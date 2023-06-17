Restaurant info

Blue Kitchella is an innovative Fast-FRESH-Food company that specializes in delicious gourmet offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with inspired artisan donuts. We're family founded by foodies, that have a true passion for handcrafted, high-quality ingredients paired with excellent customer service. Slow roasted meats, premium aged cheese, farm-fresh produce and freshly baked breads are at the foundation of our menu. With plenty of healthy options in mind, we have delicious culinary forward offerings for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free guests. Blue Kitchella brings chef inspired offerings to a QSR model and a “food for all ” concept. We offer high-quality healthy kids meals and carefully craft them with select ingredients. The only thing fast about the food at Blue Kitchella is the way we serve it to our guests.