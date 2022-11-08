- Home
blueplate Mullica Hill NJ
415 Reviews
$$
47 S Main St
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
Popular Items
BURGERS
"THE MACCHERONE" Burger
Dr. Pepper BBQ Glazed Pork Roll and Cheddar on a all Beef Burger
LOBSTER THERMIDOR
Maine Lobster, Creamy Brandy & Cheese Sauce served on a Brioche Bun
DRUNKEN MUSHROOM-SWISS BURGER
IPA Braised Oyster Mushrooms, Portobello & Domestic Mushrooms with Melted Swiss
SHORT RIB & CHEDDAR BURGER
12 Hour Braised Beef Shortrib, “Pickles & Onions” & Cheddar on half Pound Burger
CHICKPEA BURGER
Chickpea, Sweet Corn & Coriander Burger with Avocado and Topped Red Pepper Slaw
Grilled Turkey Burger
Grilled Seasoned Turkey Burger, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, "Special Sauce" & Served on a Brioche Bun
Grilled Burger
Grilled Half Pound All Beef Burger Brioche Bun and can be topped with numerous toppings
MENU ADDITIONS
Quiche
Seasonal Flavors in a Flaky French style Crust served with Salad
Pizza Of The Day
Seasonally Topped Crispy Crust, with Greens and Balsamic Reduction
Avocado Sonora Wrap
Lightly Fried Avocado, Crispy Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Greens and Cheese in a Wrap
Seared Tuna BLT
Seared Tuna (rare), Crispy Bacon, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Boston on Toasted Focaccia Roll
Avocado, Chicken & Jicama Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Avocado with Lime-Cilantro Marinated Jicama & Cucumbers
BAKED PASTA GRATIN with LOBSTER & CRAB
Homemade Short Rigatoni, Oven dried Tomatoes, Zucchini, Lobster & Crab with Old Bay Cream
Spaccatelli Lobster/Shrimp App
Sautéed Shrimp, Lobster Chunks, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pistachio Pesto, Parmesan Cheese Toasted with Handmade Spaccatelli Pasta
Spaccatelli Lobster/Shrimp ENTREE
Sautéed Shrimp, Lobster Chunks, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pistachio Pesto, Parmesan Cheese Toasted with Handmade Spaccatelli Pasta
LOBSTER-SHRIMP TOAST
Sautéed Shrimp, Lobster Chunks, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pesto, Parmesan Cheese on Toasted Sesame Baguette served Open Face with Greens
TUNA TOSTADA
Seared Tuna, Mexican Street Corn Salad with Roasted Carrot-Red Quinoa
GINGER SALMON & PEANUT SALAD
Seared Ginger Salmon, Peanut Salad of Apples, Pears, Cucumbers & Cabbage over Greens
BLACKENED SALMON BURGER
Sour Cream & Dill Salmon Burger, Blackened, Grilled Tomato, Bibb Lettuce on Brioche Bun
Tuna Risotto
blueplate’s Everything Spiced Seared Tuna, with Creamy Oven Dried Tomato & Crab Risotto, Toasted Garlic Oil
Empanadas
Appetizer-PORK BELLY CARBONARA
Entree-PORK BELLY CARBONARA
MARINATED TUNA
Lime Marinated Chopped Tuna, Avocado, Mango, Cucumbers with Fried Tortilla Chips
GRILLED OCTOPUS
Charred Grilled Octopus, Orange Segments, Cucumbers, Pico de Gallo, Greens with Lemon Vinaigrette
SWISS & HAM CROQUETTES
Shredded Swiss Cheese, Honey Baked Ham & Potato Fried Crispy, Crispy Swiss & Tomato Wedge, Greens with white Balsamic-Basil Dressing
Double Stuffed Quesadilla
Braised Chicken with BBQ, Cheddar Cheese in a Crispy Tortilla Stuffed with Shaved Lettuce and Tomatoes served with Tortilla Salad
Tacos
Bucatini & Scallops
Pork Scaloppine Sandwich
TURKEY CHEESE STEAK
ORANGE SRIRACHA CAULIFLOWER gf
“THE SPECIAL” BURGER
Half Pound Burger Topped with Balsamic Onions, Sriracha-Mayo & Blue Cheese, Served on Brioche
SWORDFISH BLT
Grilled Swordfish, Crispy Bacon, Pesto, Jersey Tomatoes on Focaccia Bread
ROASTED GOLDEN & RED BEETS
Roasted Sweet Red & Golden Beets, Grapes, Arugula, Lemon-Herb Dressing with Toasted Pistachios
FALL SALMON SALAD
ROASTED VEGETABLE PASTA-app
Roasted Local Root Vegetables, Spinach, Chimichurri-Goat Cheese Cream Sauce & Fresh Spaghetti
ROASTED VEGETABLE PASTA-entree
Roasted Local Root Vegetables, Spinach, Chimichurri-Goat Cheese Cream Sauce & Fresh Spaghetti
“APPLE” BRIE BURGER
Half Pound Burger, Melted Brie Cheese, Apple Butter, Arugula, Balsamic Onions Served on Brioche
Orecchiette
Orecchiette Pasta in Cajun Cream Sauce, Peppers, Onions & Chicken
SZECHUAN SCALLOPS
Szechuan Braised Greens from Black Sheep Farms with Red and Yellow Peppers
TWO WAY TOAST
Toasted Ciabatta with Herbed Ricotta, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Pistachio, & Walnuts with Balsamic Drizzle and a Second piece of ciabatta with Locally grown Roasted Cushaw Squash Spread (winter squash) with Dried Cranberries and all those great nuts!
BAKED SPINACH DIP
OCTOPUS TOSTADA
Chopped Grilled Octopus, Mango, Pico de Gallo, Shaved Greens with Lemon Vinaigrette
DUCK & PEAR SALAD
Phillies BBQ Chicken Family Meal
House smoked pulled BBQ Chicken, 6 Brioche Buns, Slaw and a house Salad with our famous balsamic dressing.
Prosciutto & Cheese
Prosciutto, Wedge of Parmesan Cheese, Fried Artichoke, Roasted Shitshitos Peppers & Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
Crab Caesar
Wedge of Black Sheep Farm’s Romaine, Creamy Parmesan-Garlic Dressing with Jumbo Crab, Crispy Parmesan & Sun Dried Tomatoes
Appetizers
Tuna Appetizer
Sesame Seared Tuna, Soba Noodle Slaw with Soy Ginger Dressing
Scallop Appetizer
Griddled Mac & Three Cheese
Griddled mac & three cheese wrapped in crispy cheddar cheese
Asian Vegetable Dumplings
Cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and ginger served with general tso's mango sauce
Fontina & Onion Tart
Caramelized onion, fontina cheese, and bacon served on a crispy pastry with balsamic reduction
Brussel Sprouts
Flashed Fried, Toasted with Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese and Basil Dressing
Crab Beignet
blueplate's famous crab cake recipe fried into bite size pieces with Red Pepper Couli, Cucumbers and Greens
Bacon Wrapped Dates Small Plate
(4) Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with Martin's andouille sausage
Bacon Wrapped Dates Large Plate
(8) Bacon wrapped dates stuffed with Martin's andouille sausage
Goat Cheese Croquettes
Creamy goat cheese, masa corn crust, served with a spicy apple cider sriracha dipping sauce
Lobster Beignets
Chunk lobster and chives, served with sour cream
Side Vegetables
Please inquire about today's fresh, seasonal selections
Seafood Pasta Salad
Starters/Soups
Bowl Chicken-Matzo Ball Soup
House made matzo balls, pulled chicken, dill and vegetable broth
Bowl Soup Du Jour
Bowl Vegetable Beef Soup
Blend of vegetables, herbs, atoms and beef slow simmered to perfection
Crock French Onion Soup
BEST FRENCH ONION in South Jersey! slow cooked onion, sherry and beef broth topped with griddle cheese crouton
Bowl Homemade Potato Chips
Fresh cut, fresh fried daily and seasoned with blueplate's secret spices!!
Boardwalk Fries
Fresh Cut daily, Fried to Order and seasoned with Salt
Chicken Tenders
blueplate's crispy chicken tenders, hand dipped in buttermilk and herbs and dusted in rice flour (gluten free)
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
blueplate's crispy chicken tenders, hand dipped in buttermilk and herbs and dusted in rice flour (gluten free) and tossed in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese
Dozen (12) bp Spiced Wings
Dozen Jumbo Wings Seasoned with blueplate's secret spices and tossed in our buffalo sauce. Blue Cheese on the side Gluten Free
Dozen "Blue Ranch" Wings
Dozen Wings with blueplate's own "ranch" Dry Rub Seasoning. Served with Ranch Dressing Gluten Free
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey Waldorf
House roasted turkey breast, fresh spinach, sliced apples, and walnut mayo served on toasted raisin bread
Roast Beef Bistro
Roast beef, swiss cheese, red wine onions, and bistro mayo served on a rosemary herbed roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tomato, lettuce, blue cheese, and crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served on a wrap
Chicken Pear Wrap
Sweet glazed grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and sliced pears served on a wrap
Asian Shrimp Wrap
Grilled shrimp, asian noodles, cucumbers, tomatoes, and ginger-soy dressing served on a wrap
Greek Turkey Wrap
House roasted turkey breast, marinated peppers, fresh spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, and olives served on a wrap
Double Bacon Ciabatta BLT
Double bacon, bibb lettuce, and 12 hour roasted tomatoes served on a ciabatta roll
Homemade Corned Beef Special
Homemade corned beef, cole slaw, and russian dressing served on Rockland Bakery Rye bread
Veggie Hummus Wrap
Roasted Tomatoes, Wild mushrooms, grilled zucchini, spinach, and roasted garlic hummus served on a wrap
Crispy Sonora Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, lettuce & crispy tortilla strips
Turkey Special
House roasted turkey breast, cole slaw, and russian dressing served on Rockland Bakery Rye bread
Hot Sandwiches
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Crispy Chicken, Tossed in blueplate's Zesty Chipotle BBQ Sauce with Cabbage Slaw served on a Brioche Bun
Lobster Reuben
Buttery lobster, swiss cheese, applekraut, and russian dressing served on grilled Rockland Bakery Rye Bread
"blueplate" Steak Sandwich
Martin's andouille sausage, steak, sweet peppers, and provolone cheese served on a roll
Wild Mushroom Reuben
Wild mushrooms, swiss cheese, russian dressing, and cole slaw served on grilled Rockland Bakery Rye Bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, and provolone cheese served on toasted hardy bread
Steak Sandwich
Shaved Steak, Seasoned and served with choice American, Swiss, or Provolone Cheese on a Seeded Roll
Grilled Salmon BLT
Grilled "Sixty South" salmon, bacon, tomato, and bibb lettuce served on rosemary herbed roll
Corned Beef Reuben
Homemade corned beef, swiss cheese, russian dressing, and your choice of sauerkraut or cole slaw served on grilled Rockland Bakery Rye Bread
Turkey Reuben
House roasted turkey, swiss cheese, russian dressing, and choice of cole slaw or sauerkraut served on grilled Rockland Bakery Rye Bread
Grilled Avocado
Sliced ripe avocado, Swiss cheese, spicy pico de Gallo on toasted hardy sourdough bread
Crab Cake Sandwich
blueplate's famous crab cake, bibb lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce served on a brioche
Grilled Cheese
Hardy white bread and american cheese griddled to perfection
Parmesan Crusted Grilled Goat Cheese
Oven Dried Tomatoes, Pesto, Goat Cheese & Provolone Cheese, & Crispy Parmesan Crusted Bread
Salads
Shrimp & Potato Salad, Small
Grilled shrimp, crispy fingerling potatoes, portobello mushrooms, and baby spinach served with whole grain balsamic dressing
Shrimp & Potato Salad, Large
Grilled shrimp, crispy fingerling potatoes, portobello mushrooms, and baby spinach served with whole grain balsamic dressing
Avocado, Chicken & Jicama Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Avocado with Lime-Cilantro Marinated Jicama & Cucumbers
Crispy Chicken Salad
Green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, cheddar cheese, and crispy tortillas served with choice of dressing
Oriental Salmon Salad
Grilled " Sixty South" salmon, cucumbers, tomatoes, cabbage, and wonton noodles served with ginger-soy dressing
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad
Spicy crispy chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and egg served with blue cheese dressing
Blue Cheese & Apple Salad, Small
Boston lettuce, sliced apples, and walnuts served with apple-cider blue cheese dressing
Blue Cheese & Apple Salad, Large
Boston lettuce, sliced apples, and walnuts served with apple-cider blue cheese dressing
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad, Small
Baby red oak, sweet pears, walnuts, and goat cheese served with whole grain balsamic dressing
Pear & Goat Cheese Salad, Large
Baby red oak, sweet pears, walnuts, and goat cheese served with whole grain balsamic dressing
House Salad
Green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons served with choice of dressing
GINGER SALMON & PEANUT SALAD
Seared Ginger Salmon, Peanut Salad of Apples, Pears, Cucumbers & Cabbage over Greens
Entrees
Pan Roasted Chicken
Oven Roasted ½ Chicken with Pork Belly Braised Cabbage & Buttered Fingerling Potatoes & Chicken Demi
Sea Scallops
Seared Jumbo Scallops with Celeriac Puree, Pork Lardons, Sweet Red Wine Reduction & Truffled Potato Sticks
Grilled Pork Chop
Apple Cider Marinated Boneless Pork Chop, Local Roasted Root Vegetables, Potato Puree, Maple Butter and Cider Reduction
Slow Braised Beef Short Rib
Local Cushaw Pumpkin Squash, Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Pork belly & Hoisin, Red Wine Reduction
Oven Roasted Salmon
Citrus-Green Beans, toasted Almonds with Local Potatoes
CrabCake Entree
Old Bay Seasoning, Crispy Shoe String Potatoes & blueplate’s Remoulade Sauce
Pasta & Risotto
Bistro Salmon
Pan roasted "Sixty South" salmon and crispy smashed fingerling potatoes served with bistro sauce
Cavatelli with Spicy Sausage, Small Plate
NEW…...Fresh handmade cavatelli pasta, tossed with fresh basil pesto, and andouille sausage finished with parmesan cheese
Cavatelli with Spicy Sausage, Large Plate
NEW…...Fresh handmade cavatelli pasta, tossed with fresh basil pesto, and andouille sausage finished with parmesan cheese
Old World Pasta. Small Plate
Fresh handmade pasta, tomato fondue, and basil topped with pan fried creamy goat cheese
Old World Pasta, Large Plate
Fresh handmade pasta, tomato fondue, and basil topped with pan fried creamy goat cheese
Pasta with Sausage & Shrimp
Fresh handmade pasta, spicy sausage, shrimp, fresh basil, and tomato fondue finished with parmesan cheese
Wild Mushroom & Parmesan Risotto, Small Plate
Roasted Royal Trumpet Mushrooms & other Wild Mushrooms Thyme, White Truffle Oil & Parmesan Cheese
Wild Mushroom & Parmesan Risotto, Large Plate
Roasted Royal Trumpet Mushrooms & other Wild Mushrooms Thyme, White Truffle Oil & Parmesan Cheese
Corn Risotto, Small Plate
Creamy parmesan risotto finished with yellow corn
Corn Risotto, Large Plate
Creamy parmesan risotto finished with yellow corn
Shrimp Risotto, Small Plate
Sautéed Shrimp, Roasted Root Vegetables and Parmesan Cheese Risotto
Shrimp Risotto, Large Plate
Sautéed Shrimp, Roasted Root Vegetables and Parmesan Cheese Risotto
Spaghetti Bolognese Appetizer
Fresh Pasta made in blueplate's kitchen, Tossed with ground Beef simmered in Red Wine, Herbs and Tomatoes
Spaghetti Bolognese Entree
Fresh Pasta made in blueplate's kitchen, Tossed with ground Beef simmered in Red Wine, Herbs and Tomatoes
Shortrib Rigatoni App
Fresh Rigatoni, Slow Roasted Beef Shortrib in Tomato Fondue and Fresh Basil
Shortrib Rigatoni Entree
Fresh Rigatoni, Slow Roasted Beef Shortrib in Tomato Fondue and Fresh Basil
Children's Menu
Desserts
To Go Drinks
To Go Ice Tea
To Go Ice Coffee
To Go Honey Green Tea
To Go Coffee
To Go Decaf Coffee
To Go Espresso
To Go Additional Shot Espresso
To Go Cappuccino
To Go Hot Tea (Black)
To Go Hot Tea (Green)
To Go Cola
To Go Diet Cola
To Go Lemon Lime
To Go Ginger Ale
To Go Root Beer
To Go Black Cherry
To Go Lemonade
To Go Special Lemonade
To Go Milk
To Go Chocolate Milk
To Go Hot Chocolate
To Go Orange Juice
To Go Tomato Juice
To Go Cranberry Juice
To Go Apple Juice
To Go Drink of the Day
Red Wine
After Dinner/Coffee Wines
Sangria
Thanksgiving Dessert ToGo
White Chocolate-Pumpkin Mousse Croissant Pudding
Pick up November 24th at assigned time only
Pumpkin Chocolate Mousse
Pick up November 24th at assigned time only
Coconut Whip Cream Cake
Pick up November 24th at assigned time only
Pumpkin Pie
Pick up November 24th at assigned time only
Chocolate Frosted Carrot Cake
Pick up November 24th at assigned time only
Apple Crisp
Chocolate Coffee Mocha Cake
Pick up November 24th at assigned time only
Single Serving Dinner
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
New American All Day Dining! Sources Locally From Farms! BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER #LETSEAT!
47 S Main St, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062