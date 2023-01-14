Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blueprint Bar & Grill

502 Lucerne Avenue

Lake Worth, FL 33460

Order Again

Appetizers

Acorn Squash

$9.00

Ahi Tuna Stack

$15.00

Beef Sliders

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Crispy Duck COnfit Cigar

$12.00

Crispy Flashed Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Jamaican Patty

$4.00

Mexican Street Corn

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Sausage & Peppers

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00
Stone Fire Brie

Stone Fire Brie

$15.00

Stone Fire Brie

Wings

$12.00

Pepper Shrimp

$12.00

Calamari

$15.00

Kids

K Cheeseburgers

$9.00

K Chicken Fingers

$8.00

K Grilled Cheese

$7.00

K Hot Dogs

$4.00

K Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Reggae Jerk Chicken Salad

$14.00

Seasonal Salad

$9.00

Burgers

All American Burger

$13.00

Breenan Barnyard Burger

$15.00

Rueben Burger

$16.00

Monterey Jack Burger

$17.00

Flatbreads

Apple & Brie Flatbread

$15.00

Meatball Flatbread

$15.00

Sausage & Pepper Flatbread

$15.00

Entrees

Badass Sea Bass

$38.00

BBQ Ribs

$15.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna Steak

$25.00

Blueprint Special Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Brown Stewed Chicken

$16.00

Coconut Curry Chicken

$12.00

Curry Goat

$18.00

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Filet Mignon

$28.00

Grilled Grouper

$25.00

Grilled Lamb

$19.00

Grilled Snapper

$23.00

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Jerk Pork

$14.00

Jumbo Sauteed Shrimp

$15.00

Lemon Garlic Roasted Chicken

$13.00

Ny Strip

$25.00

Oxtail

$23.00

Pacific Salmon

$15.00

Pan Roasted Chicken Breast

$15.00

Parmesan & Lemon Zest Crusted Swordfish

$23.00

Salmon Stuffed w/ Crab

$35.00

Sesame Salmon

$16.00

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Shrimp 4 ways

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Slow Roasted Prime Rib

$24.00

Spicy Jamaican Cajun Shrimp

$15.00

Spicy Thai Shrimp Skewers

$15.00

Steak Au Poivre

$25.00

Sweet Potato Crusted Mahi Mahi

$25.00

Oxtail (Copy)

$23.00

Jerk Lamb

$19.00

Tofu sweet N Sour

$23.00

Rasta Pasta

$14.00

Shrimp Rasta Past

$18.00

Chicken Rasta Pasta

$17.00

Chicken N Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$22.00

Tofu N Soya Chunks

$25.00

Specials

Pasta of the Day

Porridge of the Day

Soup of the Day

Surf & Turf

Holiday Menu

New Year’s Eve Single

$85.00

New Year’s Eve Couple

$150.00

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Stone Fire Brie

$15.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.00

Surf N Turf

$45.00

Cajun Shrimp

$20.00

Blueprint Special Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Curry Goat

$20.00

Oxtail

$25.00

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Stew Chicken

$15.00

Tofu

$15.00

Three Flavor Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Snapper

$20.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Late Night Food

Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Dip

$10.00

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Meatball Flatbread

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Beef Sliders

$10.00

Fish Bits

$10.00

Wings

$10.00

Sausage & Peppers

$10.00

Jamaican Patty

$10.00

Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Modelo

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

VeraSur

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Medella

$3.00

Liquor

50 States

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ciroc

$10.00

House

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Aviation

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Caribaya

$9.00

Ray And Nephews

$9.00

Appleton Estate

$10.00

Blackwell

$8.00

Bacardi White

$8.00

Bacardi Dark

$8.00

Caribaya

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Herradura Repo

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Apple

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Quality house..

$3.50

Early Times..

$3.50

Old Forester

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Black Label

$9.00

Red Label

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Seagram 7

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Grand Marinier

$12.00

Bottomless mimosas

$40.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Frozen Drinks

Pina Colada

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Banana & Mango

$12.00

Passion Fruit

$12.00

Drink Menu

Bahama Breeze

$11.00

Betsy Ross

$13.00

Coffee Old Fashioned

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$13.00

Hemingway

$14.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$15.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Juliep

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Negroni

$13.00

Nutty Irishman

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Three Amigos

$13.00

Vesper Martini

$18.00

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottle Water

Vero Water

$3.00

Sparking Water

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Mixed Drinks

Long Island ice tea

$14.00

Old fashion

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Rum punch

$12.00

Desserts

Bread pudding

$6.00

Red Velvet

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Rum Cake

$8.00

Sweet Potato Pudding

$8.00

Sides

Vegetable of The Day

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$6.00

Herb Garlic Roasted Potato

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Braised Button Mushrooms

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet potato Fries

$6.00

Roti

$6.00

String Beans

$6.00

Rice n Peas

$6.00

White Rice

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Fried Rice

$6.00

Cordials

Courvoisier

$12.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Grand Marinier

$12.00

Absente

$15.00

Ameretto

$12.00

DeSorono

$12.00

Catering

Jerk Chicken

$140.00

Jerk Pork

$150.00

Curry Goat

$260.00

Oxtail

$300.00

Bottles

Hennessy

$150.00

Casamigos

$160.00

Ciroc

$120.00

Grey Goose

$180.00

Dusse

$160.00

Rose Moet

$180.00

Patron

$140.00

Prosecco

$45.00

Moscato

$70.00

Baileys

$110.00

Couvoisier

$120.00

Titos

$120.00

Azul

$400.00

Hennessy VSOP

$180.00

Remy

$160.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Jerk Chicken Taco

$3.00

Fish Taco

$3.00

Shrimp Taco

$3.00

Beef Taco

$3.00

Two Taco Special

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are your local source for flavorful and authentic cuisine in Lake Worth, FL. You'll love our comfortable family-friendly atmosphere, and our exceptional service never disappoints. Our extensive menu of expertly crafted dishes is sure to have exactly what you're craving!

Location

502 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth, FL 33460

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

