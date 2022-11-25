- Home
BLUE MOON MEXICAN RESTAURANT
No reviews yet
3228 S Flores St
San Antonio, TX 78204
DINE-IN DRINKS
TOGO CUP
WATER
WATER BOTTLE
COFFEE
DECAF COFFEE
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
SM LEMONADE
LG LEMONADE
ARNOLD PALMER
HORCHATA
JAMAICA
MELON
APPLE JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
CAN SODA
SODA BOTTLE
MEXICAN SODA
CHOCOLATE MILK
WHOLE MILK
REFILL
TO-GO DRINKS
TOGO CUP
CUP ICE TOGO
WATER TOGO
WATER BOTTLE
COFFEE TO GO
16OZ DECAF COFFEE
SWEET TEA TOGO
UNSWEET TEA TOGO
ARNOLD PALMER
SM LEMONADE
LG LEMONADE
SM HORCHATA TOGO
HORCHATA TOGO
SM JAMAICA TOGO
LG JAMAICA TOGO
SM MELON TOGO
LG MELON TOGO
16OZ WHOLE MILK
16OZ CHOCO MILK
CAN SODA
LG SODA
MEXICAN SODA
APPLE JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
REFILL
CHIPS SALSA
CHALUPAS
BN CH CHALUPA
Beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato
CHICKEN CHALUPA
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese
BEEF CHALUPA
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
ASADA CHALUPA
Beans, Beef steak, lettuce, tomato, cheese
BF FAJITA CHALUPA
Beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese
CHICKEN FAJITA CHALUPA
Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese
ORD OF 3 ASADA CHALUPAS
Beef steak, lettuce, tomato, cheese
ORD OF 3 BEAN CHEESE CHALUPA
Beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato
ORD OF 3 BEEF CHALUPAS
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
3 CHICKEN CHALUPAS
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese
3 BEEF FAJITA CHALUPAS
Beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese
3 CK FAJ CHALUPAS
CRISPY TACOS
ENCHILADAS
GORDITAS
GORDITA A LA CART
BEAN CHEESE GORDITA
Beans and cheese Gordita with lettuce, tomato and cheese
SHREDDED CHICKEN GORDITA
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese
BEEF GORDITA
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
ASADA GORDITA
Beef steak, lettuce, tomato, cheese
BEEF FAJITA GORDITA
Beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese
CHICKEN FAJITA GORDITA
Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese
CHICHARRON SALSA GORDITA
Chicharrones en salsa, lettuce, tomato, cheese
CHICHA EGG CRISPY GORDITA
Chicharrones crispy, lettuce, tomato, cheese
BARBACOA GORDITA
Barbacoa, lettuce, tomato, cheese
TO GO
NACHOS
BEAN CHEESE NACHOS
Includes portion of lettuce, tomato and cheese on the side
ASADA NACHOS
BEEF NACHOS
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
CHICKEN NACHOS
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese
BEEF FAJITA NACHOS
Beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese
CK FAJITA NACHOS
Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese
TO GO
PUFFY TACOS
CHICKEN PUFFY TACO
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese
BEEF PUFFY TACO
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese
CHICKEN FAJITA PUFFY TACO
Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese
BF FAJITA PUFFY TACO
Beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese
ASADA PUFFY TACO
Beef steak, lettuce, tomato, cheese
TO GO
QUESADILLAS
SIMPLE QUESADILLA
Cheese only
DOUBLE QUESADILLA
Double tortilla, Cheese only, guac, sour cream, salad
SIMPLE CK QUESADILLA
Shredded chicken and cheese only
DOUBLE CK QUESADILLA
Double tortilla, Shredded chicken and cheese, guac, sour cream, salad
SIMPLE ASADA QUESADILLA
Beef steak and cheese only
DOUBLE ASADA QUESADILLA
Beef steak and cheese, guac, sour cream and salad
SIMPLE BF FAJITA QUESADILLA
Beef fajita and cheese only
DOUBLE BF FAJITA QUESADILLA
Beef fajita and cheese, guac, sour cream, salad
SIMPLE CK FAJ QUESADILLA
Chicken fajita and cheese only
DOUBLE CK FAJ QUESADILLA
Chicken fajita, cheese, guac, sour cream, salad
TO GO
TORTAS
BREAKFAST TACOS
AVOC SLICES TACO
BEAN TACO
REFRIED BEAN TACO
BEAN BAC TACO
BEAN CHEESE TACO
BEAN EGG TACO
BEAN CHO TACO
BN CHO W/EGG
RICE BEANS TACO
CHO EGG TACO
BAC EGG TACO
Specify MIX or Bacon strip.
BAC EGG MIX TACO
BACON TACO
Two pieces of Bacon.
BBQ TACO
PATTIE EGG TACO
PATTIES TACO
Two sausage patties. Specify cut or whole.
CHICHA SALSA TACO
CHICHA CRISPY W/EGG TACO
CHICHA CRISPY PLAIN TACO
CHICHA SALSA EGG TACO
CHILAQUIL TACO
Eggs and migas crispy tortilla cooked with pico de Gallo and yellow cheese.
CHILAQUIL MEX TACO
Eggs and migas crispy tortilla cooked in special salsa Roja with Queso Fresco and onions. Specify if no onions.
COACHES TACO
Beans, bacon, egg and cheese.
COUNTRY EGG TACO
CTY EGG SALSA TACO
COUNTRY A LA MEX TACO
CTY DORADO TACO
CTY SALSA TACO
Salsa ranchera.
CTY BEANS TACO
CTY GRAVY TACO
Brown gravy.
HAM EGG TACO
SCRAM EGG TACO
EGG A LA MEX TACO
Eggs cooked with pico de Gallo.Spicy. No returns.
MACHACADO TACO
Shredded dried beef cooked with egg and pico de Gallo. Specify if no pico de Gallo.
MIGAS TACO
Eggs and migas crispy tortilla
POTATO TACO
POT EGG TACO
POT BAC TACO
POT MEX TACO
Made with pico de Gallo. Spicy. No returns.
POT RANCH TACO
Salsa ranchera.
POT ESTILO MEXICO TACO
POT BNS TACO
POT CHO TACO
POT CHEESE TACO
POT CHO EGG MIX
POT CTY TACO
QUESO GUISADO TACO
WINNIE EGG TACO
WINNIES TACO
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
TO GO
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
HR QUESO GUISADO
HR ASADA
With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.
HR CARNE MEX
With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.
HR BARBACOA
With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.
HR BBQ MEX
HR CARNE GUISADA
With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.
HR CHICHARRON SALSA
With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.
HR COUNTRY SALSA
With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.
HR CTY DORADO
HR PORK-CHOP
With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.
HR (2) PORK CHOP
With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.
BREAKFAST PLATES
TO GO
BAC EGG MIX PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
BARBACOA PLATE (NO EGG)
CHICHARRON EGG PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
CHICHARRON SALSA PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
CHILAQUILES MEXICO PLT
Crispy tortilla and egg mixed with special salsa and queso fresco. Specify if eggs on top.
CHILAQUILES PLATE
Crispy tortilla and egg mixed and cooked with pico de Gallo and yellow cheese.
CHORIZO A LA MEX PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
CHO EGG A LA MEX PLATE
CHORIZO EGG PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
COUNTRY EGG PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
COUNTRY DORADO PLT
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
COUNTRY SALSA PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
ENTOMATADAS PLATE
Soft chilaquiles in special salsa with quest fresco and your choice of scrambled eggs mixed in or on top. Please specify.
HAM EGG PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
HUEVOS A LA MEX PLATE
Eggs cooked with pico de Gallo.Spicy. No returns.
HUNGRY MAN PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas. Two eggs, two bacon, two sausage patties and two pancakes.
MACHACADO PLATE
Shredded dried beef cooked with egg and pico de Gallo. Specify if no pico de Gallo.
MIGAS PLATE
Crispy tortilla and egg mix with yellow cheese. Beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
POT EGG PLATE
QUESO GUISADO PLT
PATTIE EGG MIX PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
WINNIE EGG PLATE
With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.
PLATOS AMERICANOS
TO GO
PANCAKE SPECIAL
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs (specify temperature). Your choice of an order of Bacon or Ham or Sausage Patties.
ONE PANCAKE A LA CARTE
One buttermilk pancake
ORD OF TWO PANCAKES
Two buttermilk pancake
ORD OF THREE PANCAKES
Three buttermilk pancake
AMERICAN EGG PLATE
Two eggs, hash brown pattie, two strips of bacon and two slices of toast.
OATMEAL BOWL
Served with order of two slices of toast. Butter, Jam, Cinnamon and optional raisins. Wheat toast available.
OATMEAL BOWL TO GO 16OZ
Served with order of two slices of toast. Butter, Jam, Cinnamon and optional raisins. Wheat toast available.
CHEESE OMELETTE PLATE
Omelette yellow cheese. Beans and side of potatoes.
HAM EGG CHEESE OMELETTE PLATE
Omelette with yellow cheese and Ham. Beans and side of potatoes.
HAM BACON EGG OMELETTE PLATE
BACEGG CHEESE OMELETTE PLATE
Omelette with Bacon, Ham and yellow cheese. Beans and side of potatoes.
OMELETTE A LA MEX PLATE
Omelette with cooked pico de Gallo. Spinach when available. Please specify.
COUNTRY OMELETTE PLATE
TEX-MEX STYLE OMELETTE PLATE
Omelette with Bacon, Ham, Sausage patties, hot peppers, tomatoes, onions and yellow cheese. Beans and side of potatoes.
STEAK EGG
SOUP & SALAD
SHREDDED CHICKEN SALAD
Shredded chicken, spinach, lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes and cheese
BEEF FAJITA SALAD
Beef fajita, spinach, lettuce, avocado, tomato, cheese
CK FAJITA SALAD
Chicken fajita, spinach, lettuce, avocado, tomato, cheese
LARGE MENUDO
Includes onion, diced jalapeño two tortillas
SMALL MENUDO
Includes onion, diced jalapeño two tortillas
TORTILLA SOUP
Shredded chicken, white cheese, crispy tortilla chips, diced veggies, Spanish rice, avocado cubes and pico de Gallo.
CALDO DE REZ
Served with side of rice, lemons and two tortillas
CALDO DE POLLO
Served with side of rice, lemons and two tortillas
TO GO
LUNCH PLATES
TO GO
MEXICAN PLATE
Two cheese enchiladas, one bean and cheese chalupa, one beef crispy taco. Beans, rice and salad with two tortillas.
HUNGRY MAN PLATE
Two Cheese enchiladas in gravy with cheese and order of carne guisada, salad, rice, beans and two tortillas.
STEAK RANCHERO PLATE
Specify if no salsa. Specify steak temperature.
STEAK TAMPIQUENO PLATE
With one cheese enchilada. Specify if no salsa.
BLUE MOON SPECIAL
With two cheese enchiladas. Specify chicken fajitas or beef fajitas.
CARNE A LA MEX PLATE
Diced Beef steak cooked with pico de Gallo.
CARNE ASADA PLATE
Seasoned diced beef steak.
CARNE GUISADA PLATE
Beef stew meat in brown gravy.
CHEESE ENCHILADA PLATE
Three Cheese enchiladas in gravy with cheese salad, rice, beans and two tortillas.
CHICKEN ENCHILADA PLATE
Three Cheese enchiladas with chicken gravy salad, rice, beans and two tortillas.
BEEF ENCHILADA PLATE
Three Cheese enchiladas with ground beef, gravy salad, rice, beans and two tortillas.
ENCHILADAS VERDES PLT
ENCHILADAS MEXICO PLT
SOFT TACO PLATE
Specify if no salsa ranchera. Specify beef or chicken.
CHICKEN FLAUTAS PLATE
BN CH CHALUPAS PLATE
Two bean and cheese chalupas.
BEEF CHALUPAS PLATE
Two ground beef chalupas
CHICKEN CHALUPAS PLATE
Two chicken chalupas
ASADA CHALUPAS PLATE
Two asada chalupas
BEEF FAJITA CHALUPA PLATE
Two beef fajita chalupas
CHICKEN FAJITA CHALUPAS PLATE
Two chicken fajitas chalupa
PICADILLO PLATE
Ground beef with small soft potatoes.
CRISPY TACO PLATE
Three beef or chicken crispy tacos
PORK-CHOP PLATE
Two Pork-Chops beans, rice, salad and two tortillas.
BEEF FAJITA PLATE
Cooked with bell peppers and onions
CHICKEN FAJITA PLATE
Cooked with bell peppers and onions
GORDITAS PLATE
Two Gorditas beef or chicken. Please specify.
FAJITA GORDITAS PLATE
Two Gorditas beef or chicken fajitas. Please specify.
ASADA GORDITA PLATE
CHILE RELLENO PLATE
Cheese or beef chile relleno. W/ salsa ranchera on top.
PUFFY TACO PLATE
Chicken or beef with lettuce tomato and cheese.
FAJITA PUFFY TACOS PLATE
Beef or chicken fajitas puffy tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese
CHEESE BURGER PLT
TRIPAS PLATE
CHILD LUNCH PLATES
MEAT TACOS
CARNE GUISADA TACO
Beef stew meat in brown gravy.
CARNE ASADA TACO
Diced beef steak.
CARNE A LA MEX TACO
Diced Beef steak cooked with pico de Gallo. Tacos with salsa or a la Mexican will be spicy. No returns.
ASADA SALSA VERDE TACO
BEEF FAJITA TACO
Marinated beef fajitas cooked in bell pepper and onions. Specify if plain.
BEEF FAJITA A LA MEX TACO
BBQ A LA MEX TAC0
BBQ TACO
Cooked in restaurant.
BBQ EGG MIX
BBQ SALSA VERDE TACO
TRIPAS TACO
Specify if crispy or soft.
CHORIZO TACO
CHORIZO A LA MEX TACO
CRISPY CHICHARRON PLAIN TACO
CRISPY CHICHARRON EGG TACO
CHICHA SALSA EGG TACO
CHICHARRON SALSA TACO
CHICKEN FAJITA TACO
Marinated chicken fajitas cooked in bell pepper and onions. Specify if plain.
COUNTRY EGG TACO
COUNTRY MEX TACO
COUNTRY SAUSAGE DORADO TACO
No salsa.
COUNTRY SAUSAGE SALSA TACO
Salsa ranchera.
MACHACADO TACO
Shredded dried beef cooked with egg and pico de Gallo. Specify if no pico de Gallo.
PICADILLO TACO
Ground beef with small soft potatoes.
PORK-CHOP A LA MEX TACO
Made with pico de Gallo. Spicy. No returns.
PORK-CHOP TACO
Specify if no bone.
COSTILLA TACO
FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIALS
REG SIDE ORDERS
TOGO
ORD FRENCH FRIES
ORD AVOC SLICES
ORD GUACAMOLE
ORD SOUR CREAM
ORD BEANS
ORD BEANS 8OZ
ORD BNS 16OZ
ORD REFRIEND BNS
ORD REFRIED BNS 16OZ
ORD BN CHORIZO
ORDER RICE
ORD RICE 8OZ
ORD RICE 16OZ
QUESO FRESCO (RAJAS)
ORD Q FRESCO
ORD Q DE QUESADILLA
ORDER OF CHEESE
CHEESE PARA TACO
Q FRESCO PARA TACO
Q DE QUESA PARA TACO
LG ORD CHEESE
ORD (2) CHILE TOREADOS
ORD PICO
ORD JALAPENO VINAGRE
ORDER CHILE PICADO
ORD CILANTRO
ORD CEB Y CILANTRO
ORD ONIONS
ORD CEBOLLA ASADA
ORD CEB RAJAS
ORD CILANTRO
ORD TOMATOES
ORD SALAD
ORD LETTUCE
ORD OF LEMONS
ORD GRAVY
SALSA VERDE 8OZ
SALSA VERDE 16OZ
SALSA MOLCAJETE 8OZ
SALSA MOLCAJETE 16OZ
SALSA RANCH 8OZ
SALSA RANCH 16OZ
BREAKFAST ORDERS
TOGO
EGG A LA CARTE
ORD (2) EGGS
ORD (3) EGGS
1 PIECE PAN TOSTADO
ORD PAN TOSTADO
PAN BOLILLO
ORD POTATOES
ONE HASH BROWN
(1) BACON STRIP
ORD (2) SLICES BAC
ORD (2) SLICE HAM
ORD (2) PATTIES
ORD COUNTRY DORADO
ORD COUNTRY SALSA
ORD CHICHA CRISPY
ORD CHICHA EGG CRISPY
ORD CHICHARRON SALSA
ORD GUACAMOLE
ORD AVOCADO SLICES
TORTILLAS
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Family owned restaurant. Friendly staff. Delicious food made with love in the heart of the south-side of San Antonio.
3228 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78204