Restaurant header imageView gallery

Batch, The Cookie Company

2 Reviews

917 NE 5th Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Classic Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.67

"Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Florida by Tasting Table (2022)" Brown Sugar Cookie. Mixed with 3 Types of Valrhona Chocolate. Topped with Maldon Salt.

Chip & Heath

Chip & Heath

$4.67

Brown Sugar Cookie. Mixed with Heath Bar and Varlhona Chocolate.

Funfruity

Funfruity

$4.67

Sugar Cookie. Mixed with Fruity Pebbles. Topped with Rainbow Sprinkles.

ChurroDoodle

ChurroDoodle

$4.67

Snickerdoodle Cookie. Topped with Dulce de Leche and a Pinch of Maldon Salt.

Red Velvet Cookies & Cream

Red Velvet Cookies & Cream

$5.14

Red Velvet Cookie. Filled with a House-Made Oreo Cream Cheese Filling. Dipped in Cream Cheese Glaze. Topped with Oreo Pieces.

CTC S'mores

CTC S'mores

$4.67

Brown Sugar Cookie. Gooey Marshmallow Center. Crusted with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$4.67

Oatmeal Cinnamon Cookie. Mixed with Golden Raisin. Crusted with Rolled Oats.

Vegan + GF Cookies

Walnut Chocolate Chip (V+GF)

Walnut Chocolate Chip (V+GF)

$5.14

V+GF Brown Sugar Cookie. Mixed with Valrhona Chocolate and Chopped Walnuts.

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk (V+GF)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk (V+GF)

$5.14

V+GF Brown Sugar Cookie. Mixed with Valrhona Chocolate. Drizzled with Vegan Caramel & Maldon Salt

Apple Pie Pop Tart (V+GF)

Apple Pie Pop Tart (V+GF)

$5.14

V + GF Sugar Cookie. Filled with Apple Pie Filling. Topped with OG Vegan Glaze and Streusel Crumbs.

Drinks

Water

$3.27

Horizon: Chocolate Milk

$3.27

Silk:Vanilla Almond Milk

$3.27

Silk: Chocolate Almond Milk

$3.27

Milk

$3.27Out of stock

Merchandise

"Eat a Cookie" hat

"Eat a Cookie" hat

$25.00

Classic Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

"Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Florida by Tasting Table (2022)" Brown Sugar Cookie. Mixed with 3 Types of Valrhona Chocolate. Topped with Maldon Salt.

Chip & Heath

Chip & Heath

$5.00

Brown Sugar Cookie. Mixed with Heath Bar and Valrhona Chocolate.

Red Velvet Cookies & Cream

Red Velvet Cookies & Cream

$5.50

Red Velvet Cookie. Filled with a House-Made Oreo Cream Cheese Filling. Dipped in Cream Cheese Glaze. Topped with Oreo Pieces.

Funfruity

Funfruity

$5.00

Sugar Cookie. Mixed with Fruity Pebbles. Topped with Rainbow Sprinkles.

ChurroDoodle

ChurroDoodle

$5.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie. Topped with Dulce de Leche and a Pinch of Maldon Salt.

CTC S'mores

CTC S'mores

$5.00

Brown Sugar Cookie. Gooey Marshmallow Center. Crusted with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$5.00

Oatmeal Cinnamon Cookie. Mixed with Golden Raisin. Crusted with Rolled Oats.

Vegan + Gluten Free Cookies

Walnut Chocolate Chip (V+GF)

Walnut Chocolate Chip (V+GF)

$5.50

V+GF Brown Sugar Cookie. Mixed with Valrhona Chocolate and Chopped Walnuts.

Apple Pie Pop Tart (V+GF)

Apple Pie Pop Tart (V+GF)

$5.50

V + GF Sugar Cookie. Filled with Apple Pie Filling. Topped with OG Vegan Glaze and Streusel Crumbs.

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk (V+GF)

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk (V+GF)

$5.50

V+GF Brown Sugar Cookie. Mixed with Valrhona Chocolate. Drizzled with Vegan Caramel & Maldon Salt

Drinks

Water

$3.27

Chocolate Milk

$3.27

Vanilla Almond Milk

$3.27

Chocolate Almond Milk

$3.27

Milk

$3.27Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Fort Lauderdale's first artisanal cookie shop.

Website

Location

917 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Directions

Gallery
Batch, The Cookie Company image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Charlie St Flowers & Coffee - 1251 NE 9th Ave Ft. Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
1251 Northeast 9th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
American Icon Brewery - Ft. Lauderdale
orange starNo Reviews
911 NE 4th Avenue Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone Fort Lauderdale, FL
orange starNo Reviews
920 N Flagler Drive Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
South Florida Distillers
orange starNo Reviews
1110 NE 8th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Late Night Liquor
orange starNo Reviews
1243 NE 11th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Gulf Stream Brewery
orange star4.7 • 366
1105 NE 13th St Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lauderdale
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston