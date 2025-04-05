Blue Kitchen Café
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Blue Kitchen Café 1 Police Plaza Path New York, New York 10038 A Private Culinary Cafe For The Fearless Community That Proudly Protects & Serves The Great City Of New York. Blue Kitchen Café's Mission: To FEED THE BLUE! With Affordable Fresh and Healthy Food That Kickstarts, Recharges And Relaxes The Officers, Employees, And Guests Of The NYPD Headquarters Complex
1 Police Plaza Path, New York, NY 10038
