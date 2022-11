Picnic Basket

$49.00

Packaged for two, our picnic baskets are the perfect box to take on a National Park hike or winery hopping. Each box features: Assorted Cheese & Charcuterie, Lavash, Antipasti, Spiced Nuts, Granola, Necessary Snapchilled Coffees, Two Bottles of Water please allow 24 hours notice for picnic baskets