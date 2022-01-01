Restaurant header imageView gallery

BlueMoon Thai Cuisine&Bar 183 Pleasant St

review star

No reviews yet

183 Pleasant St

Attleboro, MA 02703

Popular Items

Combo Platter
Scallion Pancakes
Mango Curry

Beer

Budweiser

$5.95

Bud Light

$5.95

BlueMoon

$5.95

Coors Light

$5.95

Singha (Thai Beer)

$6.95

Corona

$6.95

Sapporro

$6.95

Yingling

$5.95

Classic Cocktail

Gin and Tonic

$7.95

Dirty Martini

$13.95

Manhattan

$13.50

Godfather

$13.50

Old fashioned

$13.50

Cosmo

$13.50

ON THE ROCK

$8.95

Vodka Soda

$7.95

Non-Alcohol

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.50

Thai Tea Lemonade

$4.50

Soda

$3.00

Mango Smoothies

$6.50

Pina Colada (Non-Alcohol)

$6.50

Strawberry Smoothies

$6.50

Thai Coconut Juice

$6.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$5.50

Signature cocktail

Mai Tai

$11.95

Rum, cointreau, amaretto, orange and pineapple

Scorpoin Bowl

$11.95+

Rum, Brandy, Amaretto, triple sec, mix juice

Summer in Bangkok

$11.95

Blanco tequila, Grand Marnier, Orange and Lime juice, Tropical puree, Agave nectar

Lycheetini

$11.95

Vodka, lychee, Lemon, Lychee liqueur

Scorpoin Bowl (Copy)

$11.95+

Rum, Brandy, Amaretto, triple sec, mix juice

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.95

Cabernet Decoy

$8.95

Merlot

$5.95

pinot Grigio

$5.95

Chardonnay(White)

$5.95

Appetizers

Combo Platter

$22.95

Spring rolls, dumplings, satay chicken, satay beef, wings, tofu, crab rangoon and coconut shrimp.

Thai Chicken Wings

Thai Chicken Wings

$8.95

Deep fried crispy wings served with sweet chili sauce.

Spicy Wings

Spicy Wings

$15.95

Crispy wings with spicy Thai seasoning and bell pepper and onion. Hot & Spicy.

Crispy Chicken

$7.95

Crispy golden brown chicken with batter, serve with Thai chili sauce on the side.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

Stuffed with imitation crab meat, cream cheese, onion and carrot served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crispy Spring Roll

Crispy Spring Roll

$6.95

Golden brown egg roll stuffed with sliced vegetables and chicken served with sweet and sour sauce.

Shrimp Fresh Rolls

Shrimp Fresh Rolls

$7.95

Soft rice paper stuffed with vegetable and shrimp served with peanut sweet chili sauce.

Vegetable Fresh Roll

$7.95

Soft rice paper stuffed with vegetable served with peanut sweet chili sauce on the side.

Chicken Satay

$8.95

Marinated in coconut milk and thai herbs, skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Beef Satay

$8.95

Marinated in coconut milk, Thai herb, grill on a skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$7.95

Fried shrimp dipped in coconut butter and coconut flakes.

Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$6.95

Pork served with honey soy sauce.

Steamed Dumplings

$6.95

Pork served with honey soy sauce.

Fried Calamari

$7.95

Scallion Pancakes

$6.95

Tofu Triangles

$6.95

Golden brown fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and ground peanut dip.

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed Japanese green soybeans with sea salt.

French Fries

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura

$9.95

Spicy Shrimp Tempura

$15.95

Chicken Teriyaki

$10.95

Over lettuce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Blue Moon Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Yellow madras curry and coconut milk with pineapple, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and tomato.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.95

Red chili curry and coconut milk with green beans, bell peppers, bamboo, and basil leaves.

Green Curry

$14.95

Green chili curry and coconut milk with green beans, bell peppers, bamboo, and basil leaves.

Mango Curry

$14.95

Mango yellow madras curry and coconut milk with pineapple, bell peppers, carrots, onions, tomato and mango.

Panang Curry

$14.95

Panang curry and coconut milk with green beans, carrots and bell peppers.

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Fine Thai curry sauce with carrot, tomatoes, potato, onions, bell peppers, and peanut. Comes with a side of white rice.

Chef's Specials

Basil Duck

$19.95

Crispy duck with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green beans and basil leaves. Mild.

Blue Moon Bird Nest

$19.95

Shrimp, chicken, and scallops with potato nest, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, snow peas and cashew nuts in brown sauce. Mild.

Chicken Himmapan

Chicken Himmapan

$18.95

Crispy Chicken, mango, pineapple, onions, scallions, bell peppers and cashew nuts.

Chicken Kapow

Chicken Kapow

$17.95

Sautéed chopped chicken with fresh minced hot pepper, basil, onions, green and red peppers with a fried egg on top.

General Tso's

$15.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with Tso's sauce and broccoli on the side. Comes with a side of rice.

Rama Duck

Rama Duck

$19.95

Crispy boneless duck served with steam assorted vegetables and delicious peanut sauce.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.95

Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce and sesame on top served with steamed mixed veggies on the side.

Seseme Chicken

$15.95

Crispy chicken stir-fried with Tso's sauce and broccoli on the side. Comes with a side of rice.

Tropical Salmon

$19.95

Salmon filet sautéed in spicy picking sauce with green bean and bell paper.

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Thai Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$8.95

(Seasonal) Gluten Free! Sweet sticky rice traditionally prepare and steam in bamboo basket for a unique aroma, top off with coconut milk, sesame and fresh ripe mango.

Fried Iced Cream (Only Recommend for pick-up)

$7.95

Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside. (Seasonal)

Red Velvet Cake

$6.95

Fried Rice

Blue Moon Thai Fried Rice

Blue Moon Thai Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried with tomato, peas, corn, carrots, and egg.

Pik Pao Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried Thai chili paste with onions, bell peppers, scallions, and egg.

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with egg and assorted fresh green vegetables.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Gluten-free! Stir-fried with pineapple, tomatoes, mixed veggies, cashew nuts, egg and curry powder.

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried with ground chicken, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves, scallions and egg.

Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice noodles served with white meat chicken and bean sprouts in clear chicken broth.

Beef Noodle Soup ( Thai Style)

Beef Noodle Soup ( Thai Style)

$13.95

Rice noodle served with tender beef, bean sprouts, fried garlic and scallions in aroma clear beef broth.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.95

Classic! angel hair egg noodle, chicken and shrimp wonton served with bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallion/cilantro in clear wonton broth.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice noodle served with bean sprouts, scallions and crush peanuts in hot and soup soup. Choice of protein. Mild and spicy.

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$14.95

Gluten-free. Rice noodles served with roast duck Thai style, bean sprouts, fried garlic, and scallions in clear duck broth. Highly Recommend!!!!

Salad Thai Style

Blue Moon Salad

$8.95

Sliced crispy chicken and fried tofu on a bed of assorted vegetables with house peanut sauce.

Som Tum | Papaya Salad

$12.95

A tropical salad dish with shredded green papaya, julienned carrots, and string beans tossed in lime juice and chili garnished with shrimp and peanuts. Medium.

Larb Salad

Larb Salad

$12.95

Minced chicken tossed with lime juice, red onions, scallions and cilantro served on a bed of fresh lettuce. Mild.

Side Orders

Steamed White Rice

$3.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.50

Steamed Sticky Rice

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$3.95

Extra Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

$3.50

Steamed Lo Mein Noodle

$3.50

Soup

Tom Kha Gai | Chicken

Tom Kha Gai | Chicken

$6.95+

Mild and delicious chicken broth with coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, lime juice, mushrooms and cilantro.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.95+

The famous Thai hot and sour soup with chopped tomato, red onions, lemongrass, lime leaves, mushrooms, and scallions.

Wonton

$6.95+

Clear broth with minced chicken and shrimp in a wonton wrapper with scallions.

Vegetarian Soup

$6.95+

The Finer Things

Thai Hot Basil

$13.95

Your choice of protein with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, green beans and basil. Comes with a side of white rice (sticky rice/brown rice + $1) Mild.

Broccoli Delight

$13.95

Your choice of protein with broccoli, fresh mushrooms, and carrot in oyster sauce. Comes with a side of white rice (sticky rice/brown rice + $1.50)

Fresh Ginger Mixed

$13.95

Your choice of protein with fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, snow peas, scallions and bell peppers. Comes with a side of white rice (sticky rice/brown rice + $1.50)

Blue Moon Veggie

$13.95

Your choice of protein with steamed veggies with peanut sauce. Comes with a side of white rice (sticky rice/brown rice + $1)

Crazy Cashew Nut

$13.95

Your choice of protein with onions, scallions, mushrooms, carrots, snow pea, pineapple, and bell peppers. Comes with a side of white rice (sticky rice or brown rice + $1.50)

Seared Green Beans

$13.95

Your choice of protein with spicy green beans, carrots and peppers. Comes with a side of white rice (sticky rice/brown rice + $1.50) Mild.

Vegetarian Delight

$13.95

Your choice of protein with sautéed assorted vegetables and golden brown tofu in a light house salt. Comes with a side of white rice (sticky rice/brown rice + $1.50)

Stir Fried Noodle

Crispy Chicken Pad Thai

$15.95

Thai noodle dish is stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts, scallions topped with crispy chicken and ground peanuts.

Crispy Pad Thai

Crispy Pad Thai

$15.95

Crispy yellow noodle dish is stir-fried with chicken, egg, bean sprouts, and scallions topped with ground peanuts.

Drunken Noodle

$12.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chicken, egg, onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, bamboo and basil leaves in spicy house sauce.

Lomein Noodle

$12.95

Soft yellow noodles stir-fried with carrots, bean, sprouts, and scallions

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Thai noodle dish is stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts and scallions. Topped with ground peanuts.

See You Noodle

See You Noodle

$12.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with broccoli, egg, carrots, mushrooms and soy sauce.

Singapore Noodle

$12.95

Thin noodles with curry powder, egg, bean sprouts, carrots, bell peppers and scallions.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Thai cuisine is a delicacy that sends your taste buds adventuring across the globe. A cooking style native to Thailand; the exotic flavors transcend all cultures bringing you some of the most delicious dishes. Blue Moon fulfills every foodie urge, from the traditional, yet decadent Tamarind duck to the comfort food of Thai Fried Rice; the experience is soul satisfying. This royal cuisine combines fragrant flavors such as like coconut and curry with an abundance of vegetables creating delicate masterpieces. Blue Moon offers fresh and healthy cuisine, uniquely passed down thru generations intended to thrill your palate and spice up your dining experience. We hope to thrill your senses, and bring you back time and time again.

Location

183 Pleasant St, Attleboro, MA 02703

Directions

