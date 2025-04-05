Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Kitchen Café

1 Police Plaza Path

New York, NY 10038

Popular Items

Nitro Cold Brew
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Egg Southwest Bowl or Wrap

Drinks

A Selection of Iced or Hot Beverages Using Certified Fair Trade, Organic Illy Caffe Espresso

Coffee

$2.00+

Regular or Decaf

Double Espresso

$3.25

Espresso and Hot Water

Americano

$3.25

Espresso and Hot Water

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with Choice of Steamed Milk

Hot Cappuccino

$4.00+

Perfect Balanced Espresso, Choice of Steamed Milk ​& Foam​

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Green Tea Latte Made with Green Tea Powder and Choice of Steamed Milk

Hot Mocha Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with Fair Trade Chocolate, Choice of Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Drizzle

Hot Caramel Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with Rich Caramel, Choice of Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream & Caramel Drizzle​

Hot Chocolate

$2.49+

Milk Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream

Organic Tea

$2.50+

Steeped for just the right amount of time

Lipton Tea

$2.00+

Steeped for just the right amount of time

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Iced Cold Coffee on Tap That's Infused with Tiny Nitrogen Bubbles. ​

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Regular or Decaf

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with Choice of Steamed Milk

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Espresso with Fair Trade Chocolate, Choice of Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Drizzle

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Espresso with Rich Caramel, Choice of Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream & Caramel Drizzle​

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Green Tea Latte Made with Green Tea Powder and Choice of Steamed Milk

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Freshly Brewed, Unsweetened Ice Tea

Arnold Palmer Iced Tea

$3.00+

Iced Tea and Lemonade

Green Tea Freeze

$5.50+

Frozen Latte Made with Green Tea Powder and 2% Milk and Whipped Cream

Mocha Freeze

$5.50+

Frozen Espresso with Rich Mocha, 2% Milk, Whipped Cream & Mocha Drizzle

Caramel Freeze

$5.50+

Frozen Espresso with Rich Caramel, 2% Milk, Whipped Cream & Caramel Drizzle

Milk

$2.00

Your Choice of Milk

Single Espresso

$1.65

Juices

Big Apple Kickstart

$5.95+

Cold Pressed Carrots, Apple & Ginger 

Green Detox

$5.95+

Cold Pressed Celery, Spinach, Cucumbers & Lemon

Smoothies

Banana & Peanut Butter Smoothie

$6.50+

Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate Protein, Vanilla Fat Free Yogurt, 2% Milk and Peanut Butter

Banana Coco-Loco

$6.50+

Coconut Milk, Fresh Banana, Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Fat Free Yogurt, Caramel Drizzle

Blue Berry Recharge

$6.50+

Blueberries, Strawberries, Vanilla Fat Free Yogurt, Vanilla Protein, Coconut Milk and Honey

Build Your Own Smoothie

$6.50+

Build your own. Select your base, protein and toppings. All smoothies come with vanilla fat free yogurt.

Green Dream

$6.50+

Spinach, Apple, Banana, Vanilla Fat Free Yogurt, Vanilla Protein, Coconut Milk and Honey

Pineapple Coco-Loco Smoothie

$6.50+

Coconut Milk, Fresh Pineapple, Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Fat Free Yogurt

Strawberry Coco-Loco Smoothie

$6.50+

Sandwiches

On your choice of fresh daily bread.

Egg & Cheese

$4.50

On your choice of fresh daily bread.

Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese

$4.99

On your choice of fresh daily bread.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.99

On your choice of fresh daily bread.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

On your choice of fresh daily bread.

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.50

On your choice of fresh daily bread.

Impossible Vegan Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.99

On your choice of fresh daily bread.

Side of Bacon

$3.75

Fresh Crispy Bacon

Side of Turkey Bacon

$3.75

Daily Omelet Plates

3 Eggs & Cheese and Fresh Fruit

$7.99

3 Eggs with your choice of cheese and fresh fruit.

Specialty

Cuban Pork, Egg, & Cheese

$8.95

On your choice of bread.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.95

Your favorite classic sandwich on a croissant.

French Ham & Swiss Croissant

$6.95

French Ham and Swiss Cheese with a Béchamel sauce

Turkey Bacon, Swiss & Egg White Wrap

$7.95

Turkey Bacon with Swiss Cheese & Egg Whites on a Wrap

Egg Southwest Bowl or Wrap

$7.99

3-Scrambled Eggs, Chipotle-Lime Cream, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Corn Salsa, Black Beans & Sauteed Peppers and Onions

Breakfast Bread

Bagel

$2.50

(Plain or Everything)

Toast

$2.25

(2 Slices of Multigrain or White Bread)

English Muffin

$2.50

With your choice of any breakfast spread.

Fresh Made Focaccia

$2.99

(Focaccia or French Croissant)

French Croissant

$2.99

(Focaccia or French Croissant)

Fresh Muffins

$3.95

(Chocolate, Lemon Poppy, Blueberry Crumb or Bran)

Coffee Cake

$3.95

Kiasor Roll

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.99

Classics

BLT

$5.99

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

A grilled cheese on your choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$5.50

A grilled cheese & bacon on your choice of bread.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$1.95

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Contains Walnuts.

Chocolate Chip Walnut Brownie

$3.50

Snacks

Chia Power Protein Puddings

$4.25

Choice of: Chocolate Chia Banana or Oreo Chia Pudding

Egg Avocado Toast

$7.99

Focaccia Bread, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Feta, Olives & Balsamic Glaze.

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

$4.50

A cup of fresh cut fruit.

Granola Yogurt Parfait w/ Topping

$4.50

Berry Compote

Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.50

Daily made hard boiled eggs

Peanut Butter Protein Oat Bites

$3.00

3 Protein Oat Balls, Rolled with Coconut, Dried Cranberries, Almonds and Peanut Butter

Steel Cut Oatmeal w/ Fixings

$3.95+

A cup of hot oatmeal with your choice of fixings.

Whole Fruit

$1.00

Apple, Orange or Banana

Lunch Sandwiches/Bowls

Turkey And Cheese Sandwich

Turkey And Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Boar’s Head® Ovengold® Turkey with Cracked Pepper Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Thinly Sliced Tomato & Onion.

Fresh Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

House Made Tuna Salad, Shredded Lettuce, Thinly Sliced Tomato & Onion, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar

Italian Sandwich

$9.99

Boar’s Head® Deluxe Ham, Boar’s Head®, Genoa Salami, Cracked Pepper Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Thinly Sliced Tomato & Onion, Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Boar’s Head® Deluxe Ham, Pulled Cuban Pork, Swiss Cheese,Mustard, Mayo, Pickles and Pressed with Garlic Butter. Includes a side of Coleslaw and Pickle.

Vegan Vegetable Caprese

$10.99

Balsamic Marinated Grilled Vegetables, Roasted Peppers, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Oregano and Mixed Greens. Served Toasted on Focaccia Bread, White or a Whole Wheat Wrap. Includes a side of Coleslaw and Pickle.

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$9.99

Slow Cooked Italian Meatballs, Marinara Sauce & Parmesan Cheese Served on Italian or Focaccia Bread

Blue Kitchen Quesadilla

$9.99

Southwest Taco Bowl

$10.99

Roast Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Boar's Head Oven gold Turkey, Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw and Sliced Tomato

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Sliced Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onion and Shaved Carrots and Choice of Vinaigrette.

Tex-Mex Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

California Cobb Salad

$8.99

Mixed Green, Avocado Puree, Chopped Bacon, Feta Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato, Onions and Carrots

Sides & Daily Specials

Brooklyn Square Slice

$4.00

Daily Specialty Pizza

$4.75

Daily Oven Baked Wings

$1.10

Soup of The Day

$3.75+

Side Salad

$3.75

Balsamic Vegetables

$4.99

Side Sauce For Wings

$0.50

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Gourmet Bacon Mac & Cheese

$8.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Blue Kitchen Café 1 Police Plaza Path New York, New York 10038 A Private Culinary Cafe For The Fearless Community That Proudly Protects & Serves The Great City Of New York. Blue Kitchen Café's Mission: To FEED THE BLUE! With Affordable Fresh and Healthy Food That Kickstarts, Recharges And Relaxes The Officers, Employees, And Guests Of The NYPD Headquarters Complex

Location

1 Police Plaza Path, New York, NY 10038

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

