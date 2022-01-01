Bluemel's Garden and Landscape Center & Blum Coffee Garden 4930 West Loomis Road

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Blended Topsoil - $49.99/Yard
White Cedar - $49.99/Yard

Bulk Soil & Compost - Yard

Foundation Soil - $29.99/Yard

Foundation Soil - $29.99/Yard

$29.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Made from 90% brown clay soil, 10% black soil -Rougher grade, heavy mix -Little to no nutrients -Use as a base soil for seeding or laying sod -Not recommended or suitable for planting bedding plants or veggies -Great choice for grading or building up around foundation of homes and other structures

Blended Topsoil - $49.99/Yard

Blended Topsoil - $49.99/Yard

$49.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. A blend of black soil, peat, aged & composted manure, & sand -Premium grade soil mix -Nutrient rich -Use as top layer for seeding and laying sod. -Economical choice for planting trees, shrubs, veggies & flowers

Purple Cow Raised Bed Mix- $89.99/Yard

Purple Cow Raised Bed Mix- $89.99/Yard

$89.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -Weed seed & topsoil free blend of organic OMRI listed ingredients -100% Organic- despite the name, contains no manure -Ready to use, no need to add any additional amendments! -Rich & loamy -Excellent drainage & moisture retention -Packed with nutrients & minerals -Will produce higher yielding plants Top choice for all gardens- especially vegetable gardens.

Purple Cow Classic Compost - $59.99/Yard

Purple Cow Classic Compost - $59.99/Yard

$59.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -Made from 100% plant based, composted materials -100% Organic- despite the name, contains no manure -Excellent soil amendment- not designed to be planted directly into -Improves soil structure & moisture holding capacity -Packed with micro-nutrients -Allows plants to effectively utilize nutrients while reducing nutrient loss

Purple Cow Activated Compost - $99.99/Yard

Purple Cow Activated Compost - $99.99/Yard

$99.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -Made from 100% plant based composted materials, humus & 65 trace nutrients -100% Organic- despite the name, contains no manure -Excellent soil amendment- not designed to be planted directly into -Hands down, the best soil amendment on the market -Extremely potent & effective -Contains vermi-compost -Rejuvenates poor soils -Can be top-dressed on existing beds or tilled into poor soils

Constuction Stone - Yard

Pea Gravel - $49.99/Yard

Pea Gravel - $49.99/Yard

$49.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Because the pebbles are smooth, Pea Gravel can be used for walkways, dog runs, playgrounds, and patios. Can also be used for drainage and pipe bedding.

1" Chip Stone (Clear) - $49.99/Yard

1" Chip Stone (Clear) - $49.99/Yard

$49.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Use for patio base, as a retaining wall backfill, and for temporary parking pads. Can also be used in window wells.

1/2" Chip Stone (Clear) - $49.99/Yard

1/2" Chip Stone (Clear) - $49.99/Yard

$49.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Use for patio base or temporary parking pads.

1" Traffic Bond - $49.99/Yard

1" Traffic Bond - $49.99/Yard

$49.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Use as a base material. Can also be used for temporary parking pads or to fill potholes in concrete lots.

1/4" Traffic Bond - $49.99/Yard

1/4" Traffic Bond - $49.99/Yard

$49.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Use as a base material. Can also be used for temporary parking pads or to fill potholes in concrete lots. Hardens once moisture is added.

Rip Rap - $249.99/Yard

Rip Rap - $249.99/Yard

$249.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Used to create natural walls and barriers. Also used in swales and ditches.

Torpedo Sand - $49.99/Yard

Torpedo Sand - $49.99/Yard

$49.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Used to create asphalt and concrete. You can also add Torpedo Sand to improve mucky or muddy areas.

Washed Play Sand (Mason) - $49.99/Yard

Washed Play Sand (Mason) - $49.99/Yard

$49.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Use in play boxes, under pool liners, or as a soil amendment.

Mulch - Yard

Double Shredded Hardwood - $39.99/Yard

Double Shredded Hardwood - $39.99/Yard

$39.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -Made from various hardwoods, primarily oak -Double-shredded- giving it very good moisture retention ability -Will break down quicker, also add nutrients to soil as it breaks down -Great in flower beds

Hemlock Blend - $49.99/Yard

Hemlock Blend - $49.99/Yard

$49.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -50-50 mix of Hemlock & Pine Bark -High bark content, nice texture -Last longer -Great scent & rich coloration -Will not affect soil pH

White Cedar - $49.99/Yard

White Cedar - $49.99/Yard

$49.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -100% White Cedar -Distinctive cedar scent -Rich golden color, lighter than traditional natural wood mulches -Oils in the cedar act as a natural bug repellant and preservative!

Playground Chips (Check If Available)- $39.99/Yard

Playground Chips (Check If Available)- $39.99/Yard

$39.99Out of stock

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -Whole chips made from various hardwoods, primarily the poplar tree -Designed for use in play areas, but can be used as a decorative mulch as well -Long-lasting

Safety Chip (Ask Yard For Availability)- $42.99/Yard

Safety Chip (Ask Yard For Availability)- $42.99/Yard

$42.99Out of stock

Limited inventory, check with representative for availability. Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -Used by most municipalities and school systems -Tested for impact for utmost safety -Slightly different than traditional playground chips as it has more boyancy -Call for availability

Gold Enviro - 39.99/Yard

Gold Enviro - 39.99/Yard

$39.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -This is a "green" product, earth-friendly mulch made from recycled pallets- no worries all nails have been removed! -Non-toxic, food-grade dye is used for coloration. Safe for children & pets -Color will fade over time in direct sunlight

Red Enviro - 39.99/Yard

Red Enviro - 39.99/Yard

$39.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -This is a "green" product, earth-friendly mulch made from recycled pallets- no worries all nails have been removed! -Non-toxic, food-grade dye is used for coloration. Safe for children & pets -Color will fade over time in direct sunlight

Black Enviro - $39.99/Yard

Black Enviro - $39.99/Yard

$39.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -This is a "green" product, earth-friendly mulch made from recycled pallets- no worries all nails have been removed! -Non-toxic, food-grade dye is used for coloration. Safe for children & pets -Color will fade over time in direct sunlight

Brown Enviro - $39.99/Yard

Brown Enviro - $39.99/Yard

$39.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. -This is a "green" product, earth-friendly mulch made from recycled pallets- no worries all nails have been removed! -Non-toxic, food-grade dye is used for coloration. Safe for children & pets -Color will fade over time in direct sunlight

Decorative Stone - Yard

Autumn Smoke - $229.99/Yard

Autumn Smoke - $229.99/Yard

$229.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Blush Chips - $149.99/Yard

Blush Chips - $149.99/Yard

$149.99Out of stock

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Coral Tiff - $229.99/Yard

Coral Tiff - $229.99/Yard

$229.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Crushed Granite - $129.99/Yard

Crushed Granite - $129.99/Yard

$129.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Desert Sunset - $279.99/Yard

Desert Sunset - $279.99/Yard

$279.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Emerald Stone - $339.99/Yard

Emerald Stone - $339.99/Yard

$339.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Firelite - $229.99/Yard

Firelite - $229.99/Yard

$229.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Flint Rose - $199.99/Yard

Flint Rose - $199.99/Yard

$199.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Golden Nuggets - $229.99/Yard

Golden Nuggets - $229.99/Yard

$229.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Grey Granite - $199.99/Yard

$199.99
Grey Slate - $399.99/Yard

Grey Slate - $399.99/Yard

$399.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Indian Sunset - $279.99/Yard

Indian Sunset - $279.99/Yard

$279.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Merrimac Pebbles - $199.99/Yard

Merrimac Pebbles - $199.99/Yard

$199.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Mississippi River Rock - $199.99/Yard

Mississippi River Rock - $199.99/Yard

$199.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Mystic Black - $199.99/Yard

Mystic Black - $199.99/Yard

$199.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Passion Plum - 129.99/Yard

Passion Plum - 129.99/Yard

$129.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Pewter Chips - $279.99/Yard

Pewter Chips - $279.99/Yard

$279.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Pond Pebbles - $149.99/Yard

Pond Pebbles - $149.99/Yard

$149.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards.

Red Granite Chips - $149.99/Yard

Red Granite Chips - $149.99/Yard

$149.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Red Volcanic Rock - $249.99/Yard

Red Volcanic Rock - $249.99/Yard

$249.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Royal Gorge - $349.99/Yard

Royal Gorge - $349.99/Yard

$349.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Rustic Rose - $149.99/Yard

Rustic Rose - $149.99/Yard

$149.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Shadow Stone - $149.99/Yard

Shadow Stone - $149.99/Yard

$149.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

White Marble - $379.99/Yard

White Marble - $379.99/Yard

$379.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Zebra Stone - $349.99/Yard

Zebra Stone - $349.99/Yard

$349.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

4-8" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard

4-8" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard

$249.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

8-12" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard

8-12" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard

$249.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

12-24" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard

12-24" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard

$249.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment.

Rip Rap $249.99/Yard - Yard

$249.99
1" Washed Stone - $59.99/Yard

1" Washed Stone - $59.99/Yard

$59.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Economical choice for using as a decorative stone for large areas. Can also be used in window wells. Add to our 'Pond Pebbles' to give it a more decorative appearance.

2" Washed Stone - $59.99/Yard

2" Washed Stone - $59.99/Yard

$59.99

Bulk products are sold in increments of .25 yards. Quantities that include decimals will be adjusted when your order is confirmed. A Bluemel's representative will call to confirm your order and accept payment. Often used on flat roofs. Also an economical choice for using as a decorative stone for larger areas. To cut costs, try adding to the 'Mississippi River Rock' to stretch coverage.

Delivery Fee

53005- Brookfield Delivery (M-Fri 9am-3pm)

$124.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53007- Butler Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$163.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53045- Brookfield Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$163.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53046- Lannon Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$182.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53051- Menomonee Falls Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$182.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53110- Cudahy Delivery

$84.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53122- Elm Grove Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$163.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53129- Greendale Delivery

$35.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53130- Hales Corners Delivery

$48.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53132- Franklin Delivery

$48.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53146- New Berlin Delivery

$90.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53150- Muskego Delivery

$90.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53151- New Berlin Delivery

$84.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53154- Oak Creek Delivery

$78.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53172- South Milwaukee Delivery

$84.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53185- Wind Lake Delivery

$114.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53186- Waukesha Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$163.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53188- Waukesha Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$163.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53189- Waukesha Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$163.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53202- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$150.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53203- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$130.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53204- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$117.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53205- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$150.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53206- Milwaukee Delivery

$163.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53207- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$98.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53208- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$124.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53209- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$163.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53210- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$124.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53211- Shorewood Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$163.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53212- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$124.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53213- Wauwatosa/Milwaukee Delivery

$90.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53214- West Allis/Milwaukee Delivery

$78.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53215- Milwaukee Delivery

$60.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53216- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$124.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53217- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$130.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53218- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$124.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53219- West Allis/Milwaukee Delivery

$60.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53220- Greenfield Delivery

$35.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53221- Greenfield Delivery

$42.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53222- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$117.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53223- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$156.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53224- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$156.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53225- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$124.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53226- Wauwatosa Delivery

$102.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53227- West Allis/Milwaukee Delivery

$60.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53228- Milwaukee Delivery

$78.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53233- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)

$117.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

53235- St. Francis Delivery

$90.00

This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.

Miscellaneous Yard

Straw Bales (Approx 400 Sq.ft)

$11.99

Straw Guard 4ft x 50ft

$39.99

Dewitt Anchoring Pins

$2.79

Cobra Edging 20' Strip

$19.99

Cobra Edging Connector

$2.49

Weed Barrier 3' x 24'

$24.99

Weed Barrier 3' x 50'

$39.99

Weed Barrier 3' x 100'

$79.99

Bagged

Pro Mix Potting Mix 8QT

$9.99

Pro Mix Cactus Mix 8QT

$9.99

All Purpose Soil 3/4cf - Bagged

$2.99

Supreme Topsoil 3/4cf - Bagged

$3.99

Purple Cow Potting Mix 1.5cf - Bagged

$22.99

Promix Potting Mix 1cf - Bagged

$14.99

Promix Potting Mix 2cf Compacted -Bagged

$39.99

Promix Garden Mix 1cf - Bagged

$14.99

Promix Veg/Herb Mix 1cf - Bagged

$14.99

Promix Veg/Herb Mix 2cf- Bagged

$42.99

Purple Cow Raised Bed Mix 1.5cf - Bagged

$19.99

Purple Cow Activated 1cf - Bagged

$18.99

HSU Leaf Compost 3/4cf - Bagged

$8.99

Mushroom Compost 3/4cf - Bagged

$5.49

Peat Humus 3/4cf - Bagged

$3.49

Composted Manure 3/4cf - Bagged

$3.49

Play Sand 1/2 cf - Bagged

$3.49

Milorganite 6-2-0 34lb - Bagged

$17.99

Lawn Care

Sunny Grass Seed (2lb)

$16.99

Sunny Grass Seed (5lb)

$39.99

Sunny Grass Seed (20lb)

$149.99

Shady Grass Seed (2lb)

$16.99

Shady Grass Seed (5lb)

$39.99

Shady Grass Seed (20lb)

$149.99

All Purpose Grass Seed (2lb)

$16.99

All Purpose Grass Seed (5lb)

$39.99

All Purpose Grass Seed (20lb)

$149.99

Seed Success Penn Mulch 10#

$16.99

Seed Success Penn Mulch 18#

$29.99

Sod 2' x 5'

$5.29

Maximum delivery for sod is 120 rolls. Delivery, handling fees and quantity discounts (orders over 30 rolls) will be applied when your order is confirmed by a Bluemel's representative.

2lb Grass Seed

$2.65Out of stock

5lb Grass Seed/lb

$2.70Out of stock

2lb Grass Seed/lb

$2.65Out of stock

25lb Grass Seed/lb

$2.12Out of stock

Organic Veggie/Herb

Organic Vegetable/Herb

$4.29

Tomato Trellis

$28.99

$9.99 Veggie/Herb

$9.99

$9.99 Herb

$9.99

Salad Bowl

$34.99

$24.99 Basil Tub

$24.99

Fruits

Strawberry Plant

$2.99

Proven Winner Strawberry

$6.99

$18.99 Gallon Fruit

$18.99

Yoga Class

Yoga Class Friends/Employees

$10.00

Yoga Class (Saturdays @ 8am)

$12.00

Yoga Class 5 Pack

$60.00

Garden Center Classes

Patio Planter Class

$30.00

Fall Items

Pie Pumpkin

$2.00

Cornstalk

$10.00

Gourds

$0.75

$12 Funky Pumpkins

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

When it comes to the lawn, garden, and landscape, people know to come to us. Bluemel's offers the highest quality garden and landscape products & services combined with unmatched support. Our goal is to deliver beyond your expectations every time you spend your hard earned dollars with us. Come see for yourself why we're considered by many to be the best garden and landscape center in Southeast Wisconsin.

Location

4930 West Loomis Road, Greenfield, WI 53220

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

