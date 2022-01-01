Bluemel's Garden and Landscape Center & Blum Coffee Garden 4930 West Loomis Road
4930 West Loomis Road
Greenfield, WI 53220
Bulk Soil & Compost - Yard
Foundation Soil - $29.99/Yard
Foundation Soil - $29.99/Yard. Made from 90% brown clay soil, 10% black soil -Rougher grade, heavy mix -Little to no nutrients -Use as a base soil for seeding or laying sod -Not recommended or suitable for planting bedding plants or veggies -Great choice for grading or building up around foundation of homes and other structures
Blended Topsoil - $49.99/Yard
Blended Topsoil - $49.99/Yard. A blend of black soil, peat, aged & composted manure, & sand -Premium grade soil mix -Nutrient rich -Use as top layer for seeding and laying sod. -Economical choice for planting trees, shrubs, veggies & flowers
Purple Cow Raised Bed Mix- $89.99/Yard
Purple Cow Raised Bed Mix- $89.99/Yard. -Weed seed & topsoil free blend of organic OMRI listed ingredients -100% Organic- despite the name, contains no manure -Ready to use, no need to add any additional amendments! -Rich & loamy -Excellent drainage & moisture retention -Packed with nutrients & minerals -Will produce higher yielding plants Top choice for all gardens- especially vegetable gardens.
Purple Cow Classic Compost - $59.99/Yard
Purple Cow Classic Compost - $59.99/Yard. -Made from 100% plant based, composted materials -100% Organic- despite the name, contains no manure -Excellent soil amendment- not designed to be planted directly into -Improves soil structure & moisture holding capacity -Packed with micro-nutrients -Allows plants to effectively utilize nutrients while reducing nutrient loss
Purple Cow Activated Compost - $99.99/Yard
Purple Cow Activated Compost - $99.99/Yard. -Made from 100% plant based composted materials, humus & 65 trace nutrients -100% Organic- despite the name, contains no manure -Excellent soil amendment- not designed to be planted directly into -Hands down, the best soil amendment on the market -Extremely potent & effective -Contains vermi-compost -Rejuvenates poor soils -Can be top-dressed on existing beds or tilled into poor soils
Constuction Stone - Yard
Pea Gravel - $49.99/Yard
Pea Gravel - $49.99/Yard. Because the pebbles are smooth, Pea Gravel can be used for walkways, dog runs, playgrounds, and patios. Can also be used for drainage and pipe bedding.
1" Chip Stone (Clear) - $49.99/Yard
1" Chip Stone (Clear) - $49.99/Yard. Use for patio base, as a retaining wall backfill, and for temporary parking pads. Can also be used in window wells.
1/2" Chip Stone (Clear) - $49.99/Yard
1/2" Chip Stone (Clear) - $49.99/Yard. Use for patio base or temporary parking pads.
1" Traffic Bond - $49.99/Yard
1" Traffic Bond - $49.99/Yard. Use as a base material. Can also be used for temporary parking pads or to fill potholes in concrete lots.
1/4" Traffic Bond - $49.99/Yard
1/4" Traffic Bond - $49.99/Yard. Use as a base material. Can also be used for temporary parking pads or to fill potholes in concrete lots. Hardens once moisture is added.
Rip Rap - $249.99/Yard
Rip Rap - $249.99/Yard. Used to create natural walls and barriers. Also used in swales and ditches.
Torpedo Sand - $49.99/Yard
Torpedo Sand - $49.99/Yard. Used to create asphalt and concrete. You can also add Torpedo Sand to improve mucky or muddy areas.
Washed Play Sand (Mason) - $49.99/Yard
Washed Play Sand (Mason) - $49.99/Yard. Use in play boxes, under pool liners, or as a soil amendment.
Mulch - Yard
Double Shredded Hardwood - $39.99/Yard
Double Shredded Hardwood - $39.99/Yard. -Made from various hardwoods, primarily oak -Double-shredded- giving it very good moisture retention ability -Will break down quicker, also add nutrients to soil as it breaks down -Great in flower beds
Hemlock Blend - $49.99/Yard
Hemlock Blend - $49.99/Yard. -50-50 mix of Hemlock & Pine Bark -High bark content, nice texture -Last longer -Great scent & rich coloration -Will not affect soil pH
White Cedar - $49.99/Yard
White Cedar - $49.99/Yard. -100% White Cedar -Distinctive cedar scent -Rich golden color, lighter than traditional natural wood mulches -Oils in the cedar act as a natural bug repellant and preservative!
Playground Chips (Check If Available)- $39.99/Yard
Playground Chips (Check If Available)- $39.99/Yard. -Whole chips made from various hardwoods, primarily the poplar tree -Designed for use in play areas, but can be used as a decorative mulch as well -Long-lasting
Safety Chip (Ask Yard For Availability)- $42.99/Yard
Safety Chip (Ask Yard For Availability)- $42.99/Yard. Limited inventory, check with representative for availability. -Used by most municipalities and school systems -Tested for impact for utmost safety -Slightly different than traditional playground chips as it has more boyancy -Call for availability
Gold Enviro - 39.99/Yard
Gold Enviro - 39.99/Yard. -This is a "green" product, earth-friendly mulch made from recycled pallets- no worries all nails have been removed! -Non-toxic, food-grade dye is used for coloration. Safe for children & pets -Color will fade over time in direct sunlight
Red Enviro - 39.99/Yard
Red Enviro - 39.99/Yard. -This is a "green" product, earth-friendly mulch made from recycled pallets- no worries all nails have been removed! -Non-toxic, food-grade dye is used for coloration. Safe for children & pets -Color will fade over time in direct sunlight
Black Enviro - $39.99/Yard
Black Enviro - $39.99/Yard. -This is a "green" product, earth-friendly mulch made from recycled pallets- no worries all nails have been removed! -Non-toxic, food-grade dye is used for coloration. Safe for children & pets -Color will fade over time in direct sunlight
Brown Enviro - $39.99/Yard
Brown Enviro - $39.99/Yard. -This is a "green" product, earth-friendly mulch made from recycled pallets- no worries all nails have been removed! -Non-toxic, food-grade dye is used for coloration. Safe for children & pets -Color will fade over time in direct sunlight
Decorative Stone - Yard
Autumn Smoke - $229.99/Yard
Autumn Smoke - $229.99/Yard
Blush Chips - $149.99/Yard
Blush Chips - $149.99/Yard
Coral Tiff - $229.99/Yard
Coral Tiff - $229.99/Yard
Crushed Granite - $129.99/Yard
Crushed Granite - $129.99/Yard
Desert Sunset - $279.99/Yard
Desert Sunset - $279.99/Yard
Emerald Stone - $339.99/Yard
Emerald Stone - $339.99/Yard
Firelite - $229.99/Yard
Firelite - $229.99/Yard
Flint Rose - $199.99/Yard
Flint Rose - $199.99/Yard
Golden Nuggets - $229.99/Yard
Golden Nuggets - $229.99/Yard
Grey Granite - $199.99/Yard
Grey Slate - $399.99/Yard
Grey Slate - $399.99/Yard
Indian Sunset - $279.99/Yard
Indian Sunset - $279.99/Yard
Merrimac Pebbles - $199.99/Yard
Merrimac Pebbles - $199.99/Yard
Mississippi River Rock - $199.99/Yard
Mississippi River Rock - $199.99/Yard
Mystic Black - $199.99/Yard
Mystic Black - $199.99/Yard
Passion Plum - 129.99/Yard
Passion Plum - 129.99/Yard
Pewter Chips - $279.99/Yard
Pewter Chips - $279.99/Yard
Pond Pebbles - $149.99/Yard
Pond Pebbles - $149.99/Yard
Red Granite Chips - $149.99/Yard
Red Granite Chips - $149.99/Yard
Red Volcanic Rock - $249.99/Yard
Red Volcanic Rock - $249.99/Yard
Royal Gorge - $349.99/Yard
Royal Gorge - $349.99/Yard
Rustic Rose - $149.99/Yard
Rustic Rose - $149.99/Yard
Shadow Stone - $149.99/Yard
Shadow Stone - $149.99/Yard
White Marble - $379.99/Yard
White Marble - $379.99/Yard
Zebra Stone - $349.99/Yard
Zebra Stone - $349.99/Yard
4-8" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard
4-8" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard
8-12" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard
8-12" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard
12-24" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard
12-24" Boulders (Field Stone) - $249.99/Yard
Rip Rap $249.99/Yard - Yard
1" Washed Stone - $59.99/Yard
1" Washed Stone - $59.99/Yard. Economical choice for using as a decorative stone for large areas. Can also be used in window wells. Add to our 'Pond Pebbles' to give it a more decorative appearance.
2" Washed Stone - $59.99/Yard
2" Washed Stone - $59.99/Yard. Often used on flat roofs. Also an economical choice for using as a decorative stone for larger areas. To cut costs, try adding to the 'Mississippi River Rock' to stretch coverage.
Delivery Fee
53005- Brookfield Delivery (M-Fri 9am-3pm)
53005- Brookfield Delivery (M-Fri 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53007- Butler Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53007- Butler Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53045- Brookfield Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53045- Brookfield Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53046- Lannon Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53046- Lannon Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53051- Menomonee Falls Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53051- Menomonee Falls Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53110- Cudahy Delivery
53110- Cudahy Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53122- Elm Grove Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53122- Elm Grove Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53129- Greendale Delivery
53129- Greendale Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53130- Hales Corners Delivery
53130- Hales Corners Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53132- Franklin Delivery
53132- Franklin Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53146- New Berlin Delivery
53146- New Berlin Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53150- Muskego Delivery
53150- Muskego Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53151- New Berlin Delivery
53151- New Berlin Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53154- Oak Creek Delivery
53154- Oak Creek Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53172- South Milwaukee Delivery
53172- South Milwaukee Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53185- Wind Lake Delivery
53185- Wind Lake Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53186- Waukesha Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53186- Waukesha Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53188- Waukesha Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53188- Waukesha Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53189- Waukesha Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53189- Waukesha Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53202- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53202- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53203- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53203- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53204- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53204- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53205- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53205- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53206- Milwaukee Delivery
53206- Milwaukee Delivery. This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53207- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
53207- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm). This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53208- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53209- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53210- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53211- Shorewood Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53212- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53213- Wauwatosa/Milwaukee Delivery
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53214- West Allis/Milwaukee Delivery
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53215- Milwaukee Delivery
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53216- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53217- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53218- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53219- West Allis/Milwaukee Delivery
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53220- Greenfield Delivery
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53221- Greenfield Delivery
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53222- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53223- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53224- Milwaukee Delivery (M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53225- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53226- Wauwatosa Delivery
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53227- West Allis/Milwaukee Delivery
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53228- Milwaukee Delivery
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53233- Milwaukee Delivery(M-Sat 9am-3pm)
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
53235- St. Francis Delivery
This delivery price is for orders of .5 yard-2.75 yards. Delivery price break applied for orders with 3+ yards of product.
Bagged
Pro Mix Potting Mix 8QT
Pro Mix Cactus Mix 8QT
All Purpose Soil 3/4cf - Bagged
Supreme Topsoil 3/4cf - Bagged
Purple Cow Potting Mix 1.5cf - Bagged
Promix Potting Mix 1cf - Bagged
Promix Potting Mix 2cf Compacted -Bagged
Promix Garden Mix 1cf - Bagged
Promix Veg/Herb Mix 1cf - Bagged
Promix Veg/Herb Mix 2cf- Bagged
Purple Cow Raised Bed Mix 1.5cf - Bagged
Purple Cow Activated 1cf - Bagged
HSU Leaf Compost 3/4cf - Bagged
Mushroom Compost 3/4cf - Bagged
Peat Humus 3/4cf - Bagged
Composted Manure 3/4cf - Bagged
Play Sand 1/2 cf - Bagged
Milorganite 6-2-0 34lb - Bagged
Lawn Care
Sunny Grass Seed (2lb)
Sunny Grass Seed (5lb)
Sunny Grass Seed (20lb)
Shady Grass Seed (2lb)
Shady Grass Seed (5lb)
Shady Grass Seed (20lb)
All Purpose Grass Seed (2lb)
All Purpose Grass Seed (5lb)
All Purpose Grass Seed (20lb)
Seed Success Penn Mulch 10#
Seed Success Penn Mulch 18#
Sod 2' x 5'
Maximum delivery for sod is 120 rolls. Delivery, handling fees and quantity discounts (orders over 30 rolls) will be applied when your order is confirmed by a Bluemel's representative.
2lb Grass Seed
5lb Grass Seed/lb
2lb Grass Seed/lb
25lb Grass Seed/lb
Yoga Class
Garden Center Classes
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
When it comes to the lawn, garden, and landscape, people know to come to us. Bluemel's offers the highest quality garden and landscape products & services combined with unmatched support. Our goal is to deliver beyond your expectations every time you spend your hard earned dollars with us. Come see for yourself why we're considered by many to be the best garden and landscape center in Southeast Wisconsin.
4930 West Loomis Road, Greenfield, WI 53220