dorda Salted Caramel

$7.00

Add On Dorda Double Chocolate

$7.00

Add On Rivulet Pecan

$7.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Nuggets

$6.00

Mains

12oz Filet

$55.00

6oz Filet

$40.00

9oz Filet

$48.00

Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Coffee Rubbed Filet

$42.00

Fresh Fish

$30.00

NY Strip

$38.00

Pasta Puttanesca

$19.00

Skirt Steak

$28.00

Sides

2 oz. Side Sauce

$0.50

4 oz. Side Sauce

$1.00

Broccolini

$10.00

Baked Potato

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Fries

$6.00

Creamed Kale

$10.00

Crackers

$1.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Loaf Of Bread

$5.00

Mashed Potatos

$10.00

Potato Au Gratin

$10.00

Sourdough Toast

$4.00

Soups

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

Creamy tomato base with infused basil.

French Onion Soup

$9.50

Slow braised beef base with caramelized onions covered with aged provolone.

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Protein Add On

Chicken

$7.00

Steak

$9.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Fish

$12.00

Flatbreads

Apple n Prosciutto

$14.00

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Steak n Mozz

$16.00

Cinco De Mayo

FOOD

Tacos

$2.00

Nachos

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:20 am - 4:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Monday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:45 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:45 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:45 am
Thursday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:45 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:45 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 2:45 am
Restaurant info

Fresh Ingredients Unexpected Flavor

Website

Location

4868 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814

Directions

