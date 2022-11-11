Blue Rock Saloon & Steakhouse

Restaurant header imageView gallery

404 N Pine St

Ellensburg, WA 98926

Appetizers

Bama Wings

$13.99

smoked bone-in wings fried crisp in a cajun dry rub. served with bsb bbq and alabama white sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.99

tortilla chips, bbq pulled pork, melted cheese, bacon, green onion, sliced jalapeño, and pickled onion. topped with southern slaw

Blue Rock Fries

$5.99

basket of crispy fries with choice of dipping sauce

Salads

Side Salad

$4.99

small salad with mixed greens, provolone cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons, and choice of dressing

BLT Wedge

$13.99

wedge of iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, candied pecans, tomato, crispy bacon, diced apples & bleu cheese crumbles

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.99

fresh greens topped with southern fried chicken, diced egg, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, and apple smoked bacon

Entrees

Taco Salad Special

$12.99

choice of chicken or beef with mixed greens, tomato, onion, green bell pepper, avocado, cheddar cheese, and sour cream in a crispy taco bowl

BBQ Platter

$24.99

3 pork ribs, 5 wings, slow smoked pulled pork, southern slaw, crispy fries, potato roll, pickles, and bsb bbq & bama sauce

BSB BBQ St. Louis Ribs

$17.99+

slow and low cooked st. louis ribs, brown sugar bourbon bbq sauce, southern slaw, and pile of fries

California BLTA

$14.99

thick cut bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, avocado, and arugula aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll. served with blue rock fries

Carnivore Burger

$19.99

6oz angus beef, apple smoked bacon, melted cheese, bbq pulled pork, crispy onions, and bsb sauce. served with blue rock fries

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

southern fried chicken tenders served with slaw and crispy blue rock fries

Cuban Sandwich

$16.99

sliced ham, slow smoked pork butt, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard on a butter grilled french roll. served with blue rock fries

Fish & Chips

$15.99+

beer battered alaskan cod served with southern slaw and crispy blue rock fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

crispy chicken tenders, nashville hot sauce, southern slaw, and pickles on a toasted bun. served with blue rock fries

Pasta Jumbalaya

$23.99

chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, red onion, bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini, and tomato in a cajun cream sauce over penne pasta

Prime Rib Dip

$17.99

slow roasted prime rib, sliced thin on a dutch crunch roll with horseradish aioli, caramelized onions, and melted provolone cheese. side of crispy blue rock fries and warm au jus

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

bbq pulled pork topped with southern slaw on a toasted bun. served with blue rock fries

Saloon Burger

$16.99

6oz angus beef, apple smoked bacon, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and "the sauce" on a toasted bun. served with blue rock fries

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.99

Loaded Potato

$6.99

Today's Vegetable

$4.99

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.99

Sauces

Extra Ranch

$0.39

Extra Ketchup

$0.39

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.39

Extra Tartar

$0.39

Extra BBQ

$0.39

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.39

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.39

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:45 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:15 am
Thursday3:45 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:15 am
Friday3:45 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:15 am
Saturday3:45 pm - 9:14 pm, 9:15 pm - 12:15 am
Restaurant info

Southern-inspired food, live music and entertainment, craft spirits and beers!

Location

404 N Pine St, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Directions

