Blue Jay at The Bivvi Telluride 22332 HWY 145
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
We look forward to seeing you at The Blue Jay soon. Please make sure your online order is correct and that you leave a good contact number.
Location
22332 HWY 145, Placerville, CO 81430
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The View - 457 Mountain Village Boulevard
No Reviews
457 Mountain Village Boulevard Telluride, CO 81435
View restaurant
Communion Wine Bar - Mountain Village
No Reviews
567 Mountain Village Blvd Suite 106C Mountain Village, CO 81435
View restaurant