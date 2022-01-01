Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Moon Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

119 Queen Street

Beaufort, NC 28516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

starter

Bread Service

french mini croissants with compound butter

Tomato Tart

$10.00

tomatoes, sharp cheddar, roquette, pickled shallots

Shrimp & Polenta

$12.00

shrimp,cajun tasso cream, local mushrooms, fried grit cake

soup & salad

Lob Bisque

$10.00

cream, lobster, onion, garlic, topped with crema

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, soft boiled egg, parmesan, croutons

dessert

Beignet

$8.00

layered butter pastry, marinated fruit, chocolate pastry cream

Bowl Ice Cream

$4.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

local eggs, cream, vanilla&chocory

fruit

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

a la carte

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.00

duck fat roasted potatoes

Haricot verts

$5.00

sauteed green beans

Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

local vegetables

Side bread

$1.50

Special Side

$5.00

Mashed potatoes

$5.00

sweet potatoe puree

Fry Side

$6.00

Gold Rice side

$5.00

kid's

Croque Monsieur

$10.00

grilled ham&cheese with a side

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

baked mac&cheese

Gnocchi Mac and Cheese

$8.00

grilled shrimp with a side

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Aqua Panna bottle

$8.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pellegrino btl

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin mojito

$5.00

Virgin Black beards mule

$5.00

Virgin cruising tki

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cocktails

*Absolutely Wonderful

$13.00

*Apple butter OF

$15.00

*Black cherry marg

$14.00

*Cafe Noir Martini

$12.00

*Cinn Pear Paloma

$14.00

*Cruisin Tiki

$13.00

*FIRST ROUND

*Harvest Mule

$14.00

*Lipstick Memory

$14.00

*Marble Martini

$14.00

*Pumpkin Martini

$14.00

*Shackleford Sipper

$15.00

*Spiced Manhattan

$15.00

*Townsend

$16.00

Apple Cider Marg

$14.00

Blood Orange Marg

$14.00

Caramel appletini

$14.00

Irish Coffe

$12.00

Le Figuier

$15.00

LIT

$14.00

LIT Top

$16.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Sltd carm martini

$14.00

White Russian

$10.00

Autumn whip

$13.00

Red Wine BTG

*FIRST ROUND

Château Bentejac GL

$13.00

Heritage GL

$14.00

Trim GL

$8.00

Rising River GL

$12.00

Southern Belle GL

$13.00

Boneshaker red zin

$13.00

Red Wine BTB

*FIRST ROUND

Banshee BTL

$33.00

Böen PN BTL

$48.00

Caymus Napa

$190.00

Chateau Corbin BTL

$57.00Out of stock

Château Bentejac BTL

$52.00

Château Gabron BTL

$32.00

Château Paul Mas Clos Des BTL

$30.00

CS Cakebread BTL

$150.00

CS Far Niente BTL

$225.00

Daou Paso Robles BTL

$44.00

Darioush Caravan BTL

$97.00

Doau Soul Of The Lion

$250.00

Domaine Alain Corcia BTL

$60.00

Earthquake BTL

$40.00

Frey BTL

$32.00

Heritage BTL

$56.00

Joseph Phelps BTL

$166.00

Justin Iscoceles

$130.00

Nicole & Nickel BTL

$210.00

Opus One BTL

$600.00

Poor thing BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Rickety Bridge BTL

$65.00

Rising River BTL

$48.00

Samuel’s Collection Barossa Bush BTL

$40.00

Southern Belle BTL

$40.00

Trim BTL

$32.00

Kramer BTL

$110.00

Boneshaker Red Zin

$52.00

Corkage

Corkage

$20.00

White Wines BTG

*FIRST ROUND

Attems GL

$10.00

Bieler Père et Fils Rosé GL

$9.00

Boen Chard GL

$14.00

Château Laulerie

$14.00

Domaine de la Grange GL

$13.00

Gessami GL

$17.00

Giesen GL

$8.00

Gregoletto GL

$13.00

La Crema GL

$12.00

Nicholas Potel GL

$15.00

Picpoul de Pinet GL

$10.00

Summer Water GL

$12.00Out of stock

Vignale GL

$10.00

White Wines BTB

*FIRST ROUND

A to Z BTL

$27.00

Acrobat BTL

$29.00

Attems BTL

$40.00

Boen Chard BTL

$56.00

CH cakebread BTL

$130.00

CH Far Niente BTL

$113.00

Diatom BTL

$37.00

Domaine de la Grange BTL

$52.00

Dry Creek BTL

$28.00

Gessami BTL

$68.00

Giesen BTL

$32.00

Gregoletto BTL

$52.00

LA Crema btl

$48.00

Les Costieres de Pomerols BTL

$40.00

lucky number 9 BTL

$25.00

Nicholas Potel BTL

$59.00

Picpoul de Pinet BTL

$40.00

Chateau Santenay 1er cru BTL

$130.00

Trimbach BTL

$45.00

Sick Dreyer Reisling BTL

$42.00

Tenuta Vermentino

$42.00

By the Glass

*FIRST ROUND

NA Freixenet Rose

$8.00

NA Freixenet Brut

$8.00

Cordeliers rose

$12.00

By the Bottle

*FIRST ROUND

Gratien + Meyer BTL

$34.00

Laurent Perrier BTL

$165.00

Palmer & CO

$96.00

Vodka Single

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli

$10.00

Vodka Double

Absolut Vanilla DBL

$13.00

Stoli DBL

$13.00

Gin Double

Nolets DBL

$16.00

Rum Single

End of days

$10.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Rum Double

Kraken Spiced DBL

$12.00

Malibu DBL

$12.00

Meyers DBL

$12.00

Well Rum DBL

$12.00

Zaya DBL

$17.00

End of days DBL

$14.00

Whiskey Single

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Crown royal

$11.00

Jeffersons Ocean Aged

$17.00

Old Forester

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$13.00

Blantons

$14.00

Whiskey Double

Angels Envy DBL

$18.00

Crown Royal DBL

$14.00

Michter's Single Rye DBL

$22.00

Old Forester DBL

$15.00

Old Forester DBL

$19.00

Whistlepig DBL

$30.00

Woodford Rye DBL

$17.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$16.00

Blanton's DBL

$17.00

Scotch Single

Balvenie

$20.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Scotch Double

Glenlivet DBL

$17.00

Glenmorangie DBL

$19.00

Macallan DBL

$20.00

Monkey Shoulder DBL

$17.00

Liqueurs

Cognac

$13.00

Creme De Cacao Wht

Creme de Mure

Domaine De Canton

Drambuie

Peach Schnapps

B&B

$10.00

Brandy

Calvados

$12.00

Calvados DBL

$16.00

Remy XO

$10.00

Remy Xo DBL

$14.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining with us!

Website

Location

119 Queen Street, Beaufort, NC 28516

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Clawson's 1905 - 425 Front Street
orange starNo Reviews
425 Front Street Beaufort, NC 28516
View restaurantnext
4 Corners Diner - Atlantic Beach
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Fort Macon Rd. Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
View restaurantnext
The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
100 Charlotte Street Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Refection Foods
orange starNo Reviews
5208-E Hwy 70 Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Capt. Jack's
orange starNo Reviews
411 W Main St. Havelock, NC 28532
View restaurantnext
Barcos Food Company
orange starNo Reviews
518 Water St Oriental, NC 28571
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Beaufort
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston