Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Jay at The Bivvi Telluride 22332 HWY 145

review star

No reviews yet

22332 HWY 145

Placerville, CO 81430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Smoked Trout Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Steamed and Spriced Shrimp

$12.00

Salad

$4.00

Family Salad

$12.00

Nachos beefy

$8.50

Nachos veggies

$8.00

Bivvi Chili

Meaty Cup

$6.00

Meaty Bowl

$8.00

Veggie Cup

$5.00

Veggie Bowl

$7.00

Specials

Shrimp and Veg

$15.00

Stuffed Portabella Mushroom

$10.00

Roasted Beet Salad Over Winter Greens

$14.00

Stuffed and Parm Crusted Portabella over greens

$14.00

Shrimp over Green Salad

$14.00

Drink's

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We look forward to seeing you at The Blue Jay soon. Please make sure your online order is correct and that you leave a good contact number.

Location

22332 HWY 145, Placerville, CO 81430

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The View - 457 Mountain Village Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
457 Mountain Village Boulevard Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
The Pick -
orange starNo Reviews
565 Mountain Village Boulevard Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Tomboy Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
565 Mountain Village Boulevard Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Bon Vivant (Lift 5) -
orange starNo Reviews
560 Mountain Village Boulevard Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Communion Wine Bar - Mountain Village
orange starNo Reviews
567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C Mountain Village, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Crazy Elk Pizza -
orange starNo Reviews
562 Mountain Village Boulevard Mountain Village, CO 81435
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Placerville
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Grand Junction
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
No reviews yet
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston