BLUE MOON MEXICAN RESTAURANT

SIMPLE ASADA QUESADILLA
ORD (3) CH ENCHILADAS
CK FAJITA NACHOS

DINE-IN DRINKS

TOGO CUP

$0.49

WATER

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00

COFFEE

$2.49

DECAF COFFEE

$2.49

SWEET TEA

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

SM LEMONADE

$2.49

LG LEMONADE

$2.99

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

HORCHATA

$2.99

JAMAICA

$2.99

MELON

$2.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.19

ORANGE JUICE

$2.19

CAN SODA

$1.99

SODA BOTTLE

$2.19

MEXICAN SODA

$2.99

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.49

WHOLE MILK

$2.49

REFILL

$1.99

REFILL

$2.49

TO-GO DRINKS

TOGO CUP

$0.49

CUP ICE TOGO

$0.50

WATER TOGO

$0.50

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00

COFFEE TO GO

$2.99

16OZ DECAF COFFEE

$2.99

SWEET TEA TOGO

$3.48

UNSWEET TEA TOGO

$3.48

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.48

SM LEMONADE

$2.49

LG LEMONADE

$3.48

SM HORCHATA TOGO

$2.49

HORCHATA TOGO

$3.48

SM JAMAICA TOGO

$2.49

LG JAMAICA TOGO

$3.48

SM MELON TOGO

$2.49

LG MELON TOGO

$3.48

16OZ WHOLE MILK

$2.99

16OZ CHOCO MILK

$2.99

CAN SODA

$1.99

LG SODA

$2.19

MEXICAN SODA

$2.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.19

ORANGE JUICE

$2.19

REFILL

$1.99

REFILL

$2.49

CHIPS SALSA

===

CHIPS AND SALSA

$2.99

Salsa ranchera, homemade chips

CHIPS QUESO SALSA

$2.49

CHIPS AND QUESO

$3.49

8oz of queso and medium bag of chips

CHALUPAS

===

BN CH CHALUPA

$2.99

Beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato

CHICKEN CHALUPA

$4.49

Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese

BEEF CHALUPA

$4.49

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese

ASADA CHALUPA

$4.49

Beans, Beef steak, lettuce, tomato, cheese

BF FAJITA CHALUPA

$4.49

Beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese

CHICKEN FAJITA CHALUPA

$4.49

Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese

ORD OF 3 ASADA CHALUPAS

$13.99

Beef steak, lettuce, tomato, cheese

ORD OF 3 BEAN CHEESE CHALUPA

$7.99

Beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato

ORD OF 3 BEEF CHALUPAS

$13.99

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese

3 CHICKEN CHALUPAS

$13.99

Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese

3 BEEF FAJITA CHALUPAS

$13.99

Beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese

3 CK FAJ CHALUPAS

$13.99

CRISPY TACOS

===

BEEF CRISPY TACO

$2.99

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese

CHICKEN CRISPY TACO

$2.99

Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese

ORD OF 3 BEEF CRISPY TACOS

$7.99

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese

ORD (3) CHICKEN CRISPY TACOS

$7.99

Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese

TO GO

$0.49

ENCHILADAS

===

CHEESE ENCHILADA

$2.99

BEEF ENCHILADA

$3.99

Ground beef

CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$3.99

Shredded chicken

ORD (3) CH ENCHILADAS

$7.99

TO GO

$0.49

GORDITAS

GORDITA A LA CART

$4.49

BEAN CHEESE GORDITA

$3.99

Beans and cheese Gordita with lettuce, tomato and cheese

SHREDDED CHICKEN GORDITA

$4.49

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese

BEEF GORDITA

$4.49

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese

ASADA GORDITA

$4.49

Beef steak, lettuce, tomato, cheese

BEEF FAJITA GORDITA

$4.49

Beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese

CHICKEN FAJITA GORDITA

$4.49

Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese

CHICHARRON SALSA GORDITA

$4.49

Chicharrones en salsa, lettuce, tomato, cheese

CHICHA EGG CRISPY GORDITA

$4.49

Chicharrones crispy, lettuce, tomato, cheese

BARBACOA GORDITA

$4.49

Barbacoa, lettuce, tomato, cheese

TO GO

$0.49

===

NACHOS

BEAN CHEESE NACHOS

$6.99

Includes portion of lettuce, tomato and cheese on the side

ASADA NACHOS

$13.99

BEEF NACHOS

$8.99

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese

CHICKEN NACHOS

$8.99

Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese

BEEF FAJITA NACHOS

$13.99

Beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese

CK FAJITA NACHOS

$13.99

Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese

TO GO

$0.49

PUFFY TACOS

CHICKEN PUFFY TACO

$3.99

Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese

BEEF PUFFY TACO

$3.99

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese

CHICKEN FAJITA PUFFY TACO

$4.49

Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese

BF FAJITA PUFFY TACO

$4.49

Beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese

ASADA PUFFY TACO

$4.49

Beef steak, lettuce, tomato, cheese

TO GO

$0.49

QUESADILLAS

SIMPLE QUESADILLA

$2.99

Cheese only

DOUBLE QUESADILLA

$10.99

Double tortilla, Cheese only, guac, sour cream, salad

SIMPLE CK QUESADILLA

$3.99

Shredded chicken and cheese only

DOUBLE CK QUESADILLA

$10.99

Double tortilla, Shredded chicken and cheese, guac, sour cream, salad

SIMPLE ASADA QUESADILLA

$3.99

Beef steak and cheese only

DOUBLE ASADA QUESADILLA

$10.99

Beef steak and cheese, guac, sour cream and salad

SIMPLE BF FAJITA QUESADILLA

$3.99

Beef fajita and cheese only

DOUBLE BF FAJITA QUESADILLA

$10.99

Beef fajita and cheese, guac, sour cream, salad

SIMPLE CK FAJ QUESADILLA

$3.99

Chicken fajita and cheese only

DOUBLE CK FAJ QUESADILLA

$10.99

Chicken fajita, cheese, guac, sour cream, salad

TO GO

$0.49

TORTAS

TORTA ASADA

$7.99

TORTA ASADA MEX

$7.99

TORTA BBQ

$7.99

TORTA DE BF FAJITA

$8.99

TORTA CK FAJITA

$8.99

TORTA JAMON

$7.99

TORTA HAM EGG

$7.99

BREAKFAST TACOS

===

AVOC SLICES TACO

$2.99

BEAN TACO

$1.89

REFRIED BEAN TACO

$1.99

BEAN BAC TACO

$2.19

BEAN CHEESE TACO

$1.79

BEAN EGG TACO

$1.79

BEAN CHO TACO

$1.99

BN CHO W/EGG

$2.68

RICE BEANS TACO

$1.79

CHO EGG TACO

$1.79

BAC EGG TACO

$2.19

Specify MIX or Bacon strip.

BAC EGG MIX TACO

$1.99

BACON TACO

$2.19

Two pieces of Bacon.

BBQ TACO

$3.39

PATTIE EGG TACO

$1.89

PATTIES TACO

$1.89

Two sausage patties. Specify cut or whole.

CHICHA SALSA TACO

$2.89

CHICHA CRISPY W/EGG TACO

$2.89

CHICHA CRISPY PLAIN TACO

$2.89

CHICHA SALSA EGG TACO

$2.89

CHILAQUIL TACO

$1.99

Eggs and migas crispy tortilla cooked with pico de Gallo and yellow cheese.

CHILAQUIL MEX TACO

$2.29

Eggs and migas crispy tortilla cooked in special salsa Roja with Queso Fresco and onions. Specify if no onions.

COACHES TACO

$2.29

Beans, bacon, egg and cheese.

COUNTRY EGG TACO

$2.29

CTY EGG SALSA TACO

$2.29

COUNTRY A LA MEX TACO

$2.19

CTY DORADO TACO

$2.29

CTY SALSA TACO

$2.29

Salsa ranchera.

CTY BEANS TACO

$2.29

CTY GRAVY TACO

$2.29

Brown gravy.

HAM EGG TACO

$1.89

SCRAM EGG TACO

$1.79

EGG A LA MEX TACO

$1.79

Eggs cooked with pico de Gallo.Spicy. No returns.

MACHACADO TACO

$2.79

Shredded dried beef cooked with egg and pico de Gallo. Specify if no pico de Gallo.

MIGAS TACO

$1.99

Eggs and migas crispy tortilla

POTATO TACO

$1.89

POT EGG TACO

$1.79

POT BAC TACO

$1.99

POT MEX TACO

$1.79

Made with pico de Gallo. Spicy. No returns.

POT RANCH TACO

$1.79

Salsa ranchera.

POT ESTILO MEXICO TACO

$2.29

POT BNS TACO

$1.89

POT CHO TACO

$1.89

POT CHEESE TACO

$1.89

POT CHO EGG MIX

$1.99

POT CTY TACO

$2.29

QUESO GUISADO TACO

$3.49

WINNIE EGG TACO

$1.89

WINNIES TACO

$1.89

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

TO GO

$0.49

===

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$7.99

HR QUESO GUISADO

$9.99

HR ASADA

$10.99

With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.

HR CARNE MEX

$10.99

With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.

HR BARBACOA

$9.99

With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.

HR BBQ MEX

$10.99

HR CARNE GUISADA

$9.99

With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.

HR CHICHARRON SALSA

$9.99

With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.

HR COUNTRY SALSA

$9.99

With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.

HR CTY DORADO

$9.99

HR PORK-CHOP

$9.99

With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.

HR (2) PORK CHOP

$11.99

With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.

BREAKFAST PLATES

===

TO GO

$0.49

BAC EGG MIX PLATE

$9.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

BARBACOA PLATE (NO EGG)

$10.99

CHICHARRON EGG PLATE

$9.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

CHICHARRON SALSA PLATE

$9.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

CHILAQUILES MEXICO PLT

$9.99

Crispy tortilla and egg mixed with special salsa and queso fresco. Specify if eggs on top.

CHILAQUILES PLATE

$9.99

Crispy tortilla and egg mixed and cooked with pico de Gallo and yellow cheese.

CHORIZO A LA MEX PLATE

$9.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

CHO EGG A LA MEX PLATE

$9.99

CHORIZO EGG PLATE

$8.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

COUNTRY EGG PLATE

$9.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

COUNTRY DORADO PLT

$9.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

COUNTRY SALSA PLATE

$9.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

ENTOMATADAS PLATE

$8.99

Soft chilaquiles in special salsa with quest fresco and your choice of scrambled eggs mixed in or on top. Please specify.

HAM EGG PLATE

$8.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

HUEVOS A LA MEX PLATE

$8.99

Eggs cooked with pico de Gallo.Spicy. No returns.

HUNGRY MAN PLATE

$10.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas. Two eggs, two bacon, two sausage patties and two pancakes.

MACHACADO PLATE

$9.99

Shredded dried beef cooked with egg and pico de Gallo. Specify if no pico de Gallo.

MIGAS PLATE

$8.99

Crispy tortilla and egg mix with yellow cheese. Beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

POT EGG PLATE

$8.99

QUESO GUISADO PLT

$10.99

PATTIE EGG MIX PLATE

$8.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

WINNIE EGG PLATE

$8.99

With beans and potatoes, two tortillas.

PLATOS AMERICANOS

TO GO

$0.49

===

PANCAKE SPECIAL

$7.99

Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs (specify temperature). Your choice of an order of Bacon or Ham or Sausage Patties.

ONE PANCAKE A LA CARTE

$1.99

One buttermilk pancake

ORD OF TWO PANCAKES

$2.99

Two buttermilk pancake

ORD OF THREE PANCAKES

$5.99

Three buttermilk pancake

AMERICAN EGG PLATE

$6.99

Two eggs, hash brown pattie, two strips of bacon and two slices of toast.

OATMEAL BOWL

$5.99

Served with order of two slices of toast. Butter, Jam, Cinnamon and optional raisins. Wheat toast available.

OATMEAL BOWL TO GO 16OZ

$6.48

Served with order of two slices of toast. Butter, Jam, Cinnamon and optional raisins. Wheat toast available.

CHEESE OMELETTE PLATE

$8.99

Omelette yellow cheese. Beans and side of potatoes.

HAM EGG CHEESE OMELETTE PLATE

$8.99

Omelette with yellow cheese and Ham. Beans and side of potatoes.

HAM BACON EGG OMELETTE PLATE

$9.99

BACEGG CHEESE OMELETTE PLATE

$9.99

Omelette with Bacon, Ham and yellow cheese. Beans and side of potatoes.

OMELETTE A LA MEX PLATE

$10.99

Omelette with cooked pico de Gallo. Spinach when available. Please specify.

COUNTRY OMELETTE PLATE

$9.99

TEX-MEX STYLE OMELETTE PLATE

$10.99

Omelette with Bacon, Ham, Sausage patties, hot peppers, tomatoes, onions and yellow cheese. Beans and side of potatoes.

STEAK EGG

STEAK A LA MEX W/EGG PLATE

$16.99

T-Bone Steak cooked with tomato, jalapeno and onions. With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.

STEAK EGG PLATE

$14.99

T-Bone Steak With beans, potatoes and two tortillas. Specify egg temperature.

TO GO

$0.49

SOUP & SALAD

SHREDDED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

Shredded chicken, spinach, lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes and cheese

BEEF FAJITA SALAD

$12.99

Beef fajita, spinach, lettuce, avocado, tomato, cheese

CK FAJITA SALAD

$12.99

Chicken fajita, spinach, lettuce, avocado, tomato, cheese

LARGE MENUDO

$8.99

Includes onion, diced jalapeño two tortillas

SMALL MENUDO

$6.99

Includes onion, diced jalapeño two tortillas

TORTILLA SOUP

$9.99

Shredded chicken, white cheese, crispy tortilla chips, diced veggies, Spanish rice, avocado cubes and pico de Gallo.

CALDO DE REZ

$8.99

Served with side of rice, lemons and two tortillas

CALDO DE POLLO

$8.99

Served with side of rice, lemons and two tortillas

TO GO

$0.49

LUNCH PLATES

TO GO

$0.49

MEXICAN PLATE

$12.99

Two cheese enchiladas, one bean and cheese chalupa, one beef crispy taco. Beans, rice and salad with two tortillas.

HUNGRY MAN PLATE

$13.99

Two Cheese enchiladas in gravy with cheese and order of carne guisada, salad, rice, beans and two tortillas.

STEAK RANCHERO PLATE

$15.99

Specify if no salsa. Specify steak temperature.

STEAK TAMPIQUENO PLATE

$16.99

With one cheese enchilada. Specify if no salsa.

BLUE MOON SPECIAL

$16.99

With two cheese enchiladas. Specify chicken fajitas or beef fajitas.

CARNE A LA MEX PLATE

$14.99

Diced Beef steak cooked with pico de Gallo.

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$13.99

Seasoned diced beef steak.

CARNE GUISADA PLATE

$11.99

Beef stew meat in brown gravy.

CHEESE ENCHILADA PLATE

$8.99

Three Cheese enchiladas in gravy with cheese salad, rice, beans and two tortillas.

CHICKEN ENCHILADA PLATE

$10.99

Three Cheese enchiladas with chicken gravy salad, rice, beans and two tortillas.

BEEF ENCHILADA PLATE

$10.99

Three Cheese enchiladas with ground beef, gravy salad, rice, beans and two tortillas.

ENCHILADAS VERDES PLT

$9.99

ENCHILADAS MEXICO PLT

$9.99

SOFT TACO PLATE

$10.99

Specify if no salsa ranchera. Specify beef or chicken.

CHICKEN FLAUTAS PLATE

$10.99

BN CH CHALUPAS PLATE

$8.99

Two bean and cheese chalupas.

BEEF CHALUPAS PLATE

$10.99

Two ground beef chalupas

CHICKEN CHALUPAS PLATE

$10.99

Two chicken chalupas

ASADA CHALUPAS PLATE

$16.99

Two asada chalupas

BEEF FAJITA CHALUPA PLATE

$16.99

Two beef fajita chalupas

CHICKEN FAJITA CHALUPAS PLATE

$16.99

Two chicken fajitas chalupa

PICADILLO PLATE

$10.99

Ground beef with small soft potatoes.

CRISPY TACO PLATE

$10.99

Three beef or chicken crispy tacos

PORK-CHOP PLATE

$13.99

Two Pork-Chops beans, rice, salad and two tortillas.

BEEF FAJITA PLATE

$16.99

Cooked with bell peppers and onions

CHICKEN FAJITA PLATE

$16.99

Cooked with bell peppers and onions

GORDITAS PLATE

$10.99

Two Gorditas beef or chicken. Please specify.

FAJITA GORDITAS PLATE

$16.99

Two Gorditas beef or chicken fajitas. Please specify.

ASADA GORDITA PLATE

$16.99

CHILE RELLENO PLATE

$12.99

Cheese or beef chile relleno. W/ salsa ranchera on top.

PUFFY TACO PLATE

$10.99

Chicken or beef with lettuce tomato and cheese.

FAJITA PUFFY TACOS PLATE

$16.99

Beef or chicken fajitas puffy tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese

CHEESE BURGER PLT

$7.99

TRIPAS PLATE

$16.99

CHILD LUNCH PLATES

CHILD ENCHILADA PLATE

$5.99

One cheese enchilada with beans and rice, two tortillas.

CHILD GUISADA PLATE

$5.99

With beans and rice, two tortillas.

CHILD PICADILLO PLATE

$5.99

With beans and rice, two tortillas.

MEAT TACOS

===

CARNE GUISADA TACO

$3.39

Beef stew meat in brown gravy.

CARNE ASADA TACO

$3.39

Diced beef steak.

CARNE A LA MEX TACO

$3.39

Diced Beef steak cooked with pico de Gallo. Tacos with salsa or a la Mexican will be spicy. No returns.

ASADA SALSA VERDE TACO

$3.49

BEEF FAJITA TACO

$3.49

Marinated beef fajitas cooked in bell pepper and onions. Specify if plain.

BEEF FAJITA A LA MEX TACO

$3.49

BBQ A LA MEX TAC0

$3.39

BBQ TACO

$3.39

Cooked in restaurant.

BBQ EGG MIX

$3.49

BBQ SALSA VERDE TACO

$3.49

TRIPAS TACO

$3.49

Specify if crispy or soft.

CHORIZO TACO

$3.49

CHORIZO A LA MEX TACO

$3.49

CRISPY CHICHARRON PLAIN TACO

$2.89

CRISPY CHICHARRON EGG TACO

$2.89

CHICHA SALSA EGG TACO

$2.89

CHICHARRON SALSA TACO

$2.89

CHICKEN FAJITA TACO

$3.49

Marinated chicken fajitas cooked in bell pepper and onions. Specify if plain.

COUNTRY EGG TACO

$2.29

COUNTRY MEX TACO

$2.29

COUNTRY SAUSAGE DORADO TACO

$2.29

No salsa.

COUNTRY SAUSAGE SALSA TACO

$2.29

Salsa ranchera.

MACHACADO TACO

$2.79

Shredded dried beef cooked with egg and pico de Gallo. Specify if no pico de Gallo.

PICADILLO TACO

$2.29

Ground beef with small soft potatoes.

PORK-CHOP A LA MEX TACO

$3.39

Made with pico de Gallo. Spicy. No returns.

PORK-CHOP TACO

$3.39

Specify if no bone.

COSTILLA TACO

$3.99

===

FRIDAY LUNCH SPECIALS

CARNE ALA MEX SPECIAL

$10.99

Diced Beef steak cooked with pico de Gallo.

ENCHILADAS MEX SPECIAL

$9.99

Specify if no onions. Three Queso fresco enchiladas in special salsa with salad, rice, beans and two tortillas.

STEAK RANCHERO SP

$12.99

Specify if salsa on the side. Specify steak temperature.

REG SIDE ORDERS

TOGO

$0.49

ORD FRENCH FRIES

$2.49

ORD AVOC SLICES

$3.29

ORD GUACAMOLE

$3.29

ORD SOUR CREAM

$1.69

ORD BEANS

$1.89

ORD BEANS 8OZ

$1.99

ORD BNS 16OZ

$3.99

ORD REFRIEND BNS

$1.99

ORD REFRIED BNS 16OZ

$3.99

ORD BN CHORIZO

$1.99

ORDER RICE

$1.89

ORD RICE 8OZ

$1.99

ORD RICE 16OZ

$3.99

QUESO FRESCO (RAJAS)

$3.49Out of stock

ORD Q FRESCO

$1.99

ORD Q DE QUESADILLA

$1.89

ORDER OF CHEESE

$1.99

CHEESE PARA TACO

$0.89

Q FRESCO PARA TACO

$0.89

Q DE QUESA PARA TACO

$0.89

LG ORD CHEESE

$2.99

ORD (2) CHILE TOREADOS

$1.89

ORD PICO

$1.89

ORD JALAPENO VINAGRE

$1.49

ORDER CHILE PICADO

$1.89

ORD CILANTRO

$1.69

ORD CEB Y CILANTRO

$1.89

ORD ONIONS

$1.89

ORD CEBOLLA ASADA

$1.89

ORD CEB RAJAS

$1.89

ORD CILANTRO

$1.89

ORD TOMATOES

$1.89

ORD SALAD

$1.99

ORD LETTUCE

$1.89

ORD OF LEMONS

$1.69

ORD GRAVY

$0.99

SALSA VERDE 8OZ

$2.48

SALSA VERDE 16OZ

$4.48

SALSA MOLCAJETE 8OZ

$2.48

SALSA MOLCAJETE 16OZ

$4.99

SALSA RANCH 8OZ

$2.48

SALSA RANCH 16OZ

$4.48

BREAKFAST ORDERS

===

TOGO

$0.49

EGG A LA CARTE

$1.89

ORD (2) EGGS

$3.78

ORD (3) EGGS

$5.67

1 PIECE PAN TOSTADO

$0.99

ORD PAN TOSTADO

$1.99

PAN BOLILLO

$1.99

ORD POTATOES

$1.89

ONE HASH BROWN

$0.99

(1) BACON STRIP

$0.99

ORD (2) SLICES BAC

$1.99

ORD (2) SLICE HAM

$1.99

ORD (2) PATTIES

$1.99

ORD COUNTRY DORADO

$2.99

ORD COUNTRY SALSA

$2.99

ORD CHICHA CRISPY

$2.99

ORD CHICHA EGG CRISPY

$2.99

ORD CHICHARRON SALSA

$2.99

ORD GUACAMOLE

$3.29

ORD AVOCADO SLICES

$3.29

TORTILLAS

===

TORTILLA HARINA

$0.35

TORTILLA HM

$0.35

TORTILLA TRIGO

$0.35

ORD TORT HARINA

$0.70

ORD TORT HM

$0.70

ORD TORT TRIGO

$0.70

ORD MAIZ PACKETE

$0.70

DOZENA TORT HARINA

$5.99

DOZENA TORT HM

$5.99

DOZENA TORT TRIGO

$5.99

CANDY Y PAN

MEXICAN PAN

$2.49

MEX CANDY

$2.49

AMERICAN CANDY

$1.79

PELUCAS

$1.00

RING POP

$0.50

GUM

$0.35

CHICLETS

$0.15

CHICLETS 5X 0.99

$0.99
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned restaurant. Friendly staff. Delicious food made with love in the heart of the south-side of San Antonio.

Website

Location

3228 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

