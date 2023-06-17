Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Kitchella

review star

No reviews yet

8215 Portage Road

Portage, MI 49002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Artisan Donuts

Build Your Own Dozen

Mix & match your own dozen donuts and receive 15% off the total retail price.

The Blue Kitchella Dozen

$24.95Out of stock

(One of each varietal---No Substitutions)

Michigan Apple Fritter

Michigan Apple Fritter

$3.55Out of stock

Apples, cinnamon, orange blossom honey glaze

Peaches & Cream Fritter

Peaches & Cream Fritter

$3.55Out of stock

Peaches, cinnamon, cream cheese glaze, streusel

Honey Pistachio

Honey Pistachio

$2.55

Vanilla old-fashioned topped with pistachio frosting, honey roasted pistachios, orange blossom honey, and a cinnamon-sugar phyllo crisp.

Sicilian BonBon

Sicilian BonBon

$2.55

Vanilla old-fashioned donut with Nutella frosting and crushed hazelnuts overtop

Lime in the Coconut

Lime in the Coconut

$2.55

Citrus Old-fashioned, Key lime glaze with coconut and lime zest

Lemon-Blueberry Poppyseed

Lemon-Blueberry Poppyseed

$2.55Out of stock

Citrus and olive oil infused old-fashioned donut with a blueberry-poppyseed glaze and a lemon drizzle.

L'Orange

L'Orange

$2.55

Citrus old-fashioned, blood orange glaze with candied orange zest

Bourbon Bacon

Bourbon Bacon

$2.55

Vanilla old-fashioned, maple glazed with bourbon candied bacon

Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Strawberry-sugar coated yeast donut with strawberry custard filling

Otto & Irma’s

Otto & Irma’s

$2.55Out of stock

Chocolate drizzled triangle with chocolate buttercream-custard filling.

The Cookie Monstah

The Cookie Monstah

$2.55Out of stock

Yeast raised with Blue Moon icing and offered with blue or pink sprinkles. Topped with a cookie.

Cinnamon Rose

Cinnamon Rose

$2.95Out of stock

Glazed cinnamon sugar yeast raised

Drinks

BRIX Soda

$2.95+

Brix Soda is different. Brix is made with pure cane sugar and quality ingredients by a small group of passionate people in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Organic Drip Coffee

$2.55+

Organic - Fair Trade - Sustainable ROAST---Dark - Medium - Decaf NOTES---Roasted in Portage, MI ORIGIN---Guatemala - Honduras

Raspberry Blast

$4.55+

Organic raspberry syrup, BRIX lemonade, raspberries, Total Immunity and Energy Boost supplements.

Immunity Island

$4.55+

SIMPLY Orange , DOLE Pineapple, coconut puree, Total Immunity & Energy Boost supplements.

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua

NITRO Cold Brew

$4.95+

Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua

Nitro Cold Brew with Sweet Cream

$5.55+

Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua

NITRO Cold Brew with Sweet Foam

$5.55+

Fair Trade & Sustainable ROAST---Dark NOTES---Roasty, Smooth, Cocoa ORIGIN---Nicaragua

Organic Hot Tea

$2.95+

All-natural, organic, and gluten-free

Superfood Smoothies

TROPICAL GREENS

$6.55

Kale, spinach, sweet potato, apple, carrot, cucumber, pineapple, mango, banana, oat milk

ACAI TRIPLE BERRY

$6.55

Acai, blueberry, elderberry, raspberry, strawberry, sweet potato, beet, banana, oat milk

PEACH-MANGO

$6.55

Mango, peach, carrot, sweet potato, pineapple, orange juice, banana, oat milk

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$6.55

Strawberry, banana, sweet potato, pear, carrot, pineapple, oat milk

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Blue Kitchella is an innovative Fast-FRESH-Food company that specializes in delicious gourmet offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with inspired artisan donuts. We're family founded by foodies, that have a true passion for handcrafted, high-quality ingredients paired with excellent customer service. Slow roasted meats, premium aged cheese, farm-fresh produce and freshly baked breads are at the foundation of our menu. With plenty of healthy options in mind, we have delicious culinary forward offerings for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free guests. Blue Kitchella brings chef inspired offerings to a QSR model and a “food for all ” concept. We offer high-quality healthy kids meals and carefully craft them with select ingredients. The only thing fast about the food at Blue Kitchella is the way we serve it to our guests.

Location

8215 Portage Road, Portage, MI 49002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Latitude 42 Brewing Co. - Portage - Brewery- Kitchen - Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
7842 Portage Rd. Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - Westnedge
orange starNo Reviews
7509 S. Westnedge Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
A Thai Cafe Portage
orange star4.3 • 586
7089 S Westnedge Ave Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Steinspark- Portage - 2603 E. Milham Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2603 E. Milham Avenue Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Pita Way - Portage
orange starNo Reviews
6403 South Westnedge Avenue Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Skinny Kennys BBQ & Ice Cream - Portage
orange starNo Reviews
6005 S Westnedge Ave Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portage

A Thai Cafe Portage
orange star4.3 • 586
7089 S Westnedge Ave Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Commissary
orange star4.4 • 539
4211 E. Centre Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - E. Centre
orange star4.4 • 539
126 E. Centre Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Pizza - Portage
orange star4.5 • 417
5314 South Westnedge Ave. Portage, MI 49002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portage
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
No reviews yet
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston